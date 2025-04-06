Connect with us

PHOTOS: La Loca

Selena tribute drag show entertains revelers

6 hours ago

A scene from 'La Loca' at Bunker. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

“La Loca” was held at Bunker on Sunday, March 30. The Selena Quintanilla tribute theme of the night included a drag show and dancing. Drag performers included Evry Pleasure, Danika Volkova, Daneska Sancheez and Indiana Bones. The event was a celebration of the two year anniversary of the monthly LGBTQ Latinx party at Bunker.

PHOTOS: Freddie’s Follies

Drag show held during venue’s 24th anniversary weekend

2 weeks ago

March 27, 2025

A scene from Freddie's Follies drag show on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)


Freddie’s Follies drag show was held at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Saturday, March 22. Performers included Destiny B. Childs, Sorority Heights, Sasha Adams Sanchez, Alameda Sanchez, and Gigi Paris Couture. The weekly show was held on the 24th anniversary weekend of the opening of Freddie’s Beach Bar.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Ziegfeld’s/Secrets Reunion Party

Crush event celebrates legendary venue

3 weeks ago

March 19, 2025

Ella Fitzgerald performs at the Ziegfeld's/Secrets Reunion Party at Crush Dance Bar on Saturday, March 15. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

A Ziegfeld’s/Secrets Reunion Party was held on Saturday, March 15 at Crush Dance Bar. The event celebrated and remembered the legendary local LGBTQ venue Ziegfeld’s/Secrets, closed in 2020. Performers at the reunion party drag show included Ella Fitzgerald, Destiny B. Childs, Tatiyanna Voche and Kristal Smith.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Mr/Ms/Mx Uproar 2025

Second annual competition held at LGBTQ club

3 weeks ago

March 18, 2025

Four contestants competed in the Mr/Ms/Mx Uproar competition on Saturday, March 15. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The second annual Mr/Ms/Mx Uproar competition was held at Uproar Lounge & Restaurant on Saturday, March 15.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

