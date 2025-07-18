Brazil
Rise in sex parties in Brazil upends country’s gay nightlife
Some fear phenomenon will mark industry’s demise
Gay nightlife in Brazil, especially in Rio de Janeiro and other cities with great tourist, is going through a difficult time. If in the past there were countless LGBTQ nightclubs scattered around the city, with the vast majority of them in Copacabana, today there are no more than six in the area.
The emergence of the internet and later dating apps made it possible to meet someone through a small screen without having to go to a nightclub. But it wasn’t just the digital world that had an influence on this; several other issues also contributed to the decline of Brazilian gay nightlife. To better understand this new scenario, the Washington Blade spoke to veteran artists from Brazil’s LGBTQ scene to understand the roots of this complex enigma.
The cost of maintaining a nightclub involves high and fixed expenses, such as rent, staff for various functions, attractions, and other bills, when financial return was guaranteed in the past, but not today. Brazil’s gay nightlife, especially in Rio, hasn’t gone extinct, it’s still resisting, but competing with new trends: sex parties. In recent years, they have become more and more frequent in the “Cidade Maravilhosa” or the “Marvelous City” as Rio is known and their main focus is group sex.
Spread between the city’s South and Central Zones, they take place on regular dates, in fixed or itinerant locations, such as saunas and old mansions. They are always on a differentiated schedule that can involve go-go boys, open bars, and other attractions.
It’s impossible to talk about the success of these spicy parties without having a look at gay nightlife in the past; and the changes that took place during the 1990s and 2000s, when the internet was just becoming popular and a new generation was being born. If in the past, gay nightclubs were a place to dance, drink, flirt, and maybe end the night with someone, these stages have been skipped for something much more immediate.
MachoMan, one of Rio’s most famous sex parties, brings together a male audience of around 130 participants at each edition. The event has grown and is currently held in three different places: a mansion, a sauna, and a bar. Over the seven years of its existence, the party’s creator, Maurício Code, estimates that 25,000 men have been there. Asked about the popularity of adult parties in parallel with the decline of nightclubs, he replied: “In times of immediacy when it comes to libido, many people want to skip the flirting phase and get straight to the point. Less talk and more action is the premise of the new times.”
For the organizer, there are guarantees at a carnal party, which can be uncertain at a nightclub.
“At sex parties, the guarantee of some sexual interaction is a certainty,” he says.
MachoMan has had upwards of 220 parties. Some of them offer an open bar, changing rooms, showers, a steam room, and even places for BDSM and other fetishes. Unlike the nightclubs that had darkrooms for anonymous pleasure in the dark, the pleasure at these parties is collective and in front of everyone.
Another issue to be considered is that the cost of these sex parties is lower than that of nightclubs; since the events take place on specific dates, the professionals involved (bartenders, DJs, cleaners, go-go boys, bodyguards, etc.) are hired just for that occasion. The rented space can host other events — straight or gay — on other dates — with our without erotic appeal. Because they don’t take place on specific days, this also creates an expectation among the audience for the next party..
In fact, the only obstacle to these libidinous parties is competition.
There are currently dozens taking place almost simultaneously in Rio and other cities. The schedule varies little, but they always have beautiful naked men with bodies sculpted in the gym entering a male audience eager for pleasure. Raphael Habbib is one of them.
Although he is Brazilian, he has Arab features and is one of the most sought-after go-go boys, appearing at many libertine parties with his sensual performances. For him, the phenomenon of erotic parties is associated with a change in behavior.
“The gay audience has changed, we are now more willing to experience sexuality in a more genuine way, exploring all forms of enjoyment,” said Habbib.
Regarding the collapse of nightclubs, he reflects: “Sex parties have a nightclub atmosphere, music, booze, and lots of sex with no compromise, in other words, they have everything that nightclubs used to have and more.”
A portrait of the past gay scene
In the 1980s and 1990s in Brazil; nightlife was a meeting of tribes, of subcultures, each occupying their own space and, above all, expressing their sexuality after a full day of repression at work. In this sense, nightlife was a place to let loose, enjoy, drink, and interact, even if the hangover came the next day. The big urban centers had endless nights, streets full until dawn, and pleasant encounters came about by chance. There has been a transformation that not only involves the rise of the internet, but also economic crisis and violence. Nightlife is quieter, and there is no single culprit.
However, since the 2000s, the LGBTQ nightlife scene has been changing by leaps and bounds. Nightlife entrepreneurs have had to reinvent themselves as their audiences have migrated elsewhere; and some, even though they were looking for innovation, ended up closing their doors a few years later.
Veteran drag queen Eula Rochard has been on stage since 1984 and has followed all these changes closely. For her, the advance of LGBTQ policies in Brazil since the late 1990s has caused the gay community to spread to other places where they were not welcome before.
While in terms of rights it was progress, on the other hand, there was a move away from gay “ghettos.”
“People who used to hide from home to go to nightclubs no longer hide,” said Rochard. “In the 1980s, everything was hidden, the nightclubs were ghettos, there were several at the time, the fees were bad, but there was a lot of work. I traveled the country.”
Rochard, however, recognizes the importance of these policies.
“That was great, because in my time people were killed and nothing happened (impunity), but businessmen no longer wanted to invest in nightclubs, if a gay person could go or kiss anywhere, so the nightlife for us gays has weakened a lot, it’s almost non-existent,” she said.
Rochard in 2023 made international headlines when she revealed that former U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) was once a drag queen known as Kitara Ravache who performed in Rio and in the nearby city of Niterói,
Trans artist Angelika Rawaxi shares the same opinion.
“Nowadays we have the chance to go to other places, we have laws in our favor, and we don’t have to be in ghettos anymore,” said Rawaxi. “What has contributed is the freedom we’ve been given to go to other places and expand our work.”
Both don’t believe that the internet has harmed gay nightlife, on the contrary. In terms of relationships, however, the online world has presented a problem.
“People used to go to gay clubs to kiss, to find a boyfriend, and that’s over,” lamented Rawaxi. “Today gay people go to dating apps, no one meets by looking, by touching, by dancing to a song like they used to.”
The now-closed Le Boy was Rio’s most popular gay nightclub.
The 1970s inspired its decor, with mirrored globes, sofas, and a Studio 54 vibe. Calvin Klein, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Rupert Everett, Rihanna, and Katy Perry are among the celebrities who were seen at Le Boy. It remained open from 1992-2016, but succumbed to the economic crisis and its French owner put the property up for sale after 24 years. Another gay nightclub opened in the same place in 2024, and it is one of the few remaining in Copacabana.
As the LGBTQ establishments closed their doors, the drag queens and crossdressers who used to perform on stage had to look for other ways.
Businessman Júnior Barbosa, owner of Rio’s most notorious gay sauna, was a pioneer when he hired these artists to perform at his establishment in Copacabana. The initiative represented a new field of work for those who depended on LGBTQ nightclubs. Others, like drag queen Gabrielly Rodin, were able to reinvent themselves and migrated to straight parties and other events.
“I went to other venues, and I always had acceptance and financial return,” Rodin told the Blade.
Rodin attributes the decline of LGBTQ nightlife to the replacement of drag queens by DJs, and to the open bar that devalued the artists, as if the crowd were more interested in drinking than enjoying a performance.
LGBTQ nightlife decline is not unique to Brazil
Germany since the 1990s has seen the same transition as Brazil.
“Clubsterben” is a German expression that means “death of nightclub culture,” especially in Berlin, a previous oasis of the techno scene.
The Wilde Renate, a nightclub in a poorly maintained building, will close at the end of the year, while the Watergate closed its doors at the end of 2024 after 22 years. A report carried out in November by an organization representing Berlin’s clubs revealed that half of the 250 or so nightclubs in the German capital are at risk of closing their doors this year. Berlin’s nightlife is not at its best, and the rest of the world in general.
The Guardian reported there were 1,700 nightclubs in the U.K. in 2013; 11 years later there were only 787 left.
Another noticeable change in Brazil has been the open bar, which has increased the cost of entry, coupled with the country’s economic instability. Therefore, the death of the Berlin or Rio nightclubs is not an isolated situation, but a reality in the ever-changing world, as well as a generational change.
Against the backdrop of the Brazilian crisis, La Cueva nightclub is an exception.
It has been in business since 1964 and is Latin America’s oldest gay club. The underground nightclub in Copacabana has withstood the dictatorship of the 1960s and 1970s, the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s, the economic crises of the 1990s. Its longevity may be associated with its strictly mature audience (on average over 55) who still prefer eye-to-eye contact and dancing to flashbacks, and are probably not so adept at virtual media.
What is the gay scene’s future?
For many, the night has lost its shine, it has become empty. Interaction between people seems to have lost a bit of its meaning. They’re not disconnected from the virtual world, even when they are with friends in bars. They’re always with their eyes fixed on their cell phone, sometimes forgetting about the real world. Going to a club in the hope of not only dancing, but also meeting someone interesting, having a relationship, and perhaps a night of sex, has become too slow-paced.
“What is the future of the gay nightlife scene for drag queens and trans women, who in the past performed several times a night in nightclubs? Opinions differ.
“The future of LGBTQ+ artists in Rio is tragic, nowadays, we’re working for very low fees, because many are doing shows for free,” complains Rawaxi.
Rodin is more confident.
“Today we can occupy all spaces and not just the ‘ghettos,’ we are renewing ourselves, being seen by everyone, we can’t just accept the bubble that society forces us to live in,” they said.
Rochard doesn’t have the same optimism.
“I don’t see a future in Brazil as far as nightlife is concerned, the clubs need to reinvent themselves, they won’t cease to exist; but they won’t be the same as in the past, but our drag queen culture will never end,” she said.
Brazil
Brazilian crossdresser opens studio to help fellow crossdressers
Lizz Camargo’s offers much more than a safe space
Brazilian Jaime Braz Tarallo created a crossdresser studio 16 years ago so that his male clients could put their other identity into practice. He has worked with more than 5,500 people over the last decade.
According to the businessman, the most important thing is that they feel fulfilled to embody the opposite gender.
“The goal is to be a woman; to feel like a woman,” he says.
It’s a unique opportunity for men to express their feminine side in secrecy and away from judgment. Braz, who has also been a crossdresser for 25 years, shares his life with his alter ego, Lizz Camargo, an elegant lady in a blonde wig who agreed to talk about her business with the Washington Blade.
Camargo provides much more than a safe place to be transformed. She gives individual advice, offering make-up and costumes so that the experience is complete from start to finish. To ensure confidentiality, she sees clients one at a time and only by prior appointment to avoid encounters between clients when leaving and arriving at the venue.
“They want to be feminine and made up, and I’m here to help them get their feminization wish fulfilled,” she says.
On the crossdresser studio’s website, the client chooses a package of services, each one covering a number of items and the duration of the experience, along with waxing and some additional services. Make-up and costumes are essential, and the clientele is mostly married men with children who describe themselves as heterosexual, but crossdress in secret.
Once they have chosen their package, they tell Camargo their weight, height, and shoe size, and she, based on her know-how, chooses a few pieces according to their measurements. On average, the client tries on four outfits and decides which one she likes best. If he’s a bear, Camargo says she has tricks to hide the hair on his legs and chest.
The important thing is to always maintain femininity.
Camargo’s collection includes several costumes (dresses and lingerie), shoes (in men’s sizes), accessories that include gloves and hats, and 72 wigs of all colors to transform any man into a woman. The space has armchairs and a dressing table for makeup, all with a feminine touch. Packages start at $76, with prices gradually increasing according to what is offered.
Discretion is essential in this often misunderstood world, where the first contact is always made by phone. Even going to the studio is a slow process that can take months. Camargo explains her clients are opening up about their intimacy to someone, and this creates insecurity at first.
“I would say that 80 percent of them arrive at the studio with a lot of apprehension, fear, and anxiety,” she said.
One of Camargo’s clients is Sheilla, who agreed to speak to the Blade as long as her real name was not revealed. For her, the moments as a crossdresser are something unique.
“When I have the chance to be ‘in femme,’ because I am a convinced crossdresser, I feel fulfilled in my desire to see myself as a woman,” she said, having crossdressed for five years.
Most of Camargo’s clients are recurrent, some coming to the studio twice a month, others less frequently. She sees around 25 people a month, and foreigners are not uncommon.
“I’ve seen around 15 people from more conservative countries like Portugal, Mexico, and Ireland, where crossdressing is forbidden, and also from Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, and one person from the United States (Detroit),” she said.
Camargo explained they are people who have come to Brazil for work, and not specifically to dress in the opposite gender.
An outspoken crossdresser like Camargo is something of a rarity; even the outfits they wear are discreet, as if that were the intention. She, however, at least three times a year organizes dinners and cocktail parties at her studio that usually bring together around 50 crossdressers who feel comfortable around other people like her. Camargo four times a year also organizes Queen Cross Night, a party where crossdressers can walk on a catwalk as a team of judges watch them in a kind of beauty pageant.
“The objective is femininity, posture, and elegance — basic requirements — and of course the clothes she is wearing in the contest,” Camargo told the Blade.
The caterpillar turns into a butterfly
The experienced crossdresser says that most of them start out in childhood, secretly wearing their mother’s or sister’s clothes. As adults, they do it at home when they are alone and often even get rid of the clothes afterwards so that their family doesn’t suspect anything. Contrary to what many people think, they don’t have to be gay but rather have a strong desire to feel like a woman, even if only for a few hours, although Camargo notices a tendency towards bisexuality.
“I would say that 90 percent are bisexual, even without knowing it or accepting it; some have the desire to be in bed with another man,” she said.
Camargo notes that during the “metamorphosis” process her clients’ posture changes, with a subtle change in voice, way of walking, and behavior, as if the feminine soul were gradually emerging. Unlike gays, lesbians, and transgender people, crossdressers prefer secrecy, as if they were a secret sisterhood; it is not uncommon for Camargo to become a confidante to her clients, who sometimes ask her advice on whether they should reveal the secret to their wives. At this point, she points out to the client that his wife married his masculine side.
One of her oldest clients is 96-years-old, and his wife helped him build his feminine version. He found a way to express himself in the studio after she died five years ago.
Camargo said he looks identical to Queen Elizabeth after his transformation. Although rare, the studio sometimes receives couples where the wife is aware of her husband’s crossdressing side and deals with it well.
“I see it as a privilege, a cross, with the acceptance and complicity of his wife, makes everything lighter and more interesting for him,” said Camargo.
Of the various package options, three are different.
In one of them, the crossdresser can stay in the space for one night (wearing a nightgown); in another, she can go on an outing, such as going to a concert or a restaurant as a crossdresser, although it’s not very common. But one of the unique and desired by almost everyone, according to her, is a bridal day.
“You become a bride, with make-up, false nails, and a wedding dress with a veil, wreath, and bouquet of flowers,” said Camargo.
The experience, which lasts four and a half hours, costs around $144. Sheilla is one of those who had this experience, which also included photos taken outside.
When the fairy tale ends
The sessions last between three and five hours, depending on the package requested, because the make-up needs to be removed calmly and without a trace. During this process, Camargo often notices a look of sadness when the crossdresser start to come apart; it’s as if the enchantment has come to an end. That’s when the lady becomes a gentleman again, and everything returns to the way it was before.
Camargo can be seen as a visionary.
In addition to having created an original business in Brazil, she also saw another way to diversify the enterprise for those outside of São Paulo. With this in mind, she travels to other cities and states to carry out a makeover: Bringing clothes, wigs, and shoes in her suitcase. The client in such a case pays for the package and travel expenses. Camargo said she has been to practically every state in Brazil.
Carla, a crossdresser who is another one of Camargo’s clients, lamented the lack of spaces for the crossdresser community.
“There should be more places like this, a lot of people have this desire, but they can’t make it happen,” she said.
Sheilla suggested something more detailed.
“It would be interesting to have a place just for us, like a pub or nightclub,” she said.
André Aram is a Brazilian freelance journalist who lives in Rio de Janeiro. He has worked for several media outlets in Brazil and abroad over the last several years. He is passionate about unusual stories and characters.
Brazil
US lists transgender Brazilian congresswoman’s gender as ‘male’ on visa
Erika Hilton has represented São Paulo since 2022
A transgender Brazilian congresswoman says the U.S. issued her a visa that listed her gender as “male.”
Erika Hilton on Wednesday wrote on her Instagram page that she requested a visa that would have allowed her to travel to the U.S. in order to participate in the Brazil Conference at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The conference took place earlier this month.
“I was classified as ‘male’ by the U.S. government when I went to get my visa,” wrote Hilton, who added a visa she received from the U.S. in 2023 listed her gender as “female.”
Hilton is a Black travesti and former sex worker from São Paulo who won a seat in the Brazilian Congress in 2022. The Washington Blade spoke with Hilton shortly after her election.
“It is a big responsibility … but I feel very honored,” said Hilton. “I very much like to be able to be a representative for my people, and the more than 250,000 people who voted for me have confidence in me,” she said after she spoke at a rally in support of now Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a São Paulo square. “This demonstrates that our work has the potential to have a gigantic reach; where we can advance efforts to end death, poverty, misery, genocide that we have.”
President Donald Trump in his inaugural speech announced the federal government’s “official policy” is “there are only two genders, male and female.” The Trump-Vance administration has also banned the State Department from issuing passports with “X” gender markers.
Germany and Denmark are among the countries that have issued travel advisories for trans and nonbinary people who plan to visit the U.S. These warnings come ahead of WorldPride, which is scheduled to take place in D.C. from May 17-June 8.
Hilton said she is “not surprised” the U.S. issued her a visa with a male gender marker.
“I’m also not surprised by the level of hatred and fixation these people have with trans people,” she said. “After all, the documents I presented are rectified, and I’m registered as a woman, even on my birth certificate.”
Hilton further accused the U.S. of “ignoring official documents from other sovereign nations, even from a diplomatic representative.”
“At the end of the day, I’m a Brazilian citizen, and my rights are guaranteed and my existence is respected by our own constitution, legislation, and jurisprudence,” she said.
Editor’s note: Duda Salabert, another transgender Brazilian congresswoman, also said the U.S. listed her gender as “male” on her American visa.
