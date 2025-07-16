Trayon White, ousted by colleagues, wins Ward 8 special election

Former D.C. Council member Trayon White (D), who was expelled by his fellow Council members following his indictment on a federal bribery charge, is the projected winner of the July 15 Ward 8 special election.

With nearly all votes counted by around 8:30 p.m. on Election Day except for ballots cast by mail on the 15th or a few days earlier, and a relatively small number of absentee and “special” ballots, the D.C. Board of Elections announced White was ahead of his three Democratic opponents with 1,987 votes or 29.46 percent of the vote.

The vote count released by the Board of Elections showed Democratic rivals Sheila Bunn receiving 1,627 votes or 24.13 percent; Mike Austin receiving 1,584 votes or 23.49 percent; and Salim Adofo with 1,405 votes or 22.17 percent.

White has pleaded not guilty to the bribery charge filed against him by the FBI, and under D.C. law, he can retake his Council seat if he wins the election up until the time he is convicted. His trial is scheduled to begin in January 2026.

Political observers, including LGBTQ activists, have said they believed LGBTQ voters, like most if not all voters in Ward 8, were divided over which of the four candidates to support. Each of the four, including White, has expressed support for LGBTQ-related issues.

The preliminary results show that White was ahead of Bunn, who had the second highest vote count, by 354 votes. He was ahead of Austin by 397 votes and ahead of Adofo by 492 votes.

With White’s three opponents dividing the opposition vote it was unlikely that Bunn or one of the other candidates would capture enough votes to surpass White.

Based on the preliminary vote count released by the election board, White’s three opponents captured a combined vote of 69.79 percent compared to White’s 29.46 percent.

“The real winner this evening outside of Trayon is the antiquated electoral process where a candidate can win with a small plurality of the vote,” said Ward 8 longtime LGBTQ rights advocate Phil Pannell. “Seventy percent of the people in Ward 8 clearly rejected Trayon White,” Pannell added in referring to a slightly different percentage of the vote reported by the Washington Post.

Pannell noted that the Ward 8 special election outcome would have been far different if the city had put in place a ranked choice voting system approved by D.C. voters in the November 2024 election known as Initiative 83. The D.C. Council this week gave final approval for funding to enable the initiative’s ranked choice voting system to be in place for the city’s 2026 primary and general election.

Among other things, the ranked choice voting system allows voters to indicate who their second choice candidate is and puts in place an automatic runoff election if no candidate receives at least 50 percent of the vote.

In a statement released at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Board of Elections said it would resume its vote count on Wednesday morning, July 16.

“DCBOE will continue to accept ballots sent by USPS until July 25, 2025, as long as they were postmarked by July 15, 2025,” the statement says. “Official election results will not be released until after mail, absentee, and valid special ballots have been processed and tabulated, a post-election audit has been conducted, and DCBOE’s Board had certified the election results,” the statement says.

It says the post-election audit was scheduled to begin on Aug. 5 and the final certification of the results was tentatively scheduled for Aug. 8.

It couldn’t immediately be determined if members of the D.C. Council will take steps to exercise the Council’s authority to once again expel White from its ranks. If White or one of the other candidates in the special election is officially declared the winner, they would serve the unexpired term that was created by White’s ouster until Jan. 2, 2029.