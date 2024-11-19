District of Columbia
D.C. Go-Go Museum set to open in LGBTQ Check It building
Mayor, city officials participate in ribbon-cutting ceremony
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, two members of the D.C. Council, and D.C. Congressional Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton took part on Monday, Nov. 18, in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the soon-to-open Go-Go Museum & Café in a building in the Anacostia neighborhood owned by the LGBTQ youth-run company and community services center Check It Enterprises.
The highly anticipated Go-Go Museum & Café will be in one of three adjoining small buildings on Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., S.E., that Check It Enterprises purchased in 2020 with the support of a $2 million city grant approved through legislation passed by the D.C. Council and signed by Mayor Bowser.
Ron Moten, Check It’s managing member and cofounder who serves as adviser to its youth members, is also the co-founder with American University professor and author Natalie Hopkinson of the Go-Go Museum & Café. The museum and cafe are located in the middle building of the three buildings Check It purchased with Moten’s support at 1920 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., S.E.
D.C. Council member Robert White (D-At-Large), who introduced the legislation providing the funding for Check It Enterprises to buy the three buildings, was among the city officials who participated in the Nov. 18 ribbon cutting ceremony and who praised Check-It in his remarks at the ceremony. D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie (I-At Large) also participated in the ceremony and also mentioned Check It in his remarks.
Moten has said the museum is scheduled to open to the public in February. He has said the 8,000-square-foot space in the building where the museum is located will highlight the history of Go-Go music and its related culture. According to Moten and information released by the museum, it will also include a recording studio and performance space for musicians.
Among those who spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony was Wally Brown, the son of the late Chuck Brown, the highly acclaimed musician who is credited with being the “Godfather” of Go-Go. Music experts have described Go-Go as a blend of Rhythm & Blues, Afro-Latin rhythms, and hip-hop music that some believe got its start in D.C. The D.C. Council approved, and Mayor Bowser signed, legislation declaring Go-Go the official music of D.C.
“We have over 80 museums in Washington, D.C., but until today we had one missing,” Bowser said in her remarks at the ribbon cutting ceremony. “And now we can say when people come to visit our city, when young people are talking about our history and culture that we have a Go-Go Museum,” she said.
Moten and others familiar with Check It Enterprises point out it began in 2012 as a fledgling LGBTQ youth fashion clothing project started by members of what had been known as the Check It gang created by LGBTQ youth to protect themselves from bullying and violent attacks.
It has since evolved into a business that produces and sells clothing items such as T-shirts and hoodies as well as trains and mentors LGBTQ youth in entrepreneurial efforts and skills in sewing. It became the subject of a documentary film called “Check It” that was shown in 2017 as part of the annual Washington, D.C., International Film Festival.
Among those who spoke at the Go-Go Museum ribbon cutting ceremony were Star Bennett, the Check It Enterprises co-founder and CEO, and Erica Briscoe, another co-founder who serves as the Check It secretary.
“I am proud to say I’m an entrepreneur and an owner of a business,” Briscoe told the crowd of about 200 attending the event, “To the city, thank you for investing in me.”
District of Columbia
D.C. Log Cabin victory party for Trump draws 150
Local LGBTQ GOP group celebrates president for ‘all Americans’
A Donald Trump victory party organized by the Log Cabin Republicans of the District of Columbia, which was held Friday night, Nov. 15, drew more than 150 people, most of whom were gay and lesbian Republicans from the D.C. metro area, according to the group’s president, Andrew Minik.
The event was held at The Admiral Restaurant and Bar located at 1 Dupont Circle, with its large reception room and outdoor patio designated for the event filled to capacity. Nearly everyone was wearing a stick-on button handed out at an entrance table that stated, “Team Trump 2024.”
Among those greeting people as they arrived was Minik.
“I did not expect nearly as many people to show up,” Minik told the Washington Blade. “But that just shows how many people are ready for President Trump to come back to the White House,” he said. “It’s a privilege.”
When asked if he and D.C. Log Cabin Republicans have a message for members of the LGBTQ community who supported Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris rather than Trump, Minik said, “Donald Trump has promised to represent all Americans.” Minik added, “He’s going to make America safe again. He’s going to make America healthy again. He’s going to make America great again.”
Asked if he thinks Trump and his administration will apply those ideals to LGBTQ Americans, Minik said, “For everyone. For everyone. He’s demonstrated he’s here for everyone. And I’m here for it. The 150 people who showed up here in Washington, D.C., are ready for a return to a safe, healthy, and great America. The golden age is now.”
Alphonso Way Jr., who identified himself as a former D.C. Log Cabin vice president, said he too believes the LGBTQ community will fare well under the incoming Trump administration. He said media reports and some LGBTQ activists who say a Trump administration will have a negative impact on the LGBTQ community were false.
“I like to think that we’re safer now when Trump is in office,” he said. “To anybody that’s worried, our rights are not getting rolled back. We’re not being put in chains or stockaded in public. We’re going to be loved. And I love everybody. So, just keep the love going. Don’t lose hope.”
Way, who is African American, said he is a native Washingtonian and proud of his city. Among other things, he said he supports D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs. “I know some people who work there. I support them,” he said.
Asked if he thinks the Trump administration may curtail and significantly reduce D.C.’s home rule government, possibly calling for eliminating the city’s elected mayor and City Council, Day said, “I think he is going to do what’s best for the city. I’m proud of how he has made a lot of strides for our civil rights in the city. A lot of people don’t give him credit for that.”
The comments by Minik and Day are at odds with most of the nation’s mainline LGBTQ rights organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign, which have predicted Trump will likely side with some of his longtime supporters who have opposed LGBTQ rights initiatives, especially those protecting the rights of transgender people.
District of Columbia
D.C. police arrest two juveniles for robbery of gay man who died
Ongoing investigation has yet to link teen suspects to death of beloved DJ
D.C. police announced they have arrested two teenage boys, 14 and 16 years old, in connection with the Oct. 27 robbery of gay DJ and hairstylist Bryan Smith, who died 11 days later on Nov. 7 from fatal head injuries that police have yet to definitively link to the robbery.
D.C. Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith announced the arrests at a Nov. 15 press conference held at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and U Street, N.W., near where police detectives believe the two juvenile suspects targeted Smith and other victims in three separate robbery related incidents.
“We are here today to announce the arrest of two suspects responsible for a series of robberies in this community on Sunday, Oct. 27, including the robbery of 39-year-old Bryan Smith, who was walking home in the 500 block of T Street, N.W.,” Smith told the press conference.
“On behalf of the Metropolitan Police Department as well as myself, I send my deepest condolences to Mr. Smith’s family as well as his friends,” Chief Smith said. “While nothing can undo this senseless loss, we hope today’s arrests are of some measure of justice and a step toward healing,” she said.
D.C. Assistant Police Chief Ramey Kyle, who heads the department’s Investigative Services Bureau and who also spoke at the press conference, gave a detailed description of the police investigation that led to the arrest of the two teen suspects on robbery related charges. But he did not say the two suspects have been linked to the injuries that caused Smith’s death.
“Those suspects are charged with three counts of robbery and one count of assault to commit robbery,” Kyle said at the press conference. But the assault he referred to was against another robbery victim in one of the incidents separate from the robbery of Smith.
“They face additional charges of unlawful use of a vehicle, fraud, receiving stolen property, and unlawful possession of ammunition,” he said, adding that there was no evidence to show the two suspects used a firearm in the robbery of Smith and the others they targeted on Oct. 27.
Kyle said the two teens were linked to the robbery of Bryan Smith and other victims in three nearby locations through video surveillance camera footage, some of which police released to the public to seek help in identifying the suspects. However, he did not say whether any of the video footage showed the suspects assaulting Bryan Smith.
“Tragically, Mr. Smith succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 7,” he told news reporters at the press conference. “His death is still under investigation. Additional charges may be brought depending on the results of additional testing requested by the Northern Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office.”
In response to reporters’ questions, Chief Smith and Kyle said Bryan Smith, who had been taken to a D.C. hospital at the time he was found unconscious on the 500 block of T Street, N.W., around the time of the robbery, was transferred through arrangement by members of his family to a Northern Virginia hospital, where he later died on Nov. 7.
Kyle said D.C. police investigators were waiting for the Northern Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of Smith’s death, which would provide the information D.C. police need to determine if murder charges should be brought against the two teen suspects.
People who knew Bryan Smith said they believe he was working as a DJ in the hours before he was found unconscious, according to a D.C. police report, on the sidewalk in front of a house at 514 T St., N.W. The house is on a residential street near the gay bar Uproar.
D.C. Police Chief Smith told the press conference detectives had been working “around the clock” to identify the suspects now charged with the robbery of Bryan Smith and the other victims.
“We are here to send a very clear message today,” she said. “If you commit violence in our city, we will find you and we will hold you accountable. We will take every act of violence seriously,” Smith continued. “And every investigation in this case and beyond, we use every tool and technique at our disposal to bring perpetrators to justice and to protect our community.”
Chief Smith also noted at the press conference that the robbery of Bryan Smith and the other robbery related incidents on Oct. 27 linked to the two arrested juveniles were not related to the assault that same morning against 22-year-old Sebastian Thomas Robles Lascarro.
Lascarro, a gay man, told police as many as 15 men and women attacked and assaulted him at the McDonald’s restaurant at 14th and U Street, N.W., with some yelling anti-gay slurs.
D.C. police, who have listed that incident as a suspected hate crime, arrested a 16-year-old male on Nov. 7 on a charge of Assault With Significant Bodily Injury in connection with the McDonald’s assault against Lascarro.
“I also want to address some concerns we heard from the community in the last few weeks,” Chief Smith said at the Nov. 15 press conference. “There is no indication at this time that these four robbery cases were motivated by hate or bias,” she said.
“There is no connection between these offenses and a particularly hate motivated assault that occurred that morning in the 1900 block of 14th Street, N.W,” Smith said in referring to the McDonald’s assault targeting Lascarro.
District of Columbia
‘The Fabric of Freedom’ selected as theme for D.C. World Pride 2025
200 turn out for Capital Pride ‘reveal’ celebration and fundraiser
The Capital Pride Alliance, the group that organizes most of D.C.’s LGBTQ Pride events and that is organizing World Pride 2025 in D.C., announced at its annual Pride Reveal celebration on Thursday, Nov. 14, that the theme for World Pride 2025 would be “The Fabric of Freedom.”
More than 200 LGBTQ community members and allies who attended the Reveal event cheered loudly when The Fabric of Freedom theme was announced and displayed on a large video screen. The event was held at the Hamilton Hotel’s Schuyler ballroom in downtown D.C.
“We knew we wanted the core of our theme to be wrapped around freedom,” Capital Pride Alliance Executive Director Ryan Bos said in explaining how the theme was selected about two months ago by the Capital Pride board and World Pride organizers.
“That resonated with us because it represents so many different things,” he told the Washington Blade. “Our community is multilayered, intersectional. We all make up the fabric. We are the fabric of freedom as well,” he said. “So, we just felt that with where we’re at in the world today, really representing the Fabric of Freedom is important to us because we have to continually work on it and we are all part of it,” Bos said.
Bos and Ashley Smith, president of the Capital Pride Alliance board, told those attending the Reveal event that the event this year was also a celebration of the life of the late Bernie Delia, the longtime Capital Pride Alliance leader and former co-chair of the World Pride 2025 organizing committee, who died unexpectedly June 21 of this year at the age of 68.
The two said Capital Pride Alliance has set up a special Bernie Delia fund to raise money for Capital Pride and World Pride events and urged those attending the Reveal event to contribute to the fund.
Smith also served as an auctioneer at the event for a fundraising auction for World Pride that raised more than $10,000 from purchases through bidding made by those attending the event. Smith said the items auctioned, which included a Caribbean cruise, were all donated by LGBTQ supportive businesses, most of which are World Pride corporate sponsors.
Although the name of President-Elect Donald Trump was not mentioned by any of the speakers at the Reveal event, some of the speakers, including Bos, made clear references to the outcome of the Nov. 5 election and the impact it has had on members of the LGBTQ community.
“I know a lot of us have had a lot of emotions over the past week and a half,” Bos told the gathering. “And that is valid,” he said. “Some are angry. Some are sad. Some are confused. Some are disillusioned,” Bos said. “But let’s know you are here in this room tonight because we’re going to fight. We are going to ensure that no matter what, our community is going to be visible,” he said as the audience cheered loudly.
“It’s going to be hard,” Bos continued. “And we’re going to allow ourselves to have joy. And some of what is happening is going to give us joy.”
Danielle Davis, vice president of communications for Destination D.C., an organization that promotes tourism and business-related conventions in D.C. and that is working with Capital Pride Alliance to support World Pride, told the Blade that the outcome of the presidential and congressional elections has so far not had a negative impact on World Pride.
Among other things, interest by potential visitors in coming to D.C. next year for World Pride, which is scheduled to take place May 17-June 8 is growing, Davis said.
“People are very excited about coming to D.C.,” she told the Blade. “We’re looking at anywhere from two and three million coming in over World Pride over the course of those three weekends that will be generating over $780 million of economic impact.”
Bos said plans are moving ahead on schedule for the multiple events set to take place as part of World Pride 2025 in D.C. Among them, he said, are a Pride parade and a National LGBTQ March on Washington, a human rights conference, a sports festival, a Welcome Concert at Washington Nationals Stadium, a street festival and concert, a Tapestry of Pride event at the Kennedy Center, and a dance party at RFK Stadium, among other events.
A full list of the World Pride 2025 events can be accessed at worldpridedc.org.
