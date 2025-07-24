Opinions
Anti-LGBTQ U.S. blogger moves family to Russia then forced to fight in Ukraine
How Putin used homophobia to destroy American lives, undermine democracy
In a grim twist of irony, Derek Huffman—a Texas man who fled the United States to “protect” his three daughters from what he called “LGBT propaganda”—was scammed, exploited, and sent to the front lines in Ukraine by the very government he once idolized.
Huffman moved to Russia in early 2025 with his wife, DeAnna, and their younger children. Claiming to seek a more “traditional” lifestyle, he launched a pro-Kremlin YouTube channel, Huffman Time, where he praised Russia as a haven from American modern life and celebrated its hard line stance on gender and sexuality. One of his boldest claims was that Russia was a safe, moral country—something that now reads like dark comedy.
His fantasy collapsed almost as quickly as it was built. His story became a lesson, one of the hottest topics in Ukrainian media outlets last week.
In May, Huffman signed a contract with the Russian military—reportedly under the impression that he would be working in a non-combat role as a welder, using his propaganda skills. With no military experience, he was reassured—according to family and sources close to the story—that he wouldn’t see combat. Russian authorities marketed him as a propaganda asset: an American who had “seen the light” and chosen Putin’s Russia over what he called a “degenerate” West, where, as Huffman himself claimed, children are “indoctrinated with queerness and pornography.”
Then the lies unraveled.
Within weeks, Huffman was deployed to the front lines after receiving military training in Russian—a language he didn’t understand. His wife later said the Russian government forced him to “donate” 10,000 rubles for his own equipment. Or perhaps, she asked bitterly, for his own death?
Fighting in a foreign war without knowing the language or the reality of the state you now serve is nearly impossible. But unlike immigrants who are required to learn Russian language and history, Huffman was allowed to settle in the so-called “American Village”—a community in a Russian region created by American-born Kremlin propagandist Tim Kirby. Kirby, who has promoted the occupation of Crimea and amplified anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theories, claims Americans move to Russia to escape “wokeness” and “LGBT ideology.” But he says very little about the actual lives those Americans live in their new authoritarian homeland.
The problem is not just individuals like Huffman, who are exploited and discarded.
The real problem lies in the massive lie that Russian propagandists are spreading among Americans—particularly targeting anti-LGBTQ audiences. These narratives present Russia as a traditional Christian stronghold—despite the fact that 52% of Russian Orthodox believers, members of the country’s dominant faith, have never even opened a Bible. The reality is that most Christian Russians struggle with basic knowledge of their own religion, and I can tell it as a person who lived in Russia and met adults who believed that Christianity had three gods, or doesn’t know who Moses or Noah are.
That’s not necessarily bad—but it proves how thoroughly Russian propagandists are lying.
These lies aren’t just dangerous for Americans who move to Russia. They are dangerous for American democracy itself.
Influential pro-Russian, anti-LGBTQ figures like Steve Bannon—Donald Trump’s former chief strategist—have openly praised Vladimir Putin for his homophobic policies. So has Tucker Carlson, the former host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News, who regularly portrayed LGBTQ people as a threat to children. These men don’t need to send you to a Russian trench to put your life in danger—they’re doing it right at home, on national television, by normalizing authoritarianism and moral panic.
And it’s all connected. Huffman’s story, the creation of “American Village,” and the broader acceptance of Russian-style anti-LGBTQ laws in U.S. political discourse—they are all pieces of the same project. A project that makes Russian imperialism and authoritarianism appear acceptable—even desirable—for Americans.
This project is rooted in the ideology of neo-traditionalism, a framework promoted not by Steve Bannon, but also by Russian far-right thinker Alexander Dugin, who believes in rejecting liberal democracy and returning to a rigid, patriarchal, “spiritually pure” civilization. Putin has aligned himself with this worldview and made anti-LGBTQ legislation one of its centerpieces—essentially making a national identity from hatred and rejection of international understanding of human rights. In Russia, it’s literally not safe to be on a street if you are different, and people are not equal under the law.
Meanwhile, the Russian state supports far-right movements across Europe and America, even as it falsely claims to be “denazifying” Ukraine. The hypocrisy is staggering: Russia courts American neo-Nazis and Christian extremists while smearing Ukrainians—many of whom are defending their freedom and families—as Nazis.
It doesn’t mean that we are dealing with a conspiracy, but there is definitely a dangerous cultural trend out there, and MAGA makes it stronger.
And it works because of one thing: Western naivety. Too many Americans, disillusioned with their own country’s problems, fall for the myth of a “moral,” anti-woke Russia. But what they find instead is a brutal dictatorship that uses them as pawns—sometimes until they die.
LGBTQ demonization and anti-queer moral panic are not just about LGBTQ lives. This propaganda machine must be condemned. Not only for the lives it ruins abroad, but for the rot it spreads at home.
Opinions
Support Zach Wahls for U.S. Senate from Iowa
His election would make everyone proud to be an American
There are so many reasons to support, contribute to, and if you live in Iowa, to vote for, Zach Wahls for United States Senator. He is a brilliant young man who has shown in so many ways he will represent all the people of Iowa. I have always been impressed with Zach’s commitment to people, to honesty, and integrity.
I first met Zach before he ran for office. He was still in school when he fought for the rights of the LGBTQ community within the Boy Scouts of America. As a Boy Scout and Scout leader myself, I was impressed he led this fight as a straight ally and his commitment brought in others to join the fight. It is why I believe with all my heart, his commitment to the people of Iowa. He is running a campaign that is a movement toward the future. Zach has said, “We are building a movement of Iowans committed to improving our state’s future. Empowering our fellow Iowans — people like you — to lead and serve in their communities is a core mission of this campaign. This is the promise I am making with this campaign, and it is the promise I will keep in the U.S. Senate. Iowans deserve leaders who keep their promises. Our state needs new leadership, and I am asking for your vote and your participation in this campaign so we can build this new foundation together.”
Zach Wahls is known for problem-solving serving as a State Senator. He is a sixth-generation Iowan, who always puts middle class and working families first. In the legislature, he’s fought against powerful special interests exploiting Iowans, led the effort to ban politicians from insider trading, proposed common sense term limits, and worked across party lines to deliver real results for Iowa communities. Whether it’s standing up to out-of-state corporations taking advantage of Iowans who live in mobile homes and trailer parks, or challenging his own party leadership when it’s the right thing to do, Zach has a track-record of showing he’ll always put Iowa families first, no matter what.
Zach is a new dad, the father of a seventh-generation Iowan. He is raising his son the way he was raised, with Iowa’s family farm values. He understands the challenges facing Iowa families from first-hand experience. Whether it’s rising costs at the grocery store, the daycare center, or the doctor’s office. As a state senator, he’s worked to lower costs for all Iowans by cutting taxes for middle class families, eliminating unnecessary red tape, and expanding economic opportunity through state investment in trade schools, community colleges, and Iowa’s Regent’s universities.
Many Iowans, and decent people around the nation, will remember Zach from when he first gained national prominence in 2011 as a 19-year-old college kid at the University of Iowa, defending the freedom to marry for all Iowans, including families like his own, with two moms, before the Iowa Legislature. That moment of courage showed Iowa who he is: someone willing to stand up for what’s right, especially when it’s hard. He has never stopped advocating for all Iowa families, as an author, and state senator. He holds degrees from the University of Iowa, and Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs. Today Zach lives in Coralville, with his wife Chloe, their son Elijah, and their dog Zelda. He’s an active member of his Unitarian Universalist congregation, and until recently served as the Vice President of Community Investment at GreenState Credit Union, Iowa’s largest independent financial cooperative.
Iowa needs a senator who understands its communities, and will actually fight for working families, not special interests. That’s exactly what Zach has done all his life. Zach will bring a breath of fresh air to the United States Senate. He will represent Iowans well, and by doing that will also represent the younger generation across the nation who need a voice. Zach will be that voice for Iowa, and the nation.
Zach’s entire career shows he understands what people need, and how to fight for them. He is committed to protecting and expanding social security, Medicare, and Medicaid. While he believes we need to root out fraud, waste, and abuse, he understands it must be done in a way that ensures people who’ve earned these benefits receive them. He will fight to stop Medicare and Medicaid cuts that force rural hospitals to close.
Zach believes If you work hard, and play by the rules, you should always be able to provide for yourself and your family. He will fight to pass the PRO Act to make it easier for workers to join unions, and collectively bargain; and to raise the federal minimum wage to $15.
Zach understands Iowa’s farmers, and rural communities, are the backbone of the state, but face unprecedented challenges from corporate consolidation and failed leadership. He will fight to end the tariff chaos devastating Iowa farmers, and costing families, and for fair trade policies that actually help Iowa farmers compete globally. He will fight to break up agribusiness monopolies that squeeze farmers on costs and prices, and strengthen crop insurance and support beginning farmer programs. He will fight for investment in rural broadband, so every community can compete in the digital economy, and supports renewable energy development to create good-paying rural jobs.
Zach said, “Everyday life has become too expensive for Iowa families. As a new dad, my wife and I experience this every day. I will fight for paid family leave and medical leave, and to restore funding to the public education system.”
Zach has seen Iowa Republicans enact one of the most severe abortion bans in the country. He will fight to codify reproductive rights and restore abortion access, and protect access to contraception and IVF. He will continue defend the right to marry who you love; defend your right to free speech and peaceful protest; and ensure all Americans have access to vote, and our elections are secure. He will fight to uphold a non-partisan and ethical judicial system, and as a young leader believes there should be a 12-year term limit for members of Congress. He wants to ban politicians from trading stocks based on inside information, and pass campaign finance reform, overturning Citizens United.
Zach believes our immigration system is broken, and has seen politicians like Joni Ernst fail to fix the mess it’s in because it benefits the people who donate to their campaigns; businesses that profit from cheap, exploitable labor while Iowa workers get screwed. Zach supports the bipartisan Border Act of 2024 that would have actually secured our border. This bill would keep Iowans safe, deporting noncitizens who are a threat to public safety.
For these reasons, and more, I urge Iowans to vote for Zach Wahls for United States Senate. If you are not in Iowa, you can still support this amazing young man whose election would once again make everyone proud to be an American.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
Opinions
Rosenstein: Vote Galanty, Stewart for Rehoboth Beach Commission
Experience and commitment to protecting town’s natural resources
For so many reasons Chris Galanty and Susan Stewart are what Rehoboth Beach needs on its Commission. They represent the best in Rehoboth. In contrast, electing Jeffrey Goode would represent the worst. Rehoboth should not have a married couple on its seven-member commission. The one member of the couple there now appears to represent MAGA Republicans. Ms. Goode’s Facebook page includes attacks on Obamacare, President Joe Biden, and Hillary Clinton — and support for Ron DeSantis. I agree with the person who said, “In this case, two Goodes would equal a bad.”
Chris Galanty’s priorities include ensuring excellence in city operations. He will insist on efficiency, transparency, and a collaborative mindset. He believes departments must be aligned, with strategic goals, supportive teamwork, and accountability. Galanty wants to enhance communications with residents by encouraging public participation through listening sessions, surveys, and systems that allow residents to track resolution of their problems. He wants to modernize the city code to reflect current priorities. He believes every tax dollar must reflect the long-term priorities of the community. He understands Rehoboth’s natural beauty is a unique asset, and must be protected. He will lead on sustainability and climate adaptation to safeguard the beaches, trees, and ecosystems. Galanty understands Rehoboth’s economy depends on a vibrant downtown and boardwalk, thriving small businesses, and year-round tourism. He is committed to leading efforts to support growth, while always protecting quality of life. This includes fighting to keep Clear Space Theatre where it belongs, in Rehoboth Beach.
Galanty has more than 30 years of experience managing large programs and budgets. He has been coming to Rehoboth for more than 30 years and in 2018 he and his husband bought their home in town. He has a bachelor’s degree in Political Science & Environmental Studies from St. Lawrence University; his master’s in Urban Planning, from the University of Virginia; and an Executive Management Certification from Georgetown University. He is a senior account and program manager with Booz Allen Hamilton. He is on the Streets and Transportation Committee in Rehoboth Beach; coordinated efforts for Munson Street to get traffic calming relief including street painting, signage, and digital speed readers. He has been a member of Casey Tree Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, and Save our Rivers, partnering on volunteer days, and supporting community-based issues.
Susan Stewart is running to restore trust in the Commission and build a stronger, more united Rehoboth Beach. She will be part of a team that governs better by listening more, arguing less, and focusing on what truly matters. Stewart believes Rehoboth Beach is a vibrant community of neighbors, families, and small Businesses. It will be more successful if they come together to solve problems. She believes she can help to do that. Stewart brings a creative, analytical mindset, and a career dedicated to guiding people, organizations, and teams through complex decisions. Her strong background in finance, law, and civic engagement, understanding how to evaluate budgets, weigh competing priorities, and asking the tough questions, will lead to better outcomes for Rehoboth.
Stewart wants to help rewrite the city’s building and zoning codes, so developers, residents, and businesses, don’t constantly face delays, confusion, and frustration, caused by the inconsistent application, interpretation, and enforcement of currently outdated building and zoning codes. She believes the ocean, beach, and boardwalk, are priceless assets and surrounding structures should not detract from them. She will work to create a legislative agenda that addresses compelling matters of public interest, and design laws that minimize intrusion on individual rights. She believes the city’s financial statements must always accurately reflect its fiscal position, which she believes is currently sound.
Stewart began her career as an attorney, then transitioned into the financial services sector. Her early experience included roles at major banks and brokerage firms, where she developed deep expertise in investment strategy, and client advising. In 1996, she founded her own financial advisory firm where she advised high net worth individuals and families, managing large-cap equity mandates for several state retirement systems, and a Fortune 500 company. After successfully leading the firm for 15 years, she closed it in 2011 and returned to the brokerage industry. Today, she is a financial adviser, and senior vice president with The StewartGroup, RBC Wealth Management. Her daughter, Taylor Stewart, is a business partner in their practice. Stewart works remotely from her home in Rehoboth Beach. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Ursinus College; and a Juris Doctor from The Dickinson School of Law, Pennsylvania State University. She is deeply committed to public service, and currently serves on the City of Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission, as well as the Mixed-Use and Stormwater Utility Task Forces. She is also a member of the board of trustees for Ursinus College.
I urge your vote for Galanty and Stewart for a better Rehoboth Beach.
Opinions
Trans people need to be terrified
And we need to stay strong and take action
Donald Trump has held the presidency for less than six months in 2025. But already, trans people have been defaced, demoralized, and fatigued. On June 18, the Supreme Court upheld a ban on gender affirming care for trans youth in nearly half of U.S. states. This ensures that trans youth do not have access to hormone blockers that prevent them from becoming their hated gender.
The Trump administration has also ensured that Medicaid can no longer provide subsidized and insurance-covered care to trans adults. In addition to this, Trump’s White House has banned trans people from the military and has stripped all government agencies and universities of having Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) departments. Even progressive minded institutions like Yale (my alma mater) and Harvard have stripped themselves of DEI. Trump’s cruelty knows no bounds.
This month, former president Obama stated over Instagram that Trump’s administration was becoming more and more like an autocracy. Recently, a tourist was stripped of his U.S. visa when federal agents discovered a JD Vance meme on his phone.
ICE is raiding more and more immigrant families–immigrants who provide critical labor to our U.S. fields and other important industries. Immigrant children are forced to stand testimony and defend themselves–without a lawyer–in court. The United States, in other words, is becoming more and more like a fascist state. Look no further than Trump’s removal of the Kennedy Center board, and his ban of a Pride event at the Kennedy Center. During his campaign years, Trump held queer events for “LGB” folk — but made sure to drop the “T”, because it is becoming all too apparent that he is cruel to trans people.
In a past article I wrote for the Blade, I stated that not enough trans people are scared in the U.S. right now. Other countries, including European countries, are quickly warning their trans citizens against traveling to the U.S., citing the fact that we are a hostile place for folks like them. Unfortunately, this is true.
Trans people have to start looking to move to sanctuary states right now. In fact, we have already been doing this for many years: trans citizens have been fleeing red, conservative states–states where men shoot trans women (and trans men). But now is the time to do so more than ever. Check out outcoast.com for a useful list of some sanctuary cities for trans people in the U.S. right now. But other cities not on the list, including my college town of New Haven, Connecticut, are also welcoming places for trans people.
Transgender Americans have to take into consideration the fact that Trump and his cronies have sought to overthrow us in just less than six months’ time. They are trying to make us weak, vulnerable, up for the taking. Yet we have to stand strong amid all the attacks from Republican lawmakers. One has to question the fact that ICE is starting to use social media to go after any naysayer — and deliberate whether ICE will be going after trans Americans in two or three years to come. If Trump is doing so much damage to the trans community already, what will be happening in 2028? A move to Canada can surely be on the horizon.
Transgender Americans need to be scared right now. But more than just scared, we need to be taking action.
Isaac Amend is a writer based in the D.C. area. He is a transgender man and was featured in National Geographic’s ‘Gender Revolution’ documentary. He serves on the board of the LGBT Democrats of Virginia. Contact him at [email protected] or on Instagram at @literatipapi.
