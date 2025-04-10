Trans faith leaders, activists call for faith-based fight for trans rights

The Transforming Hearts Collective led a webinar on Tuesday for pro-LGBTQ Christians. Featuring trans religious leaders and activists including Transforming Hearts Collective founders Zr. Alex Kapitan, Teo Drake, and Rev. Mykal Slack alongside trans and HIV human rights advocate Katie Willingham, Soulforce Executive Director Rev. Alba Onofrio, and legal and policy strategist and human rights advocate Sam Ames, the webinar foregrounded the moral and spiritual need to defend trans lives.

Rev. Slack, community minister for Worship & Spiritual Care for Black Lives of Unitarian Universalism, began the webinar by grounding attendees spiritually. “My God is a God who I know loves me.” It is critical to be “doing trans justice work from a faith perspective because it is the ongoing, everyday outward expression of God as love that reminds us,” Slack continued at the start of the webinar, “especially when we’re constantly getting messages to the contrary, how valuable our lives are.” This is the work of disrupting hateful messages and harmful theology, Rev. Slack continued.

The Transforming Hearts Collective, co-leader and Unitarian Universalist community minister Zr. Alex Kapitan shared, is a national trans-led, faith-based organization based in North Carolina that helps trans and queer people to access healing and resilience and helps faith communities be welcoming refuges for queer and trans people.

“We do a lot of work with faith groups,” Kapitan said in an interview, “that are pro-LGBTQ but sometimes need a little bit of help to figure out how to live into that value in this moment, how to show up for queer and trans people right now.”

This webinar, funded by the Arcus Foundation, is the result of year-long work to help pro-LGBTQ+ Christians understand trans identity and the ways in which trans people have been used as a mobilizing target among far-right politicians and faith leaders. This is why the webinar was specifically targeted at pro-LGBTQ+ Christians but welcomed all people because, as Kapitan explained, Christianity has been weaponized by white Christian nationalists against trans people.

“This particular webinar grew out of wanting to speak directly to progressive Christians,” Kapitan said, “and equip them to show up in this moment and not cede religion to the religious right.” As Sam Ames shared after an overview of current anti-trans legislation in the webinar, far-right politicians “have expected religion to be on the side of fear. We cannot cede morality to those who would use it as a weapon. It is our responsibility as people of faith to use it as a shield.”

But even if people agree with this, Kapitan explained, the faith communities they work with often do not feel comfortable standing up for or discussing trans peoples’ lives because they do not know enough about trans lives and as a result become susceptible to anti-trans disinformation.

The goal of the webinar and the companion resource collection–one of three courses by the Transforming Hearts Collective–offered to attendees is to mobilize pro-LGBTQ+ Christians around trans rights as a moral and human rights issue, that trans people are sacred and worthy like all other people, that trans people are being used as scapegoats by far-right Christian nationalists, and that gender affirming care is not only a form of spiritual care but also suicide prevention. This is more critical than ever with the growing anti-trans conversion therapy movement; most of the programs and practitioners involved are faith based.

“I fully believe, as a person of faith,” Kapitan said, “that we are each called to be a full authentic self and that only we can know, in conversation with the divine, what that fullness looks like, so I do believe that gender identity and gender expression are a key component of our authenticity. If you are able to have the care that’s needed to help you fully embody that sense of self, that is 100% a spiritual thing for a lot of people.”

“Whether that is directly because there are trans people joining on the call who are at the end of their rope and they need to hear faith leaders say ‘who you are is valid, who you are is real, who you are is worthy and divine,’” Kapitan said, or helping people of faith make more space, show up more fully, be a stronger voice in their contexts, whether that’s inside their own church, whether that’s in their local legislature in a way that trans people see, this work is live saving.

Teo Drake, a fellow Transforming Hearts Collective co-leader and community organizer, speaks to the importance of being embraced by his own communities, during the AIDS pandemic of the 1980s and today. Drake was raised Catholic and educated in the Catholic school system in the 1980s as a visible queer and gender nonconforming person. Choosing to transition and live as his authentic self as a queer trans man gave him a reason to fight to survive living with HIV/AIDS. Drake is now a practicing Buddhist and says that the practice helps him to be resilient in hard times.

“For a lot of folks in faith,” Drake said in an interview, “it’s important to say that you can as one single human being be connected to many others. It makes a huge difference just simply holding someone personally, holding them in community, wrapping yourselves around them,” as the webinar invites pro-LGBTQ Christians to do. “As someone who has survived the AIDS epidemic and lived with HIV for a long time, the effects of people showing up, even though there was a fear of HIV, I’m here because of their courage to buck the system.”

Drake continues that this visibility of trans and queer faith leaders alongside cis faith leaders affirming the existence and belonging of trans and queer people is especially important for young people. “It’s really huge for youth in particular to see their congregation, the ministers they know down the street suddenly stand up and say ‘not on my watch.’ Kids and youth are hearing all the media, but they’re not hearing the good media. They need to hear it out in the public square that someone is going to put their body on the line for them.”

This webinar and the accompanying resources–or rather five-part-course–makes clear that it is the responsibility of all Christians to affirm trans lives. “People have a responsibility to learn about that disinformation,” Kapitan said, “that propaganda, and at the very least, be able to recognize it, if not be able to counter it,” and to educate their neighbors, friends, and families about rampant anti-trans disinformation, to invite and empower more people of faith to join the resistance against the far-right anti-trans Christian nationalist movement.

Because as Kapitan explained, “these systems that trans people are suffering the most under right now, they affect everyone. They hurt everyone. They limit everyone. So much of my own call to ministry is to help everyone get free because if trans people are free then all of us can be free from gender-based violence, restrictions and norms.” Trans people are just one of many groups targeted by Christian nationalist groups, and it’s not just about trans and queer people today but about future generations of trans and queer children that will continue to be born into religious families.

For them and for other LGBTQ+ individuals, religion may be a key part of how they approach the world, and it’s only by mobilizing queer and trans-affirming Christians–people whose communities have caused the greatest harm as a result of widespread anti-trans legislation and theologizing–that hearts and futures will be transformed for the better.

The Defend Trans Lives resource collection was created by the Transforming Hearts Collective in partnership with enfleshed, Soulforce, and Queer Theology. It is a free course offered alongside the 6-session online course, “Trans Inclusion in Congregations,” and shorter course, “Responding to the Anti-Trans Movement,” also offered by the Transforming Hearts Collective.

The Defend Trans Lives collection includes five videos featuring trans faith leaders and trans activists from the Transgender Law Center, the National LGBTQ Task Force, the Human Rights Campaign, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, and more–including several faith leaders and activists who presented at the webinar.

These videos, like the webinar, seek to empower people of faith to become active, educated advocates and organizers for trans rights. Out of respect for the risks involved for interviewees, people accessing the course are required to sign into the site in order to access but once people sign into the website, all of the coursework is completely free.