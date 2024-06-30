Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Pride Above the Park

GLSEN holds New York City rooftop concert

Published

1 hour ago

on

VICINT and Betty Who perform at GLSEN's Pride Above the Park in New York City on Wednesday, June 26. (Photo by Andrew Werner)

The LGBTQ+ youth education organization GLSEN held its “Pride Above the Park” event at The Rooftop at Deutsche Bank Center in New York City on Wednesday, June 26. Performers included VINCINT and Betty Who.

(Photos by Andrew Werner)

Related Topics:
Advertisement
FUND LGBTQ JOURNALISM
SIGN UP FOR E-BLAST

Photos

PHOTOS: Fredericksburg Pride

Fourth annual LGBTQ march and festival held in Virginia town

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 30, 2024

By

The 2024 Fredericksburg Pride March wound through the streets of Fredericksburg, Va. on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The fourth annual Fredericksburg Pride march and festival was held at Riverfront Park in Fredericksburg, Va. on Saturday, June 29. The event began with a march around downtown Fredericksburg beginning and ending in the park.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Mx. Winchester Pride

Esthetic Em crowned drag pageant winner

Published

4 days ago

on

June 26, 2024

By

Esthetic Em, center, is crowned Mx. Winchester Pride 2024 at the Black Box Theater in Winchester, Va. on June 23. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Mx. Winchester Pride pageant was held at the Black Box Theater in Winchester, Va. on Sunday, June 23. Esthetic Em was crowned the winner. Alexa V. Shontelle served as the emcee. Entertainment was provided by Stephanie Micheals, Sasha Renee, Jayzeer Shantey, Candice Candy and Miss Winchester Pride 2023 Chasity Vain.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Task Force Gala Kick-Off

National LGBTQ organization holds event in Golden Beach

Published

6 days ago

on

June 24, 2024

By

National LGBTQ Task Force Executive Director Kierra Johnson, on left, presents a donation to LGBTQ+ Equity Fund members Rebecca Fishman and David Jobin. (Photo by Dale Stine)

The National LGBTQ Task Force held its 2024 National Gala Kick-Off Event at the Loggia Beach Park Pavilion in Golden Beach, Fla. on Tuesday, June 18. Task Force Executive Director Kierra Johnson presented the organization’s annual donation to the LGBTQ+ Equity Fund. Roger Thomson and Jim Tyrrell were the recipients of the Eddy McIntyre Community Service Award.

(Photos by Dale Stine)

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast

Follow Us @washblade

Advertisement

Popular