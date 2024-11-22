Opinions
RFK Jr. as HHS secretary spells trouble for trans healthcare
LGBTQ advocacy groups must stand in vigilant opposition
Recent reports have brought to light President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services. If successful, this nomination could mean major setbacks for transgender healthcare across the country. With a record that includes opposing gender-affirming healthcare for minors and expressing unfounded views about the causes of transgender identity, Kennedy’s potential leadership at HHS would be a worrying development for transgender people.
In recent statements, Kennedy has voiced strong opposition to gender-affirming care for minors, which includes puberty blockers and hormone therapy. He has argued that minors are not capable of making decisions about treatments that have long-term consequences. Yet, the widely accepted standard for decision-making regarding gender-affirming care for minors is that it should involve close supervision and guidance from parents or guardians, medical providers, and mental health counselors. While framed as a call for caution, RFK’s position effectively ignores the overwhelming consensus among medical and public health experts that gender-affirming care is both safe and essential to the well-being of many transgender youth. Medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association, have emphasized that gender-affirming care, when provided in a supportive and professional environment, can significantly reduce rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide among transgender minors. Blocking access to such care would mean compromising the mental health and safety of countless young people.
Kennedy has gone further, describing gender-affirming care in inflammatory terms like “chemical castration” and “surgical mutilation.” These characterizations are not only factually misleading but also profoundly harmful. The reality is that most gender-affirming services for minors are non-surgical and involve reversible interventions like puberty blockers. Studies have found that surgical options are rarely considered before adulthood and only after extensive evaluation by medical professionals. By using such loaded and sensationalized language, Kennedy has perpetuated harmful stereotypes about transgender healthcare and fueled public misunderstanding of these medically recognized treatments. His rhetoric not only stigmatizes transgender individuals but also encourages efforts to restrict access to care, creating barriers for those who need support.
Additionally, Kennedy has repeatedly raised concerns that exposure to certain chemicals might be influencing sexual orientation and gender identity. These comments, referencing a widely debunked theory that chemicals in water might “turn frogs gay,” ignore the complexities of gender, sexuality, and human identity and are not based on credible science. If he were to lead HHS, this pseudo-scientific rhetoric could shape public health policies that stigmatize transgender identities and de-legitimize the real healthcare needs of transgender individuals.
The Department of Health and Human Services plays a key role in ensuring access to healthcare and protecting patient rights. These responsibilities include enforcing anti-discrimination measures that have been hard-won by the LGBTQ community. Under the Trump administration, many transgender rights, including in healthcare, were rolled back, and the prospect of Kennedy leading HHS threatens to deepen these setbacks. His suggested policies could lead to diminished funding and support for inclusive healthcare initiatives and dismantle essential protections that currently allow transgender people to seek healthcare without fear of discrimination.
For transgender individuals, the implications of this appointment are profound. Access to competent and affirming healthcare is already a significant challenge in the U.S., with many transgender people experiencing outright discrimination from healthcare providers or struggling to find providers who understand their needs. Under Kennedy’s leadership, HHS could worsen these issues, shifting the focus away from inclusion and medically sound practices and toward policies that may actively harm transgender people. This potential harm to a vulnerable community should invoke a sense of empathy and a call to action in all of us.
If Trump proceeds with this appointment, it will be crucial for LGBTQ organizations, allies, and the public to stand together in vigilant opposition. Any policies that seek to limit access to care for transgender Americans should be met with unified and vocal resistance. Transgender rights and healthcare equity are fundamental to a just society, and it is only through collective action that we can ensure they are not compromised.
Harry Barbee, Ph.D., is an assistant professor in the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University and a nationally recognized researcher in the area of LGBTQ health.
Opinions
Trump’s sick Cabinet picks are no joke
Democrats must unite and speak out now
When Matt Gaetz is nominated as Attorney General, Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services, and Pete Hegseth, Secretary of the Department of Defense, it would appear a very sick joke is being played on the American people. But this isn’t a joke.
We can only hope and pray the Senate has a few rational members still willing to speak out in defense of the people. Even if not all of these jokers are confirmed, old and young alike will suffer. I am afraid for the children of America.
As we move forward, I truly believe many of the American voters who put this felon in office, will live to regret it as they will suffer more than anyone else. We are already seeing non-vaccinated children getting measles, at an alarming rate, and RFK Jr. thinks it’s OK not to vaccinate. We are seeing some Democrats like Jared Polis, governor of Colorado, defending him. I question what the hell Polis is thinking. He is someone I once respected. If our Democratic leaders can’t stick together, and denounce these horrendous nominations, in defense of their own constituents, we are truly in trouble.
Trump’s nominations are scaring the world. In the case of Tulsi Gabbard as DNI, the New York Times reported, “she has already stirred controversy over her criticism of President Joe Biden’s support for Ukraine, which has prompted some critics to accuse her of parroting Kremlin propaganda. She also spoke out against U.S. military intervention in the civil war in Syria under former President Barack Obama, and met in 2017 with Moscow-backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, with whom Washington severed all diplomatic ties in 2012. The selection of Gabbard has raised alarm in the ranks of intelligence officers unsure of how tightly she holds some of her geopolitical views, whether she is misinformed or simply echoing Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ followers, one intelligence official said on condition of anonymity.”
There are two potential Cabinet officers who were charged with sexual impropriety of different kinds; Gaetz and Hegseth. Guess that makes them compatible with Trump, who has been found liable for sexual assault. So sick, so sad, for the nation. If Trump actually carries out some of his various threats, say the one regarding deportations, there will be many Latino men who voted for him, who might get a knock on their door from ICE looking for any immediate family members, relatives, or friends, who are undocumented. Then for the poor of any background, who voted for Trump believing he could lower prices on food and their rent; if Trump goes ahead with his promise of tariffs on all foreign goods, they will see the cost of everything they buy go up. Then for those voters who either are Palestinian, or support the Palestinian people, like those in Dearborn, Mich., who voted either for Trump, or a third party as a protest vote against the Biden administration, what will they do when Trump supports everything Israel does under Netanyahu, including annexing Gaza? Or when he reinstates his Muslim ban on new immigrants?
I feel for every person who will suffer under Trump, and that is everyone who isn’t white, rich, and Christian. It is the LGBTQ community, and women. For all those who fell for his lies, and believed the charlatan selling snake oil, and those of us who didn’t, we must all fear the jokers he is naming to his Cabinet. It is amazing we are at the point when the person named to be his Secretary of State, ‘little Marco,’ that is what Trump called him, actually looks reasonable compared to all the others. We are truly screwed.
Democrats need to unite and speak out now, and we need to prepare to fight the egregious things Trump will do. It was interesting to read the preparations being made to do so in a column in the New York Times, “Democrats Draw Up an Entirely New Anti-Trump Battle Plan” It talks about legal challenges to what Trump is doing rather than street protest. It talks about what Democratic governors are planning. Let’s hope it’s not too late.
But as we do that, we need to be ready to embrace those who voted for Trump, and will now find they are being screwed by him. We need to welcome them to reality, and work with them, if we are to save all of us.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
Opinions
Weak Democrats like Jared Polis already caving to Trump
Denouncing Colorado governor’s praise of dangerous RFK Jr.
This is not the time to cave to Donald Trump and normalize his attacks on democracy and decency. Nor is it the time to throw the transgender community under the bus. Or to accept anti-vaxxers as head of Health & Human Services or dilettantes as defense secretary or credibly accused sex traffickers as attorney general.
Yet, here we are, and some prominent Democrats — like gay Colorado Gov. Jared Polis — are leading the charge to capitulation.
Polis this week said he is “excited” by Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to head HHS.
“He has helped us defeat vaccine mandates in Colorado in 2019 and will help make America healthy again by shaking up HHS and FDA,” Polis posted on X.
What madness is this? Is Polis afraid of incurring Trump’s wrath? Is he suffering from COVID amnesia? As a reminder, more than 14,000 Coloradans have died of COVID since 2020; that number would be exponentially higher if RFK Jr. had been running the show back then when he called COVID vaccines, “the deadliest vaccine ever made.” He falsely claims that vaccines lead to autism; that the FDA is poisoning the American people; and that HIV doesn’t cause AIDS. He has even asserted that chemicals in the drinking supply are impacting children’s gender identity.
So, of course, Trump would nominate him to run our country’s health system, or rather to dismantle it, jeopardizing the lives of untold numbers of Americans.
But that doesn’t explain why Polis is parroting MAGA nonsense about making “America healthy again.”
Polis is one of the wealthiest politicians in America, worth an estimated $400 million, according to the Denver Gazette. The money comes from his family’s investment in the impossibly cheesy, schmaltzy Blue Mountain Arts greeting card company that sold for nearly $800 million in 1999, a reminder that no one ever went broke underestimating the taste or intelligence of the American public.
So is Polis just falling in line behind Trump and his wealthy cohorts? Will leaders in the LGBTQ movement distance themselves and denounce this move? Don’t hold your breath. The Blade reached out to the Victory Fund for comment and so far has (predictably) received no response. Don’t expect our so-called advocates to attack Democrats, even the ones working to normalize Trump’s assault on democracy.
Sadly, Polis isn’t the only prominent Democrat ditching the LGBTQ community and even scapegoating us for Kamala Harris’s defeat.
Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) told the New York Times last week that he doesn’t want his two daughters “getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete.”
Thankfully, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, a lesbian, promptly rebuked Moulton, noting, “It’s important in this moment that we not pick on particularly vulnerable children.” She’s right. Trans Americans are living in fear now; brave transgender service members are awaiting expulsion from the military. Trans people living in red states are already under severe attack. Texas lawmakers this week proposed banning all taxpayer money from funding “gender reassignment;” another bill would even allow children to sue drag performers.
We are living in dystopian times with draconian attacks on the most vulnerable among us. It will only get worse as Trump and his rogues’ gallery of criminals, incompetents, and demagogues assumes control of the government and turns it loose on the rest of us.
We need a strong Democratic resistance, especially with Republicans taking monopolistic control of the federal government. What we don’t need are myopic, selfish politicians like Polis and Moulton running for cover and normalizing this sick behavior. If they won’t fight these attacks, then they should get out of the way. We won’t overcome Trump by capitulating. We must start by fighting against these dangerous Cabinet nominees.
Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected].
Opinions
In sorrow and hope, fight on
MAGA mayhem is not governance
The old adage, “Be careful what you wish for,” is about to demonstrate its wisdom.
Millions of people have rewarded a racist demagogue for his provocations by electing him over an accomplished and decent woman of African and South Asian descent. To quote their God Bless The USA Bible, they will reap the whirlwind (Hosea 8:7).
It is time to stop letting people who dominate our politics get away with waving the Bible around while ignoring its wisdom. Cherry picking Old Testament passages to beat others over the head is not Christianity. They love to proclaim Jesus as their Lord and Savior, but violate his teachings at every turn.
Thus they will ignore Jeebus on welcoming strangers (Matthew 25:35) and cheer on the 47th president (God help us) as he attempts to deport millions of immigrant laborers, which will tank the economy and is unimaginably cruel.
His proposed tariffs will do further damage, for which he will doubtless blame others because he is never wrong.
This con artist who would be king took a break from golfing a few weeks ago to phone into a town hall with his running mate, whom he put on the spot by demanding to be assured of his brilliance. JD Vance promptly put down his Maybelline applicator and complied.
Permit me to list all the truly smart people who go around begging to be told how brilliant they are.
There, that’s the complete list.
With all due respect, this is not a moment for solemnity and soothing words. When the abyss threatens to swallow us up, sometimes dark humor pulls us out. I recall a spate of tasteless jokes after the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded in 1986, including someone suggesting that the last words of teacher Christa McAuliffe, who died aboard, were, “What’s this red button for?”
Trump will spend his entire second term looking for the red button on Spaceship America.
The president-elect has neither the inclination nor the capacity to govern. His only interests are in getting revenge and lining the pockets of his wealthy friends.
Masha Gessen wrote in 2017, “Donald Trump ran on a platform of denigrating expertise…. Militant incompetence and autocracy are not in opposition: They are two sides of a coin.”
If Trump puts vaccine skeptic and conspiracy theorist RFK Jr. in charge of public health, there will be nothing funny about the resulting deaths. Refusing vaccinations might be valid if you lived on a desert island. But those who live in a populated area have a responsibility not to expose others needlessly to deadly diseases that are well controlled by vaccines just because they’ve decided to reject science.
It is hard to fathom the myopia required to vote for a racist and sexist admirer of tyrants who calls immigrants vermin and talks of “the enemy from within.” To say we have more work to do is the understatement of the century.
A liberal neighbor texted me the morning after the election, saying Democrats need to listen better to the concerns of Trump supporters. Seriously? A man who boasts of overturning Roe v. Wade, vows to weaponize the Department of Justice, and plans to turn the federal workforce into his personal goon squad is returning to power, and the first reflex is to blame Democrats? Can’t we pause the circular firing squad to rebuke voters for electing a depraved saboteur because they’re upset over egg prices?
For the sake of our children and the future of democracy, let your outrage be stronger than your despair. We cannot acquiesce in this madness.
Do what you need to refuel for the struggle ahead. Freedom is not guaranteed to us. It exists by exercising it.
Vice President Harris, who ran an admirable and valiant 100-day campaign, quoted another adage in her concession speech: “Only when it is dark enough can you see the stars.” She said, “This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves.”
Life is a roll of the dice; but we are not in this alone. We have one another. As I write, I just learned of the death of my friend Cornelius Baker, a longtime leader in the fight against HIV/AIDS and a powerful advocate for health equity for women and people of color. The shock of his loss is a reminder that we stand on the shoulders of giants.
Night has come; I am heading to my roof to light a candle for my friend and my country.
Richard J. Rosendall is a writer and activist at [email protected].
