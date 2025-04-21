Autos
Sporty sedans: BMW 530i xDrive, Mercedes AMG CLA 3
Tariffs are here and the result is financial chaos
It’s official: Tariffs are here, and the result is financial chaos.
So, what to do when purchasing a new vehicle? If you need one in the not-so-distant future, buy sooner (like yesterday) rather than later. Expect prices to rise quickly, as inventory dwindles, demand soars, and automaker incentives evaporate. Of course, if a new ride isn’t a priority for at least a year or three, then hold off until the dust settles.
But for those of you looking for new wheels now, I recently drove two sport sedans that were a pleasant reprieve from the usual plethora of pickups, minivans, and SUVs.
BMW 530i xDRIVE
$63,000
MPG: 28 city/35 highway
0 to 60 mph: 5.5 seconds
Cargo space: 18.4 cu. ft.
PROS: Rakish looks. Race-car vibe. Rock-star amenities.
CONS: Rad-but-quirky infotainment system. Rich price.
IN A NUTSHELL: Classic good looks, from the iconic grille and swept-back headlights to chiseled side panels and a tasteful tush. For a gearhead like me, the BMW 530i xDrive — completely redesigned last year — is as rapturous as Michelangelo’s David. Everything here is in proportion, from the design to the drivetrain, which — along with a gutsy 255-hp turbo and all-wheel drive — helps deliver a divine experience behind the wheel. Even better, my test car came equipped with the heavenly M-Sport Package: 21-inch wheels, athletic suspension, and assorted styling upgrades.
A tech-laden cabin is outfitted with a sparkly 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. With the windshield head-up display and a slew of knobs and toggle switches in the center console and on the steering wheel, I wondered if this is how it feels to pilot the Space Shuttle. There is even a back-lit interaction bar with touch-sensitive controls to adjust vent direction and other climate control settings.
All this gadgetry takes some getting used to, but the overall effect is dazzling. While a 12-speaker Harman Kardon stereo comes standard, I was jammin’ to the 16-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium audio. Of course, such options add up quickly (on my test car, the extras totaled $13,000).
Just how fun is this car? In my favorite episode of “Hacks,” sassy Jean Smart drives a rockin’ Rolls Royce Wraith. Trust me, this four-door BMW is every bit the badass as that $300,000 super coupe.
MERCEDES AMG CLA 35
$58,000
MPG: 22 city/29 highway
0 to 60 mph: 4.8 seconds
Cargo space: 11.6 cu. ft.
PROS: Slick styling. Spiffy cabin. Sublime seats.
CONS: Smallish trunk. So-so rear headroom and legroom.
IN A NUTSHELL: Need a smaller sedan that’s just as marvy as the midsize BMW i530? Look no further than the compact Mercedes CLA-Class, which is 14 inches shorter. That’s a benefit when jockeying for parking or navigating rush hour.
Another plus: This is Mercedes’s least expensive sedan, available in three trim levels. All come with the same potent turbo but in varying power levels. The base model starts at $46,000, but I tested the first of two high-performance versions: the AMG CLA 35, which costs $12,000 more. You can open your wallet even further to snag the $67,000 AMG CLA 45.
But why bother? The AMG CLA 35 is plenty quick — faster than the BMW i530 — and boasts sport-tuned brakes, deft handling and a gritty-sounding exhaust system. The laundry list of standard features includes all-wheel drive, automated parking, gobs of the latest safety gizmos and even something called “safe-exit assist,” which prevents passengers from opening a door into traffic or speeding cyclists.
The interior is pure Mercedes, with top-notch materials, customizable ambient lighting and Burmester surround-sound audio. The overall layout—sleek and modern, but with elegant stitching in the seats and on the door panels and dashboard—is comfortable and user-friendly. Digital displays and touchscreens are similar to what’s in the BMW i530, just smaller.
Size matters, of course, which is why this vehicle’s shorter length can be a blessing but also a curse, especially when trying to squeeze passengers with longer legs into the backseats. And the dramatically sloped roofline, attractive from the outside, limits the amount of rear headroom and cargo space. Thank the automotive gods for panoramic sunroofs, which—at least for anyone in the front seats—makes this cabin feel surprisingly spacious.
Autos
Green machines on the scene
It’s a good time to buy an electric vehicle
Looking to roll into something new? With all the buzz about 25% tariffs, it’s the perfect time to grab a new ride before prices soar—especially for electric vehicles, which may soon wave goodbye to those oh-so-attractive federal tax credits. Whether you are an eco-conscious commuter or just need a chariot for weekend getaways, these three green machines offer some serious swagger.
FORD MUSTANG MACH-E PREMIUM
$42,000
Range: 250-300 miles (depending on battery pack)
0 to 60 mph: 5.2 seconds
Cargo space: 29.7 cu. ft.
PROS: Zippy. Sporty feel. Ample battery range.
CONS: Bit bumpy over potholes. Limited seat adjustments.
IN A NUTSHELL: With sleek curves and a design that’s hotter than a drag queen’s heels on the runway, the Ford Mustang Mach-E blends both power and flair. The exterior colors are vibrant and unapologetically bold, just like the rainbow after a storm. Three trim levels, but opt for the spiffy Premium version—which was what I drove and is a nice step up from the $37,000 base model. It also costs a lot less than the gutsy GT, which tops $55,000.
Inside, the Mach-E is like driving a chic lounge on wheels. Toggling through the 15.5-inch touchscreen feels like navigating through the latest TikTok trends. A panoramic glass roof and faux-leather upholstery come standard, but assorted add-ons—standard features with the Premium trim—include hands-free power liftgate, multicolor ambient lighting and 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo. There’s also plenty of space for all the essentials: totes, coats and besties.
And let’s not forget about battery range—there’s enough juice here to take you through a whole day of driving without needing a recharge. With Ford’s fast-charging network, it’s easy to be powered up quicker than you can say, “Ride ‘em, cowboy!” Well, almost.
How popular is this EV, which looks more like a hot hatchback than an SUV? Last year, sales spiked 27% and outsold the iconic gas-powered Mustang. So yes, the Mach-E Premium isn’t just any vehicle—it’s an experience that’s, well, electric.
KIA SPORTAGE PHEV X-LINE PRESTIGE
$44,000
MPGe: 84 city/highway combined
0 to 60 mph: 7.1 seconds
Cargo space: 39.6 cu. ft.
PROS: Comfy. Comely cabin. Oodles of passenger room.
CONS: Clunky dual-use dashboard controls. Bit noisy interior.
IN A NUTSHELL: Next up: the 2025 Kia Sportage PHEV X-Line Prestige, a compact plug-in hybrid that combines style, strength and versatility into one dazzling package. If the Mach-E Premium is a glam EV star, I found the Sportage PHEV to be an SUV showstopper.
Under the hood, power comes from an electric motor and gas-powered backup, so you get the best of both worlds—whether cruising on green energy or unleashing your inner diva. The all-electric range is almost 35 miles, and all-wheel drive is standard—which helps keep things steady, no matter the weather.
Inside, it’s pure comfort. While there are two hybrid trim levels, even the base-model—the X-Line—is fairly loaded: LED headlights/taillights, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, power liftgate, nav system, wireless charging pad, smartphone integration and more.
For my weeklong test vehicle, I was spoiled with the X-Line Prestige, which is full of a ridiculous number of amenities and safety gear. Let’s just say the clever cabin design would make the folks at Ferrari blush. Oh, and thanks to the pristine acoustics from the Harmon Kardon audio, I could have sworn the cast of “Hamilton” was right there with me belting out each tune. “Blow Us All Away,” indeed.
MERCEDES AMG C 63 S E
$87,000
MPGe: 40 city/highway combined
0 to 60 mph: 3.3 seconds
Cargo space: 11.6 cu. ft.
PROS: Snazzy. Lightning fast. Haute handling.
CONS: Pricey. Quirky steering-wheel controls.
IN A NUTSHELL: Jonesing for an exciting, eco-friendly sedan? Then look no further than the Mercedes AMG C 63 S E plug-in hybrid, which gets the adrenaline pumping each time you slip behind the wheel.
Under the hood, there’s a staggering 671 horsepower—enough to leave competitors in the dust and make them more than a little jealous. This AMG-tuned Mercedes—the quickest C-Class ever—blasts from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds, faster than your heart rate when seeing your next crush at a circuit party. And that’s not even the best part—the shapely contours of this sportster are as chiseled as Luke Evans’ check bones.
Inside, the cockpit is like a designer outfit made for a fab night out—high-quality material everywhere, as well as branded sport seats with top-tier upholstery and stitching. One downside: the steering-wheel controls, which look tasteful but can be a tad too touch-sensitive at times.
Still, this elegant ride exudes more than enough bells and whistles to maintain a constant state of euphoria.
Autos
Mad about Mercedes — and a Mini Countryman, too
These three spiffy SUVs not too basic, not too complicated
Not too basic, not too complicated. That’s what I enjoyed most about three spiffy SUVs recently. Call it the Goldilocks effect, but each ride—two Mercedes and a Mini Countryman—seemed just right. That’s a big plus in today’s world of extremes.
MERCEDES AMG GLA 35
$59,000
MPG: 22 city/28 highway
0 to 60 mph: 4.7 seconds
Cargo space: 15.4 cu. ft.
PROS: Affordable luxury, smooth suspension, zippy.
CONS: Bit noisy inside, so-so storage, costly options.
IN A NUTSHELL: The subcompact GLA—the most affordable Mercedes sold in the U.S.—comes in two trim levels. With the average price of a vehicle topping $48,000, the base-model GLA 250 is a bargain at $43,000. On paper, the stats for acceleration, handling and braking look spot on. Ditto the fine amenities, including faux-leather seats, ambient lighting, wireless charging pad and power liftgate. Toss in numerous safety features—including forward-collision warning, blind-spot alert, an automated parking system—and what could be better? The answer is the sport-tuned AMG GLA 35, which is the vehicle I tested. Zippier, grippier and ritzier than its entry-level sibling, this saucy SUV is also pricier. And beware: The long list of options—such as head-up display, surround-view camera, illuminated door sills—can add up quickly. But oh, what a thrill. Stomp on the accelerator, and the GLA 35 scoots from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.7 seconds—a full two seconds quicker than the GLA 250. Along with a more powerful engine and all-wheel drive, there’s now a 48-volt hybrid-assist system. The GLC 35 also flaunts aggressive styling, including a sexy rear spoiler, large dual exhaust tips and bigger wheels. Fave feature: the flat-bottom, performance-oriented steering wheel with spiffy paddle shifters and a panoply of user-friendly buttons and dials.
MERCEDES AMG GLC 43 COUPE
$70,000
MPG: 18 city/24 highway
0 to 60 mph: 4.7 seconds
Cargo space: 19.2 cu. ft.
PROS: Posh styling, potent power, quiet cabin.
CONS: Pricey, limited rear visibility, reduced cargo room.
IN A NUTSHELL: Stepping up from the baby Mercedes GLA, the larger GLC—though technically a compact—is 12 inches longer. What’s more, this hauler comes with choice of five trim levels. And you can choose from either a traditional square-back design or sloped coupe-like styling. Confused? Don’t be. Just trust that the AMG GLC 43 Coupe, which is really an SUV, checks all the boxes. There’s plenty of drama here, with a bulging snout and sinuous shape that any diva would love. There’s also plenty of power, with a gritty turbo that allows the GLC to accelerate just as fast as the much lighter GLA. And the interior is stunning: NASCAR-like bucket seats, gigantic infotainment touchscreen and reinforced window glass to better insulate the cabin. A clever nav system can project traffic and other info onto the head-up display on the windshield, and rear automatic braking helps anticipate and prevent a back-end collision. Sure, the low-slung roofline cuts into rear-seat headroom and cargo space. But for me, the sacrifice was worth it. After all, it’s hard to imagine any other glam-but-gutsy ride equally at home on a fashion runway or at the racetrack.
MINI COUNTRYMAN ALL4
$40,000
MPG: 24 city/32 highway
0 to 60 mph: 5.9 seconds
Cargo space: 24.9 cu. ft.
PROS: Bigger, faster, better.
CONS: Almost too big, bit less playful, higher MSRP.
IN A NUTSHELL: Fully redesigned for 2025, the Mini Countryman enjoys a slew of up-market changes but retains some of its retro quirks. Larger than before, this latest model—with so much extra room for passengers and cargo—feels comfy and spacious. Almost too much so. At first blush, I was reminded of a Subaru Forester or Outback. Both fine vehicles, but without that familiar Mini vibe. Luckily, the steering wheel, head-up display and large Frisbee-shaped infotainment display all channel the previous Countryman. Ditto the overall exterior, which now boasts a redesigned grille, sleeker headlights and refined rear treatment. Yet I missed seeing all the toggle switches and some other playful touches. In their place, though, is a groovy dashboard with nifty LED lighting that changes colors based on the driving mode. While some digital readouts initially seemed too techy, they ended up being very user friendly. And there are two standout features: a huge panoramic moonroof and the use of sustainable materials for the carpeting, seats and such.
Autos
All charged up about EVs
Style, comfort, and technology galore
Electric vehicles are charging ahead, despite recent saber rattling by politicians. After testing a bevy of EVs, the rides below certainly got my motor running.
BMW iX (midsize SUV)
Price: $89,000-$113,000
Range: 288 to 324 miles
0 to 60 mph: 4.0 seconds
Cargo space: 35.5 cu. ft.
WHAT’S TO LIKE: Fun styling. Funky steering wheel. Floating center console. Oh, and cameras, radar and other sensors hidden in the grille, which has a special coating to magically erase minor scratches and dings. I was blown away when the BMW iX debuted in 2022. Three years later, the thrill is still there. Acceleration, cornering and braking? All breathtaking, in both the base model xDrive50 and high-test M60. Gizmos now include eye-tracking software so you can change lanes simply by glancing toward one of the side-view mirrors. An expansive digital monitor above the dash holds both a 14.9-inch infotainment display and 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. And many materials — such as carpet and floor mats — are recycled. A truly eclectic electric? You bet.
CADILLAC LYRIQ (midsize SUV)
Price: $60,000-$70,000
Range: 314 miles
0 to 60 mph: 5.7 seconds
Cargo space: 28.0 cu. ft.
WHAT’S TO LIKE: If a BMW iX is cutting edge (say, like “Transformers One”), then a Cadillac Lyriq is old-school cool (a la “Deadpool & Wolverine”). Handsome design. Familiar feel. Quiet cabin. Handling is more affable than athletic. Ditto the acceleration. The land-yacht aura extends to the seats, which are cushy instead of taut. For older — er, more mature — drivers, this is a plus. But there’s plenty of tech here, too: 33-inch digital display, tri-zone climate control, hands-free driving, wireless charging pad and so on. When first sliding behind the wheel, I wished the navigation/infotainment interface was more intuitive. But a stellar voice-assistant system more than made up for it.
KIA EV 9 (large SUV)
Price: $57,000-$76,000
Range: 230 to 304 miles
0 to 60 mph: 4.9 seconds
Cargo space: 20.2 cu. ft.
WHAT’S TO LIKE: A cyborg in the city? With Robocop styling and Tron-like finesse, the Kia EV9 looks and feels out of this world. Three-row seating, with scads of passenger room. Lowering all the rear seats expands cargo capacity to fit more than 15 suitcases. And unlike most EVs, the EV9 can tow up to 5,000 pounds. Yet the hulky hauler behaves like a nimble ninja, easily darting in and out of traffic. At almost 6,000 pounds, the King Kong Kia is three tons of fun —literally. There are so many creature comforts — self-leveling suspension, ambient lighting, massage seats, rear-window shades, 14-speaker Meridian audio—you would think this was a Range Rover.
MERCEDES EQE (midsize SUV)
Price: $80,000-$110,000
Range: 265 to 307 miles
0 to 60 mph: 5.6 seconds
Cargo space: 14.0 cu. ft.
WHAT’S TO LIKE: Luxury is as luxury does and Mercedes does luxury well. With a dashing design, silken ride and hushed interior, the EQE sets a high bar. Four trim levels, including the awe-inspiring AMG with 617 horsepower. Everything is state-of-the-art: powertrains, suspension, safety, multipixel headlights, cabin air purifier, Burmeister stereo and more. An augmented-reality nav system monitors traffic, weather and such, then conveys this info into graphic overlays on the head-up display. And the standard faux leather seats? They look and feel like the real thing. One downside: minimal cargo space. But then, there’s always a full-size EQS topping out at $180,000.
NISSAN ARIYA (compact SUV)
Price: $40,000-$56,000
Range: 205 to 289 miles
0 to 60 mph: 7.5 seconds
Cargo space: 22.8 cu. ft.
WHAT’S TO LIKE: Cute, compact, comfy. It’s easy to like a Nissan Ariya, with its cheeky exterior, composed handling and low price. Choice of two battery packs, as well as two-wheel or all-wheel drive. Base-model pricing is hard to beat, but beware the tradeoffs: pokey acceleration and reduced range. Luckily, the other trim levels offer more oomph. All Ariyas come loaded: LED headlights, heated steering wheel, heated front/rear seats, nav system, head-up display and lots of safety gear. Notable options: panoramic sunroof, hands-free liftgate, limited hands-free cruise control, automated parking and illuminated kick plates. Overall, I found the ride smooth, though not sporty. Racing mavens may want to look elsewhere, but it’ll cost you.
SUBARU SOLTERRA (compact SUV)
Price: $40,000-$47,000
Range: 222 to 227 miles
0 to 60 mph: 6.1 seconds
Cargo space: 27.7 cu. ft.
WHAT’S TO LIKE: The first EV from Subaru — the Solterra — boasts origami-like flair. Built in tandem with the quirkily named Toyota bZ4X, both SUVs fall a bit short in battery range —less than 230 miles. But the Solterra comes standard with all-wheel drive, roof rails and front cross-traffic alert. Plus, it now has faster charging times, as well as hands-free driving at up to 25 mph and an automatic lane-changing system used in conjunction with the turn signal. While not a true off-roader, this “Subie” has above-average ground clearance — 8.3 inches — to better tackle snow and potholes. And I liked all the storage compartments, along with dual-level cargo floor to fit extra luggage.
EXCLUSIVE: Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen to step down from Advocates for Trans Equality
Pope Francis dies at 88
‘Bad Books’ a timely look at censorship in local library
Spring updates to sell your home for pride and profit
HIV/AIDS activists protest at State Department, demand full PEPFAR funding restoration
US lists transgender Brazilian congresswoman’s gender as ‘male’ on visa
White House sues Maine for refusing to comply with trans athlete ban
Two charged with assaulting, robbing gay man at D.C. CVS store
Capital Pride wins $900,000 D.C. grant to support WorldPride
