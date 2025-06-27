Calendar: June 26-July 2

Friday, June 26

“Center Aging Monthly Luncheon and Bingo” will be at 2 p.m. in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s new location at 1827 Wiltberger St., N.W. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Pride Month Happy Hour” at 7 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Saturday, June 27

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Pride Month Brunch” at 11 a.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including Allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Art Roving will host “Where Color Meets Spectrum: Blackness, Queerness & Tomorrow” at 200 I St., S.E. This is a panel discussion with Queer Art salon artists Nikki Brooks, Maps Glover & Chrys Seawood, moderated by artist and curator Brittany Mona’. The Queer Art Salon exhibition is on view from June 13 – August 1, 2025 and funded by the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities’ Art Exhibition Grant program. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Baby Shank Rooftop Bar and Lounge will host “DC Drag brunch on Rooftop – Penthouse” at 12 p.m. Guests can enjoy delicious French cuisine. The event will be hosted by Miss Capital Pride. Tickets cost $30.65 and are available on Eventbrite.

Sunday, June 28

Jonathan Van Ness will host a masterclass at 10 a.m. at Dupont Circle Hotel. Enjoy refreshments and community as Jonathan showcases styling techniques for a range of hair types—helping you create a gallery-worthy look that’s truly, beautifully yours. A portion of ticket sales will benefit SMYAL, a local nonprofit that has been supporting LGBTQ+ youth in D.C. for more than 40 years. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Monday, June 29

“Center Aging Monday Coffee Klatch” will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].

Universal Pride Meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. For more information, email [email protected].

Tuesday, June 30

Center Aging Women’s Social and Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is a place where older LGBTQ+ women can meet and socialize with one another. We will have discussion, activities, and a chance for you to share what you want future events to include. For more details, visit the DC Center’s website.

Wednesday, July 1

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.

Thursday, July 2

The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.

Virtual Yoga with Charles M. will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. For more details, visit the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s website.