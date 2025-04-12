National resources for trans and gender diverse communities

The Trump administration has launched a series of executive orders and other initiatives restricting the rights of the transgender community since taking power in January, targeting military service, affirming healthcare, and participation in sports.

Though many executive orders are being challenged in court, it’s an uncertain time for a community that feels threatened. Despite the uncertainty, there are resources out there to help.

From legal assistance to mental health support, here’s a list of nonprofits and organizations dedicated to improving the everyday livelihood of trans and gender diverse people. These are mostly national organizations; there are many additional groups that work in local communities across the country. Some of these national groups will connect those in need of help to a local organization.

LEGAL HELP

President Trump issued an executive order declaring there are only two genders –– male and female –– which applies to legal documents and passports. The order doesn’t recognize the idea that one can transition their gender at birth to another gender.

Ash Lazarus Orr filed to renew his passport with a gender marker reflecting his identity. That was in January, and he still hasn’t received it. He refused to accept a passport without an accurate identification of who he is, so he filed a lawsuit with the ACLU in what is now known as Orr v. Trump.

Orr told the Washington Blade that not receiving his passport back has taken away his freedom of visiting family in Canada and receiving gender-affirming care from a trusted provider in Ireland.

The one thing getting him through this uncertain time is knowing who he’s fighting for –– the trans community, his loved ones, and himself.

“I’m trying to be that person that those younger parts of me needed growing up,” Orr said. Check out a couple of legal support organizations below:

Transgender Law Center

The Transgender Law Center (TLC) provides legal resources and assistance. TLC has a list –– called the Attorney Solidarity Network –– of attorneys that can provide advice or representation for trans people.

The organization also has a legal information help desk that answers questions regarding laws or policies impacting trans people.

Website: transgenderlawcenter.org

Phone: 510-587-9696

Email: [email protected]

Advocates For Trans Equality

With a variety of different programs tailored toward legal assistance and advocacy work, Advocates For Trans Equality’s reach is wide.

The non-profit offers the Name Change Project, which provides pro bono legal name change services to low-income trans, gender-non-conforming and nonbinary people by utilizing its partnerships with law firms and corporate law departments.

Advocates For Trans Equality also has departments and programs dedicated to increasing voter engagement, educating lawmakers on trans issues and offering litigation assistance to a small number of cases.

Website: transequality.org

Phone: 202-642-4542

General email: [email protected]

To contact a specific department or program, visit its website above.

ADVOCACY

Looking to take action and get involved? Act now.

American Civil Liberties Union

The ACLU is a national nonprofit organization that mobilizes local communities and advocates for national causes.

Getting involved is as easy as filling out letters to representatives or signing petitions. One live petition is to “defend trans freedom.”

You can also join its People Power platform, where you serve as a volunteer in your community to “advance civil liberties and civil rights for all.” ACLU has different chapters across the country, so visit its website for more information.

Website: aclu.org

Phone: 212-549-2500

MILITARY AND VETERANS

Trump signed an executive order in January banning transgender service members from serving, stating their identity “conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life.”

Though the order has been legally challenged and struck down by a judge, U.S. Navy Lieutenant Rae Timberlake said it’s created an uncertain atmosphere for themself and other troops.

“All of the transgender service members I know have served with honor and integrity for many years…[and we’re] targeted for removal and not subject to any kind of review based on merit,” Timberlake, who joined the Navy at age 17, said. “There’s kind of just this cloud looming over our organizations and our units, because we know any day our transgender shipmates could no longer be on the team.”

But Timberlake’s message to any service member struggling because of the executive order was one of compassion and truth: “There’s no policy that can take away what you’ve accomplished and what you’ve done.”

Here are some organizations that support service members and veterans:

SPARTA Pride

SPARTA is a peer-support group composed of active duty, veteran and “future warrior” service members.

The group also engages in advocacy work and has helped change policies on gender neutral uniforms and reducing the time a trans service member would have to wait to return to their duties during their transition.

Contact SPARTA to learn more about joining its support network.

Website: spartapride.org

Email: [email protected]

Modern Military Association

Modern Military supports service members and veterans through advocacy, legal assistance and mental health support.

It tracks LGBTQ+ and HIV discrimination through reports made on its website, and offers guidance and advice to whoever submitted the report.

It also supports the mental health of LGBTQ+ veterans and their families through its Resilient Heroes Program. By signing up, you’ll receive virtual peer support and case management services with a mental health coordinator.

Website: modernmilitary.org

Phone: 202-328-3244

Email: [email protected]

CRISIS & MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT

If you have a more urgent matter, or just need someone to listen, here are some organizations you can reach out to:

The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project offers 24/7 counseling services. Calling, texting or chatting is free and confidential, and you’ll get to speak with someone specialized in supporting LGBTQ youth.

The organization also focuses on public education by hosting online LGBTQ suicide prevention trainings. It advocates for policies and laws that contribute to supporting queer youth.

Website: thetrevorproject.org

Crisis hotline: 1-866-488-7386

General inquiry phone number: 212-695-8650

Trans Lifeline

Trans Lifeline is a hotline run and operated by trans people. Whether you’re questioning if you’re trans or are a trans person just wanting to talk, someone will be there to help. It’s free and confidential, and there won’t be any non-consensual active rescue, such as calling the emergency services.

The line is not 24/7, however. Check out its website for hours within your time zone.

Website: translifeline.org

Phone: 877-565-8860

Here are other organizations that offer support to the trans community:

TransFamilies (support): Support for families with a gender diverse child.

TransLatina Coalition (advocacy): Advocates for the specific needs of the transgender, gender expansive and intersex communities in the U.S.

TransAthlete (information): Provides informative resources about trans athletes.

Campaign for Southern Equality’s Trans Youth Emergency Project (healthcare support): A fund to help trans youth access lifesaving healthcare.

TransTech Social (economic empowerment): Dedicated to discovering and empowering the career-ready skills of LGBTQ+ people.

World Professional Association For Transgender Health (health): Resources, symposiums and research dedicated to improving transgender health.

Sylvia Rivera Law Project (legal): Legal programs and services for marginalized communities.

Gender Spectrum (support): Resources and support groups for trans youth and families.

The Okra Project (support): Creates and supports initiatives that provide resources for the Black Trans community.