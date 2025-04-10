District of Columbia
WorldPride organizers may warn trans people not to attend event
Capital Pride official cites anti-trans policies of Trump administration
One of the lead organizers of WorldPride 2025, set to take place in D.C. May 17-June 8, told members of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, known as COG, on April 9 that due to the recently implemented anti-trans policies of the Trump administration, it may be dangerous for trans people traveling from abroad to attend WorldPride in D.C, according to a report by WTOP News.
The WTOP report says the message of concern was delivered by Ryan Bos, executive director of D.C.’s Capital Pride Alliance, which is the lead organizer of WorldPride 2025. The news report says Bos spoke at a meeting of COG, which consists of local government officials from D.C. and the surrounding suburban counties in Maryland and Virginia.
“It’s possible that we may actually issue a statement telling trans folks internationally not to come, or if they come, they come at their own risk,” WTOP quoted Bos as saying.
“So, these are the things that we will be discussing with the D.C. government and our partners to determine how best to communicate that to ensure that we’re getting the resources to the folks that need it,” Bos said according to the WTOP report.
WTOP reported that some members of the COG board expressed concern over the news that it may be harmful for trans people to travel to the D.C. area for WorldPride.
“It’s really shameful that you all are having to consider making statements like that,” WTOP quoted Frederick County, Md., Executive Jessica Fitzwater as saying. “It’s really heartbreaking.”
D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who attended the COG meeting, told Bos, “I’m disheartened to hear that, but I hope you also recognize you’ve got partners in this room that want to be right there with you to make sure this is a wonderful, successful event, a safe event, that’s going to take place across the whole region,” WTOP reports.
Capital Pride Alliance spokesperson Anthony Hesselius told the Washington Blade, in response to a request for further comment on Bos’s remarks at the COG meeting, that Bos’s presentation was limited to what “may happen.” He said no official decision has been made regarding a possible warning for trans people considering attending WorldPride.
District of Columbia
Capital Jewish Museum announces LGBT exhibition
‘LGBT Jews in the Federal City’ set to open during WorldPride
D.C.’s Capital Jewish Museum has announced plans to open a special exhibition called “LGBT Jews in the Federal City” on May 16 that will remain at the museum at 575 3rd St., N.W. until Jan. 4, 2026.
“This landmark exhibition explores a turbulent century of celebration, activism, and change in the nation’s capital led by D.C.’s LGBTQ+ Jewish community,” according to a statement released by the museum.
“This is a local story with national resonance, turning the spotlight on Washington, D.C. to show the city’s vast impact on LGBTQ+ history and culture in the United states,” the statement says.
The statement notes that the exhibition will take place as D.C. hosts WorldPride 2025, which is scheduled to be held in locations across the city from May 17 through June 8. It points out that the LGBT exhibition will also take place during Jewish American Heritage Month in May and Pride Month in June.
“‘LGBT Jews in the Federal City’ will present more than 100 artifacts and photographs, representing the DMV region’s Jewish LGBTQ+ celebrations, spaces, joys, and personal stories,” the statement adds.
It says a centerpiece of the exhibition will be The Bet Mishpachah Collection, a new museum acquisition focusing on the LGBTQ supportive synagogue founded in D.C. in 1975 that is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
“This assemblage represents one of the most extensive archives of an LGBTQ+ Jewish congregation in the nation,” the statement says. “Selections from the collection will be on view for the first time.”
Other aspects of the exhibition, the statement says, include campaign posters and photos related to D.C. gay rights pioneer Frank Kameny, who founded D.C.’s first “gay rights” organization in the late 1960s; archival records from the Washington Blade, the exploring of “the wide variety of changes made at area synagogues,” and a panel from the AIDS Memorial Quilt that features a prominent Jewish Washingtonian who was lost during the AIDS epidemic.
“Through prompts, questions, and thoughtful design throughout the exhibition, visitors will be encouraged to ponder new ways to understand Jewish teachings and values as they relate to gender and sexuality,” the statement points out.
“After leaving the exhibition, visitors can contribute to the Museum’s collection and storytelling by sharing photographs, personal archives, or by recording stories,” it says.
“As board president at the Capital Jewish Museum and longtime member of both the Jewish and the LGBTQ communities in D.C., I am very proud that we are the first museum to bring to life the stories of the LGBTQ Jewish community in the federal city,” said Chris Wolf, president of the museum’s board of directors.
“We are deeply honored to present this show, our first self-curated special exhibition – adding Jews into the rich, proud history of LGBTQ+ D.C.,” said Beatrice Gurwitz, the museum’s executive director. “This exhibition will help write the local, regional, and national history of the Jewish LGBTQ+ community.”
Among the “Premier Sponsor” financial supporters of the LGBT exhibition, according to the museum statement, is Jeffrey Slavin, who’s gay, and has served as the mayor of Summerset, Md., in Montgomery County, since 2008.
“I think it’s so important for us to tell our stories,” said Slavin, who said he was honored to help support the exhibition in his role as a gay elected official who grew up in the Jewish community in the D.C. area.
District of Columbia
Local officials weighing impact of Trump’s D.C. executive order
‘Safe and Beautiful Task Force’ slammed as ‘blatant federal overreach’
D.C. government officials and local LGBTQ rights advocates have expressed differing views on the potential impact of an executive order issued by President Donald Trump on March 27 that creates a federally controlled D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force.
A statement released by the White House says the task force, among other things, will be directed to, “Surge law enforcement officers in public areas and strictly enforce quality-of-life laws in public areas like drug use, unpermitted demonstrations, vandalism, and public intoxication.”
The White House statement adds that the task force will also, “Maximize immigration enforcement to apprehend and deport dangerous illegal aliens, including monitoring D.C.’s cooperation with federal immigration authorities.”
According to the five-page executive order, the newly created D.C. task force will take on a wide range of other functions, including overseeing and coordinating “more robust local law enforcement presence” throughout the city, including in federal parks such as the National Mall, museums and national monuments, Union Station, and widely used public roads and highways such as Rock Creek Parkway.
One of its provisions calls for government entities to provide “assistance to increase the speed and lower the cost of processing concealed carry license requests in the District of Columbia.” The provision refers to D.C.’s process for licensing the right to carry a concealed handgun.
D.C. Congressional Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) is among the city’s elected officials who have denounced the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force as a serious infringement on the city’s locally elected home rule government.
“President Trump’s thoroughly anti-home rule EO is insulting to the 700,000 D.C. residents who live in close proximity to a federal government, which continues to deny them the same rights afforded other Americans,” Norton said in a statement.
“The task force created by the EO would not include a single D.C. official to represent the interests of the people who reside within the District,” Norton said.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has been cautious in her response to the Trump administration’s controversial policies to downsize the federal government, has not yet taken a position on the Trump D.C. executive order, according to mayoral spokesperson Daniel Gleick.
D.C. City Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large) is among the local officials and community advocates who have said it is too soon to make a definitive judgment on the Trump created task force’s impact on D.C. home rule. Mendelson pointed out at a March 31 news conference that a large part of the stated actions for the task force are aimed at overseeing federal parklands and other federally controlled areas such as national monuments.
“I don’t want to say that everything in there is innocuous,” Mendelson told reporters at the news conference. “But overall, a lot of it, if not most of it, is directives to the federal government to do things that are within the federal government’s purview, not as a let’s step on home rule,” Mendelson said.
But others, including Norton, said they believe the overall executive order and the task force it creates will result in a serious infringement on D.C. home rule and possibly the rights of D.C. residents.
Gay D.C. Council member Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5) issued a statement pointing out that over two decades D.C. has had a balanced local budget, achieved “historic decline in crime,” and had one of the nation’s “fastest improving urban school districts,” suggesting the Trump task force was not needed.
“Based on my reading of the executive order, I think it is impossible to determine if it will have any direct impact on the LGBTQ community in the District,” said longtime D.C. LGBTQ rights advocate Peter Rosenstein.
But Rosenstein added, “The EO is an offense to all the people of the District, as it disregards home rule. It will be crucial to see who is finally appointed to the panel and see what their plans are to implement it.”
He was referring to the fact that the order itself and the White House so far have not announced which federal officials will be appointed to serve on the task force. However, the White House statement names nine federal agencies whose leaders or designees will be among the task force’s members. Among the agencies named are the Departments of Interior, Transportation, and Homeland Security, along with the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service.
The leaders of D.C.’s local LGBTQ Democratic Party and local LGBTQ Republican Party organizations – Capital Stonewall Democrats and Log Cabin Republicans of D.C. – had sharply differing views on the impact of the executive order and task force on the LGBTQ community.
The Washington Blade reached out to the two leaders for comment.
“This executive order is not about D.C. ‘Safe and Beautiful’ – it’s about control,” said Capital Stonewall Democrats president Howard Garrett in a statement to the Blade. “It’s about stripping away the power of the people who live, work, and love in the city,” Garret said.
“History has shown that when authoritarian leaders impose their will on a people without their consent, it is the most vulnerable – LGBTQ+ individuals, people of color, the unhoused – who bear the brunt of that oppression,” Garret’s statement continues. “We will not be silent as our community is put at risk under the guise of ‘safety and beautification.’”
He added, “Capital Stonewall Democrats reject this blatant federal overreach, and we stand firm in the belief that D.C.’s future must be decided by D.C. residents – not by those who neither understand nor respect our community.”
Andrew Minik, president of Log Cabin Republicans of D.C., expressed strong support for the Trump executive order and its D.C. task force, saying it will have a positive impact on the city as a whole and on the LGBTQ community.
“The only thing negatively impacting D.C. residents is the incompetent leadership of local Democratic politicians,” Minik said in his own statement. “’Home rule’ means nothing when the people in charge surrender the city to criminals, allow our parks to become open-air drug markets, and treat public spaces like dumpsters,” he said.
Minik called the commission “a breath of fresh air,” adding, “Finally someone is stepping in to do what the city government refuses to: clean up the filth, restore safety, and make our Nation’s Capital beautiful again.”
Asked by the Blade if he feels the commission could have a negative impact on the LGBTQ community, Minik said, “Absolutely not.” He added, “What does harm LGBT Washingtonians is having to walk through trash-strewn streets, sleep deprived from sirens and gunshots and live in fear of crime.”
“This commission is a win for LGBT residents who are sick of being ignored by a local government more concerned with virtue signaling than actual leadership,” he said. “The LGBT community in D.C. and across the country deserves more than broken promises and chaos. We deserve leadership that works, and President Trump is giving us that.”
Norton and other city officials have disputed claims by Trump and his fellow Republicans that crime in D.C. has been out of control.
“The ‘Fact Sheet’ about the EO currently on the White House website states that crime in D.C. is ‘near historic highs,’” Norton says in her statement on the executive order. “This simply isn’t true. It’s contradicted by the Department of Justice, which noted on January 3 that violent crime was down by 35% in 2024 and overall violent crime in D.C. is at a 30-year low,” according to Norton.
“Like cities, states, and counties across the country, D.C. has passed laws to support and protect the safety of all its residents, regardless of immigration status,” Norton said. “In passing these laws, D.C. followed its values and was convinced of the benefits for the entire city,” she said.
Details of the Trump D.C. executive order and the task force it creates can be accessed on the White House website.
District of Columbia
Revisiting Blade’s 2011 interview with Kylie Minogue
Aussie pop icon plays D.C. tonight
Aussie pop icon Kylie Minogue brings her acclaimed “Tension” world tour to D.C. tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Capital One Arena. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.
The show features songs spanning her long career, from 1987 debut single, “The Loco-Motion,” to “Padam, Padam” from her album, “Tension.”
To welcome her to town, we’re revisiting the Blade’s 2011 exclusive interview with Kylie, written by editor Kevin Naff. In it, Kylie talked about her love of “crappy” American diners, her vast gay fan base, and her interest in a collaboration with Britney Spears. Here’s the interview:
Some of us have been Kylie Minogue fans for longer than we care to remember, dating back to her days as a soap star on the Australian hit “Neighbours.” Others caught Kylie fever after her first hit single “Locomotion” landed at No. 3 on the U.S. charts in 1988. Still others in the U.S. never heard of her until 2001’s ubiquitous worldwide smash “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”
There have been movie roles, a cancer scare, 60 million records sold and multiple tours, yet Kylie never quite reached the pop heights of Madonna or Janet in the U.S. But that doesn’t stop her from trying.
On Saturday, Minogue brings her latest show, “Aphrodite — Les Folies Tour,” to the Patriot Center. It’s a scaled back production compared to the over-the-top, Greek-themed, $25 million spectacle complete with “splash zone seating” that she’s delivered to adoring audiences in Europe.
“There are changes for the states,” Minogue said in a recent interview with the Blade. “I would love to bring everything, but that’s not possible so I’m bringing all I can to do a great show.”
Among the props she’s leaving behind are a giant Pegasus statue and fountains designed by the team responsible for the Bellagio’s in Vegas. And even though she’s a much bigger star overseas, Minogue said she enjoys performing in the United States.
“The energy is out of control, the passion of the audience [in the U.S.],” she said, adding that she would make up for the lack of props “with my passion and emotion.”
Of course, Minogue is keenly aware of her gay appeal and fan base and she’s rewarded them by including an entourage of muscled, leather-clad backup dancers in the show.
“Gays are a great influence in my life — I’m surrounded basically,” she said. “There’s a group of supporters who’ve been with me for a long time … but I’m so thrilled to share that history with you. It feels like we’re members of a secret society.”
What does she like best about touring the United States?
“I love really crappy diners in America, bad coffee and a stack of pancakes,” Minogue said. “And I can walk around without being recognized.”
The American artist she’s been listening to lately is Britney Spears. Minogue said she’d welcome the chance to do a duet with her and added that the song she can’t get out of her head right now is Spears’s “He About to Lose Me.”
As for the future, Minogue said she is considering an “anti-tour — no lights, dancers, just music and doing songs that are much loved by super fans but will never be heard anywhere in a live environment. B-sides and covers … it would be really cool to be in a tiny, tiny venue somewhere and just strip everything back and do songs that uber fans would cry for.”
And if that doesn’t pan out, she’d consider something splashier, like a Las Vegas residency.
“A Vegas residency could be out of control,” she said. “Imagine what it would be like if we had the luxury of being in one place … I would be excited to do something like that.”
Minogue will draw from her impressive catalogue of hits for Saturday’s D.C.-area show, including material from 2010’s “Aphrodite.” The show starts at 8 p.m. at the Patriot Center in Fairfax, Va. Tickets are still available at centerboxoffice.org.