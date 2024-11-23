‘Summer 1976’ a compelling exploration of women’s friendships

‘Summer 1976’

Through Dec. 22

Studio Theatre

1501 14th St., N.W.

$40 – $95

Stuidotheatre.org

No one is just one thing.

That’s a sometimes-forgotten point made quickly and succinctly in David Auburn’s memory play “Summer 1976.”

Now at Studio Theatre, the thoroughly satisfying two-hander tracks the unlikely friendship of Alice (Holly Twyford) and Diana (Kate Eastwood Norris), two very different women who meet as young mothers during the Bicentennial summer.

Diana, an educator and artist, is the gimlet-eyed observer. She makes speedy, decisive judgments ranging from knocking Alice’s middlebrow summer reading (bestsellers “Shogun” and “Coma”) and impossibly messy house to negatively noting her little girl’s incessantly runny nose and even her name – Holly.

Conversely, Alice is a laid-back stay-at-home mom, spending the summer sunbathing in the backyard, watching her daughter splash in the kiddie pool while Merle, a reportedly cute but unseen grad student, paints her house. Inside, husband Doug (also unseen) an economics professor at Ohio State, toils at his desk in hopes of securing tenure in the fall.

It’s the women’s young daughters who bring them together. During a play date at Diana’s studiously tasteful home, uninhibited Alice boldly pulls out a joint, and Diana enthusiastically joins in. As the girls play, the women bond over weed and Diana’s delicious leftover cassoulet. Alice is impressed. At this point it seems there is nothing Diana can’t do well.

Phone calls and visits ensue. They talk about life, art, and relationships. Alice makes it clear that she’s read Virginia Woolf and George Eliot, etc.; she knows good literature. In fact, she was immersed in it before leaving school to marry her husband. In turn, Diana comes out as a single mother buoyed by family money. Her job isn’t particularly prestigious, and all of her paintings remain unfinished.

For them, that famous summer can be marked by a series of events: there was the memorable kids’ first play date, a trip to Cleveland to buy a piece of furniture, Diana’s vicious migraine, and various fireworks displays and parades. But the burgeoning relationship takes a turn when one of the women asks the other whether she’s happy. While the loaded inquiry doesn’t kill the friendship, it definitely has a chilling effect.

Auburn, who’s best known for “Proof” — the Pulitzer- and Tony-winning family drama that explores the relationship between brilliance and madness — offers up a real examination of friendship, particularly women’s friendships at a time when the culture was changing rapidly.

The two characters recall and live the moments with alternating monologues and dialogues. Sometimes it feels as if there are more than two actors on stage. For instance, with just a slight change of voice and posture, Norris briefly slips into the role of Doug. Like everything about this production, it’s done with subtlety and skill.

Ever so capably staged by Vivienne Benesch (making Studio debut) with a superbly selected cast, the play is a pleasure to experience. Twyford and Norris, equally adept at comedy and drama, hold the audience’s rapt interest for 90 minutes of intermission-less nonstop talk.

And the design team is a dream. Set designer Lee Savage’s elegant vision includes a raised circle of parquet flooring, a pair of Breuer chairs and block end tables, all in a medium brown wood that suggests the 1970s. Backing the stage is a wall of wooden squares, the perfect surfaces for Stefania Bulbarella’s projections of modern, painterly colors.

With “Summer 1976,” out actor Twyford returns for her 14th show at Studio and marks her ninth collaboration with Norris. An outstanding past production featuring the pair comes to mind — Folger Theatre’s “Mary Stuart” (2015), another memorable piece in which characters are defined by both differences and shared dissatisfactions.

Near the play’s end, Alice and Diana meet by chance at a 2003 Klee retrospective in New York. It’s a little wistful but nothing overwrought. It’s a moment for the characters and the audience to measure friendships lost and found.