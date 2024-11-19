Obituary
Washington lawyer Carolee Byrley dies at age 60
An active member of the local Gay Recovery Community
Carolee Byrley passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 30, 2024, in her home in Washington, D.C. She was 60.
She died from complications of Type One diabetes.
She was born on Sept. 2, 1964, in Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., to Paul L. Byrley and Judith I. Byrley.
She graduated in 1982 from Winter Park High School in Winter Park, Fla., and from college at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla. She later earned a law degree from Georgetown University Law School in Washington, D.C.
Byrley practiced law in Washington specializing in contracts and mergers.
Byrley was predeceased by her father as well as by Eileen Garner, her loving life partner of 38 years. She is survived by her mother, Judith Ireland, stepfather, Jerrold Nussbaum, brother, John Byrley, sister-in-law, Lena Byrley, brother, Jason Byrley, brother-in-law, Ben Byrley, and nephews, Jack and Alex Byrley.
Byrley was an active member of the Gay Recovery Community in Washington where she sponsored many people over the years. She recently received recognition for 40 years of sobriety and was living proof of the slogan, “Keep what you have by giving it away.” Her generosity and authenticity shown through in all she did. There was not a bone in her body that was fake. And, as one of her friends described her, she was “the kindest person I have ever met.”
Byrley was deeply committed to her dogs through the years and to the care and protection of rescue dogs everywhere.
A celebration of Byrley’s life will be held on Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. at Friends of Washington, 2111 Decatur Place, Washington, D.C., where friends encourage those who knew her to share memories of her life. There will be a reception at Friends following the memorial.
In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to your local dog rescue organization, in her name.
Obituary
Longtime media professional Michael Flocker dies at 61
A “Celebration of Life” will be held in Washington, D.C. by his many friends on November 16th.
Michael E. Flocker of Washington, D.C. passed away on Oct. 11, 2024, at the age of 61. He will be remembered with much love and missed by his mother, brother, niece and nephew and many of his U.K. relatives. He was predeceased by his father, Dale Price Flocker.
He was born in North Plainfield, N.J., and moved to Berlin, Germany, with his family for more than seven years, where his father was a pilot with Pan Am. On returning to the U.S. he lived in Wilton, Conn., for high school and New York City for college. He also lived in Los Angeles for many years where he pursued acting and singing. He later was hired by America Online and offered a higher position at AOL in New York City. From there he began writing books, with his first book, “The Metrosexual Guide to Style,” making the New York Times bestseller list. All of his books are available on Amazon.
Following his AOL career, Michael started working at NBC’s online division. This led to an on-camera role as an entertainment reporter in New York City on a local station. Eventually, Michael made his way to D.C. where he worked remotely for an online media company called Stacker.
Obituary
Ted Olson, unlikely marriage equality champion, dies at 84
Conservative attorney led charge to overturn Prop 8 in Calif.
Ted Olson, a Republican lawyer who championed gay rights by leading multiple marriage equality lawsuits, died on Wednesday in Fairfax, Va., after suffering a stroke. He was 84.
As a lifelong conservative, Olson served as assistant attorney general in the Justice Department under President Ronald Reagan and represented President George W. Bush in the 2000 presidential election recount case that went before the U.S. Supreme Court. He later served as solicitor general in the Bush administration.
Despite his conservative roots, Olson became a steadfast advocate of marriage equality, leading the legal fight to overturn California’s ban on same-sex marriage, which voters had approved through Proposition 8 in 2008.
Together with Democratic lawyer David Boies, his former legal adversary in Bush v. Gore, Olson successfully argued before a California district court that Prop 8 was unconstitutional. After a series of legal challenges, the Supreme Court in 2013 upheld the district court ruling, allowing same-sex marriages to resume in California and invalidating part of a federal law that defined marriage as between a man and a woman.
Olson and Boies in 2013 also challenged the constitutionality of Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage. That same year, Olson broke with his party by publicly supporting the Employment Non-Discrimination Act, which would prohibit employers from discriminating against LGBTQ workers.
“I feel very, very strongly that this country ought to stop discriminating against our citizens on the basis of their sexual orientation,” he told the Washington Blade in 2013. “It is unfair, it’s unreasonable, it’s unacceptable. It serves no purpose and it does a great deal of harm.”
In a career that spans almost sixty years, Olson argued 65 cases in front of the Supreme Court, according to his law firm, Gibson Dunn. He was often seen as a potential candidate for Supreme Court justice.
He represented Citizens United in a landmark 2010 Supreme Court case that removed limits on political contributions by corporations and labor unions. In 2020 he successfully argued against then-President Donald Trump’s attempt to deport “Dreamers” — undocumented minors whose parents brought them into the U.S.
Olson is survived by his wife, Lady Booth Olson, and two children.
Obituary
Friends to celebrate life of Christopher Huskins on Dec. 7
Beloved member of D.C.’s queer community died Oct. 23
Christopher Huskins, a cherished figure in the DMV community, passed away on Oct. 23 at age 41 of heart disease, just days after a birthday surrounded by his chosen family, according to a statement released by close friends.
“He was known for his resilience, kindness, and empathy for others – albeit with a dash of shade!”
Christopher, born Oct. 20, 1983, in Queens, N.Y., was known to many in the East Coast drag scene by his persona, Isis Deverreoux. Inspired by the strength of the goddess Isis and the charm of Golden Girls character Blanche Devereaux, Isis Deverreoux embodied Chris’s blend of compassion, creativity, shade, humor, and fierceness, the statement said.
Chris’s childhood was marked by movement and change, spending time in Queens, Florida, Virginia, and Long Island before settling in Glen Burnie, Md., in 2001. After the passing of his mother in 2002, Chris completed his high school education in Glen Burnie and found his lifelong calling to uplift and protect those he loved. Growing up, he was passionate about art, fashion, pop music, and the Marvel universe. He spent periods of his life homeless, without access to financial or emotional support. He used these moments later in life to draw inspiration and strength to give to others who faced similar adversities, friends said.
Chris made his first inroads in the D.C.-Maryland LGBTQIA community through his drag persona, Isis Deverreoux. Isis soon became known for drag excellence in the Baltimore and D.C. drag scenes. She won Miss Deer Park Newcomer in 2009 and Miss D.C. Entertainer of the Year in 2010. Beyond her success, what drove Isis was supporting and uplifting those without access to resources and opportunities, including people of color, drag kings, and countless others.
Chris was prominent in the D.C. LGBTQ community, where he served as both bartender and security in establishments like Apex, Level One, Cobalt, Pitchers, Shakers, and the DC Eagle, among others. He was a mentor, ally, and advocate, providing support and “tough love” to queer artists, athletes, performers, service workers, and medical professionals.
“His wit was sharp, his kindness boundless, and his empathy palpable,” according to friends.
Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris became a voice of reason and a trusted source of guidance, sharing critical information and advice to help his community navigate safely. His tireless contributions extended to organizations such as Joseph’s House (a cause dear to his heart) and Whitman-Walker Health, as well as numerous LGBTQIA events, embodying a spirit of altruism that continues to inspire.
In recent years, Chris built a career in healthcare and practice management. Inspired by his drive and desire to guide and support others and young people, Chris was transitioning into teaching. He was studying elementary education at Western Governors University.
Chris was well known for his leadership in Stonewall Kickball D.C. He captained multiple teams from 2015- 2024, led pop-up clinics, umpired many games and was a refuge and mentor to those looking to Stonewall for family and community. Reflective of Chris’s contributions, Stonewall Kickball honored Chris during its fall 2024 All-Star Game, naming him an honorary “All-Star” and receiving the Outstanding Local LGBTQ+ Membership Organization Award. Inspired by Chris’s leadership, his kickball team “F.K.A” won the Johnson Division championship in Stonewall Kickball D.C. this season – a feat he had worked toward for years. The team burst into chants of “Huskins, Huskins, Huskins” after the win.
“He exemplified the virtues of altruism and selflessness in action,” according to the statement. “His selfless dedication to the community has touched countless people’s lives and inspired a strong sense of purpose and service in the D.C. community. Chris’s dedication to assisting others exemplifies the spirit of what makes this world a better place, and his legacy shows us that we can all make a difference through vision, resilience, and altruism mixed with a bit of shade for good measure. Chris’s presence is irreparable. His friends, family, chosen family, and the entire D.C. LGTBIA community miss him profoundly.”
Chris is survived by his brother Jesse, his drag family, the House of Deverreoux, his dog Piper, his kickball team F.K.A, and his loving chosen family.
All are invited to celebrate and honor Chris at his Drag Tribute show at Pitchers, Washington D.C., on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
His family and friends are raising money for his afterlife costs, including financial support for his dog, Piper. Those who have capacity to contribute are invited to at his GoFundMe Page.
