District of Columbia
Gay Ward 1 Council candidate expresses ‘passion’ for public service
Brian Footer says listening to residents’ concerns is focus of campaign
Gay Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Brian Footer, who has announced his candidacy for the Ward 1 D.C. Council seat up for election in 2026, says his campaign includes a diverse coalition of supporters dedicated to addressing the concerns of Ward 1 residents.
In an interview with the Washington Blade, Footer outlined his plans for addressing a wide range of issues impacting Ward 1 and the city as a whole, which he said affect all city residents, including LGBTQ residents.
“On the City Council I’m going to be especially focused on making housing more affordable, improving public safety, and making it easier to do business in our community,” he said. The needs and concerns of the city’s senior citizens is also an issue of great interest for him, he told the Blade.
“Public service is something that has always been ingrained in me,” he added. “And local government is where I’ve chosen to channel that passion, because it directly impacts people’s lives.”
Footer, a Democrat, initially will be running for the Ward 1 Council seat in the city’s June 2, 2026, Democratic primary. If he were to win the primary and the November 2026 general election, he would become the Council’s second openly gay member.
Incumbent Ward 1 Council member Brianne Nadeau (D) told the Blade last week that she wasn’t ready to discuss her plans for the future and whether she would run for re-election.
Blade: Can you tell a little about your background, where you were born and raised and where you are from if you are not a native of the D.C. area?
Footer: I’m proud to say I’m a third-generation native of the D.C. area. From my grandfather’s dental practice just north of Dupont. From my parents meeting while working at G.W. Hospital. Or three generations of Footers attending the Hebrew School of Washington Hebrew. D.C. is my home and part of my family’s history.
And for the past 20 plus years as an adult gay man, D.C. has been my chosen home, in large part due to the vibrant and proud LGBTQ+ community. Public service is something that has always been ingrained in me. And local government is where I’ve chosen to channel that passion, because it directly impacts people’s lives.
I started my public service journey as a U.S. House page working for Dick Gephardt. And cut my teeth in local policy working for the New York City Council’s Speaker, Christine Quinn, managing her aging and veterans affairs portfolio. That’s where I got to experience how local government can truly impact people’s daily lives. …
I chose to extend my public service by first running for ANC in 2014…. And I came back to the ANC in 2022 and served as chair of 1E since then.
Blade: Can you say a little about how you describe your occupation and your working career?
Footer: I would say that I am an expert in the Older Americans Act. And that is an amazing space to make sure that we’re supporting our senior community to a place of dignity and respect. And so, I worked for government for many years, like 10 or 11 years. I started at the federal level, went down to the state level and eventually found my passion at the local level.
And that’s where I started getting my expertise in the aging space. And currently I work at KPMG as a healthcare consultant. And my clients there are the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services.
Blade: Have you been involved in local D.C. community affairs for
a good amount of time?
Footer: Yes, in 2014 I decided to run for ANC. And as I mentioned, I have a passion for really getting into local issues. And so, running for ANC was an opportunity to extend my experiences and I’ve had an amazing time doing that. And then I ran for the Ward 1 Dems position. I was chair of that. And that took me through the 2016 presidential election.
And then in 2022 I decided to run again for ANC just a couple of blocks away. And I represent the southern part of Howard University and the northern part of Shaw. And I’m on the southern boundary of ANC 1 E, which represents Howard University, Park View, and Pleasant Plakins, with Georgia Avenue running through all SMDs [Single Member Districts].
Blade: What neighborhood do you live in now?
Footer: I live in the northern Shaw neighborhood, kind of the east side of U Street. So, I live in a building called Atlantic Plumbing. It’s right next to the 9:30 Club.
Blade: You mention on your campaign website that you feel things are not going as well as they should in the city in a number of different areas. Can you tell a little about what those areas or issues are and what you would do to correct or fix them?
Footer: So, on the City Council I’m going to be especially focused on making housing more affordable, improving public safety, and making it easier to do business in our community. And these are urgent issues. And people need relief now, not a decade from now. And so, with respect to public safety, we have been given a false choice between law enforcement and compassionate long-term solutions that get people back on their feet.
We need both. And they have to be coordinated. We have a lot of public safety programs in place, but we’re not doing any one of them very well. We have the information and data about crime and safety in Ward 1 to focus on targeted policies that will actually work if only we’re committed to them and follow through. I mean better coordination between agencies, more consistent support for violence prevention programs, and urgent improvements for things like street lighting, trash, and behavioral health services. So, we need to feel safe and be safe. Right now, too many residents don’t feel either.
With respect for housing, the rent is too high. It is unaffordable for lots of families. And so, over the past 10 years, rent has increased more than 66 percent while the consumer price index for the area increased by approximately 25 percent; that means that rent prices have been increasing by a rate of more than double that of general inflation.
We’ve been given a false choice between supporting business or supporting renters. I’m in favor of working with the business communities to build as many new homes as possible. It doesn’t have to come at the expense of renters and owners’ rent. There are solutions that have been implemented elsewhere in the country we should emulate. We should use the power of local government to make it easier and cheaper to build while bringing renters and the business community to the table.
As for small businesses, there are plenty of good programs in D.C. to support small businesses. Right now, however, different parts of the D.C. government don’t talk to each other. And we’re putting the onus on business owners to navigate this bureaucratic maze. We should be making it a lot easier for entrepreneurs and small businesses to get the licenses they need, pay their people a living wage, and serve our community.
Blade: Can you say a little about the current Ward 1 Council member? Do you feel she is not doing what you feel should be done on these issues?
Footer: So, you know, what I’ll say about Council member Nadeau, she has served Ward 1 for many years. And I respect anyone who steps up for public service. Whether she decides to run again or not, my decision to enter this race comes from listening to neighbors who are ready for a new vision. One that’s focused on safety, stability, and a city government that truly works for everyone.
I’m not running against anyone. I’m running for the future of Ward 1. I bring a different leadership style. I listen first. I build coalitions. I act boldly and I follow through. This campaign is about what we can do differently and better to make people feel safe, supported, and seen. Ward 1 deserves that conversation no matter who is on the ballot.
Blade: The local D.C. government and its current laws, including the Human Rights Act, are recognized as being supportive of the rights of the LGBTQ community. As a gay candidate, is there anything else you think needs to be done to protect the rights and the wellbeing of the D.C. LGBTQ community?
Footer: I will say I’m proud to be a gay man and part of D.C.’s vibrant LGBTQ+ community. And my involvements in the community over the years have been both personal and political, from organizing, advocating alongside queer leaders, advocating for inclusive policies, to showing up for the community when it matters most.
In D.C., I have worked with and supported local LGBTQ+ groups in a variety of ways, from volunteering for the Victory Fund in my early career to organizing LGBTQ+ senior housing round tables for SAGE and other housing advocates. But beyond formal liaisons, my queer identity informs how I lead. It’s with empathy, resilience and a deep appreciation for truth and family and intersectionality.
That’s why I’m running – to make sure queer people in Ward 1 and across the city feel seen, heard, and supported. And just to answer your question a little more directly, I think that there are two things in particular that are going to be important that I want to work towards and bring a lot of attention to.
One of them is dealing with housing. LGBTQ+ seniors are twice as likely to live alone and four times less likely to have children compared to their non-LGBTQ+ peers. And so national surveys show that many LGBTQ+ seniors fear having to go back in the closet when entering assisted living or retirement communities or nursing homes. And so, stories of misgendering and lack of cultural competency among staff are common.
So, affirming and safe and affordable housing isn’t just about comfort. It’s about dignity and safety for our seniors. And the second topic we see a lot about is to support organizations like SMYAL, because up to 60 percent of youth experiencing homelessness in D.C. identify as LGBTQ+. So, we need to make sure that we have those services to support people.
Blade: The D.C. Council has been considering a proposal by Mayor Bower in her FY 2026 budget to repeal a law impacting restaurants and bars, including the city’s gay bars, known as Initiative 82 that was passed twice by voters in a ballot initiative, which calls for ending the so-called tipped wage and requiring the businesses to pay the full minimum wage to restaurant and bar workers. Businesses and many of the tipped workers say the law has had a devastating impact on the businesses and they support repealing it. Do you have a position on that?
Footer: I think this is a good example of what I’ve said before that we are consistently being given false choices, right? And so, I think that we need to do our due diligence in order to find what is the common ground. There are some who say some small businesses don’t want to pay their people a living wage. And so, the question becomes how do you support our small business community to be able to survive and also make sure that they’re supporting their employees.
And so, the specifics of whether I would vote for repealing it – I would say I’m not in favor of repealing what the voters have now said twice. But I do think the economic situation of our city has changed since the last time the voters had the opportunity to address this issue. And so, I figure it’s the City Council and the mayor’s job and the city government’s job to find out how we can make sure we’re blending those two things. It shouldn’t have to be a binary choice.
Blade: So, at this point are you saying you would not support the full repeal of the law?
Footer: At this point I don’t know if I would support a full repeal.
Blade: One other issue we have learned is that another candidate, longtime community activist Terry Lynch, has entered the race for the Ward 1 Council seat. Have you had any interaction with him over the years?
Footer: I haven’t. I recently reached out to him, and we’re supposed to get together soon to catch up. But I’m not very familiar with Terry Lynch. I’m looking forward to meeting him
Blade: The local LGBTQ group GLAA DC, formerly known as the Gay & Lesbian Activists Alliance, issues ratings for candidates running for the D.C. Council and for mayor. They base their ratings on a candidate’s record on LGBTQ issues and their response to a questionnaire the group sends to all candidates. Two of the questions they always ask is do you support decriminalizing sex work between consenting adults and decriminalizing possession of recreational drugs such as cocaine. How would you answer those two questions?
Footer: We just started to do a lot more research into that. And I don’t have a position on that just yet. But you’re not the first person to bring up that topic. It’s definitely something we’re going to do research on and have a better understanding on how that directly impacts people in Ward 1. So, I’ll have a more formal answer and be able to talk through the specifics of that.
District of Columbia
Trans woman attacked, beaten near Lincoln Memorial
D.C. police list June 29 incident as suspected hate crime
D.C. police are investigating an incident in which a 43-year-old transgender woman says she was attacked and assaulted by three men around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, June 29, as she was riding her battery powered scooter near the Lincoln Memorial.
District resident Cayla Calhoun, a popular bartender and sommelier at the D.C. restaurant Annabelle, told the Washington Blade she is struggling to recall the details and possible multiple locations of the attack due to the severe head injuries she has suffered.
A police report says Calhoun was found lying on a curb at the intersection of 19th Street and Constitution Avenue around 6 a.m. on June 29.
A GoFundMe appeal posted by her friend Ellen Vaughn, which reports Calhoun was found semiconscious at that time and taken to George Washington University Hospital, says her injuries include two concussions, multiple broken ribs, seven cranial fractures, and a fractured elbow.
The police report says Calhoun called for an ambulance at the 19th and Constitution Avenue location and told the emergency medical technicians who arrived at the scene that her injuries were caused by her falling off of her skateboard multiple times.
The police report says three days later, on July 3, while at the hospital, Calhoun told police “that she now remembered being assaulted by three males at 19th and I Street, N.W.,“about three quarters of a mile from where the ambulance technicians found her on Constitution Avenue.
Calhoun told the Blade she believes her memory was faulty at the time she first spoke with the ambulance technicians and police due to her head injuries. She said she is now beginning to recall that the three male attackers, whom she describes as white males, first approached her as she was riding her scooter near the Reflecting Pool close to the Lincoln Memorial.
She said the incident occurred while she was taking her routine after-work scooter ride shortly after she completed her bartending shift at Annabelle at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 28. She said her sometimes daily after-work scooter ride, which she took on the night of the attack, involves traveling along a bike path on the Rock Creek Parkway past the Kennedy Center to the Lincoln Memorial.
From the Lincoln Memorial she rides along the Reflecting Pool toward the Washington Monument, around which she circles before starting her ride home, heading north on 15th Street to her residence at 15th and R Street, N.W.
She said that on the night of the attack she now recalls passing three men who were also on scooters somewhere near the Lincoln Memorial and the reflecting pool.
“As I passed them, they yelled faggot and pedophile at me,” she told the Blade. “I was pulling onto the area there by the reflecting pond. And I figured I would ride right away.”
As best she recalls, the men followed her “and pushed me off my scooter and continued to yell slurs.” She said she recalls trying to ride away from the men and that her interaction with them may have continued in other nearby locations. But due to her head injuries she said she does not recall being assaulted by the attackers, although the multiple injuries to her head and body convinced her they had to have struck her in some way multiple times.
“I have a space where I can see myself in that moment thinking to myself this is not good,” she said. “Somebody is making fun of you. You need to go as fast as you can and you need to find people. And that’s the last thought that I remember happening until the hospital.”
The D.C. police report lists the incident as an Aggravated Assault and identifies the weapon as “hands/feet.” The report lists the suspected motive as “Hate-Bias” based on the victim’s “Gender identity — anti-transgender/transsexual.”
A D.C. police spokesperson said the case remains under active investigation and that anyone with information about the case should contact police at 202-727-9099.
The attack against Johnson took place six days before another D.C. transgender woman, Dream Johnson, 28, was shot to death around 12:30 a.m. on July 5 in front of an apartment building at 2013 Benning Rd., N.E., according to a D.C. police report.
Police have yet to identify a motive in that case. But one of Johnson’s family members, her aunt, has said she learned through someone who spoke to a witness to the shooting that three men had approached Johnson while she was walking along Benning Road and one of them called her a derogatory name before one of them shot her multiple times.
Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder. Anyone with information about this case is being asked to contact Homicide Detective Natasha Kennedy, the lead investigator, at 202-380-6198.
Local transgender rights advocate Earline Budd said close to 100 people turned out for a candlelight vigil held in Johnson’s honor on Saturday, July 12, at D.C.’s River Terrace Park. Among those who spoke at the vigil were Japer Bowles, director of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.
Further details about the Cayla Calhoun case can be accessed through her friend’s GoFundMe appeal.
District of Columbia
Trayon White, ousted by colleagues, wins Ward 8 special election
Indicted Council member expected to regain seat
Former D.C. Council member Trayon White (D), who was expelled by his fellow Council members following his indictment on a federal bribery charge, is the projected winner of the July 15 Ward 8 special election.
With nearly all votes counted by around 8:30 p.m. on Election Day except for ballots cast by mail on the 15th or a few days earlier, and a relatively small number of absentee and “special” ballots, the D.C. Board of Elections announced White was ahead of his three Democratic opponents with 1,987 votes or 29.46 percent of the vote.
The vote count released by the Board of Elections showed Democratic rivals Sheila Bunn receiving 1,627 votes or 24.13 percent; Mike Austin receiving 1,584 votes or 23.49 percent; and Salim Adofo with 1,405 votes or 22.17 percent.
White has pleaded not guilty to the bribery charge filed against him by the FBI, and under D.C. law, he can retake his Council seat if he wins the election up until the time he is convicted. His trial is scheduled to begin in January 2026.
Political observers, including LGBTQ activists, have said they believed LGBTQ voters, like most if not all voters in Ward 8, were divided over which of the four candidates to support. Each of the four, including White, has expressed support for LGBTQ-related issues.
The preliminary results show that White was ahead of Bunn, who had the second highest vote count, by 354 votes. He was ahead of Austin by 397 votes and ahead of Adofo by 492 votes.
With White’s three opponents dividing the opposition vote it was unlikely that Bunn or one of the other candidates would capture enough votes to surpass White.
Based on the preliminary vote count released by the election board, White’s three opponents captured a combined vote of 69.79 percent compared to White’s 29.46 percent.
“The real winner this evening outside of Trayon is the antiquated electoral process where a candidate can win with a small plurality of the vote,” said Ward 8 longtime LGBTQ rights advocate Phil Pannell. “Seventy percent of the people in Ward 8 clearly rejected Trayon White,” Pannell added in referring to a slightly different percentage of the vote reported by the Washington Post.
Pannell noted that the Ward 8 special election outcome would have been far different if the city had put in place a ranked choice voting system approved by D.C. voters in the November 2024 election known as Initiative 83. The D.C. Council this week gave final approval for funding to enable the initiative’s ranked choice voting system to be in place for the city’s 2026 primary and general election.
Among other things, the ranked choice voting system allows voters to indicate who their second choice candidate is and puts in place an automatic runoff election if no candidate receives at least 50 percent of the vote.
In a statement released at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Board of Elections said it would resume its vote count on Wednesday morning, July 16.
“DCBOE will continue to accept ballots sent by USPS until July 25, 2025, as long as they were postmarked by July 15, 2025,” the statement says. “Official election results will not be released until after mail, absentee, and valid special ballots have been processed and tabulated, a post-election audit has been conducted, and DCBOE’s Board had certified the election results,” the statement says.
It says the post-election audit was scheduled to begin on Aug. 5 and the final certification of the results was tentatively scheduled for Aug. 8.
It couldn’t immediately be determined if members of the D.C. Council will take steps to exercise the Council’s authority to once again expel White from its ranks. If White or one of the other candidates in the special election is officially declared the winner, they would serve the unexpired term that was created by White’s ouster until Jan. 2, 2029.
District of Columbia
Dive in: a guide to LGBTQ-friendly pools in D.C.
City offers plenty of places to cool off, sometimes with a cocktail
As the dog days of summer arrive in Washington, it seems only one thing is on everyone’s mind: Where are the pools? Fret not, the Washington Blade has compiled a list of places where D.C.’s LGBTQ community can wear a Speedo, splash around, and enjoy the summer.
Public Pools:
To gain access to any public pools in D.C., District residents must first obtain a free membership by creating an account with the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation and presenting a valid photo ID at the pool. For more information on D.C. public pools, visit dpr.dc.gov/findapool.
Banneker Pool (2500 Georgia Ave NW): Popular with both young adults and families, Banneker Pool features a spacious outdoor swimming area complete with dedicated lap lanes for serious swimmers and a separate shallow kiddie pool designed for children’s safety and fun. The pool often hosts community swim events and is known for its vibrant, welcoming atmosphere.
Francis Pool (2435 N St NW): Located in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood, this outdoor pool is easily accessible via the Foggy Bottom-GWU Metro station. It offers two 25-yard lap lanes ideal for fitness swimmers and open swim times for casual visitors. Its central location makes it a convenient option for downtown residents and workers.
Volta Park Pool (1555 34th St NW): Nestled in the Georgetown neighborhood, Volta Park Pool is a smaller, cozy community pool favored by locals. Due to limited capacity, especially on busy summer days, early arrival is recommended to secure a spot. The pool provides a friendly and relaxed environment, perfect for a quick swim or cooling off on hot days.
Wilson Aquatic Center (4551 Fort Dr., N.W.): Recognized as one of D.C.’s premier indoor aquatic facilities, the Wilson Aquatic Center boasts a large 50-meter by 25-meter competition pool with diving boards suitable for swim meets and advanced training. The facility also includes a leisure pool for recreational swimming, a whirlpool spa, a spacious viewing gallery for spectators, and a multi-purpose room used for classes and community events. Conveniently located in Tenleytown, it is just steps away from the Tenleytown–AU Metro station.
Anacostia Pool (1800 Anacostia Drive SE): Set along the scenic banks of the Anacostia River, this pool offers a peaceful setting for swimmers. The facility provides a variety of programs throughout the summer, including swimming lessons for all ages, water aerobics classes, and other aquatic activities aimed at encouraging fitness and community engagement.
Kenilworth Pool (4321 Ord Street NE): Part of the newly renovated Kenilworth Recreation Center, this large outdoor pool is a centerpiece of the upgraded facility. It features ample swimming space for lap swimmers and recreational users alike, along with modern amenities and well-maintained grounds, making it a popular choice for residents in Northeast D.C.
Private Pools:
Vida Penthouse Pools; Multiple Locations — (1212 4th St., S.E.), (1612 U St., N.W.), (1845 Reston Row Plaza, Reston, Va.): This fitness club is where many in Washington’s LGBTQ community can be found kiki-ing on sunny weekends, sipping vodka lemonades. The pools offer a unique watering hole experience that can only be described as “Vida” — complete with a full bar and restaurant.
YMCA Anthony Bowen Pool (1325 W St., N.W.): Home to the first African-American chapter of the YMCA, this site features an indoor heated pool — ideal for lap swimming, aqua classes, and lessons.
Viceroy Hotel Pool (1430 Rhode Island Ave., N.W.): This D.C. hotel features a small rooftop pool in Logan Circle, open daily to hotel guests and “daycation” pass holders ($150 for a room from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.), with public access after 7 p.m. Highlights include a full bar with frozen margaritas and the “Pink Pony Club” cocktail, as well as small bites.
Hedy’s Rooftop at Hotel Zena (1155 14th St., N.W.): Offering stunning Thomas Circle views, this rooftop pool and bar is open to hotel guests and locals, with $50 day passes and private cabanas starting at $500 for six people. Dive into poolside movie nights every Wednesday at 9 p.m. with popcorn and cocktails, plus enjoy summer bites. The bar is open Tuesday through Sunday, and the pool operates daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., with service starting at noon.
