Arts & Entertainment
Washington Blade’s Pride on the Pier returns bigger than ever with two-day WorldPride celebration
The Washington Blade’s Pride on the Pier will be extended to a two-day celebration in honor of WorldPride coming to D.C. this year. Taking place on Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7 at The Wharf, this year’s event promises more entertainment, more community, and more pride than ever before — all set against the stunning waterfront backdrop of our nation’s capital.
With the addition of Friday, the party kicks off at 3 p.m., with the inaugural WorldPride Boat Parade at 7 p.m. As an Official WorldPride Partner event, the boat parade will feature 30 decorated boats parading along the Washington Channel. For information on signing up for the boat parade contact Stephen Rutgers at [email protected].
Saturday’s signature Pier Party kicks off at 12 p.m., featuring a drag show, DJ’s, streaming of the WorldPride Parade, and the iconic Fireworks Show Presented by the Leonard-Litz Foundation — one of D.C. Pride’s most anticipated spectacles.
“We’re expanding Washington Blade Pride on the Pier to reflect the excitement and momentum building for WorldPride in D.C.,” said Blade publisher Lynne Brown. “It’s a celebration of our community’s progress and a powerful reminder of the joy and visibility Pride brings to the heart of our city.”
Now in its seventh year, Washington Blade Pride on the Pier extends the city’s annual celebration of LGBTQ visibility to the bustling Wharf waterfront with an exciting array of activities and entertainment for all ages. The District Pier will offer DJs, dancing, drag, and other entertainment. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase for those 21 and older.
Pride on the Pier is free and open to the public, with VIP tickets available for exclusive pier access, hosted bars, and private viewing areas for the boat parade and the fireworks show. To purchase VIP tickets visit www.prideonthepierdc.com/vip.
Friday VIP: 5-9 p.m., enjoy an air-conditioned lounge, private bathroom, cash bar and complimentary drink.
Saturday VIP Session #1: 2-5 p.m., enjoy an air-conditioned lounge, private bathroom, catered food, and an open bar.
Saturday VIP Session #2: 6-9 p.m., enjoy the air-conditioned lounge, private bathroom, catered snacks and dinner, and open bar with a front-row view of the fireworks.
Event Details:
📍 Location: District Pier at The Wharf (101 District Sq., S.W., Washington, D.C.)
📅 Dates: Friday, June 6 & Saturday, June 7, 2025
🛥️Boat Parade: 7 p.m. (June 6). 🎆 Fireworks Show: 9 p.m. (June 7)
🎟️ VIP Tickets: www.PrideOnThePierDC.com/VIP
Event sponsors include Absolut, Capital Pride, DC Fray, Infinate Legacy, Heineken, Leonard-Litz Foundation, Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, Relish Catering, Washingtonian, and The Wharf. More information regarding activities will be released at www.PrideOnThePierDC.com
Arts & Entertainment
Photos
PHOTOS: Cherry ‘Fire’
Detox of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ meets with fans
The Cherry Weekend main event party was “Fire” at Betty (1235 W Street, N.E.) on Saturday, April 12. Detox of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” met with fans.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Theater
STC’s ‘Vanya’ puts pleasing twist on Chekhov classic
Hugh Bonneville shines in title role
‘Uncle Vanya’
Through April 20
Shakespeare Theatre Company
Harman Hall
610 F St., N.W.
Shakespearetheatre.org
Shakespeare Theatre Company’s “Uncle Vanya” freshly rendered by director Simon Godwin and starring Hugh Bonneville in the title role, puts a pleasing twist on Chekhov’s tragicomic classic.
As disheveled, disheartened, and overworked Vanya, Bonneville is terrific. Though very different from the actor’s fame making role as Downton Abbey’s Lord Grantham, a proud, fastidiously turned-out aristocrat who presides over a manicured country estate peopled by a large staff, his Vanya is equally compelling
For “Uncle Vanya,” Chekhov imagines a house on a ragged estate in the Russian forest whose inhabitants display varying degrees of discontent brought on by the realization that they’re leading wasted lives. Middle-aged Vanya’s dissatisfaction and disappointment have been tempered by years of hard work. But all of that is about to be challenged.
With his plain and steadfast niece Sonya (Melanie Field), Vanya keeps the place going. And while barely putting aside a kopek for himself, he’s ensured that proceeds have gone to Sonya’s father Alexandre, a querulous academic (Tom Nelis), and his alluring, much younger second wife Yelena (Ito Aghayere) who live in the city.
When called to retire, the self-important professor and his wife economize by joining the family in the country. Overcome by the intense boredom brought on by provincial isolation, they’re not happy. Turns out, life in the sticks isn’t for them.
At the same time, the urban couple’s presence generates quite an effect on the rural household, changing the mood from one of regular work to idleness. What’s more, Vanya and family friend Mikhaíl Ástrov (John Benjamin Hickey), an unusually eco-aware, country doctor, are both bewitched by Yelena.
Meanwhile, young Sonya, who’s long carried an unrequited torch for Ástrov grows increasingly smitten. And while Yelena, who’s bored with her aging husband, expresses teasing tenderness with Vanya, she feels something more serious for Ástrov. It’s a whole lot for one house.
Superbly staged by Simon Godwin, STC’s artistic director, and performed by a topnotch cast, the very human production begins on an unfinished stage cluttered with costume racks and assorted props, all assembled by crew in black and actors in street clothes. We first see them arranging pillows and rugs for an outside scene. Throughout the play, the actors continue to assist with set changes accompanied by an underscore of melancholic cello strings.
With each subsequent scene, the work moves deeper into Chekhov’s late 19th century Russian world from the kitchen to the drawing room thanks in part to scenic designer Robert Brill’s subtle sets and Susan Hilferty and Heather C. Freedman’s period costumes as well as Jen Schriever’s emotive lighting design.
In moments of stillness, the set with its painterly muted tones and spare furnishings is a domestic interior from a moment in time. It’s really something.
Adapted by contemporary Irish playwright Conor McPherson, the work is infused with mordant wit, ribald comedy, and sadness. Like McPherson’s 2006 play “The Seafarer” in which the action unfolds among family, friends and others in a modest house filled with confrontation, laughter, resentment, and sadness. All on brand.
For much of “Uncle Vanya,” McPherson’s script leans into humor, funny slights, the professor’s pretentions, and Vanya’s delicious snarky asides; but after the interval, the play’s stakes become perilously heightened ready to explode with resentment and feelings of wasted potential, particularly frustrations expressed by Vanya and his intelligent but unfulfilled mother (Sharon Lockwood).
When it appears that mismatched couple Alexandre and Yelena are poised to depart, the house is struck with a sense of both relief and gloom.
Not everyone is disturbed. In fact, the family’s old nanny Nana (Nancy Robinette), and Waffles (Craig Wallace), a former landowner and now lodger on the estate, are elated. Both are eager to return to the pre-professor schedule of an early breakfast and midday lunch, and menus featuring simpler fare. They long for the return of the humble Russian noodle.
“Uncle Vanya”melds cynicism and hope. Like life, it’s a grasp at fulfillment.
