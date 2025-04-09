Photos
PHOTOS: Night of Champions
Team DC holds annual awards ceremony
The LGBTQ sports organization Team DC held its annual Night of Champions Awards Dinner on Saturday, April 5 at the Hilton National Mall.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Mr., Mx, & Miss Capital Pride Pageant
Drag artists compete for 2025 titles
The Mr., Mx, & Miss Capital Pride Pageant was held at The Schuyler at The Hamilton Hotel on Thursday, April 3. Sirène Noir Sidora Jackson won the title of Mx Capital Pride 2025. Jackson B. Nite won the title of Mr. Capital Pride 2025. Shelita Ramen won the title of Miss Capital Pride 2025.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: La Loca
Selena tribute drag show entertains revelers
“La Loca” was held at Bunker on Sunday, March 30. The Selena Quintanilla tribute theme of the night included a drag show and dancing. Drag performers included Evry Pleasure, Danika Volkova, Daneska Sancheez and Indiana Bones. The event was a celebration of the two year anniversary of the monthly LGBTQ Latinx party at Bunker.
Photos
PHOTOS: Freddie’s Follies
Drag show held during venue’s 24th anniversary weekend
Freddie’s Follies drag show was held at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Saturday, March 22. Performers included Destiny B. Childs, Sorority Heights, Sasha Adams Sanchez, Alameda Sanchez, and Gigi Paris Couture. The weekly show was held on the 24th anniversary weekend of the opening of Freddie’s Beach Bar.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)