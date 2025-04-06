Photos
PHOTOS: La Loca
Selena tribute drag show entertains revelers
“La Loca” was held at Bunker on Sunday, March 30. The Selena Quintanilla tribute theme of the night included a drag show and dancing. Drag performers included Evry Pleasure, Danika Volkova, Daneska Sancheez and Indiana Bones. The event was a celebration of the two year anniversary of the monthly LGBTQ Latinx party at Bunker.
Photos
PHOTOS: Freddie’s Follies
Drag show held during venue’s 24th anniversary weekend
Freddie’s Follies drag show was held at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Saturday, March 22. Performers included Destiny B. Childs, Sorority Heights, Sasha Adams Sanchez, Alameda Sanchez, and Gigi Paris Couture. The weekly show was held on the 24th anniversary weekend of the opening of Freddie’s Beach Bar.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Ziegfeld’s/Secrets Reunion Party
Crush event celebrates legendary venue
A Ziegfeld’s/Secrets Reunion Party was held on Saturday, March 15 at Crush Dance Bar. The event celebrated and remembered the legendary local LGBTQ venue Ziegfeld’s/Secrets, closed in 2020. Performers at the reunion party drag show included Ella Fitzgerald, Destiny B. Childs, Tatiyanna Voche and Kristal Smith.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Mr/Ms/Mx Uproar 2025
Second annual competition held at LGBTQ club
The second annual Mr/Ms/Mx Uproar competition was held at Uproar Lounge & Restaurant on Saturday, March 15.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)