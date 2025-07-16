District of Columbia
Trans woman attacked, beaten near Lincoln Memorial
D.C. police list June 29 incident as suspected hate crime
D.C. police are investigating an incident in which a 43-year-old transgender woman says she was attacked and assaulted by three men around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, June 29, as she was riding her battery powered scooter near the Lincoln Memorial.
District resident Cayla Calhoun, a popular bartender and sommelier at the D.C. restaurant Annabelle, told the Washington Blade she is struggling to recall the details and possible multiple locations of the attack due to the severe head injuries she has suffered.
A police report says Calhoun was found lying on a curb at the intersection of 19th Street and Constitution Avenue around 6 a.m. on June 29.
A GoFundMe appeal posted by her friend Ellen Vaughn, which reports Calhoun was found semiconscious at that time and taken to George Washington University Hospital, says her injuries include two concussions, multiple broken ribs, seven cranial fractures, and a fractured elbow.
The police report says Calhoun called for an ambulance at the 19th and Constitution Avenue location and told the emergency medical technicians who arrived at the scene that her injuries were caused by her falling off of her skateboard multiple times.
The police report says three days later, on July 3, while at the hospital, Calhoun told police “that she now remembered being assaulted by three males at 19th and I Street, N.W.,“about three quarters of a mile from where the ambulance technicians found her on Constitution Avenue.
Calhoun told the Blade she believes her memory was faulty at the time she first spoke with the ambulance technicians and police due to her head injuries. She said she is now beginning to recall that the three male attackers, whom she describes as white males, first approached her as she was riding her scooter near the Reflecting Pool close to the Lincoln Memorial.
She said the incident occurred while she was taking her routine after-work scooter ride shortly after she completed her bartending shift at Annabelle at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 28. She said her sometimes daily after-work scooter ride, which she took on the night of the attack, involves traveling along a bike path on the Rock Creek Parkway past the Kennedy Center to the Lincoln Memorial.
From the Lincoln Memorial she rides along the Reflecting Pool toward the Washington Monument, around which she circles before starting her ride home, heading north on 15th Street to her residence at 15th and R Street, N.W.
She said that on the night of the attack she now recalls passing three men who were also on scooters somewhere near the Lincoln Memorial and the reflecting pool.
“As I passed them, they yelled faggot and pedophile at me,” she told the Blade. “I was pulling onto the area there by the reflecting pond. And I figured I would ride right away.”
As best she recalls, the men followed her “and pushed me off my scooter and continued to yell slurs.” She said she recalls trying to ride away from the men and that her interaction with them may have continued in other nearby locations. But due to her head injuries she said she does not recall being assaulted by the attackers, although the multiple injuries to her head and body convinced her they had to have struck her in some way multiple times.
“I have a space where I can see myself in that moment thinking to myself this is not good,” she said. “Somebody is making fun of you. You need to go as fast as you can and you need to find people. And that’s the last thought that I remember happening until the hospital.”
The D.C. police report lists the incident as an Aggravated Assault and identifies the weapon as “hands/feet.” The report lists the suspected motive as “Hate-Bias” based on the victim’s “Gender identity — anti-transgender/transsexual.”
A D.C. police spokesperson said the case remains under active investigation and that anyone with information about the case should contact police at 202-727-9099.
The attack against Johnson took place six days before another D.C. transgender woman, Dream Johnson, 28, was shot to death around 12:30 a.m. on July 5 in front of an apartment building at 2013 Benning Rd., N.E., according to a D.C. police report.
Police have yet to identify a motive in that case. But one of Johnson’s family members, her aunt, has said she learned through someone who spoke to a witness to the shooting that three men had approached Johnson while she was walking along Benning Road and one of them called her a derogatory name before one of them shot her multiple times.
Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder. Anyone with information about this case is being asked to contact Homicide Detective Natasha Kennedy, the lead investigator, at 202-380-6198.
Local transgender rights advocate Earline Budd said close to 100 people turned out for a candlelight vigil held in Johnson’s honor on Saturday, July 12, at D.C.’s River Terrace Park. Among those who spoke at the vigil were Japer Bowles, director of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.
Further details about the Cayla Calhoun case can be accessed through her friend’s GoFundMe appeal.
District of Columbia
Trayon White, ousted by colleagues, wins Ward 8 special election
Indicted Council member expected to regain seat
Former D.C. Council member Trayon White (D), who was expelled by his fellow Council members following his indictment on a federal bribery charge, is the projected winner of the July 15 Ward 8 special election.
With nearly all votes counted by around 8:30 p.m. on Election Day except for ballots cast by mail on the 15th or a few days earlier, and a relatively small number of absentee and “special” ballots, the D.C. Board of Elections announced White was ahead of his three Democratic opponents with 1,987 votes or 29.46 percent of the vote.
The vote count released by the Board of Elections showed Democratic rivals Sheila Bunn receiving 1,627 votes or 24.13 percent; Mike Austin receiving 1,584 votes or 23.49 percent; and Salim Adofo with 1,405 votes or 22.17 percent.
White has pleaded not guilty to the bribery charge filed against him by the FBI, and under D.C. law, he can retake his Council seat if he wins the election up until the time he is convicted. His trial is scheduled to begin in January 2026.
Political observers, including LGBTQ activists, have said they believed LGBTQ voters, like most if not all voters in Ward 8, were divided over which of the four candidates to support. Each of the four, including White, has expressed support for LGBTQ-related issues.
The preliminary results show that White was ahead of Bunn, who had the second highest vote count, by 354 votes. He was ahead of Austin by 397 votes and ahead of Adofo by 492 votes.
With White’s three opponents dividing the opposition vote it was unlikely that Bunn or one of the other candidates would capture enough votes to surpass White.
Based on the preliminary vote count released by the election board, White’s three opponents captured a combined vote of 69.79 percent compared to White’s 29.46 percent.
“The real winner this evening outside of Trayon is the antiquated electoral process where a candidate can win with a small plurality of the vote,” said Ward 8 longtime LGBTQ rights advocate Phil Pannell. “Seventy percent of the people in Ward 8 clearly rejected Trayon White,” Pannell added in referring to a slightly different percentage of the vote reported by the Washington Post.
Pannell noted that the Ward 8 special election outcome would have been far different if the city had put in place a ranked choice voting system approved by D.C. voters in the November 2024 election known as Initiative 83. The D.C. Council this week gave final approval for funding to enable the initiative’s ranked choice voting system to be in place for the city’s 2026 primary and general election.
Among other things, the ranked choice voting system allows voters to indicate who their second choice candidate is and puts in place an automatic runoff election if no candidate receives at least 50 percent of the vote.
In a statement released at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Board of Elections said it would resume its vote count on Wednesday morning, July 16.
“DCBOE will continue to accept ballots sent by USPS until July 25, 2025, as long as they were postmarked by July 15, 2025,” the statement says. “Official election results will not be released until after mail, absentee, and valid special ballots have been processed and tabulated, a post-election audit has been conducted, and DCBOE’s Board had certified the election results,” the statement says.
It says the post-election audit was scheduled to begin on Aug. 5 and the final certification of the results was tentatively scheduled for Aug. 8.
It couldn’t immediately be determined if members of the D.C. Council will take steps to exercise the Council’s authority to once again expel White from its ranks. If White or one of the other candidates in the special election is officially declared the winner, they would serve the unexpired term that was created by White’s ouster until Jan. 2, 2029.
District of Columbia
Dive in: a guide to LGBTQ-friendly pools in D.C.
City offers plenty of places to cool off, sometimes with a cocktail
As the dog days of summer arrive in Washington, it seems only one thing is on everyone’s mind: Where are the pools? Fret not, the Washington Blade has compiled a list of places where D.C.’s LGBTQ community can wear a Speedo, splash around, and enjoy the summer.
Public Pools:
To gain access to any public pools in D.C., District residents must first obtain a free membership by creating an account with the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation and presenting a valid photo ID at the pool. For more information on D.C. public pools, visit dpr.dc.gov/findapool.
Banneker Pool (2500 Georgia Ave NW): Popular with both young adults and families, Banneker Pool features a spacious outdoor swimming area complete with dedicated lap lanes for serious swimmers and a separate shallow kiddie pool designed for children’s safety and fun. The pool often hosts community swim events and is known for its vibrant, welcoming atmosphere.
Francis Pool (2435 N St NW): Located in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood, this outdoor pool is easily accessible via the Foggy Bottom-GWU Metro station. It offers two 25-yard lap lanes ideal for fitness swimmers and open swim times for casual visitors. Its central location makes it a convenient option for downtown residents and workers.
Volta Park Pool (1555 34th St NW): Nestled in the Georgetown neighborhood, Volta Park Pool is a smaller, cozy community pool favored by locals. Due to limited capacity, especially on busy summer days, early arrival is recommended to secure a spot. The pool provides a friendly and relaxed environment, perfect for a quick swim or cooling off on hot days.
Wilson Aquatic Center (4551 Fort Dr., N.W.): Recognized as one of D.C.’s premier indoor aquatic facilities, the Wilson Aquatic Center boasts a large 50-meter by 25-meter competition pool with diving boards suitable for swim meets and advanced training. The facility also includes a leisure pool for recreational swimming, a whirlpool spa, a spacious viewing gallery for spectators, and a multi-purpose room used for classes and community events. Conveniently located in Tenleytown, it is just steps away from the Tenleytown–AU Metro station.
Anacostia Pool (1800 Anacostia Drive SE): Set along the scenic banks of the Anacostia River, this pool offers a peaceful setting for swimmers. The facility provides a variety of programs throughout the summer, including swimming lessons for all ages, water aerobics classes, and other aquatic activities aimed at encouraging fitness and community engagement.
Kenilworth Pool (4321 Ord Street NE): Part of the newly renovated Kenilworth Recreation Center, this large outdoor pool is a centerpiece of the upgraded facility. It features ample swimming space for lap swimmers and recreational users alike, along with modern amenities and well-maintained grounds, making it a popular choice for residents in Northeast D.C.
Private Pools:
Vida Penthouse Pools; Multiple Locations — (1212 4th St., S.E.), (1612 U St., N.W.), (1845 Reston Row Plaza, Reston, Va.): This fitness club is where many in Washington’s LGBTQ community can be found kiki-ing on sunny weekends, sipping vodka lemonades. The pools offer a unique watering hole experience that can only be described as “Vida” — complete with a full bar and restaurant.
YMCA Anthony Bowen Pool (1325 W St., N.W.): Home to the first African-American chapter of the YMCA, this site features an indoor heated pool — ideal for lap swimming, aqua classes, and lessons.
Viceroy Hotel Pool (1430 Rhode Island Ave., N.W.): This D.C. hotel features a small rooftop pool in Logan Circle, open daily to hotel guests and “daycation” pass holders ($150 for a room from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.), with public access after 7 p.m. Highlights include a full bar with frozen margaritas and the “Pink Pony Club” cocktail, as well as small bites.
Hedy’s Rooftop at Hotel Zena (1155 14th St., N.W.): Offering stunning Thomas Circle views, this rooftop pool and bar is open to hotel guests and locals, with $50 day passes and private cabanas starting at $500 for six people. Dive into poolside movie nights every Wednesday at 9 p.m. with popcorn and cocktails, plus enjoy summer bites. The bar is open Tuesday through Sunday, and the pool operates daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., with service starting at noon.
District of Columbia
Gay ANC member announces candidacy for Ward 1 D.C. Council seat
Community leader Brian Footer seeking seat held by Brianne Nadeau
Gay Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Brian Footer, a community activist who has been involved for many years in local and national government affairs, has announced his candidacy for the Ward 1 D.C. Council seat up for election in 2026.
Footer, a Democrat, will be running in the city’s June 2, 2026, Democratic primary for the Ward 1 Council seat, but it is uncertain whether he will be running against incumbent Ward 1 Council member Brianne Nadeau (D). Nadeau has not yet announced if she plans to run for re-election for a fourth term following her 12 years on the Council.
Nadeau has been a longtime vocal supporter of the LGBTQ community.
If Footer were to win the primary and the November 2026 general election, he would become the Council’s second openly gay member. Ward 5 Council member Zachary Parker (D) is currently the 13-member Council’s only gay member.
Footer is a three-term ANC commissioner who currently serves as Chair of ANC 1E, which represents the city’s Howard University, Park View, and Pleasant Plains neighborhoods.
“Brian has worked at every level of government — federal, state, and local — building a career rooted in public service, aging policy, and inclusive urban planning,” a statement on his campaign website says.
“I’m running for Council because too many people in Ward 1 are doing everything right and still feel ignored by the city they call home,” Footer states on his website.
“I’m running because we can do better,” his statement continues. “That means making housing more affordable, addressing homelessness with real solutions, and keeping our neighborhoods safe with smart, community focused strategies.”
When contacted by the Washington Blade for comment, Nadeau said she was not ready at this time to discuss her plans about running again or about Footer’s candidacy.
“The primary is a ways away, and I’m very focused right now on the budget and the stadium deal and all the work that we’re doing at the Council,” she told the Blade. “So, I really haven’t had time to turn to my plans. So, as a result, I’m also not going to be commenting on anybody else who is determined that they’re running at this time.”
She first won election to the Council in 2014 after she defeated four-term gay Ward 1 Council member Jim Graham in the Democratic primary after Graham became embroiled in an ethics controversy.
In the 2022 Democratic primary Nadeau defeated gay challenger Salah Czapary in a three-candidate race, by a margin of 48.5% of the vote compared to Czapary’s 30.9%.
With the third candidate, Sabel Harris, receiving 20.4%, the outcome showed that the two challengers had a combined total vote count higher than Nadeau.
Further details of Footer’s candidacy can be accessed from his campaign website, brianfooterdc.com.
