Theater
‘Summer 1976’ a compelling exploration of women’s friendships
Holly Twyford returns for 14th show at Studio Theatre
‘Summer 1976’
Through Dec. 22
Studio Theatre
1501 14th St., N.W.
$40 – $95
Stuidotheatre.org
No one is just one thing.
That’s a sometimes-forgotten point made quickly and succinctly in David Auburn’s memory play “Summer 1976.”
Now at Studio Theatre, the thoroughly satisfying two-hander tracks the unlikely friendship of Alice (Holly Twyford) and Diana (Kate Eastwood Norris), two very different women who meet as young mothers during the Bicentennial summer.
Diana, an educator and artist, is the gimlet-eyed observer. She makes speedy, decisive judgments ranging from knocking Alice’s middlebrow summer reading (bestsellers “Shogun” and “Coma”) and impossibly messy house to negatively noting her little girl’s incessantly runny nose and even her name – Holly.
Conversely, Alice is a laid-back stay-at-home mom, spending the summer sunbathing in the backyard, watching her daughter splash in the kiddie pool while Merle, a reportedly cute but unseen grad student, paints her house. Inside, husband Doug (also unseen) an economics professor at Ohio State, toils at his desk in hopes of securing tenure in the fall.
It’s the women’s young daughters who bring them together. During a play date at Diana’s studiously tasteful home, uninhibited Alice boldly pulls out a joint, and Diana enthusiastically joins in. As the girls play, the women bond over weed and Diana’s delicious leftover cassoulet. Alice is impressed. At this point it seems there is nothing Diana can’t do well.
Phone calls and visits ensue. They talk about life, art, and relationships. Alice makes it clear that she’s read Virginia Woolf and George Eliot, etc.; she knows good literature. In fact, she was immersed in it before leaving school to marry her husband. In turn, Diana comes out as a single mother buoyed by family money. Her job isn’t particularly prestigious, and all of her paintings remain unfinished.
For them, that famous summer can be marked by a series of events: there was the memorable kids’ first play date, a trip to Cleveland to buy a piece of furniture, Diana’s vicious migraine, and various fireworks displays and parades. But the burgeoning relationship takes a turn when one of the women asks the other whether she’s happy. While the loaded inquiry doesn’t kill the friendship, it definitely has a chilling effect.
Auburn, who’s best known for “Proof” — the Pulitzer- and Tony-winning family drama that explores the relationship between brilliance and madness — offers up a real examination of friendship, particularly women’s friendships at a time when the culture was changing rapidly.
The two characters recall and live the moments with alternating monologues and dialogues. Sometimes it feels as if there are more than two actors on stage. For instance, with just a slight change of voice and posture, Norris briefly slips into the role of Doug. Like everything about this production, it’s done with subtlety and skill.
Ever so capably staged by Vivienne Benesch (making Studio debut) with a superbly selected cast, the play is a pleasure to experience. Twyford and Norris, equally adept at comedy and drama, hold the audience’s rapt interest for 90 minutes of intermission-less nonstop talk.
And the design team is a dream. Set designer Lee Savage’s elegant vision includes a raised circle of parquet flooring, a pair of Breuer chairs and block end tables, all in a medium brown wood that suggests the 1970s. Backing the stage is a wall of wooden squares, the perfect surfaces for Stefania Bulbarella’s projections of modern, painterly colors.
With “Summer 1976,” out actor Twyford returns for her 14th show at Studio and marks her ninth collaboration with Norris. An outstanding past production featuring the pair comes to mind — Folger Theatre’s “Mary Stuart” (2015), another memorable piece in which characters are defined by both differences and shared dissatisfactions.
Near the play’s end, Alice and Diana meet by chance at a 2003 Klee retrospective in New York. It’s a little wistful but nothing overwrought. It’s a moment for the characters and the audience to measure friendships lost and found.
Theater
Bi TV star pivots to theater in intense thriller ‘Data’
Arena production probes topical moral dilemma in corporate America
‘Data’
Through Dec. 15
Arena Stage
1101 6th Street, S.W.
$75 – $99
Arenastage.org
Whether it’s a remote location shoot or acting in a play at Arena Stage, former Disney star Karan Brar loves the idea of “sitting somewhere longer than a vacation but short of saying I live there.”
For him, “it’s exciting to experience a new place no matter how stimulating or uninteresting it might be, of running away to a project and focusing everything you can on it, and then coming back to your life in New York and reconnecting and getting all the updates from friends.”
Recently, during a phone conversation the morning after the opening night of
“Data” at Arena, a very positive Brar reflected on the experience. “It was a real feat to get it where it was and both the audience and the cast felt good about it. So, I’m happy.”
He plays Maneesh, a queer entry-level programmer at Athena Technologies, a data-mining firm in Silicon Valley. Content to work in the low-stress environment of User Experience, the brilliant though not particularly ambitious new employee undergoes a “crisis of conscience” when a promotion comes his way and he learns the extent to which Athena is willing to go to hide its secrets.
“So much of my lived experience is similar to what Maneesh goes through,” says Brar, 25. “His identity, sexuality, his parents, and his experience with grief.”
When Brar first read the script at home in his apartment, he yelled to his roommate “this play is about me.” Seeing the tremendous similarities, she replied that he had to do the part.
So, despite his utter lack of theatrical experience, he went for it. Playwright Matthew Libby’s “Data” was not only Brar’s first theater audition ever but it’s also his first leading role. There are many firsts connected to the production for him, he says.
At just seven years old, young Brar took stock of his life, a sort of assessment that has occurred every seven years since.
Growing up in Bothell, a suburb of Seattle where all the boys played sports, he knew that wasn’t his bag. Despite being “deeply uncoordinated” he continued trying, but to no avail.
Things changed one Saturday at the mall when he spied an advert for acting classes. His father who’d done some acting in college suggested he give it a shot. Classes became a weekly thing, and that led to finding an agent and then one commercial led to another. His big break came when he answered a nationwide casting and won a part in the film franchise “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” He joined the Disney Channel playing 10-year-old Indian adoptee Ravi Ross on the show “Jessie.” With continued success the family relocated to Los Angeles.
His seemingly charmed life took a turn in 2019 when his best friend died unexpectedly and Brar subsequently entered treatment for depression and anxiety. In 2023, he publicly shared these happenings as well as his recovery and being bisexual in a first-person essay for “Teen Vogue.”
“It felt important to me to create congruency between my public and private persona. By being an open book, it’s allowed me to have agency over my own story. It’s also allowed me to connect with other South Asians who don’t always talk about the things mentioned in the essay.”
Admittedly for Brar, the transition from TV/film to stage, and the opposing technical aspects therein, have been daunting.
“Different mediums require different things from actors,” he explains. “I’m eager to do well and meet people at the bar they set for me.”
Staged in Arena’s intimate Kogod Cradle space, under the patient auspices of director Margo Bordelon, he’s been able to make the adjustment to stage including the newness of sitting with material through rehearsals and performances, and sees theater as something he’ll continue to pursue.
“Data” can feel like a relay race, an intense and fast paced thriller. And at 90 minutes without intermission, I don’t think you’ll be checking your watch at any point, he says.
Today, Brar’s main drive is to create projects that start conversations outside of the theater or away from a screen, and he believes “Data” does just that.
“It’s engaging, deeply honest, and complex just as we are as people. And it’s very topical to what’s going on in our world right now, the moral dilemmas we’re facing on a micro and macro scale.”
Theater
Second City brings ‘Dance Like There’s Black People Watching’ to D.C.
‘The full spectrum of Blackness and queerness represented’
‘Dance Like There’s Black People Watching’
Through Dec. 22
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
641 D St., N.W.
$40 – $83
woollymammoth.net
The Second City, Chicago’s famed improv proving ground, makes a timely return to Woolly Mammoth with “Dance Like There’s Black People Watching,” a humor-loaded and sharp show especially tailored to D.C.
Breon Arzell who’s Black and gay, has been a part of Second City and “Dance Like There’s Black People Watching” since 2022, first as choreographer and now as both cast member and choreographer. He says although the show is highlighting Black culture, it’s geared for everyone. In short, “if you don’t know about [Black culture], learn about it; and if you’re a part of it, come celebrate with us.”
He adds, “There are some things Black audiences will instantly get and appreciate more. But there’s something for everyone to enjoy. It’s rooted in joy and comedy.”
Performed by six talented and versatile Black actors, the show consists of sketches derived from improvisation, audience participation improv, monologues, songs, and rap solos.
As the title suggests, Arzell’s choreography is a vital part of what’s happening on stage, too. The dance (inspired by TV’s “In Living Color” and its unforgettable Fly Girls) peppers the show’s 90 minutes with bursts of backup and transitional moves.
“Dance Like There’s Black People Watching” was created and premiered in Chicago, and it was “very Chicago,” says Arzell, adding “there were some references that wouldn’t have worked here, so we slotted in some D.C. specific things including political references and there’s a cast member [Julius Shanks II] who’s currently in his senior year at Howard University. He shouts out the school.”
It’s opening in D.C. at an undeniably hot time, and there’s no guarantee that election results will be settled anytime soon. Arzell says, “We know nothing will be wrapped up neatly with a bow. We have contingency plans depending on how things go and how that might play into the material.”
Any queer aspects to the show? “Oh, it’s so gay in a lot of ways,” he says without hesitation. “I don’t shy away from queerness at all and I make sure it’s infused in my character work.”
For instance, during songs he changes lyrics, mostly pronouns, and intention. Also, his costuming is gender fluid and close to his preferred real life masc-femme style.
And his funniest bit? He says it’s his praise dance, “a good old Black church moment. It’s very fun, comes out of nowhere, and audiences love it.”
While based in the Windy City, Arzell, 41, is no stranger to Woolly Mammoth. In both 2022 and 2023, he memorably acted in “Ain’t No Mo’” and “Incendiary,” respectively.
“I’m an actor first and foremost,” he says. “I was a theater major in college [Miami University in Oxford, Ohio] but choreography sort of just happened to me. I’ve always had an affinity for movement. As a kid growing up in Detroit, it was me dancing in front of the TV doing a little show for company. I was that little chubby Black kid.
Watching videos when MTV actually was music television, he learned to dance and developed a vision. Now with regard to professional employment, choreography is on par with acting. His “absolute jam” is acting in a show that he’s also choreographed.
Beyond the comedy and the fun, says Arzell, are the perspective and inclusiveness that come with the work and its troupe of players.
“As Black people we’re not a monolith; there’s not a specific way to operate as a Black person in this world. And the same goes for queer people.
“At Woolly, you’ll see the full spectrum of Blackness and queerness represented.”
Theater
Signature’s fresh take on classic ‘Forum’
Actor Mike Millan says ‘it’s like a new work in many ways’
‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’
Through Jan. 12
Signature Theatre
4200 Campbell Ave.
Arlington, Va.
$40-$126
sigtheatre.org
For out actor Mike Millan, Signature Theatre’s production of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” couldn’t feel fresher.
Set in ancient Rome, the 62-year-old Tony-winning hit (music with lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart) borrows from Roman comedy, farce, and a dash of bawdy vaudeville to the tales of slaves, soldiers, courtesans, and a lovesick young man.
Millan plays Hysterium, a nervous slave in the House of Senex, whose tagline reads “I live to grovel.”
“I’ve never done ‘Forum,’ so to me it’s like a new work in many ways,” he says. “And because it’s older and has a classic musical point of view and we’re doing it now, it’s as if we’ve been given a lovely opportunity to make it our own.”
And indeed, they are doing just that. Directed and choreographed by Matthew Gardiner, the Signature production is introducing new bits and playing with gender: the central character Pseudolus, a sly slave role created by Zero Mostel, is played by Erin Weaver; Erronius is played by Sherri Edelen in drag; and two male actors and one nonbinary actor play courtesans.
Though Millan, 35, is based with his partner in Los Angeles, he regularly travels to New York and is pleased to make Signature in Shirlington an additional destination on his bicoastal work journey. Recently, the affable actor took time to talk about Signature and “Forum.”
WASHINGTON BLADE: A little about the brilliantly named Hysterium, please.
MIKE MILLAN: As a gay actor, I can say that Hysterium is one of the gayer characters I’ve ever played. He’s a sort of fop and he’s in drag most of the second act. How can you not see him as a queer character?”
When the part was written it was sort of gay coded and now it’s just abundantly clear, you don’t think twice about it.
BLADE: “Forum” is unapologetically fun. Is now the right time for a romp?
MILLAN: The show comes with a level of escapism that is really infectious. During these tense times, it feels great to be doing a silly musical. We’re doing fart jokes in tunics, and the material and jokes really hold up. You’ll feel better leaving than when you came in.
BLADE: All that and a Sondheim score too?
MILLAN: He’s the reason I’m here. In high school, I discovered his “Into the Woods” and remember locking myself in my room until I knew every word to “Giants in the Sky.”
“Passion,” “Follies,” I love it all. He’s so singular because he writes from a perspective of acting and storytelling; Sondheim touches me in a way that feels quasi-religious.
When I think about the number of times I sang “Last Midnight” alone in my car, it fills me with a joy that I’ve never gotten from any other composer or jukebox musical.
BLADE: In 2022, you played Idina Menzel super fan Jeff in “Which Way to the Stage” at Signature. Are you glad to be back?
MILLAN: Yes, I’m happy to be employed. It’s a tough business. Not only are we asked to be great singers, dancers, actors, and performers but we’re asked to have a social media presence and to be the most popular kid in school.
Signature provides a safe environment to try something new and different, to experiment with a community that respects doing that. Also at Signature, it never feels like any audience members are being dragged by their partners to see a show. It’s a supportive community.
BLADE: Speaking of partners, do you miss being away from home?
MILLAN: Sometime it’s nice to have that time away from each other; it builds a little mystery.
BLADE: Will your performance change between now and January?
MILLAN: In recent years, I’ve changed my acting approach from cracking the code on how to play a character to inviting the audience on a journey and making them part of the process.
I was raised in musical theater, but by doing comedy, standup, and improv, I’ve come to find the joy of failure freeing. And I like being part of a changing show. I like the idea of somebody being able to say “I was there the night Patti LuPone yelled at the guy who took a picture.”
BLADE: An unexpected moment.
MILLAN: Of course, I go in with certain things I have planned out, but I like the element of excitement that anything might happen. And I think the audience should feel that way too.
