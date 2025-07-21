Rehoboth drag protest fizzles as hundreds turn out to support Goolee’s Grille

After a church group announced plans to protest a drag brunch at Goolee’s Grille in Rehoboth Beach on July 20, counter-protesters quickly mobilized to support the LGBTQ community.

The protest permit request was withdrawn the day before, according to Sussex Pride, one of the organizers of the counter-protest. The church, St. Ann’s of Bethany, posted a statement saying that the announcement of the rally was sponsored by an organization unaffiliated with the church and was “regretfully included” in the most recent bulletin.

“To be clear, while we wholeheartedly encourage the praying of the rosary, this rally is not endorsed by the Parish or Diocese,” the statement says. “As Catholic Christians, we recognize that all of us are made in the image and likeness of God and deserve to be treated with love and respect. We apologize for any divisiveness that this unfortunate situation has caused and pray that all may be united as brothers and sisters in Christ.”

(Washington Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

Despite the cancellation, an estimated 300 counter-protesters supportive of the restaurant turned out on Sunday morning in an overwhelming show of support.

David Mariner, executive director of Sussex Pride, said he was thrilled that nobody ended up protesting the drag brunch and is grateful to all the people who came out to show support.

Several attendees said it was important to show up in big numbers to send a clear message that Rehoboth Beach is an LGBTQ-friendly town and that expressions of hate or intolerance will be met with stiff resistance.

The gay-owned restaurant has been hosting drag brunches for the past eight years. Owner George Stakias issued a statement on the restaurant’s website on Monday.

(Washington Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

“Yesterday was a moment we’ll never forget,” the statement reads. “What was expected to be a day of protest became something far more powerful — a true celebration of community, love, and unity. We didn’t see signs of hate … From the bottom of my heart, thank you. After this weekend, it’s clearer than ever: it’s not just a show. It’s a symbol of what’s possible when people lead with love. We’re proud to be your neighborhood spot, and even prouder to be part of a community that lifts each other up.”

Goolee’s hosts drag brunches every third Sunday of the month. The restaurant opened in 2004 in Ocean City before moving to Rehoboth in 2014.