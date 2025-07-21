Maryland
Annapolis Pride rescheduled for Oct. 18
The 2025 Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 18, Annapolis Pride Board Chair Joe Toolan announced in a release.
Originally set for May 31, the event was postponed due to severe weather and thunderstorms.
“We are very excited to hold this event in October,” Toolan said in a statement. “October was previously designated as LGTBQIA+ History Month because it closely aligned with other important celebrations in the queer community, including National Coming Out day on Oct. 11.
“Additionally,” Toolan added, “the first march on Washington for lesbian and gay rights was held in October 1979.”
Recently retired U.S. Space Force colonel Bree Fram will serve as this year’s parade grand marshal.
Toolan also announced that the parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Calvert and Bladen Streets, go around Church Circle and up West Street, to end at Amos Garrett Blvd.
The festival will take place outside the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and the Bates Athletic Complex between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The theme of this year’s Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival celebration will be “Growing in Pride, Growing in Community.”
“As we grow in pride, we build stronger, more inclusive communities where everyone can live openly, safely, and joyfully,” Toolan added.
Featured Local Savings
Maryland
Maryland’s oldest rural gay bar — and one of the last — is a log cabin in the woods
The Lodge is a Boonsboro watering hole resembling a log cabin
By SAPNA BANSIL | In the woods of a conservative Western Maryland town of fewer than 4,000 people is an unlikely landmark of state LGBTQ history.
The Lodge, a Boonsboro watering hole that resembles a log cabin, is Maryland’s oldest rural gay bar — one of a few remaining in the country, according to historians.
For about four decades, the Washington County venue has offered safety, escape and community to queer people far from large, liberal cities. Starting Friday night, The Lodge will close out Pride month with one of its biggest parties of the year: a weekend of dancing, drinking and drag in celebration of Frederick Pride, held about 20 miles away in the area’s largest city.
The rest of this article the Baltimore Banner published on June 27 can be read on its website.
Maryland
LGBTQ suicide prevention hotline option is going away. Here’s where else to go in Md.
Changes will take effect July 17
By ANNA RUBENSTEIN | The national suicide prevention hotline will no longer offer specialized support to LGBTQ people, starting July 17, the Trump administration announced last week.
Dialing the hotline at 988 will still be available for crisis support. But callers will no longer be able to reach specific LGBTQ services by pressing Option 3. The change worries advocates because their data shows the LGBTQ community has a disproportionally high suicide rate.
Even after the option ends, here’s how to receive tailored support if you’re in Maryland.
The rest of this article can be found on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
Maryland
Silver Spring holds annual Pride In The Plaza
‘Today means inclusion. It means to build resilience’
Silver Spring’s annual Pride in the Plaza event took place on Sunday to celebrate the LGBTQ community and emphasize inclusion and resilience.
“Today means inclusion. It means to build resilience, love,” Robyn Woods, program and outreach director for Live In Your Truth, which organized the event, said. “I mean, just being surrounded by the community and so many great entrepreneurs, business owners, and just being a part of this whole rainbow coalition that we call the LGBTQIA to be about.”
With the event being her first time organizing for Live In Your Truth, Woods said she felt emotional to see the support and love at the event.
“Some people (are) bringing out their children, their babies, their grandparents,” Woods said. “It’s a lot more allies here than anything else. That type of support to me means so much more than just support from my community; just outside support, inside support, so much support around it, so much love. Everyone’s smiling outside, helping each other.”
Attendees of the event were able to head over to the Family Fun Zone, an air-conditioned Pride Cool Down Lounge, or watch live drag performances in the main stage area.
Along with entertainment and a shaved-ice stand, rows of information tables stood along the plaza, including FreeState Justice, the Washington Spirit, Trans Maryland, Moco Pride Center, and the Heartwood Program, an organization that offers support, therapy, education, and resources to the LGBTQ community.
“I want people to know about our services, and I love what we have to offer,” Jessica Simon, psychotherapist for Heartwood Program’s Gender Wellness Clinic, said. “I (also) want to be part of a celebration with the community, and so it feels good to be here with other people who have something they want to give to the community.”
She added that within today’s political climate, to which she called an “antidote to shame,” it’s important to be celebrating Pride.
“There’s a lot of demonization of LGBTQI people,” Siena Iacuvazzi, facilitator for Maryland Trans Unity, said. “(Pride) is part of the healing process.”
Iacuvazzi said she was taught to be ashamed of who she was growing up, but being a part of a community helped her flourish in the future.
“I was taught how to hate myself. I was taught that I was an abomination to God,” she said. “But being a community is like understanding that there are people who have experienced the same thing, and they’re flourishing. They’re flourishing because they’re willing to stand up for themselves as human beings and discover themselves and understand what’s true for themselves.”
She added that Pride allows for a mutual understanding to take place.
“It’s more of a sense of belonging … and just taking that home and understanding you’re not alone,” Iacuvazzi said. “We’re each taking our own journey — we’re not putting that on each other. It’s just walking away with a sense of belonging and humanity.”
Similar to Iacuvazzi, Woods said she hopes attendees’ biggest takeaways would be family, fun, resilience, and pride.
“Being proud of yourself, being happy for who you are, and representation and how much it matters,” she continued. “And I think all these young people that are walking around here get to see versions of themselves, but older. They get to see so many different lesbian, gay, bisexual, pansexual people that are successful, that are showing love, that care, and it’s not how we’re portrayed in the media. It’s lovely to see it out here. (It’s) like we’re one big old, happy family.”
Annapolis Pride rescheduled for Oct. 18
Cuando el arcoíris excluye las canas
The benefits of multi-generational living
D.C.’s summer happy hour scene in full swing
Local theater scene heats up for the season
Cassandra Mary Ake-Duvall, 36, passed away on July 2, 2025.
Trans woman attacked, beaten near Lincoln Memorial
Delaware church to protest Rehoboth restaurant’s drag brunch
Summer in the City: drag, dancing, and queer culture galore
Felon-in-Chief either has dementia or is just plain dumb
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Obituary4 days ago
Cassandra Mary Ake-Duvall, 36, passed away on July 2, 2025.
-
District of Columbia5 days ago
Trans woman attacked, beaten near Lincoln Memorial
-
Delaware4 days ago
Delaware church to protest Rehoboth restaurant’s drag brunch
-
a&e features4 days ago
Summer in the City: drag, dancing, and queer culture galore