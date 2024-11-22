RFK Jr. as HHS secretary spells trouble for trans healthcare

When Matt Gaetz is nominated as Attorney General, Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services, and Pete Hegseth, Secretary of the Department of Defense, it would appear a very sick joke is being played on the American people. But this isn’t a joke.

We can only hope and pray the Senate has a few rational members still willing to speak out in defense of the people. Even if not all of these jokers are confirmed, old and young alike will suffer. I am afraid for the children of America.

As we move forward, I truly believe many of the American voters who put this felon in office, will live to regret it as they will suffer more than anyone else. We are already seeing non-vaccinated children getting measles, at an alarming rate, and RFK Jr. thinks it’s OK not to vaccinate. We are seeing some Democrats like Jared Polis, governor of Colorado, defending him. I question what the hell Polis is thinking. He is someone I once respected. If our Democratic leaders can’t stick together, and denounce these horrendous nominations, in defense of their own constituents, we are truly in trouble.

Trump’s nominations are scaring the world. In the case of Tulsi Gabbard as DNI, the New York Times reported, “she has already stirred controversy over her criticism of President Joe Biden’s support for Ukraine, which has prompted some critics to accuse her of parroting Kremlin propaganda. She also spoke out against U.S. military intervention in the civil war in Syria under former President Barack Obama, and met in 2017 with Moscow-backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, with whom Washington severed all diplomatic ties in 2012. The selection of Gabbard has raised alarm in the ranks of intelligence officers unsure of how tightly she holds some of her geopolitical views, whether she is misinformed or simply echoing Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ followers, one intelligence official said on condition of anonymity.”

There are two potential Cabinet officers who were charged with sexual impropriety of different kinds; Gaetz and Hegseth. Guess that makes them compatible with Trump, who has been found liable for sexual assault. So sick, so sad, for the nation. If Trump actually carries out some of his various threats, say the one regarding deportations, there will be many Latino men who voted for him, who might get a knock on their door from ICE looking for any immediate family members, relatives, or friends, who are undocumented. Then for the poor of any background, who voted for Trump believing he could lower prices on food and their rent; if Trump goes ahead with his promise of tariffs on all foreign goods, they will see the cost of everything they buy go up. Then for those voters who either are Palestinian, or support the Palestinian people, like those in Dearborn, Mich., who voted either for Trump, or a third party as a protest vote against the Biden administration, what will they do when Trump supports everything Israel does under Netanyahu, including annexing Gaza? Or when he reinstates his Muslim ban on new immigrants?

I feel for every person who will suffer under Trump, and that is everyone who isn’t white, rich, and Christian. It is the LGBTQ community, and women. For all those who fell for his lies, and believed the charlatan selling snake oil, and those of us who didn’t, we must all fear the jokers he is naming to his Cabinet. It is amazing we are at the point when the person named to be his Secretary of State, ‘little Marco,’ that is what Trump called him, actually looks reasonable compared to all the others. We are truly screwed.

Democrats need to unite and speak out now, and we need to prepare to fight the egregious things Trump will do. It was interesting to read the preparations being made to do so in a column in the New York Times, “Democrats Draw Up an Entirely New Anti-Trump Battle Plan” It talks about legal challenges to what Trump is doing rather than street protest. It talks about what Democratic governors are planning. Let’s hope it’s not too late.

But as we do that, we need to be ready to embrace those who voted for Trump, and will now find they are being screwed by him. We need to welcome them to reality, and work with them, if we are to save all of us.



Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.