Intersex actor, advocate River Gallo attending screening event in Delaware
Afternoon includes screening of ‘Every Body’ and Q&A
Intersex actor and advocate River Gallo will attend a screening of their film “Every Body,” followed by a Q&A in Wilmington, Del. this Saturday.
River Gallo is a Salvadoran-American filmmaker, actor, writer, model, and intersex rights activist from New Jersey. They wrote, directed and starred in the 2024 film “Ponyboi,” the first film to feature an openly intersex actor playing an intersex person. Intersex refers to individuals who are born with reproductive or sexual anatomy that doesn’t fit the typical definitions of male or female.
The movie that will be shown at Theatre N in Wilmington on July 26 at 4 p.m., “Every Body,” documents the lives of three intersex people, including Gallo. Following the film, Gallo will engage in a Q&A to discuss their life as the child of immigrant parents, activism, and film career. The event is hosted by Orgullo Delaware and the Delaware Sexuality and Gender Collective. ACLU Delaware and InterAct are partners in the event.
Noah Duckett co-founded Orgullo Delaware in 2019 with his mom, Julissa Coriano, to provide resources for Latino LGBTQ Delawareans and their families.
Duckett said that a lot of times, intersex people are left out of conversations surrounding the LGBTQ community. He hopes to pack the house for this event and emphasize how special it is that Gallo will be there in-person to connect with the audience about their work.
“I’m really hoping that people will be able to gain more of an understanding of what it must be like to navigate the world as an intersex person,” he said.
Mike Brickner, executive director of the ACLU of Delaware, seconded that the intersex community typically does not get as much spotlight within the LGBTQ umbrella.
“I hope that there are members of the intersex community that do come, that they also feel seen and acknowledged,” he said. “There’s often so few spaces for people to talk about that community and to really share about their experiences, so I do hope that visibility brings some level of comfort to folks.”
InterAct is an organization dedicated to the rights of intersex youth. It was initially founded with the goal of bringing legal action against the practice of non-consensual surgeries on intersex infants, according to Maddie Moran, the director of communications.
Moran said intersex people have historically been victimized and targeted by the government, by medical institutions, and by legal institutions. They said the average politician can’t even define intersex.
“Many of the average people in society don’t know that intersex people exist, and don’t understand that sex is not as strict as an XX and XY binary. It’s so much more than that,” they said.
Moran said they came out publicly as intersex before working with InterAct, but suddenly didn’t feel so alone after joining. They said that visibility is more critical now than ever and Gallo is just one of the people stepping up to be that visibility in the intersex movement.
“To intersex young people out there, you’re really not alone,” Moran said. “There are so many people who share your experiences, who share similar stories to yours, and regardless of what you’ve been told, there are many, many people out there like you.”
Brickner has come to the conclusion that the only way to get through the country’s current moment is through real and authentic solidarity.
“We have to acknowledge other people’s identities,” he said. “We have to have events like this that acculturate people to those identities, and that’s how we really create understanding and true, authentic solidarity with our broader community, is if people understand one another and see their lived experiences.”
Delaware church to protest Rehoboth restaurant’s drag brunch
Broad community support, counter protest mobilized for Goolee’s Grille
Delaware LGBTQ advocates are organizing a counter-protest in response to a planned protest against a drag brunch in Rehoboth Beach on July 20.
Members of St. Ann’s Church in Bethany Beach announced plans to protest a Sunday drag brunch hosted at Goolee’s Grille, a gay-owned restaurant in Rehoboth Beach. In the church newsletter, they described the action as a “peaceful and Legal Rosary Rally in Protest and Reparation for Goolee’s Grille Rehoboth Beach hosting ‘Drag Brunch’ to normalize transgender and variants.”
The counter-protest will begin at 11:15 a.m. outside the restaurant and is organized by a coalition of local organizations including Sussex Pride, Indivisible Delaware, Speak Out Against Hate, CAMP Rehoboth, Rehoboth Beach Pride, and the Delaware Anti-Violence Project.
“The rally is aimed at showcasing the overwhelming support for Goolee’s Grill, a beloved small business that has stood as a beacon of diversity and acceptance in the Rehoboth Beach community,” read a press release from Sussex Pride.
The Rehoboth Beach Pride festival takes place the day before on July 19.
“As we celebrate Rehoboth Beach Pride, all LGBTQ+ people, but particularly LGBTQ+ youth, should know that there are many faith communities here that love and accept us exactly as we are,” said David Mariner, executive director of Sussex Pride. “These members of St. Ann’s Church of Bethany do not speak for everyone.”
Goolee’s hosts drag brunches every third Sunday of the month. This week’s show is sold out, though the gift shop will be open. The restaurant opened in 2004 in Ocean City before moving to Rehoboth in 2014.
“As a perpetual student of Jesus Christ, my faith has always taught me to love my neighbor, offer myself to the stranger, and reach out to those living on the fringe,” said Rev. Shelley D. McDade, Rector of the Parish of All Saints’ Church & St. George’s Chapel. “Thank you, Goolee’s, for continually serving up an authentic dish of love, acceptance and fun.”
Wilmington, Del. leaders paint city’s first rainbow crosswalk
Mayor John Carney signs Pride proclamation
Wilmington, Del. city leaders and community members gathered to paint the first rainbow crosswalk in the city on June 24, after Mayor John Carney signed a proclamation to declare June as Pride month.
The crosswalk was painted at the intersection of 6th and Union Streets near Crimson Moon, the only LGBTQ bar in New Castle County.
“This is not just paint on pavement — it’s a statement,” said Mayor Carney. “This crosswalk is a symbol of visibility and belonging. It reflects our promise that Wilmington is a place where everyone, regardless of who they are or who they love, should feel safe, seen, and supported.”
After the signing, the mayor joined At-Large City Council members Latisha Bracy and James Spadola, the Public Works Department, LGBTQ leaders, and community advocates in painting the crosswalk vibrant rainbow colors.
Mayor Carney said Council member Bracy helped “lead the charge” of this initiative in an Instagram post. At the event, Brady said the crosswalk was “a long time coming” and that it had been requested several years ago but did not get done until now.
“There’s nothing more American than letting people be who they are,” Council member Spadola said during the proclamation ceremony.
The Delaware Pride Festival in Dover lost 57% of its corporate funding this year, according to The News Journal, due to backlash over diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
Delaware is currently pushing legislation to codify same-sex marriage into the state Constitution. The amendment passed through the Senate on June 10 and is awaiting consideration from the House.
Del. governor signs order to protect gender-affirming care
Directive to safeguard personal data of patients, providers
Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer signed an executive order to protect gender-affirming care on June 20 at the CAMP Rehoboth Community Center, followed by the first meeting of the newly formed LGBTQ commission, which will work to protect the rights of LGBTQ Delawareans.
Executive Order 11 makes Delaware a shield state for providers of gender-affirming care. It prohibits state agencies from cooperating with investigations, subpoenas, or legal actions by other states against individuals or providers involved in care that is legal in Delaware.
Gender-affirming care refers to a range of medical, psychological, and social services that are designed to support transgender and nonbinary individuals towards aligning their outward characteristics with their gender identity.
“Across the country, people are being punished for seeking or providing gender-affirming care,” said Meyer in a press release. “In Delaware, we cherish privacy, dignity, and the right to make personal medical decisions. Everyone deserves the freedom to access healthcare rooted in science and compassion.”
CAMP Rehoboth Communications Director Matty Brown said the center was “honored” to be the location for the signing. He said the atmosphere was “emotionally charged” and “joyous” with many “tears of joy.”
“CAMP Rehoboth applauds this executive order,” Brown told the Washington Blade. “This is a clear signal to all Delawareans that all are welcome to thrive here … We know that medical care should be between the provider and the patient, so we are so excited to see Gov. Meyer uphold that.”
State Rep. DeShanna Neal spoke at the event and told a story of her fight with the state to get gender-affirming care for her trans daughter.
“I want to thank Gov. Meyer for his actions today and helping me keep a 20-year promise to my daughter and all the families that this fight has helped,” said Neal.
At least 14 other states and D.C. have passed similar protective laws designed to shield providers and patients from laws in states where gender-affirming care is restricted or criminalized.
“Transgender Delawareans and those traveling here for care can now breathe a little easier,” said Cora Castle, chair of the LGBTQ Commission. “This executive order reflects what science and medical experts have made clear for years: gender-affirming care is lifesaving. It also shows what happens when people with lived experience are trusted to help shape policy — we lead with both empathy and evidence. Delaware is proving what it means to protect all its people.”
