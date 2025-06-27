Maryland
Wes Moore hosts annual Pride reception
‘Nobody should have to justify their own humanity in Maryland’
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Wednesday hosted his annual Pride month reception at Government House in Annapolis.
“One of the things that makes me so proud to be the governor of the great state of Maryland is that we are a safe haven for the LGBTQIA+ community,” Moore. “And I want to be clear that is a reputation we intend to keep.”
Organizations like FreeState Justice and the New Wave Singers of Baltimore gathered in attendance as speakers, including Moore, Maryland first lady Dawn Moore and FreeState Justice Executive Director Philip Westry spoke to the crowd of around 175 people.
In his speech, Moore acknowledged the accomplishments made with organizations and individuals within the audience, including passing the Trans Health Equity Act within his first 100 days in office.
A month after his first 100 days in office, Moore emphasized how an executive order protecting gender-affirming care in Maryland was signed, as well as more recent initiatives to decriminalize HIV and promote best practices in HIV prevention and care.
“But I want to be clear: we cannot — and will not — stop fighting. We must stand up and protect all of our fellow Americans — lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual … all identities,” Moore said. “Because what we are seeing out of this new White House is the latest chapter in a long playbook of demonizing specific groups for political gain. It isn’t just cruel and immoral — it also masks the humanity of our fellow Marylanders. Nobody should have to justify their own humanity in Maryland. So we are going to fight.”
Maryland
Thousands expected at Pride in the Plaza in Silver Spring
Annual event celebrates love, authenticity, collective liberation
Montgomery County’s annual Pride in the Plaza will take place from 12-8 p.m. on June 29 in Veterans Plaza in downtown Silver Spring. The new theme is “We Will Not Be Silenced. We Will Not Be Erased.”
Live In Your Truth, in partnership with MoCo Pride Center, Inc., Montgomery County Pride Family, and Montgomery County HHS, will organize the event that is expected to draw thousands of attendees and will celebrate love, authenticity, and collective liberation.
“We have two stages, tons of wellness vendors, queer-owned businesses, and enabling partners who are all there, affirming our LGBTQIA+ community members,” Live In Your Truth CEO Phillip Alexander Downie. “And this year it is even larger.”
A multitude of events and activities are set for attendees to participate in, including a drag story hour, face painting, science activities, and community showcases, like The Emmy-nominated “Drag Duels Season 4” finale hosted by Live In Your Truth — a live competition of show-stopping performances, creativity, and queer excellence.
Prominent speakers like Montgomery Council President Kate Stewart, Council Vice President Will Jawando, and Councilmember Evan Glass will also be in attendance at the event.
“Specifically, here in Montgomery County, our elected officials have your back,” Downie said. “The County Council voted unanimously to fund this work two years in a row, and so it’s like our leadership wants you to know that you absolutely belong in these spaces, in our classrooms and in our collective communities and futures.”
There will also be special zones placed throughout the event, like the Family Fun Zone and Pride Cool Down Lounge, where attendees can take a chance to rest with cool air conditioning. There will also be free onsite STI testing, health screenings, and community resource stations.
“If you go through the orgs, you’ll notice that even our sponsors are very mission-oriented, like our main stage sponsor, Gilead, who is always promoting prep and wellness within our LGBTQIA+ communities,” Downie said.
With national federal funding cuts, Downie said these organizations want to show the LGBTQ community that they’re here for them.
“(They’re) trying to prevent disease and outbreak within our communities, and especially focused on saying that Black LGBTQIA+ lives matter, that trans rights are human rights,” Downie said. “And that all of our queer siblings, especially our BIPOC siblings, who are under disproportionate attack right now, especially in trans and gender expansive communities, that they all absolutely matter and that they belong in these spaces and in the fabric of our society.”
Downie said within today’s political climate, it’s “essential” to provide access to resources and community.
“I mean, for some it’s life-saving,” Downie added. “I hope that people feel very seen (and affirmed.) I hope that they walk away knowing that even if there is a national rhetoric that is seeking to silence them, seeking to erase them, seeking to dismantle human rights from our most vulnerable communities, that (they) absolutely belong in our spaces.”
During a tumultuous time with a lot of rhetoric, Downie said it’s important for the LGBTQ community to know people care.
“And I always say this, ‘You have not met all of the people who are going to love you,’ yet you absolutely belong and always love the new truth,” Downie said. “And I really mean that for our community members. There is such a beautiful future ahead for them, where they can find community, love, and support, even amongst all of the crazy chaos that’s taking place. Hopefully, people will find tribes and community members here and just have a fantastic time.”
Maryland
FreeState Justice to lose more than $300K in federal funding
DOJ program funded full-time employees, services for 600 Marylanders this year
FreeState Justice on Monday said it will lose more than $300,000 in federal funding on July 1.
The organization in a press release said the funds from the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Program supported LGBTQ survivors of crime in Maryland. FreeState Justice notes this funding “makes up almost 25 percent of the legal aid organization’s overall budget, and 60 percent of its direct service budget.”
FreeState Justice began to receive funds from the program in 2018.
“FreeState Justice is the only organization providing trauma-informed, culturally relevant legal services to LGBTQ+ Marylanders,” said FreeState Justice Executive Director Phillip Westry. “This funding cut is devastating to our community and the clients we serve, and it undermines the promise of equal justice for all.”
Westry noted the funding supported “2.5 full-time employees on our team of seven.” FreeState Justice Legal Director Lauren Pruitt added upwards of 600 people have benefitted from programs this funding supported so far this fiscal year.
“With our help, our clients report escaping violence, gaining housing, accessing documents, and reclaiming their voice,” said Pruitt. “For years, these funds have helped us to support Marylanders who have survived crimes, including about 600 people so far this fiscal year. Our services empower survivors to define and achieve safety, stability, and justice in the ways that matter most to them.”
“We are calling on the community to step up for Maryland’s LGBTQ+ survivors so that we can continue these essential services,” added Westry. “More than ever, we’ll need their support to continue getting our life-saving resources to those who need them most.”
FreeState Justice notes the Trump-Vance administration has cut $50 million “in grants and funding that support organizations that serve victims of crimes.” Westry on Monday in an email to supporters asked for their support to help fill the funding gap.
Maryland
Rockville hosts 9th annual Pride event
‘We choose to live’
Rockville hosted its 9th annual Pride celebration on Sunday.
Organizations and sponsors partnered with the city and its Human Rights Commission to bring the event to life in the Rockville Town Center Park at the Square.
“We want our community to know how safe and how protected they are and that we would support our community,” City Clerk Sara Taylor-Ferrell, who is director of council operations, said. “It’s a gathering for families and friendship; it’s just a good event for our community engagement.”
Taylor-Ferrell said the Rockville community feels safe and comfortable at the event, and she hopes the event will continue to grow bigger each year.
“I think this is going to be a great thing that we can say our legacy is with Pride,” she said.
The Rainbow Youth Alliance, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, the Barker Adoption Foundation, Maryland Trans Unity, and other organizations gathered along the Square to spread awareness and celebrate the LGBTQ community.
Shane Henise, program director for the Rainbow Youth Alliance, an LGBTQ support group for teens from 13- to 18-years-old, said he wanted to come out and let people know that the organization is there for the younger LGBTQ community.
“I think this is a really hard time for queer and trans youth generally, and we want them to know they have a safe place to come,” he said.
Henise said Pride is more important this year than ever, especially with the “attacks” on gender-affirming care for youth.
“We want to counteract that immense amount of negativity and messages they’re receiving with positivity,” Henise said. “You are who you are. We love you, we support you.”
Speaking in front of a crowd of around 50 people, with hundreds walking around to stop and listen, Mayor Monique Ashton and other City Council members addressed the crowd and highlighted the importance of Pride.
Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass said Montgomery County always leads with its heart.
“We, the LGBTQ + community, are under threat and under attack by this president, by the Supreme Court, and while we have our challenges, there is no place I’d rather live than here in Montgomery County,” Glass said to the crowd. “We welcome our neighbors, we love them fairly and justly. We choose to love and we choose to be inclusive. That’s what pride is all about.”
With rainbow flags waving in the town square, attendees stopped by information tables, a clothing pop-up shop, face painting stations and a voter registration table.
Performers took to the stage in between speakers, such as local band the Nighthawks, members of the Rockville Musical Theater and a drag queen from drag story hour who read picture books to children in the crowd.
There was a sense of pride and family at the event, according to Cynethia Williams, the Montgomery County chair of Free Mom Hugs.
“There’s a sense of happiness and excitement about our future, even though it’s super scary right now in America,” Williams said. “It’s great to see that so many people are like, ‘They’re not going to take this stuff from us.’”
As a queer and Black woman, Williams said being at Rockville Pride was a revolution itself.
“I’m a revolter from birth, (from) being in this skin, so just being here is a revolt. It’s time for us to get together and fight,” she said. “Specifically for Free Mom Hugs, we want to make sure that our presence is known, that people know that we’re here and that … there’s a group of people that are ready to cheer them on, hug them, give them love.”
