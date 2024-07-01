Connect with us

PHOTOS: New York City Pride Parade

Annual LGBTQ march held in Manhattan

1 hour ago

The 2024 New York City Pride Parade was held on June 30. (Washington Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

The 2024 New York City Pride Parade wound through the streets of Manhattan and past the historic Stonewall Inn on Sunday, June 30.

(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)

PHOTOS: Fredericksburg Pride

Fourth annual LGBTQ march and festival held in Virginia town

1 day ago

June 30, 2024

The 2024 Fredericksburg Pride March wound through the streets of Fredericksburg, Va. on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The fourth annual Fredericksburg Pride march and festival was held at Riverfront Park in Fredericksburg, Va. on Saturday, June 29. The event began with a march around downtown Fredericksburg beginning and ending in the park.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Goodwin Living Pride

Senior living and healthcare organization holds fourth annual march at Falls Church campus

1 day ago

June 30, 2024

Drag artist Crimsyn marches alongside residents and supporters at the fourth annual Goodwin Living Bailey's Crossroads community Pride march on June 25. (Photo courtesy of Goodwin Living)

The senior living and healthcare organization Goodwin Living held its fourth annual community Pride march around its Bailey’s Crossroads campus in Falls Church, Va. with residents, friends and supporters on Tuesday, June 25. Following the march, a drag brunch was held with performances by drag artists of SADBrunch: Crimsyn, Sapphire Dupree and Evon Dior Michelle.

(Photos courtesy of Goodwin Living)

PHOTOS: Arlington Pride

LGBTQ celebration held at Long Bridge Park

1 day ago

June 30, 2024

Hennessey serves as the host to the Arlington Pride Drag Show on Saturday, June 29. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Arlington Pride was held at Long Bridge Park at National Landing in Arlington, Va. on Saturday, June 28. Speakers included Del. Adele McClure and Del. Alfonso Lopez. Hennessey was the host for the Arlington Pride Drag Show.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

