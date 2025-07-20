D.C.’s summer happy hour scene in full swing

In a city known for its happy hour culture, summer can be an even better time to take advantage of post-work drink and eat deals. Interns are in town, summer Fridays are in full swing, and patios and rooftops are aplenty. Here are a few prime, non-comprehensive spots for an afternoon deal with besties, colleagues, and new connections.

Alfreda. Dupont’s Alfreda, a tribute to the chef’s grandmother, offers relaxed pizza and traditional Italian eats. The happy hour runs Monday-Friday 4-6 p.m., featuring $8 spritzes and BOGO pizzas. Few do spritzes like the Italians, and Alfreda leans in on five kinds plus one N/A spritz; our go-to is the rose and mezcal with grapefruit or the locally made Don Ciccio limoncello spritz with basil.

Lyle’s. Especially leaning into the spritz side of summer is at Lyle’s, fully embracing the fizzy ephemera of the season with the Summer of Spritz. The Dupont Circle hotel restaurant imagines cocktails from France, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. Spritzes feature limoncello and vinho verde. For those that hit Lyle’s every week during the spritz special—and get a literal stamp on Lyle’s passport—will receive a comp cocktail.

Hotel Washington. Over at the Hotel Washington downtown, the patio screams happy hour, especially the frozen cocktails. The chilled drinks are available daily until close on that patio. Highlights include the Frozen Château Sainte Marguerite Rosé, blended with a hint of Aperol, or the zesty Frozen Limoncello, crafted with house vodka, Italian limoncello, fresh lemon, lemonade, and simple syrup.

Dirty Habit. The expansive, wraparound patio at Dirty Habit is running a dog-social “Yappy Hour” on Saturdays this summer, for dogs and their owners to relax and socialize. Yappy Hour will feature food and drink specials, doggy goodie bags, splash pools, and more. Humane Rescue Alliance will also be on-site with adorable, adoptable pups, and a portion of proceeds will be donated to Humane Rescue Alliance.

La Vie. Down on the Wharf, the indulgent happy hour at La Vie is available Mondays through Thursdays; drinks available all day, Happy Hour food from 5-7 p.m. at theConservatory Bar & High Tops. The highlight here is “golden-hour glamour” with $9 draft cocktails like the rosé sangria, $6 beers, bites like truffle frites, and oyster shooters.

Sly. Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson takes over not just the lobby-level bar and restaurant, but also the breezy rooftop bar at gleaming NoMa hotel The Morrow with cocktails and D.C. sightlines. Drinks include $11 for wines and bubbles and $7 for beer. Bites include the Samuelsson signature cornbread with chive butter and Aleppo honey, and doro wat empanadas with pickled cabbage.

Nina May. This Shaw mainstay serving New American cuisine is a place to relish breezes on its covered patio. Tuesday to Friday 5-6:30 p.m., there are bar bites, plus $12 drinks – highlights from this menu include the Perfect Spritz, with Aperol, St. Germain, prosecco, soda, grapefruit bitters; and a marg with seasonal fruits.

Lulu’s Wine Garden. Snug in a corner in Shaw, this wine bar’s three lush, festive patios offer “beer garden-style service, but with wine.” Beyond the 50-bottle wine list, there’s Lulu’s famous Golden Hour: Tuesday-Thursday from 5-7 p.m., Friday from 4-6 p.m., and Sunday from 3-8 p.m. for discount eats, wines by the glass and bottle (like $10 glasses of Greek Moschofilero and $39 Basque Txakolina), plus cocktails, and beers.

The Point. Situated at the confluence of the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers about as far south as possible on the north side of these rivers, the seafood-forward spot has huge wraparound open-air patios (plus fire pits for chillier months). Monday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. try out $2 oysters, $9 house smoked wings, $5 beers, $7 wine, and $10 summery cocktails like gin-and-cucumber highballs or sangria.

Dew Drop Inn. One of the more relaxed spots in the city, the divey, bi-level, indoor-outdoor drinking destination welcomes dogs and bikers. Drinks here are not pricey to start with, but the daily happy hour (Monday-Thursday, 5-6:30 & Friday-Sunday, 4-6:30) certainly helps with $2 off drinks.

Trade. Trade now has a giant patio. Need we say more? Not that we are size queens, but the expansion gets us excited. Speaking of size, the XL happy hour still runs from open until 8 p.m. daily, which is a cocktail in a large glass. Beer and wine are $5.