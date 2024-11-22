Transgender activists celebrate legal advances in India, Pakistan

Transgender activists in India and Pakistan are celebrating two legal advances in their respective countries.

Akkai Padmashali, an Indian trans activist, made history on Nov. 12 by obtaining a passport for her 5-year-old child, Avin, without including a father’s name. As a trans woman and single mother, she set a precedent not only for the trans community but for all women in the country raising children on their own.

Padmashali, who is one of India’s most prominent trans activists, in 2019 became the first trans woman in the country to officially adopt a child. A year earlier, she made history in Karnataka by becoming the first trans woman in the state to register her marriage with her husband, Vasudev V.

Padmashali expressed her joy to the media when she adopted Avin, stating she had always dreamed of becoming a mother.

“It has been my dream and desire,” said Padmashali in 2019. “Our families have accepted the baby. It’s heart-warming to see the little one playing on my mother’s lap. I just hope that he does not face any kind of discrimination and social stigma when he grows up.”

In 2019, the same year Avin was born, parliament passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act.

The law seeks to safeguard the rights of trans people and promote their welfare. It includes provisions for issuing identity certificates, protecting against discrimination in education, employment, healthcare, and other sectors, and establishing welfare programs. The law also addressed physical, sexual, verbal, emotional, and economic abuse through protections and rehabilitation programs, introduced complaint officers to handle grievances, and outlined penalties for offenses against trans people.

The Narendra Modi-led government on Dec. 23, 2016, amended the passport policy to accommodate single parents and others who may not wish to include a father’s name in the application. This move was part of broader efforts to streamline and liberalize the passport process in India. One significant change was the modification of the application form, allowing applicants to list either the mother’s name, father’s name, or legal guardian’s name, instead of requiring both parents’ names. The change sought to benefit single mothers, orphans, and children raised by legal guardians.

Padmashali during an interview with the Washington Blade emphasized this issue extends beyond the trans community.

“This is not a question of the community—maybe a single mother, a single parent, most of the women across the world,” she said.

“People are struggling with the identity crisis,” Padmashali added. “In a system of majoritarian, there are so many people who are in the process of questioning the notion of marriage, questions the notion of civil relationship or partnership. Especially in my case, born a male, transformed into a female, and challenged the notion of patriarchal institutions in that way. I claim myself as a woman and also adopting a child, getting the child every document from the government is a big challenge. Especially in the state of Karnataka, I did not find it challenging — very supportive officers, a very supportive government, and a very supportive environment.”

Padmashali told the Blade she was very happy with the process of obtaining a passport for her child, describing it as completely hassle-free.

“I think the passport authority of this country is very sensitive. The passport gives a certain amount of recognition, especially for the transgender community,” said Padmashali. “Many transgender women have also adopted children, but [are] struggling with lots of identity crises.”

“In my case, it was a completely different scenario, I got my passport as a female, and Avin’s also getting the passport without naming the father, I think it’s a national issue,” she added. “From the transgender person’s point of view, I am happy that my Supreme Court has recognized the community and the parliament has recognized the Transgender Protection Act. India is in process of progressing, I would say.”

Pakistan’s Sindh province could implement first-ever Transgender Education Policy

Authorities in in Pakistan’s Sindh province — the country’s third-largest by land and its second most populous — on Nov. 13 approved the first-ever Transgender Education Policy.

The policy includes a separate category for trans children on school and college admission forms, alongside existing male and female options.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah chaired the meeting during which the Transgender Education Policy was approved. A press release says it will now go before the provincial Cabinet for final approval.

The press release notes the proposed policy seeks to eliminate discrimination by providing education for trans children, and introducing job quotas for trans people in the recruitment of teachers.

The Sindh government says trans activists and advocates helped develop the policy.

Shah highlighted the significant challenges faced by the trans community in accessing education, including prejudice, mistreatment, and exclusion. He noted that financial constraints and limited employment opportunities often make education unaffordable, while the fear of harassment in educational institutions further deters transgender individuals from pursuing it. Shah also emphasized that the policy aims to safeguard the identity, safety, and educational needs of trans people.

The press release notes the policy also includes training for teachers to understand the psychological and educational challenges that trans children face. It also aims to develop skills among trans people, and foster a harassment-free environment within educational institutions. The policy seeks to raise public awareness about the need to promote equal opportunities and rights for trans people.

Anusha Tahir Butt, chair of the Transgender Empowerment Organization, said the Transgender Education Policy’s initial approval as a significant step towards greater inclusion and equality for trans people.

“This policy acknowledges the challenges faced by transgender individuals in accessing education and employment, offering them a dedicated space in schools, colleges, and government jobs,” said Butt. “It’s a much-needed step in breaking down the societal barriers of discrimination, harassment, and exclusion that transgender people often face.”

“By including separate categories for transgender children on admission forms and reserving job quotas, Sindh is helping to create a more supportive and equitable environment,” she added. “The policy also focuses on teacher training, anti-harassment measures, and skill development programs, all of which contribute to empowering transgender individuals to lead independent, fulfilling lives. This is a powerful example of how policy can drive social change and encourage a more inclusive society in Pakistan. “

Butt noted societal stigma and prejudice against the LGBTQ community remain deeply entrenched in Pakistan, particularly in conservative areas.

“Discrimination and harassment in educational institutions could deter transgender and LGBTQ students from pursuing their education, despite the policy’s provisions for anti-harassment measures,” she said. “Furthermore, effective implementation could be challenged by limited resources, infrastructure, and political will, particularly in rural areas. Bureaucratic delays and gaps in broader legal protections for LGBTQ rights may also impede the progress of these initiatives.”