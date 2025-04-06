US-funded South African LGBTQ groups curtail operations

Mohsin Hendricks, the world’s first openly gay imam was shot dead in Gqeberha, South Africa, last weekend while attending a wedding.

According to the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, the motive behind Hendricks’s murder remains unknown, however, there are suspicions that the crime might be a religiously motivated hate crime.

“This brutal murder is not just about Imam Hendricks, it is a direct assault on all movements, organizations and persons advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights in South Africa. We call on the South African Police Services and all law enforcement agencies to strengthen their investigation, and track the persons responsible, for justice to prevail,” said Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, the Deputy Minister for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

In 1996, Hendricks became the first imam in the world to come out as gay, however, he was removed from his position after coming out. He was the founder of the Inner Circle, a global Muslim community advocating for a society free from discrimination based on religion, sexual orientation and gender identity. He also established the LGBTQ-inclusive Masjidul Ghurbaah mosque and led the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation, which provides psycho-spiritual and social support to Muslims marginalized due to sexual orientation, gender identity, and belief.

“May Allah grant Imam Hendriks jannah. You have been a great teacher, human and religious mentor. A great father and a guardian of many, continue resting with angels,” said the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation.

In addition, Inclusive and Affirming Ministries (IAM), said Hendricks played a pivotal role in uniting Muslims regardless of their sexual orientation and was a gallant fighter in the fight against LGBTQ discrimination.

“IAM first had the pleasure of working with Muhsin during his tenure as founder and executive director of the Inner Circle, South Africa’s first queer mosque. Later, through the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation, the Queer Interfaith Collective and other civil society driven platforms,” said IAM. “Muhsin’s journey with IAM became a longstanding and fruitful one, and so we join multitudes in deeply mourning the passing of a faith leader who has fiercely yet gently championed and guarded LGBTIQ+ rights in South Africa, but also for Muslims across the world.”

Furthermore, IAM said their quest was to ensure Hendricks’s vision outlives him and continues to be an inspiration and shining beacon, “Even in his death, we celebrate Imam Muhsin for his tireless contribution to building inclusive and affirming communities of faith, which he was committed to doing until his last breath. May his vision to see an Islam that is inclusive and compassion-centred outlive him, and continue to liberate people from all walks of life.”

Moreso, the Global Interfaith Network (GIN) said the tragic death of Hendricks was an immeasurable loss to the global Muslim community, interfaith allies, and human rights defenders.

“Imam Muhsin was more than just a religious leader, he was a pioneer, a visionary, and a beacon of hope for countless marginalized Muslims worldwide. As the first openly gay Imam, he fearlessly championed an all-inclusive, compassion-centered Islam, dedicating his life to creating safe spaces for queer Muslims, advocating for justice, and redefining faith as a source of healing rather than harm,” said GIN.

In addition GIN said despite experiencing massive resistance from the Muslim community, he remained resolute towards the fight for a just society not only in South Africa but throughout the continent and the world at large.

“He played a pivotal role in shaping interfaith advocacy that upholds the dignity of LGBTQ+ people of faith, ensuring their voices are heard and respected on global platforms. His passing is an immeasurable loss to the global Muslim community, interfaith allies, and human rights defenders everywhere. His legacy will not be erased, it will live on in the hearts and actions of those who continue his mission,” added GIN.

According to Pan Africa Ilga (PAI), the murder of Hendricks is a stark reminder of the horrifying and harrowing everyday experiences of the LGBTQ community in Africa.

“His murder underscores the violent reality that many LGBTIQ+ individuals, particularly those in faith communities, continue to face. Across Africa, religious fundamentalism is increasingly being weaponized to justify discrimination and harm against LGBTIQ+ people. The loss of Imam Hendricks is not just a loss for the Muslim LGBTIQ+ community, but for all those who believe in justice, dignity, and the right to exist freely,” said Arlana Shikongo, PAI’s communications officer.

Furthermore, Julia Ehrt, executive director for ILGA World, said they have lost a peacemaker, a bridge builder and someone who set an example showcasing that reconciliation is possible as evidenced by his endurance and perseverance.

“He supported and mentored so many people in South Africa and around the world in their journey to reconcile with their faith, and his life has been a testament to the healing that solidarity across communities can bring in everyone’s lives. We call on authorities to thoroughly investigate what we fear may be a hate crime,” said Ehrt.

South Africa is the most liberal country in Africa when it comes to the protection and recognition of LGBTQ rights. However, due to religious and cultural norms, the LGBTQ community is often ostracized with little to no repercussions for the perpetrators.