Politics
Matt Gaetz withdraws nomination for attorney general
Former congressman was dogged by allegations of sex crimes, illegal drug use
President-elect Donald Trump’s most controversial cabinet nominee so far, former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), has withdrawn his name from consideration for the role of U.S. attorney general after a week of intense scrutiny over the allegations of sex crimes and illegal drug use that have trailed the former congressman for several years.
Even with a Republican-led U.S. Senate, Gaetz’s path to confirmation was far from certain with senators expressing an interest in seeing the findings of a U.S. House Ethics Committee report about the lawmaker, who resigned from Congress two days before the document was to be made public.
Others, like U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), called Trump’s attorney general pick unserious or otherwise took issue with his lack of qualifications to lead the Justice Department. Gaetz’s legal experience is limited to a three-year stint at a small law firm in Florida’s Okaloosa County.
“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance transition,” he said in a statement on X Thursday. “There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as attorney general.”
I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance…— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 21, 2024
Congress
House speaker bars trans women from restrooms on Transgender Day of Remembrance
Policy targets Sarah McBride, who will be the first trans member of Congress
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has barred transgender women from using women’s restrooms on the House side of the U.S. Capitol and the House office buildings, his office announced in a statement on Wednesday.
The move comes on Transgender Day of Remembrance, which memorializes those who have been murdered as a consequence of transphobia.
“All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House office buildings — such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms — are reserved for individuals of that biological sex,” Johnson said.
The speaker added, “It is important to note that each member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol. Women deserve women’s only spaces.”
Asked how the measure would be enforced, Johnson declined to specify, telling reporters that “like all House policies, it’s enforceable.”
Wednesday’s announcement comes two days after U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) introduced a proposal to exclude trans women from women’s restrooms on Capitol Hill.
The congresswoman said her policy was partially designed to target incoming Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, who will be the first trans member of Congress when she is seated in January.
Mace and other House Republicans who endorsed her proposal, like U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) used transphobic language when discussing McBride and deliberately misgendered her.
McBride responded on X that the effort is a distraction from the more pressing work in which Congress should be engaged.
Several House Democrats leapt to her defense, from the openly gay and lesbian members of the Congressional Equality Caucus to the Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), with the latter two calling the bill “bullying.”
Politics
RFK Jr.’s views on HIV, LGBTQ health raise concerns
Gay Colo. Gov. Polis explains his support for controversial nominee
After President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last week, his views on HIV and other health issues impacting the LGBTQ community have raised concerns about how he would lead the agency if his nomination is confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
The controversial environmental lawyer has promoted untrue, dangerous, and conspiratorial claims about science and medicine, most notably misinformation about lifesaving vaccines, including the debunked idea that they are linked to autism diagnoses in children.
During an interview last year, RFK Jr. said endocrine disrupting chemicals in drinking water are responsible for homosexuality and gender dysphoria among young people, a claim that is unsupported by scientific evidence.
He has also falsely claimed that HIV does not cause AIDS — arguing that the culprit is, rather, the “gay lifestyle,” including the recreational use of amyl nitrate (poppers) by men who have sex with men — and proposed that U.S. health officials take a “break” from studying infectious diseases, which may raise questions about the future of HHS’s Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy under his leadership.
Additionally, RFK Jr. has challenged health care interventions for transgender minors that are considered safe and medically necessary by mainstream scientific and medical organizations, earning support from conservative groups like the American Principles Project, which opposes abortion, same-sex marriage, transgender rights, and voting rights legislation.
Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who is gay, drew backlash after posting on X in support of RFK Jr.’s nomination on Thursday, writing, “He helped us defeat vaccine mandates in Colorado in 2019 and will help make America healthy again by shaking up HHS and FDA.”
Polis touted RFK Jr.’s promises to “cap drug prices so that companies can’t charge Americans substantially more than Europeans pay,” to “get off of pesticide-intensive agriculture,” and to eliminate departments that are ineffectual or beholden to corporate interests.
At the same time, the governor acknowledged the candidate’s anti-vaccine advocacy, writing that he hopes RFK Jr. would oppose bans as well as mandates. In May, Polis posted on X, “Not sure how bringing back Measles and bringing back Polio makes anyone more healthy…”
In a statement to the Washington Blade, Polis spokesperson Eric Maruyama addressed concerns over RFK Jr.’s controversial and unproven claims about health matters that are important to the LGBTQ community:
“Governor Polis has not changed his previously stated concerns regarding some of RFK Jr’s positions. The governor is opposed to RFK’s positions on a host of issues, including vaccines, banning fluoridation, policies and messaging that would have negative consequences for our LGBTQ community, and misinformation about HIV/AIDS, and Governor Polis will hold him accountable for statements or actions in these areas.
“However, he would appreciate seeing action on pesticides and efforts to lower prescription drug costs and if Trump is going to nominate someone like him then let them also take on soda, processed food, pesticides, and heavy metals contamination, and other powerful special interests.
“But he definitely does not endorse actions that would lead to measles outbreaks and opposes unscientific propaganda that undermines confidence in the lifesaving impact of vaccines.”
Human Rights Campaign National Press Secretary Brandon Wolf also shared a statement with the Blade:
“Beyond the Twitter back and forth, what’s important here is that we’re not naive to the impact of this nomination on the American people. This country deserves a Secretary of HHS who understands the devastating impact of the HIV epidemic and will work in good faith with the community to bring about its end.
“The country deserves a leader who believes in the value of vaccines and will stand by the overwhelming medical consensus that supports access to medically necessary care for transgender young people. There’s no value in normalizing RFK Jr.’s dangerous rhetoric. The American people deserve serious leadership and have every right to demand it.”
Post-COVID Democratic coalition favors expertise
In his column for The New York Times on Sunday, headlined “Jared Polis Wants to Win Back the Hippies,” journalist Ezra Klein writes that Polis “is a dissenter from the trends that swept through Democratic governance during the pandemic.”
For instance, “He was unusual among Democratic governors for the emphasis he put on both personal responsibility and personal liberty. Colorado opened early, sparking a tourism boom, and Polis tried to rely more on information than compulsion.”
And RFK Jr., Klein notes, ran for president in 2024 — at least, initially — as a Democrat.
“The crunchy, anti-vaxx, anti-corporate politics he represents used to have a home in the Democratic Party” before “the pandemic polarized Americans around trust in scientific and public health institutions, and comfort with public health mandates,” leaving behind “little room for people with Kennedy’s politics in the Democratic coalition.”
Klein argues the post-pandemic realignment is also evidenced by the fact that Elon Musk’s shift to the right appeared to start with his objection to COVID restrictions and lockdowns, and by the popular podcaster Joe Rogan, who endorsed Trump on the eve of the election but first broke with the Democrats over his vaccine skepticism.
Congress
MTG: House speaker ‘committed’ that Sarah McBride will not use women’s restrooms
First trans member of Congress target of bigoted bathroom proposal
Speaking with reporters after a closed-door meeting of House Republicans on Tuesday, far-right U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) “committed to me, there in the conference, that Sarah McBride will not be using our restrooms.”
On Monday, less than two weeks after the Delaware state senator was elected to become the first transgender member of Congress, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) proposed a resolution to prohibit House members and staffers from “using single-sex facilities” in the U.S. Capitol and House office buildings “other than those corresponding to their biological sex.”
In an exchange with Capitol Hill reporters and on social media, Mace confirmed that the policy was deliberately meant to target McBride.
Responding to a request for comment, a spokesperson for Johnson shared an exchange between the speaker and reporters at the weekly GOP stakeout press conference:
Pablo Manriquez: Do you think Sarah McBride is a man or a woman?
Johnson: Look, I’m not going to get into this. We welcome all new members with open arms who are duly elected representatives of the people. I believe it’s a it’s a command that we treat all persons with dignity and respect, and we will, and I’m not going to engage in in in silly debates about this. There’s a concern about the uses of restroom facilities and locker rooms and all that. This is an issue that Congress has never had to address before, and we’re going to do that in deliberate fashion with member consensus on it, and we will accommodate the needs of every single person. That’s all I’m going to say about that.
Ryan Schmelz (FOX): Do you plan on bringing Nancy Mace’s transgender bill and putting that into the rules package?
Johnson: We’re not, going to address the plans on any of that. I just told you what I’m going to say about the issue. I’m not going to engage in this. We don’t look down upon anyone. We treat everybody with dignity and respect. That’s a principle that I pursued my whole life. And we will take care of this, you know, issue of first impression for Congress, as we will any other thing. We’ll provide appropriate accommodation for every member of Congress.
The Republican leader told Axios on Monday that “We’re going to talk about” Mace’s proposal. “We’re working on the issue.”
After she introduced the resolution on Monday, congressional Democrats and LGBTQ groups were quick to denounce the effort as a bigoted and unprovoked attack against a freshman colleague.
Human Rights Campaign spokesperson Delphine Luneau shared a statement with the Washington Blade on Tuesday:
“Speaker Mike Johnson claims that he’ll treat all lawmakers with ‘dignity and respect,’ but actions speak louder than words. The voters of Delaware sent Sarah McBride to represent them in Congress, and the House has an obligation and duty to treat her with humanity and decency. The proposed House rule that targets her and other trans officers and staff members must be rejected, and the nation’s lawmakers need to focus on doing their jobs to deliver results for the voters they represent.”
