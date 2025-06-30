Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Fredericksburg Pride

Fifth annual festival held at Riverfront Park

Published

10 seconds ago

on

The Fredericksburg Pride March wound through downtown Fredericksburg, Va. and ended at Riverfront Park on Saturday, June 28. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The fifth annual Fredericksburg Pride march and festival was held on Saturday, June 28. A march through the streets of downtown Fredericksburg, Va. was followed by a festival at Riverfront Park.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

