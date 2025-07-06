Travel
Manchester is vibrant tapestry of culture, history, and Pride
Alan Turning Memorial is among English city’s many attractions
Manchester, England, is not only famous for its industrial heritage, music scene, and football clubs — it’s also home to one of the most vibrant and historically significant LGBTQ communities in the U.K. Often referred to as the “gay capital of the North,” Manchester has been a pioneer in LGBTQ rights, visibility, and celebration, cultivating a culture of inclusivity that continues to thrive today.
The roots of Manchester’s LGBTQ history stretch back centuries, but it was during the 20th century that the city truly became a hub for activism and progress. In 1880, a scandal known as the “Manchester Drag Ball” brought national attention to the city when police raided a fancy dress ball attended by men in drag. Though the incident was used to stigmatize the community, it also marked one of the first widely publicized moments of queer expression in the city.
Manchester is home to several institutions that preserve and celebrate queer history. The LGBT Foundation, based in the city, is one of the U.K.’s leading LGBTQ charities, providing health and support services as well as educational resources.
The city is also immortalized in pop culture as the backdrop for “Queer as Folk,” the groundbreaking 1999 television series created by Russell T. Davies. The show, set in Manchester’s Gay Village, helped bring the realities of LGBTQ life to mainstream audiences and played a pivotal role in shaping public attitudes.
Manchester, is a city that lives and breathes resilience. It’s a place where cobblestone streets echo with the voices of industrial workers, punk rockers, activists, and proud members of the LGBTQ community. I came here seeking stories — some hidden in old libraries, others pulsing through neon-lit streets — and left with a sense of belonging I hadn’t expected.
My base for this journey was the magnificent Kimpton Clocktower Hotel. Located in a former insurance building dating back to the 1890s, it seamlessly marries historic grandeur with modern luxury. Walking through its doors felt like entering a different era. The soaring ceilings, intricate tilework, and dramatic staircases told stories of old Manchester, while the in-room record players spinning tracks by Oasis made sure I knew exactly where I was.
The heart of the hotel is The Refuge, a restaurant and bar that buzzes with energy. Whether sipping cocktails beneath the Winter Garden’s lush greenery or sharing small plates that borrow flavors from around the world, I felt immersed in the city’s welcoming vibe. Even in its luxury, the Kimpton feels like a place for everyone, especially when there is a DJ spinning some cool jazzy beats.
One thing I loved about this property is their “Forgot it? We’ve got it” service. Whether its toothpaste, a shaving kit, or phone charger, the helpful staff have you covered. I tend to forget at least one necessity on every trip. The Kimpton’s central location places guests within walking distance of Manchester’s vibrant cultural scene, including the Palace Theatre, Canal Street, and various shopping and dining options.
My first stop in Manchester was the John Rylands Library, an architectural marvel of neo-Gothic design. I was there specifically to view “The Secret Public” exhibition. It traces Manchester’s underground art scene, especially its ties to queer culture and punk resistance. Flyers, magazines, and photographs are on display.
And while we are on the topic of LGBTQ history, the best way to understand Manchester’s queer roots is by talking to the locals. The Free Manchester Walking Tours offers a Queer History Tour, led by passionate guides who have in depth knowledge of the city’s LGBTQ history and culture. We began our tour in Sackville Gardens, home to the Alan Turing Memorial and the Beacon of Hope, a tribute to those affected by HIV/AIDS. It’s a space for reflection, nestled just beside Canal Street’s constant thrum. For those not familiar with Alan Turing, he was a pioneering mathematician and computer scientist, best known for his role in cracking the German Enigma code during World War II, a breakthrough that helped shorten the war and save countless lives. Often regarded as the father of modern computing, Turing laid the theoretical foundation for artificial intelligence. Despite his monumental contributions, he was persecuted for being gay, ultimately leading to his tragic death in 1954. Today, he is celebrated as both a scientific genius and a symbol of the ongoing struggle for LGBTQ rights.
No trip to Manchester would be complete without a night — or three — spent in the Gay Village. Centered around Canal Street, it’s a place that radiates warmth and freedom. What once was a hidden, underground scene in the 1980s has become a global symbol of LGBTQ pride.
During the day, you’ll find people sipping coffee along the canal and by night, the rainbow flags light up the street. Spaces like Via and the Eagle pulse with music and laughter, while Cruz 101 remains a sacred institution for dancefloor devotees. This is more than a party district; it’s a cultural hub, one that has helped shape national conversations and lead by example.
Manchester’s gay scene is more than just nightlife. In the Northern Quarter, I stumbled into Feel Good Club. a queer-owned café that quickly became one of my favorite stops during my trip. Feel Good Club is a café but the space also hosts workshops, mental wellness events, and spontaneous conversations with strangers who somehow feel like old friends. I ordered a bowl of apple-soaked oats and I have to say, it was one of the most delicious and inexpensive things I ate during my entire trip to England. I should have asked for the recipe!
A few blocks away sits Queer Lit, an LGBTQ bookstore filled to the brim with stories I wish I’d had growing up. From queer romance and fiction to books on trans identity and intersectionality, the shop is both cozy and revolutionary. Queer Lit claims to have the largest selection of LGBTQ books in all of Europe. Beyond books, the store hosts events such as workshops, live readings, and book clubs, providing a safe and inclusive space for the community to gather and celebrate queer literature. They also serve a variety of beverages. I would definitely recommend trying one of their hot chocolate drinks.
Though my trip didn’t coincide with Manchester Pride, visitors can expect tens of thousands each August. Pride here features a blend of celebration and activism. From glitter-filled marches to thoughtful panel discussions, it’s a reflection of the city itself: joyful, inclusive, and unafraid to speak truth to power. Importantly, the money raised goes straight back into the community, funding LGBTQ+ health initiatives, charities, and support services. Also in August is SCENE, Manchester’s LGBTQ+ Film and TV Festival, which consists of a week of new and classic LGBTQ cinema and TV screenings, panels, and other events.
All this touring and learning about queer history made me hungry, so for dinner, I ventured to Maray, a Middle Eastern-inspired gem in the city center. Its signature “Disco Cauliflower” — roasted whole and topped with tahini, pomegranate, and harissa — was a revelation. The food, like the city, defied expectations. It was spicy, complex and comforting. I would also recommend trying the crispy sea bass with broccoli slaw. Maray’s vibe is relaxed yet refined, a perfect place to unwind after a day of exploration. Its inclusive, welcoming spirit felt aligned with everything I’d experienced in Manchester so far.
For a more casual dining experience, head over to Freight Island, a unique food hall and entertainment venue located near Piccadilly Station. The venue features a variety of locally owned food stalls including Mia’s Arepas, Ornella’s Little Kitchen and Mega Gyros. It’s a great place to grab a quick bite or cocktail after work with friends.
Manchester may not be as polished as London, but that adds to its charm and intrigue. I tend to enjoy cities like Manchester over their larger neighbors. During my entire stay, I was able to walk to every attraction I visited and by experience, the best way to see a city is on foot. It’s also a great way to burn off those extra calories.
Whether you’re wandering Canal Street at sunset, or simply sipping hot chocolate at Queer Lit, Manchester is a place where you can be yourself and belong.
Enjoy the journey!
Visit Cambridge, a ‘beautiful secret’ on Maryland’s Eastern Shore
New organization promotes town’s welcoming vibe, LGBTQ inclusion
CAMBRIDGE, Md. — Driving through this scenic, historic town on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, you’ll be charmed by streets lined with unique shops, restaurants, and beautifully restored Victorian homes. You’ll also be struck by the number of LGBTQ Pride flags flying throughout the town.
The flags are a reassuring signal that everyone is welcome here, despite the town’s location in ruby red Dorchester County, which voted for Donald Trump over Kamala Harris by a lopsided margin. But don’t let that deter you from visiting. A new organization, Proudly Cambridge, is holding its debut Pride event this weekend, touting the town’s welcoming, inclusive culture.
“We stumbled on a beautiful secret and we wanted to help get the word out,” said James Lumalcuri of the effort to create Proudly Cambridge.
The organization celebrates diversity, enhances public spaces, and seeks to uplift all that Cambridge has to share, according to its mission statement, under the tagline “You Belong Here.”
The group has so far held informal movie nights and a picnic and garden party; the launch party is June 28 at the Cambridge Yacht Club, which will feature a Pride celebration and tea dance. The event’s 75 tickets sold out quickly and proceeds benefit DoCo Pride.
“Tickets went faster than we imagined and we’re bummed we can’t welcome everyone who wanted to come,” Lumalcuri said, adding that organizers plan to make “Cheers on the Choptank” an annual event with added capacity next year.
One of the group’s first projects was to distribute free Pride flags to anyone who requested one and the result is a visually striking display of a large number of flags flying all over town. Up next: Proudly Cambridge plans to roll out a program offering affirming businesses rainbow crab stickers to show their inclusiveness and LGBTQ support. The group also wants to engage with potential visitors and homebuyers.
“We want to spread the word outside of Cambridge — in D.C. and Baltimore — who don’t know about Cambridge,” Lumalcuri said. “We want them to come and know we are a safe haven. You can exist here and feel comfortable and supported by neighbors in a way that we didn’t anticipate when we moved here.”
Lumalcuri, 53, a federal government employee, and his husband, Lou Cardenas, 62, a Realtor, purchased a Victorian house in Cambridge in 2021 and embarked on an extensive renovation. The couple also owns a home in Adams Morgan in D.C.
“We saw the opportunity here and wanted to share it with others,” Cardenas said. “There’s lots of housing inventory in the $300-400,000 range … we’re not here to gentrify people out of town because a lot of these homes are just empty and need to be fixed up and we’re happy to be a part of that.”
Lumalcuri was talking with friends one Sunday last year at the gazebo (affectionately known as the “gayzebo” by locals) at the Yacht Club and the idea for Proudly Cambridge was born. The founding board members are Lumalcuri, Corey van Vlymen, Brian Orjuela, Lauren Mross, and Caleb Holland. The group is currently working toward forming a 501(c)3.
“We need visibility and support for those who need it,” Mross said. “We started making lists of what we wanted to do and the five of us ran with it. We started meeting weekly and solidified what we wanted to do.”
Mross, 50, a brand strategist and web designer, moved to Cambridge from Atlanta with her wife three years ago. They knew they wanted to be near the water and farther north and began researching their options when they discovered Cambridge.
“I had not heard of Cambridge but the location seemed perfect,” she said. “I pointed on a map and said this is where we’re going to move.”
The couple packed up, bought a camper trailer and parked it in different campsites but kept coming back to Cambridge.
“I didn’t know how right it was until we moved here,” she said. “It’s the most welcoming place … there’s an energy vortex here – how did so many cool, progressive people end up in one place?”
Corey van Vlymen and his husband live in D.C. and were looking for a second home. They considered Lost River, W.Va., but decided they preferred to be on the water.
“We looked at a map on both sides of the bay and came to Cambridge on a Saturday and bought a house that day,” said van Vlymen, 39, a senior scientist at Booz Allen Hamilton. They’ve owned in Cambridge for two years.
They were drawn to Cambridge due to its location on the water, the affordable housing inventory, and its proximity to D.C.; it’s about an hour and 20 minutes away.
Now, through the work of Proudly Cambridge, they hope to highlight the town’s many attributes to residents and visitors alike.
“Something we all agree on is there’s a perception problem for Cambridge and a lack of awareness,” van Vlymen said. “If you tell someone you’re going to Cambridge, chances are they think, ‘England or Massachusetts?’”
He cited the affordability and the opportunity to save older, historic homes as a big draw for buyers.
“It’s all about celebrating all the things that make Cambridge great,” Mross added. “Our monthly social events are joyful and celebratory.” A recent game night drew about 70 people.
She noted that the goal is not to gentrify the town and push longtime residents out, but to uplift all the people who are already there while welcoming new visitors and future residents.
They also noted that Proudly Cambridge does not seek to supplant existing Pride-focused organizations. Dorchester County Pride organizes countywide Pride events and Delmarva Pride was held in nearby Easton two weeks ago.
“We celebrate all diversity but are gay powered and gay led,” Mross noted.
To learn more about Proudly Cambridge, visit the group on Facebook and Instagram.
What to see and do
Cambridge, located 13 miles up the Choptank River from the Chesapeake Bay, has a population of roughly 15,000. It was settled in 1684 and named for the English university town in 1686. It is home to the Harriet Tubman Museum, mural, and monument. Its proximity to the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge makes it a popular stop for birders, drawn to more than 27,000 acres of marshland dubbed “the Everglades of the north.”
The refuge is walkable, bikeable, and driveable, making it an accessible attraction for all. There are kayaking and biking tours through Blackwater Adventures (blackwateradventuresmd.com).
Back in town, take a stroll along the water and through historic downtown and admire the architecture. Take in the striking Harriet Tubman mural (424 Race St.). Shop in the many local boutiques, and don’t miss the gay-owned Shorelife Home and Gifts (421 Race St.), filled with stylish coastal décor items.
Stop for breakfast or lunch at Black Water Bakery (429 Race St.), which offers a full compliment of coffee drinks along with a build-your-own mimosa bar and a full menu of creative cocktails.
The Cambridge Yacht Club (1 Mill St.) is always bustling but you need to be a member to get in. Snapper’s on the water is temporarily closed for renovations. RaR Brewing (rarbrewing.com) is popular for craft beers served in an 80-year-old former pool hall and bowling alley. The menu offers burgers, wings, and other bar fare.
For dinner or wine, don’t miss the fantastic Vintage 414 (414 Race St.), which offers lunch, dinner, wine tasting events, specialty foods, and a large selection of wines. The homemade cheddar crackers, inventive flatbreads, and creative desserts (citrus olive oil cake, carrot cake trifle) were a hit on a recent visit.
Also nearby is Ava’s (305 High St.), a regional chain offering outstanding Italian dishes, pizzas, and more.
For something off the beaten path, visit Emily’s Produce (22143 Church Creek Rd.) for its nursery, produce, and prepared meals.
“Ten minutes into the sticks there’s a place called Emily’s Produce, where you can pay $5 and walk through a field and pick sunflowers, blueberries, you can feed the goats … and they have great food,” van Vlymen said.
As for accommodations, there’s the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay (100 Heron Blvd. at Route 50), a resort complex with golf course, spa, and marina. Otherwise, check out Airbnb and VRBO for short-term rentals closer to downtown.
Its proximity to D.C. and Baltimore makes Cambridge an ideal weekend getaway. The large LGBTQ population is welcoming and they are happy to talk up their town and show you around.
“There’s a closeness among the neighbors that I wasn’t feeling in D.C.,” Lumalcuri said. “We look after each other.”
Travel
Park City a mountain haven of LGBTQ inclusivity
Utah getaway hosting two LGBTQ ski events in coming months
Nestled in the Wasatch Mountains of Utah, Park City is a gem for outdoor enthusiasts, history buffs, and those seeking a world-class dining and relaxation experience. Originally a silver mining town, it has evolved into one of the most popular destinations in the United States, offering not just world-class ski resorts and summer outdoor activities, but also a rich blend of culture, fine dining, and leisure. Whether you are planning a winter getaway, visiting the renowned Sundance Film Festival, or just a weekend escape, Park City offers something for everyone. Among the many things that make it a premier destination are events like the Park City Wine Fest.
Park City Wine Fest is a premier event that draws wine lovers from across the country. Held annually, this multi-day festival is a celebration of fine wines from around the globe, paired with the breathtaking backdrop of the mountains. The event is perfect for both wine connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike, offering something for every palate.
The Wine Fest is not just about tasting a wide variety of wines; it also showcases local cuisine, with restaurants and chefs from Park City presenting gourmet dishes that complement the wines. Wine education is another key aspect of the event, with seminars led by sommeliers, winemakers, and wine experts who share their knowledge on everything from pairing wine with food to understanding different wine regions.
The festival is a true highlight in Park City’s event calendar, combining the beauty of the location with a sophisticated, yet relaxed vibe. Attendees can explore a variety of experiences, including scenic mountain hikes paired with wine tastings, grand tastings at the base of Park City Mountain Resort, and intimate, wine-paired dinners, like the one I attended at the beautiful Waldorf Astoria. The Rustic Reds dinner was a wonderfully sophisticated wine-paired feast led by Wine Academy of Utah’s Jim Santangelo. The five-course meal began with a delicious amuse-bouche followed by beef tartare, endive salad, filet mignon and chocolate cake, each paired perfectly with a glass of wine hand selected by Santangelo.
For those who appreciate fine dining, Park City is home to a variety of outstanding restaurants, with Edge Steakhouse being one of the best. Located in the Westgate Park City Resort & Spa, Edge Steakhouse blends traditional steakhouse fare with an innovative approach to cooking. Known for its exceptional service, high-quality cuts of meat, and fresh seafood, this restaurant offers a dining experience that is both luxurious and satisfying.
What sets Edge Steakhouse apart is its attention to detail. The restaurant’s menu features a variety of cuts, from Wagyu beef to dry-aged steaks, all expertly prepared to perfection. Additionally, Edge offers an extensive wine list, making it easy to find the perfect pairing for your meal. The combination of excellent food, a sophisticated atmosphere, and top-notch service has earned Edge Steakhouse numerous awards and recognitions, making it a must-visit for any foodie in Park City.
No visit to Park City would be complete without a stop at High West Distillery, the first legally licensed distillery in Utah since Prohibition. High West offers a unique experience, blending the old-world charm of the American West with modern-day distilling techniques. Located in the heart of downtown Park City, High West is known for its award-winning whiskeys, but it’s also a fantastic place to grab a bite to eat.
High West’s rustic atmosphere is part of its charm, and the distillery offers a range of whiskey varieties, from smooth bourbons to bold ryes, all made using time-honored methods. In addition to tastings, visitors can take tours of the distillery to learn about the history of whiskey-making in Utah and the art of distillation. I had the chance to attend an elegant Woodland Masquerade at the distillery in Wanship, a quick 20-minute drive from Park City. The event contained entertainment, delicious food and of course whiskey.
Park City isn’t just about great food and drinks – it’s also a haven for those looking to relax and recharge. One of the standout lodging options in Park City is LIFT Park City, a modern mountain resort located in the heart of Canyons Village. LIFT offers luxury accommodations with a contemporary design, providing guests with all the comforts of home while being just steps away from world-class skiing, hiking, and biking trails.
LIFT Park City is designed with both relaxation and adventure in mind. The resort features spacious residences with fully equipped kitchens, private balconies, and stunning views of the mountains. Guests can enjoy the outdoor pool, fitness center, and other amenities that make it easy to unwind after a day of exploring.
Speaking of relaxing, after a day of outdoor activities, there’s no better way to unwind than with a visit to Serenity Spa. Located within the Westgate Park City Resort & Spa, Serenity Spa offers a wide range of treatments designed to soothe both body and mind. From massages and facials to body wraps and aromatherapy, the spa’s expert therapists provide personalized treatments that leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.
The spa’s tranquil atmosphere is the perfect antidote to the stresses of everyday life. With its serene decor, calming scents, and peaceful music, Serenity Spa creates a truly relaxing environment where guests can escape from the hustle and bustle of the outside world. Whether you’re indulging in a full day of pampering or just popping in for a quick treatment, Serenity Spa offers a luxurious retreat that will leave you feeling revitalized.
For those seeking a cozy and casual dining experience, Cafe Terigo is a local favorite. This family-owned restaurant is known for its delicious Italian-inspired dishes, made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Located on Main Street in downtown Park City, Cafe Terigo has a charming, rustic atmosphere that makes it a perfect spot for a leisurely lunch or dinner.
The menu at Cafe Terigo features a variety of Italian and Mediterranean dishes, from wood-fired pizzas to house-made pastas. The restaurant is also known for its creative salads, seafood dishes, and delectable desserts. Whether you’re in the mood for a light bite or a hearty meal, Cafe Terigo’s menu offers something for everyone.
Park City is home to not one, but two gay ski weeks. The first, Elevation Utah takes place Feb. 19-23, 2025, and features Après-ski events, dance parties and casual meet-ups that draw attendees from around the country. Queer Ski will take place from March 18-25 and is a known to be more of a localized event drawing LGBTQ individuals from the region.
As my time in Park City came to an end, I couldn’t help but reflect on the town’s unique charm and diversity of experiences. From the adrenaline of skiing down powdery slopes to the peacefulness of a sunset hike, Park City captures the essence of adventure and tranquility in equal measure. The warmth of its local community, combined with its breathtaking natural beauty, makes this mountain town a place you’ll want to return to again and again.
Our final evening consisted of the Rarities & Reserves tasting at Red Pine Lodge. We had the chance to sample a wonderful selection of small-batch and boutique wines from around the country in the most wonderful setting, high atop a mountain. It was the perfect way to end a perfect trip discovering Park City. Whether you’re a ski enthusiast or a nature lover, Park City should be on your list of places to explore.
Enjoy the Journey!
Travel
Why Portugal’s Golden Visa is the ultimate plan B for LGBTQ+ Americans post-election
The re-election of Donald Trump as President of the United States has left many Americans uncertain about their future. And none more so than those in the LGBTQ+ community. In a country that so many had considered a home and safe refuge for life, the next few years are now filled instead with a feeling of “what happens next?”.
For many, it has brought into sharp relief the simple question of whether Europe now offers a brighter path for their long-term future. Google searches for “Move to Europe” jumped by 226% in the week after the election, and have remained high since.
But for those with careers, families and other ties in the United States, for whom a complete relocation isn’t an option, Golden Visa programs are proving to be a popular choice.
“We’ve had a huge surge in enquiries since the election result” says Nathan Hadlock, Managing Director of Pela Terra – a Golden Visa investment fund in Portugal. “I’d say about 25% of those enquiries have come from the LGBTQ+ community.”
“We’re speaking to people every day who suddenly feel like the security of a second passport and knowing they have the optionality second home in Europe, is invaluable”
What is a Golden Visa?
Common around the world (even the US has one!), Golden Visas typically provide a preferential pathway to a country’s passport in exchange for investment into the country.
Most people who wish to gain a second passport would need to relocate to any given country, live there for 5-10 years consecutively and eventually become eligible for citizenship.
Golden Visa programs tend to short-circuit this in exchange for investment, allowing you to qualify for citizenship in Europe while continuing to live in the US.
Portugal is the number one rated program globally, and only requires you to visit for 7 days a year for 5 years. After that, you can apply for a passport – at which point you have the right to live, work & retire in any European country for the rest of your life.
How Does The Investment Side Work?
Citizenship is something that every country sees as sovereign, and the investment required to access it reflects this.
In Portugal’s program, the minimum investment is €500,000, or $530,000. That’s the bad news.
The good news is that it is an investment. Choose wisely and you’ll not only get your money back along with your passport, you’ll also be able to earn some good returns in the meantime.
“People often mistake the word investment for cost” said Nathan Hadlock. “It’s only when we get them on the phone and explain that we’re targeting to give them a 7% return annually, as cash into their bank account, that they start to get it”.
“Of course $530,000 is a lot of money for a passport. But if you’re earning $265,000 over 7 years and then getting the money back along with your citizenship… it starts to look like a pretty good deal.
Why Portugal’s Golden Visa Is Rated Number One
Regularly rated as the world’s top citizenship by investment program, there are three key characteristics which make Portugal’s Golden Visa so popular amongst American investors:
- Minimal Residency Requirements: Spend just seven days a year in Portugal, allowing individuals to maintain ties to the U.S. while building their future in Europe
- Path to Citizenship: After five years, investors can apply for a Portuguese passport, granting them access to the European Union’s 27 member states
- Flexibility for Families: The program is inclusive, extending benefits to same-sex partners and dependents
Portugal: A Haven for LGBTQ+ Expats
Portugal has established itself as one of the most progressive countries in Europe for LGBTQ+ rights. From the legalization of same-sex marriage in 2010 to comprehensive anti-discrimination laws and legal gender recognition for transgender individuals, the country provides a supportive framework for LGBTQ+ residents and visitors alike.
Rated the 4th safest country in the world, the naturally welcoming culture includes a vibrant LGBTQ+ scene in both Lishon and Porto, the two largest cities. From inclusive neighborhoods like Príncipe Real to annual Pride events that draw global crowds, inclusiveness is celebrated everywhere. The nation’s warm hospitality and cultural richness create an ideal environment for LGBTQ+ individuals seeking a sense of belonging and security.
Golden Visas For Good
Until 2023, 95% of Golden Visa investment was funnelled into Real Estate investments. This short-sighted policy created house price inflation, leaving local teachers reportedly living in tents because they couldn’t afford rents in Lisbon.
Thankfully the real estate option was shut down last year, and a few funds have pioneered a new “Golden Visas For Good” model in their wake. “When I arrived in Portugal from the US in 2018, I couldn’t believe all this foreign capital wasn’t being directed towards the common good” said Hadlock. “It felt like a wasted opportunity, but I’m proud to say we’re at the forefront of trying to change that”.
Pela Terra is one of the funds leading the charge. Investor’s capital is used to buy olive and almond farms in the Alentego region of Portugal. The team then focuses on improving soil health on the land, allowing it to capture more carbon from the atmosphere and hold more water. Crucially, they also believe it’ll produce more nutritious food, meaning strong returns for investors.
“We target a 7-9% annual return. It isn’t beating the S&P 500 most years, but we’re making investments into an incredibly durable asset class and prioritizing, above all else, the full preservation and return of your investment in Year 7. So beating inflation isn’t bad.”
Conclusion
Portugal’s Golden Visa program is more than an investment; it’s a lifeline for LGBTQ+ Americans seeking a safer, freer future. By choosing partners like Pela Terra, investors can align their financial goals with their values, securing both their residency and a sustainable legacy.
If you’re considering your options, there’s no better time to act. Learn more about Pela Terra and take the first step toward securing your European future today.
