US-funded South African LGBTQ groups curtail operations
Suspension of most American foreign aid jeopardizes HIV prevention efforts
Two South African prominent LGBTQ organizations have become the latest victims President Donald Trump’s executive order that froze most U.S. foreign aid that the U.S. Agency for International Development disbursed.
Prior to the executive order, USAID had been playing a pivotal role in enhancing the rights of the LGBTQ community in South Africa through financial incentives. Since the executive order, many LGBTQ organizations have been struggling to remain afloat and provide services.
OUT LGBT Well-being on March 31 announced the closure of its Engage Men’s Health program.
The program offered stigma-free HIV and related health services through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, which USAID and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funded.
“For over a decade, OUT has been privileged to receive support through PEPFAR. In recent years, we proudly became the first local community organization to successfully graduate to direct recipient status of this funding from USAID. We are deeply grateful to the American people for their years of support,” sand OUT LGBT Well-being Executive Director Dawie Nel. “However, we regret the sudden and devastating impact of this funding withdrawal, not just on us, but on the thousands of individuals whose health and well-being depended on these services.”
Nel said Engage Men’s Health had managed to help 2,000 men who have sex with men stay on life-saving antiretroviral therapy, and provided 4,000 others with PrEP to prevent HIV infection.
“With these services now ending, we fear that HIV will spread more rapidly and that many will struggle to access the care they need,” added Nel. “While this marks the end of Engage Men’s Health, OUT LGBT Well-being will remain open. In the coming months, we will refocus our work and explore new ways to continue serving our community.”
Motlatsi Mkalala, board chair of Access Chapter 2, said USAID’s dismantlement has caused irreparable damage, which prompted the organization to close some of its branches and layoff some of its employees.
“As of the 1st of April 2025, operations across our various offices in the provinces of the Eastern Cape, Free State, Northwest, and Mpumalanga ceased,” said Mkalala. “The limited services at the headquarters in Pretoria will continue to run, but by a very small team.”
Emma Louise Powell, a South African MP and the Democratic Alliance party’s national spokesperson on international relations and co-operation, said PEPFAR since 2003 has played a transformative role in South Africa’s fight against HIV/AIDS, saving millions of lives and bolstering the country’s public health infrastructure. Powell said the cuts will prove disastrous.
“Given the critical nature of this life saving treatment, both government departments and non-profit organizations dependent on PEPFAR and related USAID funding across South Africa need more time to prepare for any potential phase-out of long-standing HIV/AIDS resourcing,” said Powell. “We call upon the secretary of state, Marco Rubio, and relevant policymakers to swiftly reinstate funding.”
Iranti spokesperson Mogau Makitla said Trump’s executive order is going to lead to the closure of many LGBTQ organizations. Makitla called upon the South African government to immediately step in and fill the funding void.
“South Africa has one of the highest rates of HIV/AIDS, whilst the government has made significant strides towards ending the pandemic, we anticipate that the closure of the aforementioned facilities will subsequently result in an increase in the spread of HIV/AIDS due to the decrease in management and mitigation services,” said Makitla. “Gender-affirming healthcare services, which have always been limited are also under threat as a result of the halt.”
First openly gay imam shot dead in South Africa
Motive unknown but some fear murder was a hate crime
Mohsin Hendricks, the world’s first openly gay imam was shot dead in Gqeberha, South Africa, last weekend while attending a wedding.
According to the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, the motive behind Hendricks’s murder remains unknown, however, there are suspicions that the crime might be a religiously motivated hate crime.
“This brutal murder is not just about Imam Hendricks, it is a direct assault on all movements, organizations and persons advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights in South Africa. We call on the South African Police Services and all law enforcement agencies to strengthen their investigation, and track the persons responsible, for justice to prevail,” said Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, the Deputy Minister for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.
In 1996, Hendricks became the first imam in the world to come out as gay, however, he was removed from his position after coming out. He was the founder of the Inner Circle, a global Muslim community advocating for a society free from discrimination based on religion, sexual orientation and gender identity. He also established the LGBTQ-inclusive Masjidul Ghurbaah mosque and led the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation, which provides psycho-spiritual and social support to Muslims marginalized due to sexual orientation, gender identity, and belief.
“May Allah grant Imam Hendriks jannah. You have been a great teacher, human and religious mentor. A great father and a guardian of many, continue resting with angels,” said the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation.
In addition, Inclusive and Affirming Ministries (IAM), said Hendricks played a pivotal role in uniting Muslims regardless of their sexual orientation and was a gallant fighter in the fight against LGBTQ discrimination.
“IAM first had the pleasure of working with Muhsin during his tenure as founder and executive director of the Inner Circle, South Africa’s first queer mosque. Later, through the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation, the Queer Interfaith Collective and other civil society driven platforms,” said IAM. “Muhsin’s journey with IAM became a longstanding and fruitful one, and so we join multitudes in deeply mourning the passing of a faith leader who has fiercely yet gently championed and guarded LGBTIQ+ rights in South Africa, but also for Muslims across the world.”
Furthermore, IAM said their quest was to ensure Hendricks’s vision outlives him and continues to be an inspiration and shining beacon, “Even in his death, we celebrate Imam Muhsin for his tireless contribution to building inclusive and affirming communities of faith, which he was committed to doing until his last breath. May his vision to see an Islam that is inclusive and compassion-centred outlive him, and continue to liberate people from all walks of life.”
Moreso, the Global Interfaith Network (GIN) said the tragic death of Hendricks was an immeasurable loss to the global Muslim community, interfaith allies, and human rights defenders.
“Imam Muhsin was more than just a religious leader, he was a pioneer, a visionary, and a beacon of hope for countless marginalized Muslims worldwide. As the first openly gay Imam, he fearlessly championed an all-inclusive, compassion-centered Islam, dedicating his life to creating safe spaces for queer Muslims, advocating for justice, and redefining faith as a source of healing rather than harm,” said GIN.
In addition GIN said despite experiencing massive resistance from the Muslim community, he remained resolute towards the fight for a just society not only in South Africa but throughout the continent and the world at large.
“He played a pivotal role in shaping interfaith advocacy that upholds the dignity of LGBTQ+ people of faith, ensuring their voices are heard and respected on global platforms. His passing is an immeasurable loss to the global Muslim community, interfaith allies, and human rights defenders everywhere. His legacy will not be erased, it will live on in the hearts and actions of those who continue his mission,” added GIN.
According to Pan Africa Ilga (PAI), the murder of Hendricks is a stark reminder of the horrifying and harrowing everyday experiences of the LGBTQ community in Africa.
“His murder underscores the violent reality that many LGBTIQ+ individuals, particularly those in faith communities, continue to face. Across Africa, religious fundamentalism is increasingly being weaponized to justify discrimination and harm against LGBTIQ+ people. The loss of Imam Hendricks is not just a loss for the Muslim LGBTIQ+ community, but for all those who believe in justice, dignity, and the right to exist freely,” said Arlana Shikongo, PAI’s communications officer.
Furthermore, Julia Ehrt, executive director for ILGA World, said they have lost a peacemaker, a bridge builder and someone who set an example showcasing that reconciliation is possible as evidenced by his endurance and perseverance.
“He supported and mentored so many people in South Africa and around the world in their journey to reconcile with their faith, and his life has been a testament to the healing that solidarity across communities can bring in everyone’s lives. We call on authorities to thoroughly investigate what we fear may be a hate crime,” said Ehrt.
South Africa is the most liberal country in Africa when it comes to the protection and recognition of LGBTQ rights. However, due to religious and cultural norms, the LGBTQ community is often ostracized with little to no repercussions for the perpetrators.
South Africa groups offer muted response to president’s pledge to protect LGBTQ rights
Cyril Ramaphosa gave State of the Nation speech on Feb. 6
Several South African advocacy groups say they are not moved by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s pledge to protect LGBTQ rights during the State of the Nation speech he delivered in Cape Town on Feb. 6.
“As South Africans, we stand for peace and justice, for equality and solidarity. We stand for non-racialism and democracy, for tolerance and compassion,” said Ramaphosa. “We stand for equal rights for women, for persons with disability and for members of the LGBTQI+ community.”
Even though the president made the proclamation, LGBTQ South Africans continue to face hate crimes that often end in the loss of life, despite laws that include the Preventing and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech and the prohibition of discrimination based on sexual orientation enshrined in the constitution.
In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump’s 90-day moratorium on nearly all American foreign aid has impacted several LGBTQ organizations in South Africa.
Bruce Walker, convenor of Pretoria Pride, said he appreciated Ramaphosa’s comments about the protection of LGBTQ rights, but added they were mere grandstanding.
“We really appreciate him saying this and it’s a good thing for an African leader to speak out about the rights of the LGBTI community. LGBTI rights are in our Bill of Rights and constitution,” said Walker. “However, the president’s utterances were just pure window dressing because the current government refuses to condemn the treatment of LGBTI communities in Africa, and are very quiet on the imprisonment and execution of LGBTI people in the world but fight and spend millions to condemn Israel.”
Iranti nevertheless said it expected the president to stay true to his word and ensure the rights of the LGBTQ community are protected as the country’s constitution outlines.
‘President Ramaphosa affirmed that he stands with members of the LGBTQIA+ community, a very important act as we witness a regression of LGBTQIA+ rights and the growth of anti-gender movements across the globe,” said Iranti. “We urge the president to follow up on this commitment, with concrete strategies and actions that will improve the lives of LGBTQIA+ people in South Africa.”
South Africa is the only African country that constitutionally recognizes LGBTQ rights. Many South Africans, however, do not recognize the LGBTQ community because of cultural and religious beliefs and the idea that homosexuality is a Western import.
The suspension of nearly all U.S. foreign aid has impacted the Uthingo Network, OUT LGBT Well-Being, Iranti, and other advocacy groups. Trump on Feb. 7 signed an executive order that limits American financial assistance to South Africa because of the Expropriation Act that Ramaphosa signed last month.
Though the Expropriation Act involves compensation, some of the land the government has deemed of public interest — for infrastructure projects, public service expansion, and environment conservation — can be expropriated without permission. Trump said the law violates South Africans’ rights.
WorldPride 2028 to take place in Cape Town
South Africa is first African country to host event
Cape Town last month secured enough votes to host WorldPride in 2028.
The bidding process, which started in late October, took place in Medellín, Colombia, where the Guadalajara (Mexico) Pride and WorldPride Cape Town bidding teams contended for the rights to host WorldPride. InterPride, which organizes the event, on Nov. 8 officially declared Cape Town the host of WorldPride 2028.
It will be the first time WorldPride will take place in an African country.
South Africa is the only country on the continent that constitutionally recognizes LGBTQ rights. South Africa, as a result, in recent years has seen a surge in the number of LGBTQ asylum seekers from Africa and around the world.
Reacting to the historical precedence, Cape Town Pride said it was now time for Africa to shine and acknowledged the WorldPride Cape Town bidding team and the city of Cape Town for their role in the bidding process.
“This is a first for the whole continent of Africa,” said Cape Town Pride CEO Tommy Patterson. “A few weeks ago, in Medellín, Cape Town Pride, the city of Cape Town, and the bidding team presented our bid. The team did a wonderful job and we all forged great friendships and allies from Pride groups all over the globe.”
“Cape Town Pride is thrilled by the news and support shown by the global LGBTI+ family,” added Patterson.
Michael Gladwin of the WorldPride Cape Town bidding team echoed Patterson’s excitement.
“This will mark the first time WorldPride is held on the African continent, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome the global LGBTQ+ community to our beautiful city,” said Gladwin. “A heartfelt thank you goes out to all our incredible partners who supported this journey. Together, we will showcase Cape Town as a beacon of inclusivity and diversity.”
Gladwin also congratulated Guadalajara Pride for their bid.
“Their commitment in promoting LGBTQ+ rights is inspiring, and we look forward to collaborating in the future,” said Gladwin.
Cape Town’s LGBTQ community is celebrating the successful bid, while others in the city have criticized it.
Rev. Oscar Bougardt, founder and lead pastor of the Calvary Hope Baptist Church, described WorldPride as “garbage” and “filth” that should be condemned.
“I am happy to say I am amongst the pastors in Cape Town who are in opposition and are outraged at this garbage planned for 2028,” said Bougardt. “The city of Cape Town and LGBTQ+ organizations planned this event without consulting rate payers, this bid was done in secret and taxpayers’ money will be used to fund this filth.”
“Just as the LGBTQ + organizations have the right to host WorldPride 2028, we have the right to say we don’t want it in Cape Town,” he added. “I pray more church leaders will stand up against the planned WorldPride 2028. To church leaders and parents, this is the time to unite and tell the city of Cape Town and LGBTQ+ organizations that we are disgusted at the planned event. Untied we stand and divided we will fall!”
Kaohsiung, Taiwan, in 2022 won the bid to host WorldPride 2025, but the local planning committee withdrew it amid a dispute with InterPride. WorldPride 2025 will take place in D.C. from May 17-June 8, 2025.
The 2024 ILGA World Conference took place last month in Cape Town.