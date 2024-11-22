Asia
Transgender activists celebrate legal advances in India, Pakistan
Akkai Padmashali on Nov. 12 obtained passport for child
Transgender activists in India and Pakistan are celebrating two legal advances in their respective countries.
Akkai Padmashali, an Indian trans activist, made history on Nov. 12 by obtaining a passport for her 5-year-old child, Avin, without including a father’s name. As a trans woman and single mother, she set a precedent not only for the trans community but for all women in the country raising children on their own.
Padmashali, who is one of India’s most prominent trans activists, in 2019 became the first trans woman in the country to officially adopt a child. A year earlier, she made history in Karnataka by becoming the first trans woman in the state to register her marriage with her husband, Vasudev V.
Padmashali expressed her joy to the media when she adopted Avin, stating she had always dreamed of becoming a mother.
“It has been my dream and desire,” said Padmashali in 2019. “Our families have accepted the baby. It’s heart-warming to see the little one playing on my mother’s lap. I just hope that he does not face any kind of discrimination and social stigma when he grows up.”
In 2019, the same year Avin was born, parliament passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act.
The law seeks to safeguard the rights of trans people and promote their welfare. It includes provisions for issuing identity certificates, protecting against discrimination in education, employment, healthcare, and other sectors, and establishing welfare programs. The law also addressed physical, sexual, verbal, emotional, and economic abuse through protections and rehabilitation programs, introduced complaint officers to handle grievances, and outlined penalties for offenses against trans people.
The Narendra Modi-led government on Dec. 23, 2016, amended the passport policy to accommodate single parents and others who may not wish to include a father’s name in the application. This move was part of broader efforts to streamline and liberalize the passport process in India. One significant change was the modification of the application form, allowing applicants to list either the mother’s name, father’s name, or legal guardian’s name, instead of requiring both parents’ names. The change sought to benefit single mothers, orphans, and children raised by legal guardians.
Padmashali during an interview with the Washington Blade emphasized this issue extends beyond the trans community.
“This is not a question of the community—maybe a single mother, a single parent, most of the women across the world,” she said.
“People are struggling with the identity crisis,” Padmashali added. “In a system of majoritarian, there are so many people who are in the process of questioning the notion of marriage, questions the notion of civil relationship or partnership. Especially in my case, born a male, transformed into a female, and challenged the notion of patriarchal institutions in that way. I claim myself as a woman and also adopting a child, getting the child every document from the government is a big challenge. Especially in the state of Karnataka, I did not find it challenging — very supportive officers, a very supportive government, and a very supportive environment.”
Padmashali told the Blade she was very happy with the process of obtaining a passport for her child, describing it as completely hassle-free.
“I think the passport authority of this country is very sensitive. The passport gives a certain amount of recognition, especially for the transgender community,” said Padmashali. “Many transgender women have also adopted children, but [are] struggling with lots of identity crises.”
“In my case, it was a completely different scenario, I got my passport as a female, and Avin’s also getting the passport without naming the father, I think it’s a national issue,” she added. “From the transgender person’s point of view, I am happy that my Supreme Court has recognized the community and the parliament has recognized the Transgender Protection Act. India is in process of progressing, I would say.”
Pakistan’s Sindh province could implement first-ever Transgender Education Policy
Authorities in in Pakistan’s Sindh province — the country’s third-largest by land and its second most populous — on Nov. 13 approved the first-ever Transgender Education Policy.
The policy includes a separate category for trans children on school and college admission forms, alongside existing male and female options.
Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah chaired the meeting during which the Transgender Education Policy was approved. A press release says it will now go before the provincial Cabinet for final approval.
The press release notes the proposed policy seeks to eliminate discrimination by providing education for trans children, and introducing job quotas for trans people in the recruitment of teachers.
The Sindh government says trans activists and advocates helped develop the policy.
Shah highlighted the significant challenges faced by the trans community in accessing education, including prejudice, mistreatment, and exclusion. He noted that financial constraints and limited employment opportunities often make education unaffordable, while the fear of harassment in educational institutions further deters transgender individuals from pursuing it. Shah also emphasized that the policy aims to safeguard the identity, safety, and educational needs of trans people.
The press release notes the policy also includes training for teachers to understand the psychological and educational challenges that trans children face. It also aims to develop skills among trans people, and foster a harassment-free environment within educational institutions. The policy seeks to raise public awareness about the need to promote equal opportunities and rights for trans people.
Anusha Tahir Butt, chair of the Transgender Empowerment Organization, said the Transgender Education Policy’s initial approval as a significant step towards greater inclusion and equality for trans people.
“This policy acknowledges the challenges faced by transgender individuals in accessing education and employment, offering them a dedicated space in schools, colleges, and government jobs,” said Butt. “It’s a much-needed step in breaking down the societal barriers of discrimination, harassment, and exclusion that transgender people often face.”
“By including separate categories for transgender children on admission forms and reserving job quotas, Sindh is helping to create a more supportive and equitable environment,” she added. “The policy also focuses on teacher training, anti-harassment measures, and skill development programs, all of which contribute to empowering transgender individuals to lead independent, fulfilling lives. This is a powerful example of how policy can drive social change and encourage a more inclusive society in Pakistan. “
Butt noted societal stigma and prejudice against the LGBTQ community remain deeply entrenched in Pakistan, particularly in conservative areas.
“Discrimination and harassment in educational institutions could deter transgender and LGBTQ students from pursuing their education, despite the policy’s provisions for anti-harassment measures,” she said. “Furthermore, effective implementation could be challenged by limited resources, infrastructure, and political will, particularly in rural areas. Bureaucratic delays and gaps in broader legal protections for LGBTQ rights may also impede the progress of these initiatives.”
Kamala Harris’s loss prompts mixed reaction in India
Vice president’s mother was born in Chennai
Vice President Kamala Harris’s loss in the U.S. presidential election has elicited mixed reactions among LGBTQ activists in India.
A notable portion of Indians expressed support for now President-elect Donald Trump over Harris, even though her maternal lineage traces back to India. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born into a Brahmin family in Chennai in 1938, and her grandfather, PV Gopalan, hailed from the village of Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu.
Harris’s loss prompted mixed reactions within the LGBTQ community.
While some individuals expressed disappointment, others backed Trump.
The Washington Blade in August reported that Harris’s grandfather moved to New Delhi to serve as a civil servant in British-ruled India. This move eventually facilitated Gopalan’s journey to the U.S., where she pursued biomedical science at the University of California, Berkeley a step that played a foundational role in shaping Harris’s future political aspirations.
The Washington Blade since Election Day has spoken with several LGBTQ activists and influencers in India.
Harish Iyer, a plaintiff in one of India’s marriage equality cases, in response to Trump’s election said the “path for queer liberation has never been straight.”
“The presidential election was filled with rhetoric from the Republican side against transgender persons,” said Iyer. “There has been a complete denial of the existence of transgender people and also widespread ignominy and ostracism. This, adding to the overturn of Roe vs. Wade, has aggravated tensions for everyone from gender variant persons to birthing parents of all genders.”
He further noted there is a strong change of more transphobic legislation and rhetoric in the U.S. with Trump in the White House, Republicans in control of the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives, and a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court.
“In a largely connected world, where many Indians and India-born people are in America, the effect of this will be palpable in India too,” said Iyer.
Indrani Chakraborty is a prominent social activist and advocate for transgender rights, particularly in northeast India. She has been outspoken about the challenges faced by her trans daughter.
Chakraborty said the effects will be felt around the world if Trump continues his transphobic rhetoric and the U.S. government does not support the LGBTQ community. Anwesh Kumar Sahoo, an Indian artist, writer, model, and the youngest winner of Mr. Gay World 2016, told the Blade that Trump’s policies are a setback in the ongoing fight for LGBTQ rights and visibility.
“It’s a strong reminder of how interconnected our struggles are globally,” said Sahoo. “It highlights the importance of standing up for equality everywhere.”
Abhijit Iyer Mitra, an LGBTQ activist and senior fellow at the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, in response to Harris’s loss said her Indian roots “really do not matter.”
“America expects assimilation and not just integration,” said Mitra. “She has no real connect to India in any sense or knowledge of India in any sense. So, being from here absolutely means nothing. She is American through and through, she has demonstrated no knowledge of India, no nothing, so it is what it is.”
“I am not really worried, certainly not from an Indian point of view because her particular political supporters are all viciously anti-India, but not Biden,” added Mitra. “Biden is pro-India. But Kamala, especially her supporters, belongs to the same woke circuit which would be… ‘Oh India … genocide happening’ etc. So just being Indian means nothing.”
While responding to the Trump campaign’s rhetoric on trans issues, Mitra said “the issue is not the transgender community, but the forcing of gender ideology on everyone, where you put kids on puberty blockers and have irreversible surgery done, and kids taken away from their parents.”
“I thought I was a girl when I was a kid,” said Mitra. “When I grew up, I realized that I was a man. I am very comfortable being who I am and thank God none of this happened. Had this happened now, I would have been taken away from my parents, asked to undergo surgery, and would not have been able to lead the life I am leading.”
“What is being propagated as this ‘trans ideology’ or ‘gender ideology’ is essentially homophobia, where you are told a man cannot be attracted to a man. A woman cannot be attracted to a woman. They are instead pushed to undergo irreversible sex changes and become something else,” added Mitra. “This is exactly what Iran does — they punish homosexuality with death, but if you have a sex change, it is considered acceptable.”
“There is nothing pro-LGBTQ about the Democrats — far from it. It is an LGBTQ genocide. It is erasing the viability of the LGBTQ community. It is a huge disservice to gender dysmorphic individuals, who are the ones who might genuinely need surgery. But why do they need surgery? It is because they are shunned by society and forced to undergo something that no one should have to endure,” said Mitra. “They need to be accepted and loved for who they are, not turned into something society demands them to be.”
Sarah McBride, a Democrat from Delaware, on Election Day became the first openly trans person elected to Congress. Biden, former President Barack Obama, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker are among those who specifically mentioned marriage equality and other LGBTQ rights during the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
“Kamala’s defeat is a huge setback for our friends from the LGBTQ community in the U.S.,” Kalki Subramaniam, an activist, queer artist, and actor who is a member of India’s National Transgender Council, told the Blade.
“As a Tamil woman from Kamala’s mother’s state, I am disappointed that Kamala was not elected,” added Subramaniam. “As Kamala said, never give up and burn bright. For all my LGBTQ families around the world, let us support more leaders like Kamala Harris and strengthen them. Let us step forward and take leadership to win back all our rights.”
Climate change leaves transgender Indians even more vulnerable
Disaster response programs do not take trans community’s needs into account
Climate change is real, impacting everyone around the world, and India remains at the forefront of its effects.
Changing weather patterns cause food insecurity, hitting vulnerable communities the hardest. The transgender community in particular suffers disproportionately, as their already limited access to resources worsens in times of crisis.
As India battles climate change, the struggle for survival and dignity intensifies for those most marginalized.
In India, LGBTQ people, particularly the trans community, frequently face family conflict that leads to forced displacement that is often accompanied by violence or the threat of violence. Many trans people, as a result, become homeless, frequently finding themselves in low-lying areas that are prone to frequent flooding, further exacerbating their vulnerability.
Many trans Indians are involved in sex work or rely on begging in public spaces that include streets, or on trains and busses. Their means of survival are disproportionately affected, often more severely than other communities, during floods, heatwaves, and other climate change-induced events.
Trans Indians involved in begging are particularly vulnerable, often working in the heat or heavy rain without access to basic facilities. They often have no choice but to continue working to survive, despite the toll on their mental and physical health.
The Council on Energy, Environment, and Water, a policy research institute in India, has identified Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Bihar states as highly vulnerable to extreme climate crises. Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh also have relatively high populations of trans people.
Many of them, particularly those with HIV or are undergoing hormonal treatments, face additional health risks. Extreme temperatures, which India experiences annually, can negatively affect their treatments and overall well-being.
The U.N. says climate change disproportionately affects the poorest and most vulnerable, worsening existing inequalities.
Efforts to improve the trans community’s well-being include the World Health Organization’s development of guidelines aimed at enhancing trans health, providing evidence-based recommendations, and implementation guidance for health sector interventions.
Marginalized communities, including trans people, faced heightened challenges during the 2015 Chennai floods due to limited access to relief and rehabilitation efforts. Many were forced into unsafe shelters and lacked access to food, medical supplies, and other essential services. The informal economy on which many trans people rely for survival was also severely disrupted during the crisis.
Trans people were also among the hardest hit during the 2018 Kerala floods.
They faced discrimination in relief camps where some were denied access to shelter and sanitary facilities. NGOs and activists highlighted the lack of sensitivity in disaster management policies toward the trans community, prompting increased discussions about addressing trans-specific needs in disaster response frameworks.
The climate change-induced floods in Assam in 2020 also placed trans individuals in vulnerable situations. Many of them struggled to access government relief measures because of societal stigma, and, in many cases, a lack of legal recognition.
The floods displaced hundreds of thousands of people, and trans people were often overlooked in the distribution of relief aid.
Although there is no specific data available for India’s trans community, heat waves this year caused more than 700 deaths nationwide, significantly higher than the official government count of 360 facilities.
Activists in India have raised concerns about the challenges faced by the trans community during climate change-induced disasters.
The Indo-Global Social Service Society, an NGO focused on eliminating social inequality, said the trans community during disasters experiences disruptions in their normal coping mechanisms. Trans people often become displaced or are relocated to areas where they lose connection with their existing support networks, forcing them to cope with the disaster’s aftermath in isolation.
The IGSSS report also highlights the low priority given to trans people during rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts.
It notes disaster assessment forms typically categorize gender as only male or female, which fails to capture the specific needs and experiences of trans people. This exclusion hampers effective planning and delivery of relief efforts. Trans people who have undergone gender-conformation surgery may also face aggravated health problems during disasters: More infections, urinary tract issues, and other medical complications.
The report also indicates shelters are often not conducive for trans people, who frequently face discrimination and a lack of acceptance. These facilities typically have separate toilets for men and women but lack gender-neutral facilities, leading to verbal abuse and threats when trans people attempt to use any restroom.
Governments should ‘create more tailored’ disaster relief policies
Nepal’s trans community also faces the same challenges from climate change that their Indian counterparts.
Devastating floods that swept across Nepal on Sept. 26 left approximately 219 people dead. Flooding and landslides displaced 12,000 families.
While there is no specific data on how many trans people this disaster directly impacted, the Nepali trans community’s experiences mirror those their Indian peers have faced during similar crises. The lack of targeted support and recognition of their unique needs in disaster response underscores the ongoing vulnerabilities both communities endure in the face of climate change.
The Washington Blade reached out to the Queer Youth Group, an LGBTQ organization in Nepal.
Nanboong, the group’s communication officer, said that while climate change affects the LGBTQ community in Nepal as it does other groups, its impact is particularly pronounced among trans people.
“The government should create more tailored policies addressing the specific needs of LGBTQIA people in relation to climate change, and they need to do more to ensure these communities are adequately supported during climate-related disasters,” said Nanboong.
The Blade also reached out to Kalki Subramaniam, a trans activist, queer artist, and actor who is a member of India’s National Transgender Council.
She explained that many LGBTQ people face rejection from their families, making them vulnerable to being forced out of their homes. This lack of familial support, coupled with limited access to housing and employment, leads to significant mental and physical health challenges.
Subramaniam noted queer people often struggle with acceptance in both the job market and housing. She added trans people, particularly those who drop out of school, are frequently pushed into Chennai’s slums.
“Many of my friends from the transgender community live in low-lying areas near the sea and highly polluted rivers,” said Subramaniam. “In these areas, they are somewhat accepted because others living there are also marginalized. However, during floods and heavy rains, their livelihoods get washed away.”
“Their homes are also destroyed,” she added. “I have a friend named Kartika, who used to beg on trains and in market areas. She wanted to start a business and opened a small idli (a traditional South Indian breakfast cake made from fermented rice and lentil batter) shop near the slum. Unfortunately, after just two months, her shop was completely washed away during the rains, with garbage piling up because of the flooding.”
Subramaniam told the Blade that Kartika, after losing her idli shop to the floods, was unable to recover from the setback and returned to begging. She lacked the necessary infrastructure and motivation to restart her business.
“The government should create policies that are more sustainable for the transgender community,” said Subramaniam. “Due to the lack of support and employment opportunities, transgender individuals are also victimized by climate change.”
“On one hand, the government should focus on providing economic benefits, while at the same time, it should consider our community when framing climate change policies,” she added. “This should include how transgender people are treated during disasters.”
Ankush Kumar is a reporter who has covered many stories for Washington and Los Angeles Blades from Iran, India, and Singapore. He recently reported for the Daily Beast. He can be reached at [email protected]. He is on Twitter at @mohitkopinion.
New Indian medical curriculum excludes guidelines for transgender patients
WPATH has called for global authorities to suspend national commission
India’s National Medical Commission has introduced an undergraduate curriculum that does not include protections for transgender individuals and people with disabilities.
The National Medical Commission on Aug. 31 released the Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) Curriculum 2024, scheduled for implementation in the 2024-2025 academic year. The curriculum sparked controversy by introducing “sodomy and lesbianism” as unnatural sexual offenses in undergraduate programs, prompting two international organizations to threaten to seek the suspension of the National Medical Commission over the issue.
The International Council for Disability Inclusion in Medical Education and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) have called for global authorities to temporarily suspend the National Medical Commission’s recognition by global authorities. The two organizations claim the new curriculum violates exiting laws that protect the rights of people with disabilities and LGBTQ individuals.
The National Medical Commission reintroduced several regressive ideas regarding the LGBTQ community, with a complete omission of transgender rights that contradicts Supreme Court guidelines and previous regulations. Leaders from the disability and trans communities wrote a letter to Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar in which they criticized the curriculum.
The revised curriculum removed key disability competencies and critical components related to trans health.
On Sept. 5, as India observed Teacher’s Day, the National Medical Commission temporarily withdrew the guidelines, only to reintroduce them on Sept. 12 without addressing the controversial sections. Terms, such as “dignity” and “transgender,” were notably absent from the 466-page document.
The revised curriculum allocates eight hours to sports but no longer mandates the previously required seven hours for disability training. It uses terms such as “gender identity disorders” and refers to intersex people as “abnormalities,” retaining language from earlier medical perspectives.
The revised curriculum no longer classifies sodomy and consensual same-sex sexual relations between women as “unnatural sexual offenses.” The earlier version, however, included descriptions cross-dressing as a form of sexual perversion. It also categorized a range of behaviors — including voyeurism, exhibitionism, sadism, and masochism — together with necrophagia (the consumption of the dead) and necrophilia (sexual attraction to corpses) under a single category.
The earlier version did not include LGBTQ-inclusive language.
The revised curriculum includes education on topics that include informed consent for sexual intercourse, the history of gender and sexuality-based identities, and the legal background surrounding the decriminalization of adultery and consensual same-sex relationships. It also introduces lessons on paraphilia and paraphilic disorders, covering a range of atypical sexual fantasies and behaviors.
The National Medical Commission has not provided a specific explanation for including outdated concepts in the curriculum. Senior officials have, however, attributed the changes to an unintentional oversight, stating it was an error that led to portions of the 2022 curriculum being mistakenly reintroduced.
The National Medical Commission in 2022 updated six modules in forensic medicine and psychiatry to reflect societal and legal changes. These amendments included the decriminalization of consensual same-sex relationships. They aimed to educate students on informed consent and, within psychiatry, to address the spectrum of gender and sexual orientations.
The curriculum was designed to prepare students to manage issues, such as gender dysphoria, intersex conditions, and sexual dysfunctions. These changes were based on recommendations from an expert committee formed under a Madras High Court ruling in a case involving a lesbian couple whose parents opposed their relationship, leading to a police complaint about their alleged disappearance.
The Madras High Court ruling noted queerphobia was being incorporated into the education of future doctors.
The 2022 changes were seen as essential for the daily practice of medical professionals, as misinformation about consensual same-sex sexual relationships could result in some patients receiving inadequate care and treatment.
While the revised curriculum released on Sept. 12 does not include references to trans rights, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act of 2019 explicitly requires medical colleges to incorporate trans health and develop health manuals for gender confirmation surgeries. The revised curriculum, however, does not reflect current standards of inclusivity and care.
Ankit Bhuptani, an LGBTQ rights activist and founder of the Queer Hindu Alliance, during an interview with the Washington Blade expressed disappointment over the new curriculum.
“It is not just about the NALSA judgment, but also the current government has been very actively talking about trans rights throughout their policy and their various programs,” said Bhuptani. “So, it’s quite surprising that it was not included and the government should have been more mindful. I hope, they rectify the error that was done earlier in terms of lesbians and other elements which were problematic.”
Bhuptani also told the Blade the current government is open to receiving suggestions from the LGBTQ community.
“The government has met a few community members already, and I was one of them,” noted Bhuptani. “After the meeting, we requested that the community need to be consulted for larger LGBTQ rights. They have given their email IDs publicly so that where general public can send suggestions. So, I hope the community members who are raising these issues, will reach out and take this ahead as well.”
Bhuptani said he plans to raise the issue with the government.
Ankush Kumar is a reporter who has covered many stories for Washington and Los Angeles Blades from Iran, India, and Singapore. He recently reported for the Daily Beast. He can be reached at [email protected]. He is on Twitter at @mohitkopinion.
