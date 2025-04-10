D.C. parties with a purpose for Cherry Weekend

D.C. government officials and local LGBTQ rights advocates have expressed differing views on the potential impact of an executive order issued by President Donald Trump on March 27 that creates a federally controlled D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force.

A statement released by the White House says the task force, among other things, will be directed to, “Surge law enforcement officers in public areas and strictly enforce quality-of-life laws in public areas like drug use, unpermitted demonstrations, vandalism, and public intoxication.”

The White House statement adds that the task force will also, “Maximize immigration enforcement to apprehend and deport dangerous illegal aliens, including monitoring D.C.’s cooperation with federal immigration authorities.”

According to the five-page executive order, the newly created D.C. task force will take on a wide range of other functions, including overseeing and coordinating “more robust local law enforcement presence” throughout the city, including in federal parks such as the National Mall, museums and national monuments, Union Station, and widely used public roads and highways such as Rock Creek Parkway.

One of its provisions calls for government entities to provide “assistance to increase the speed and lower the cost of processing concealed carry license requests in the District of Columbia.” The provision refers to D.C.’s process for licensing the right to carry a concealed handgun.

D.C. Congressional Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) is among the city’s elected officials who have denounced the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force as a serious infringement on the city’s locally elected home rule government.

“President Trump’s thoroughly anti-home rule EO is insulting to the 700,000 D.C. residents who live in close proximity to a federal government, which continues to deny them the same rights afforded other Americans,” Norton said in a statement.

“The task force created by the EO would not include a single D.C. official to represent the interests of the people who reside within the District,” Norton said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has been cautious in her response to the Trump administration’s controversial policies to downsize the federal government, has not yet taken a position on the Trump D.C. executive order, according to mayoral spokesperson Daniel Gleick.

D.C. City Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large) is among the local officials and community advocates who have said it is too soon to make a definitive judgment on the Trump created task force’s impact on D.C. home rule. Mendelson pointed out at a March 31 news conference that a large part of the stated actions for the task force are aimed at overseeing federal parklands and other federally controlled areas such as national monuments.

“I don’t want to say that everything in there is innocuous,” Mendelson told reporters at the news conference. “But overall, a lot of it, if not most of it, is directives to the federal government to do things that are within the federal government’s purview, not as a let’s step on home rule,” Mendelson said.

But others, including Norton, said they believe the overall executive order and the task force it creates will result in a serious infringement on D.C. home rule and possibly the rights of D.C. residents.

Gay D.C. Council member Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5) issued a statement pointing out that over two decades D.C. has had a balanced local budget, achieved “historic decline in crime,” and had one of the nation’s “fastest improving urban school districts,” suggesting the Trump task force was not needed.

“Based on my reading of the executive order, I think it is impossible to determine if it will have any direct impact on the LGBTQ community in the District,” said longtime D.C. LGBTQ rights advocate Peter Rosenstein.

But Rosenstein added, “The EO is an offense to all the people of the District, as it disregards home rule. It will be crucial to see who is finally appointed to the panel and see what their plans are to implement it.”

He was referring to the fact that the order itself and the White House so far have not announced which federal officials will be appointed to serve on the task force. However, the White House statement names nine federal agencies whose leaders or designees will be among the task force’s members. Among the agencies named are the Departments of Interior, Transportation, and Homeland Security, along with the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The leaders of D.C.’s local LGBTQ Democratic Party and local LGBTQ Republican Party organizations – Capital Stonewall Democrats and Log Cabin Republicans of D.C. – had sharply differing views on the impact of the executive order and task force on the LGBTQ community.

The Washington Blade reached out to the two leaders for comment.

“This executive order is not about D.C. ‘Safe and Beautiful’ – it’s about control,” said Capital Stonewall Democrats president Howard Garrett in a statement to the Blade. “It’s about stripping away the power of the people who live, work, and love in the city,” Garret said.

“History has shown that when authoritarian leaders impose their will on a people without their consent, it is the most vulnerable – LGBTQ+ individuals, people of color, the unhoused – who bear the brunt of that oppression,” Garret’s statement continues. “We will not be silent as our community is put at risk under the guise of ‘safety and beautification.’”

He added, “Capital Stonewall Democrats reject this blatant federal overreach, and we stand firm in the belief that D.C.’s future must be decided by D.C. residents – not by those who neither understand nor respect our community.”

Andrew Minik, president of Log Cabin Republicans of D.C., expressed strong support for the Trump executive order and its D.C. task force, saying it will have a positive impact on the city as a whole and on the LGBTQ community.

“The only thing negatively impacting D.C. residents is the incompetent leadership of local Democratic politicians,” Minik said in his own statement. “’Home rule’ means nothing when the people in charge surrender the city to criminals, allow our parks to become open-air drug markets, and treat public spaces like dumpsters,” he said.

Minik called the commission “a breath of fresh air,” adding, “Finally someone is stepping in to do what the city government refuses to: clean up the filth, restore safety, and make our Nation’s Capital beautiful again.”

Asked by the Blade if he feels the commission could have a negative impact on the LGBTQ community, Minik said, “Absolutely not.” He added, “What does harm LGBT Washingtonians is having to walk through trash-strewn streets, sleep deprived from sirens and gunshots and live in fear of crime.”

“This commission is a win for LGBT residents who are sick of being ignored by a local government more concerned with virtue signaling than actual leadership,” he said. “The LGBT community in D.C. and across the country deserves more than broken promises and chaos. We deserve leadership that works, and President Trump is giving us that.”

Norton and other city officials have disputed claims by Trump and his fellow Republicans that crime in D.C. has been out of control.

“The ‘Fact Sheet’ about the EO currently on the White House website states that crime in D.C. is ‘near historic highs,’” Norton says in her statement on the executive order. “This simply isn’t true. It’s contradicted by the Department of Justice, which noted on January 3 that violent crime was down by 35% in 2024 and overall violent crime in D.C. is at a 30-year low,” according to Norton.

“Like cities, states, and counties across the country, D.C. has passed laws to support and protect the safety of all its residents, regardless of immigration status,” Norton said. “In passing these laws, D.C. followed its values and was convinced of the benefits for the entire city,” she said.

Details of the Trump D.C. executive order and the task force it creates can be accessed on the White House website.