Savvy sedans: Honda Accord, Kia K5

Today’s SUVs are the golden retrievers of the car world: everywhere, predictable and sometimes oversized for what you really need. But for anyone who appreciates a bit more finesse, there’s something undeniably chic about a well-designed sedan.

Cue the Honda Accord and Kia K5. These two midsizers offer sleek styling, advanced tech and enough cargo space for both your gym bag and your weekend drag.

And the price? Lower than many similarly equipped crossovers, leaving money for, well, those little extras that bring us joy. Like weekend getaways. Pride merch. Or bottomless brunch.

HONDA ACCORD

$29,000

MPG: 29 city/37 highway

0 to 60 mph: 7.3 seconds

Cargo space: 16.7 cu. ft.

PROS: Dashing design. Comfy cabin. Renowned reliability.

CONS: Barebones base-model. No all-wheel drive.

IN A NUTSHELL: The latest Honda Accord has a timeless blazer-and-jeans energy: tailored and unfussy, but sharp enough to impress at a Sunday tea dance. Think Jonathan Bailey in a turtleneck.

Inside, the vibe is clean and calming. The minimalist dash, high-quality materials and solid construction feel a lot more premium than the Accord’s price suggests. And that 12.3-inch touchscreen? It finally makes Honda’s infotainment system seem less like dating in the early 2010s (clunky and confusing) and more like a seamless swipe-right experience.

The base 1.5-liter turbo-four is quiet, efficient and perfectly fine—kind of like your straight friend’s go-to Spotify playlist. But the real diva here is the hybrid setup: a 2.0-liter engine paired with two electric motors delivering faster delivery and up to 48 mpg combined. No, none of the Accord trims are going to light up the racetrack. But the overall handling is clean and crisp—agile enough for a spirited backroads drive, yet comfortable for your daily Target runs (or, let’s be real, your third Trader Joe’s visit of the week).

Inside, wireless smartphone integration comes standard. So does Google built-in, which integrates voice commands, maps and app downloads. And Honda’s driver-assist suite of safety features is like your car’s own personal guardian angel. Best of all, cabin tech is intuitive and responsive, which means fewer moments shouting, “Ugh, why is it doing that?”

Other plusses: Plenty of legroom and headroom, especially for rear-seat passengers, and a trunk larger than many competitors. As for cupholders, there are enough for everyone and their iced oat-milk lattes.

The Accord won’t necessarily get hearts racing—but maybe that’s the point. To me, this ride is the emotionally mature boyfriend of midsize sedans: refined, dependable, and secretly a little wild when the feeling is right. IOW, the car you take home to meet your chosen family.

KIA K5

$28,000

MPG: 26 city/37 highway

0 to 60 mph: 7.4 seconds

Cargo space: 16.0 cu. ft.

PROS: Snazzy styling. Plenty of power. Gizmos galore.

CONS: Reduced rear headroom. No hybrid.

IN A NUTSHELL: If the Honda Accord is an Eagle Scout, then the Kia K5 is a full-blown rebel: sharp, daring and a rule breaker. Many automakers have pulled back on producing midsize sedans, but Kia doubled down on the K5.

With a sloped-back profile, crisp creases and tiger-nose grille, this car looks like it was designed by someone who actually enjoys driving. Dramatic daytime running lights give the K5 a snarling front-end appearance, and the wide stance hints at the sporty soul beneath.

This year Kia updated the front and rear fascias on certain trims and added new wheel options. There’s also a new Sapphire Blue color that absolutely pops in sunlight. Vogue photoshoot, anyone?

Slide inside and the interior feels upscale: high-quality materials, tight panel gaps and a driver-focused dash. Higher trims bring in a 10.25-inch screen, thumping Bose stereo and even ventilated seats.

Under the hood, the base K5 comes with plenty of power for commuting and merging. But if you want real fun, opt for the GT trim.With its 2.5-liter turbo cranking out 290 horsepower, the GT rockets to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds. A dual-clutch transmission operates like in a real sportscar, and paddle shifters keep you in control. (Bonus: The GT gets launch control. Yes, on a Kia sedan!)

The suspension is firmer than the Honda Accord, especially in the GT, but never harsh. The payoff: confident handling and a car that feels dialed-in at highway speeds. And AWD? It’s available—though, oddly, not on the GT.

While the K5 seats five comfortably, the sexy coupe-like roof makes backseat headroom a bit tight for taller passengers. Trunk space is decent, though, and the rear seats fold down to make space for skis, IKEA runs or emergency drum kits.

Sleek, tech-savvy and surprisingly athletic: The K5 is a four-door statement for drivers who don’t want to disappear into a sea of crossovers. You know, the cool kid of midsize sedans.