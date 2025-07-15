Dive in: a guide to LGBTQ-friendly pools in D.C.

As the dog days of summer arrive in Washington, it seems only one thing is on everyone’s mind: Where are the pools? Fret not, the Washington Blade has compiled a list of places where D.C.’s LGBTQ community can wear a Speedo, splash around, and enjoy the summer.

Public Pools:

To gain access to any public pools in D.C., District residents must first obtain a free membership by creating an account with the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation and presenting a valid photo ID at the pool. For more information on D.C. public pools, visit dpr.dc.gov/findapool.

Banneker Pool (2500 Georgia Ave NW): Popular with both young adults and families, Banneker Pool features a spacious outdoor swimming area complete with dedicated lap lanes for serious swimmers and a separate shallow kiddie pool designed for children’s safety and fun. The pool often hosts community swim events and is known for its vibrant, welcoming atmosphere.

Francis Pool (2435 N St NW): Located in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood, this outdoor pool is easily accessible via the Foggy Bottom-GWU Metro station. It offers two 25-yard lap lanes ideal for fitness swimmers and open swim times for casual visitors. Its central location makes it a convenient option for downtown residents and workers.

Volta Park Pool (1555 34th St NW): Nestled in the Georgetown neighborhood, Volta Park Pool is a smaller, cozy community pool favored by locals. Due to limited capacity, especially on busy summer days, early arrival is recommended to secure a spot. The pool provides a friendly and relaxed environment, perfect for a quick swim or cooling off on hot days.

Wilson Aquatic Center (4551 Fort Dr., N.W.): Recognized as one of D.C.’s premier indoor aquatic facilities, the Wilson Aquatic Center boasts a large 50-meter by 25-meter competition pool with diving boards suitable for swim meets and advanced training. The facility also includes a leisure pool for recreational swimming, a whirlpool spa, a spacious viewing gallery for spectators, and a multi-purpose room used for classes and community events. Conveniently located in Tenleytown, it is just steps away from the Tenleytown–AU Metro station.

Anacostia Pool (1800 Anacostia Drive SE): Set along the scenic banks of the Anacostia River, this pool offers a peaceful setting for swimmers. The facility provides a variety of programs throughout the summer, including swimming lessons for all ages, water aerobics classes, and other aquatic activities aimed at encouraging fitness and community engagement.

Kenilworth Pool (4321 Ord Street NE): Part of the newly renovated Kenilworth Recreation Center, this large outdoor pool is a centerpiece of the upgraded facility. It features ample swimming space for lap swimmers and recreational users alike, along with modern amenities and well-maintained grounds, making it a popular choice for residents in Northeast D.C.

Private Pools:

Vida Penthouse Pools; Multiple Locations — (1212 4th St., S.E.), (1612 U St., N.W.), (1845 Reston Row Plaza, Reston, Va.): This fitness club is where many in Washington’s LGBTQ community can be found kiki-ing on sunny weekends, sipping vodka lemonades. The pools offer a unique watering hole experience that can only be described as “Vida” — complete with a full bar and restaurant.

YMCA Anthony Bowen Pool (1325 W St., N.W.): Home to the first African-American chapter of the YMCA, this site features an indoor heated pool — ideal for lap swimming, aqua classes, and lessons.

Viceroy Hotel Pool (1430 Rhode Island Ave., N.W.): This D.C. hotel features a small rooftop pool in Logan Circle, open daily to hotel guests and “daycation” pass holders ($150 for a room from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.), with public access after 7 p.m. Highlights include a full bar with frozen margaritas and the “Pink Pony Club” cocktail, as well as small bites.

Hedy’s Rooftop at Hotel Zena (1155 14th St., N.W.): Offering stunning Thomas Circle views, this rooftop pool and bar is open to hotel guests and locals, with $50 day passes and private cabanas starting at $500 for six people. Dive into poolside movie nights every Wednesday at 9 p.m. with popcorn and cocktails, plus enjoy summer bites. The bar is open Tuesday through Sunday, and the pool operates daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., with service starting at noon.