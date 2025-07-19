Local theater scene heats up for the season

With all the fun and half the hassle, staycation has a lot going for it, and the performing arts can be a big part of the experience. Here’s some of what’s out there this summer.

At Wolf Trap, the summer program is bursting with song, dance, and laughs. And if you’re quick, you can catch the sardonic wit of gay humorist David Sedaris in his one-night only show “An Evening with David Sedaris” on July 19.

Pink Martini is bringing its 30th anniversary tour to Wolf Trap on July 29. The self-described “tiny orchestra” known for its cosmopolitan musical stylings, features vocalists China Forbes and Storm Large along with special guest out radio journalist Ari Shapiro.

Other shows slated for the Vienna, Va., farm park include Broadway stars Sutton Foster and Kelli O’Hara accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra for an evening of showstoppers by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Sondheim, Cole Porter, Jason Robert Brown, and Joni Mitchell. (8/1) Wolftrap.org

Perfectly timed for summer, Studio Theatre presents “Wipeout” (through July 27). Playwright Aurora Real de Asua’s beach-set story looks to be a promising 110 minutes of humor and poignant moments.

In “Wipeout,” Claudia, played by terrific D.C. favorite Naomi Jacobson, treats herself and her two closest girlfriends to an early birthday present of surf lessons.

Coached by “surf bro” instructor Blaze (played by handsome actor Alec Ludacka), Claudia is determined to slide into her golden years “catching some waves, and settling some scores.”

Olney Theatre presents a fantastic, queer friendly summer program centered mainly around its open-air Root Family Stage (7/31-8/24).

Highlights include hilarious out actor/singer Tituss Burgess in concert on Aug. 7, as well as the U.S. Premiere Concert presentation of “To Wong Foo: The Musical” (8/21) and “Just Arts: From Stonewall to RuPaul Drag Extravaganza” (8/24) featuring big name drag performers Lala Ri and Latrice Royale.

For those looking to beat the heat indoors, Olney has Synetic Theater performing its wordless version of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” through Aug. 10.

Replete with fairies, a fantastical forest, star-crossed lovers, and an actor transformed into a donkey, Synetic’s take on the Bard’s enchanting, Athens-set rom com is directed by Paata Tsikurishvili. Olneytheatre.org

If kids (4 years and up) figure into your staycation plans, a trip to Bethesda’s Imagination Stage may be just the ticket. “Dory Fantasmagory” (through Aug. 3) based on the children’s book by Abby Hanlon and adapted to the stage by John Glore, explores family dynamics while remaining both imaginative and fun.

“It’s tough being the youngest. Dory’s siblings won’t play with her and there are monsters to battle all over the house, like the hair-raising Mrs. Gobble Gracker. With the help of her fairy godfather, Mr. Nuggy, her monster-friend, Mary, and her mighty imagination, Dory sets out to win what she wants most: her family’s attention.”

Young theatergoers are encouraged to come in wacky outfits in the spirit of Dory’s playful style, and pajama Saturdays are also encouraged. Imaginationstage.org

Young audiences may also enjoy “The Lightning Thief” (through Aug. 17) presented by Adventure Theatre in Glen Echo Park. With music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, this dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s bestselling book opened on Broadway in 2019.

Here’s the gist of the story. “When teenager Percy Jackson discovers he’s a demigod, he and his friends embark on an epic journey to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods.” Kurt Boehm directs. Adventuretheatre-mtc.org

At Signature Theatre, there’s some laid-back cabaret with “Sailing: Yacht Rock” (July 22-Aug. 10) featuring terrific talents Deimoni Brewington and Tracy Lynn Olivera.

Relax and possibly reminisce with chill tunes like “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl),” “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)” and “What a Fool Believes.” It’s a chance to enjoy and revisit the sounds of Christopher Cross, TOTO, and the Doobie Brothers. Sigtheatre.org

Washington National Opera (WNO) presents Opera in the Outfield (Aug. 23). The WNO invites theater and baseball fans to the Nationals Park for a free broadcast of Gershwin’s gorgeous classic “Porgy and Bess.” The screening starts at 6:30 p.m.

At the Kennedy Center, summer staycation wraps up with “Parade” (Aug. 19-Sept. 7), a powerful and celebrated 2023 Broadway revival musical. It’s based on the true story of Leo Frank, a Jewish factory superintendent in Atlanta wrongly accused and convicted of the murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan in 1913. Co-conceived by the legendary Harold Prince, the production is a collaboration of some Broadway heavyweights including out director Michael Arden, Alfred Uhry (book), Jason Robert Brown (music & lyrics). Kennedy-center.org