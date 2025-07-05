South Africa
Lesbian feminist becomes South African MP
Palomina Jama was sworn in on June 17
South Africa National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza on June 17 swore in lesbian feminist Palomino Jama as a new MP.
Jama joins other LGBTQ legislators — including Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson; Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Dion George; and Deputy Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities Minister, Steve Letsike.
Jama said she will work hard and excel as MP.
“What a great moment to be alive. Thank you youth of 1976, thank you Simon Nkoli, Phumi Mthetwa, Paddy Nhlaphos, Vanessa Ludwig, and others for what you did for the LGBTI people in the 80s and 90s. Lastly, for the fierce fist of the Jamas to always hit where it matters for the people of this country,” said Letsike.
Embrace Diversity Movement, a local LGBTQ organization, said Jama’s inauguration came at an appropriate time, during Pride month.
“Her swearing-in took place during a month of profound significance in June, which marks both international Pride Month and Youth Month in South Africa,” said the group. “Palomino is a seasoned queer activist and dedicated community builder with a distinguished record of leadership and service.”
“The EDM proudly supports Palomino in her deployment to parliament, her presence meaningfully advances youth and queer representation in public office,” added the Embrace Diversity Movement. “We are confident that she will serve the people of South Africa with integrity, courage, and distinction.”
South Africa is the only African country that constitutionally upholds LGBTQ rights. There are, however, still myriad challenges the LGBTQ community faces on a daily basis that range from physical attacks to online abuse.
Letsike in May faced a barrage of online attacks after she released a scathing statement against popular podcaster Macgyver “MacG” Mukwevho, who during a podcast episode in April insinuated that the reason behind popular socialite Minnie Dlamini’s “unsuccessful” relationships were probably due to the bad odor from her genitals.
Letsike, who viewed MacG’s comments as offensive, called for the podcaster to be summoned before parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities and criticized the local television station that aired the podcast.
X users and other social media subscribers bombarded Letsike with anti-lesbian comments. She, however, was unphased.
Letsike continues to face anti-lesbian comments, even though MacG apologized and the television station on which his podcast had aired cancelled its contract with him.
Featured Local Savings
South Africa
South African activists demand action to stop anti-LGBTQ violence
Country’s first gay imam murdered in February
Continued attacks of LGBTQ South Africans are raising serious concerns about the community’s safety and well-being.
President Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2024 signed the Preventing and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill into law that, among other things, has legal protections for LGBTQ South Africans who suffer physical, verbal, and emotional violence. Statistics from the first and second quarters of 2025 have painted a grim picture.
Muhsin Hendricks, the country’s first openly gay imam, in February was shot dead in Gqeberha, in a suspected homophobic attack. Authorities in April found the body of Linten Jutzen, a gay crossdresser, in an open field between an elementary school and a tennis court in Cape Town.
A World Economic Forum survey on attitudes towards homosexuality and gender non-conformity in South Africa that Marchant Van Der Schyf conducted earlier this year found that even though 51 percent of South Africans believe gay people should have the same rights as their heterosexual counterparts, 72 percent of them feel same-sex sexual activity is morally wrong. The survey also notes 44 percent of LGBTQ respondents said they experienced bullying, verbal and sexual discrimination, and physical violence in their everyday lives because of their sexual orientation.
Van Der Schyf said many attacks occur in the country’s metropolitan areas, particularly Cape Town, Durban, and Johannesburg.
“Victims are often lured to either the perpetrator’s indicated residence or an out-of-home area under the appearance of a meet-up,” said Van Der Schyf. “The nature of the attacks range from strangulation and beatings to kidnapping and blackmail with some victims being filmed naked or held for ransom.”
The Youth Policy Committee’s Gender Working Group notes South Africa is the first country to constitutionally protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation and the fifth nation in the world to extend marriage rights to same-sex couples. A disparity, however, still exists between legal protections and LGBTQ people’s lived experiences.
“After more than 20 years of democracy, our communities continue to wake up to the stench of grief, mutilation, violation, and oppression,” said the Youth Policy Committee. “Like all human beings, queer individuals are members of schooling communities, church groups, and society at large, therefore, anything that affects them should affect everyone else within those communities.”
The Youth Policy Committee also said religious and cultural leaders should do more to combat anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.
“Religious institutions seem to perpetuate the hate crimes experienced by queer individuals,” said the group. “In extreme cases, religious leaders have advocated for killings and hateful crimes to be committed against those in the queer community. South Africa’s highly respected spiritual guides, sangomas, are also joining the fight against queer killings and acts of transphobia and homophobia.”
“The LGBTQIA+ community is raising their voice and they need to be supported because they add a unique color to our rainbow nation,” it added.
Steve Letsike, the government’s deputy minister for women, youth, and persons with disabilities, in marking the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia on May 17 noted Ramaphosa’s administration has enacted legislative framework that protects the LGBTQ community. Letsike, however, stressed the government still needs to ensure its implementation.
“We have passed these policies and we need to make sure that they are implemented fully and with urgency, so that (LGBTQ) persons can self-determine and also have autonomy without any abusive requirements,” said Letsike. “We need families, faith leaders, traditional authorities, and communities to rise together against hate. Our constitution must remain respected.”
Siphokazi Dlamini, a social justice activist, said LGBTQ rights should be respected, as enshrined in the constitution.
“It is terrible to even imagine that they face discrimination despite the fact that this has been addressed numerous times,” said Dlamini. “How are they different from us? Is a question I frequently ask people or why should they live in fear just because we don’t like the way they are and their feelings? However, I would get no response.”
Dlamini added people still live in fear of being judged, raped, or killed simply because of who they are.
“What needs to be addressed to is what freedom means,” said Dlamini. “Freedom means to have the power to be able to do anything that you want but if it doesn’t hurt other people’s feelings while doing it. There is freedom of speech, freedom from discrimination, freedom of expression, of thought, of choice, of religion, of association, and these needs to be practiced. It is time to take such issues seriously in order to promote equality and peace among our people, and those who do not follow these rules should be taken into custody.”
Van Der Schyf also said LGBTQ South Africans should have a place, such as an inquiry commission, that allows them to talk about the trauma they have suffered and how it influences their distrust of the government.
South Africa
US-funded South African LGBTQ groups curtail operations
Suspension of most American foreign aid jeopardizes HIV prevention efforts
Two South African prominent LGBTQ organizations have become the latest victims President Donald Trump’s executive order that froze most U.S. foreign aid that the U.S. Agency for International Development disbursed.
Prior to the executive order, USAID had been playing a pivotal role in enhancing the rights of the LGBTQ community in South Africa through financial incentives. Since the executive order, many LGBTQ organizations have been struggling to remain afloat and provide services.
OUT LGBT Well-being on March 31 announced the closure of its Engage Men’s Health program.
The program offered stigma-free HIV and related health services through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, which USAID and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funded.
“For over a decade, OUT has been privileged to receive support through PEPFAR. In recent years, we proudly became the first local community organization to successfully graduate to direct recipient status of this funding from USAID. We are deeply grateful to the American people for their years of support,” sand OUT LGBT Well-being Executive Director Dawie Nel. “However, we regret the sudden and devastating impact of this funding withdrawal, not just on us, but on the thousands of individuals whose health and well-being depended on these services.”
Nel said Engage Men’s Health had managed to help 2,000 men who have sex with men stay on life-saving antiretroviral therapy, and provided 4,000 others with PrEP to prevent HIV infection.
“With these services now ending, we fear that HIV will spread more rapidly and that many will struggle to access the care they need,” added Nel. “While this marks the end of Engage Men’s Health, OUT LGBT Well-being will remain open. In the coming months, we will refocus our work and explore new ways to continue serving our community.”
Motlatsi Mkalala, board chair of Access Chapter 2, said USAID’s dismantlement has caused irreparable damage, which prompted the organization to close some of its branches and layoff some of its employees.
“As of the 1st of April 2025, operations across our various offices in the provinces of the Eastern Cape, Free State, Northwest, and Mpumalanga ceased,” said Mkalala. “The limited services at the headquarters in Pretoria will continue to run, but by a very small team.”
Emma Louise Powell, a South African MP and the Democratic Alliance party’s national spokesperson on international relations and co-operation, said PEPFAR since 2003 has played a transformative role in South Africa’s fight against HIV/AIDS, saving millions of lives and bolstering the country’s public health infrastructure. Powell said the cuts will prove disastrous.
“Given the critical nature of this life saving treatment, both government departments and non-profit organizations dependent on PEPFAR and related USAID funding across South Africa need more time to prepare for any potential phase-out of long-standing HIV/AIDS resourcing,” said Powell. “We call upon the secretary of state, Marco Rubio, and relevant policymakers to swiftly reinstate funding.”
Iranti spokesperson Mogau Makitla said Trump’s executive order is going to lead to the closure of many LGBTQ organizations. Makitla called upon the South African government to immediately step in and fill the funding void.
“South Africa has one of the highest rates of HIV/AIDS, whilst the government has made significant strides towards ending the pandemic, we anticipate that the closure of the aforementioned facilities will subsequently result in an increase in the spread of HIV/AIDS due to the decrease in management and mitigation services,” said Makitla. “Gender-affirming healthcare services, which have always been limited are also under threat as a result of the halt.”
South Africa
First openly gay imam shot dead in South Africa
Motive unknown but some fear murder was a hate crime
Mohsin Hendricks, the world’s first openly gay imam was shot dead in Gqeberha, South Africa, last weekend while attending a wedding.
According to the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, the motive behind Hendricks’s murder remains unknown, however, there are suspicions that the crime might be a religiously motivated hate crime.
“This brutal murder is not just about Imam Hendricks, it is a direct assault on all movements, organizations and persons advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights in South Africa. We call on the South African Police Services and all law enforcement agencies to strengthen their investigation, and track the persons responsible, for justice to prevail,” said Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, the Deputy Minister for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.
In 1996, Hendricks became the first imam in the world to come out as gay, however, he was removed from his position after coming out. He was the founder of the Inner Circle, a global Muslim community advocating for a society free from discrimination based on religion, sexual orientation and gender identity. He also established the LGBTQ-inclusive Masjidul Ghurbaah mosque and led the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation, which provides psycho-spiritual and social support to Muslims marginalized due to sexual orientation, gender identity, and belief.
“May Allah grant Imam Hendriks jannah. You have been a great teacher, human and religious mentor. A great father and a guardian of many, continue resting with angels,” said the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation.
In addition, Inclusive and Affirming Ministries (IAM), said Hendricks played a pivotal role in uniting Muslims regardless of their sexual orientation and was a gallant fighter in the fight against LGBTQ discrimination.
“IAM first had the pleasure of working with Muhsin during his tenure as founder and executive director of the Inner Circle, South Africa’s first queer mosque. Later, through the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation, the Queer Interfaith Collective and other civil society driven platforms,” said IAM. “Muhsin’s journey with IAM became a longstanding and fruitful one, and so we join multitudes in deeply mourning the passing of a faith leader who has fiercely yet gently championed and guarded LGBTIQ+ rights in South Africa, but also for Muslims across the world.”
Furthermore, IAM said their quest was to ensure Hendricks’s vision outlives him and continues to be an inspiration and shining beacon, “Even in his death, we celebrate Imam Muhsin for his tireless contribution to building inclusive and affirming communities of faith, which he was committed to doing until his last breath. May his vision to see an Islam that is inclusive and compassion-centred outlive him, and continue to liberate people from all walks of life.”
Moreso, the Global Interfaith Network (GIN) said the tragic death of Hendricks was an immeasurable loss to the global Muslim community, interfaith allies, and human rights defenders.
“Imam Muhsin was more than just a religious leader, he was a pioneer, a visionary, and a beacon of hope for countless marginalized Muslims worldwide. As the first openly gay Imam, he fearlessly championed an all-inclusive, compassion-centered Islam, dedicating his life to creating safe spaces for queer Muslims, advocating for justice, and redefining faith as a source of healing rather than harm,” said GIN.
In addition GIN said despite experiencing massive resistance from the Muslim community, he remained resolute towards the fight for a just society not only in South Africa but throughout the continent and the world at large.
“He played a pivotal role in shaping interfaith advocacy that upholds the dignity of LGBTQ+ people of faith, ensuring their voices are heard and respected on global platforms. His passing is an immeasurable loss to the global Muslim community, interfaith allies, and human rights defenders everywhere. His legacy will not be erased, it will live on in the hearts and actions of those who continue his mission,” added GIN.
According to Pan Africa Ilga (PAI), the murder of Hendricks is a stark reminder of the horrifying and harrowing everyday experiences of the LGBTQ community in Africa.
“His murder underscores the violent reality that many LGBTIQ+ individuals, particularly those in faith communities, continue to face. Across Africa, religious fundamentalism is increasingly being weaponized to justify discrimination and harm against LGBTIQ+ people. The loss of Imam Hendricks is not just a loss for the Muslim LGBTIQ+ community, but for all those who believe in justice, dignity, and the right to exist freely,” said Arlana Shikongo, PAI’s communications officer.
Furthermore, Julia Ehrt, executive director for ILGA World, said they have lost a peacemaker, a bridge builder and someone who set an example showcasing that reconciliation is possible as evidenced by his endurance and perseverance.
“He supported and mentored so many people in South Africa and around the world in their journey to reconcile with their faith, and his life has been a testament to the healing that solidarity across communities can bring in everyone’s lives. We call on authorities to thoroughly investigate what we fear may be a hate crime,” said Ehrt.
South Africa is the most liberal country in Africa when it comes to the protection and recognition of LGBTQ rights. However, due to religious and cultural norms, the LGBTQ community is often ostracized with little to no repercussions for the perpetrators.
Lesbian feminist becomes South African MP
‘A Wrinkle in Time’ comes to Arena Stage
Celebrate the power of homeownership this Fourth of July
Two new documentaries highlight trans history
Trans cyclist’s victory sparks outrage in conservative media
Supreme Court to consider bans on trans athletes in school sports
Celebrate the Fourth of July the gay way!
Va. court allows conversion therapy despite law banning it
UPenn erases Lia Thomas’s records as part of settlement with White House
Can we still celebrate Fourth of July this year?
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
U.S. Supreme Court3 days ago
Supreme Court to consider bans on trans athletes in school sports
-
Out & About3 days ago
Celebrate the Fourth of July the gay way!
-
Virginia3 days ago
Va. court allows conversion therapy despite law banning it
-
Federal Government5 days ago
UPenn erases Lia Thomas’s records as part of settlement with White House