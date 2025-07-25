Mpox isn’t gone as virus continues to spread in Africa

There are so many reasons to support, contribute to, and if you live in Iowa, to vote for, Zach Wahls for United States Senator. He is a brilliant young man who has shown in so many ways he will represent all the people of Iowa. I have always been impressed with Zach’s commitment to people, to honesty, and integrity.

I first met Zach before he ran for office. He was still in school when he fought for the rights of the LGBTQ community within the Boy Scouts of America. As a Boy Scout and Scout leader myself, I was impressed he led this fight as a straight ally and his commitment brought in others to join the fight. It is why I believe with all my heart, his commitment to the people of Iowa. He is running a campaign that is a movement toward the future. Zach has said, “We are building a movement of Iowans committed to improving our state’s future. Empowering our fellow Iowans — people like you — to lead and serve in their communities is a core mission of this campaign. This is the promise I am making with this campaign, and it is the promise I will keep in the U.S. Senate. Iowans deserve leaders who keep their promises. Our state needs new leadership, and I am asking for your vote and your participation in this campaign so we can build this new foundation together.”

Zach Wahls is known for problem-solving serving as a State Senator. He is a sixth-generation Iowan, who always puts middle class and working families first. In the legislature, he’s fought against powerful special interests exploiting Iowans, led the effort to ban politicians from insider trading, proposed common sense term limits, and worked across party lines to deliver real results for Iowa communities. Whether it’s standing up to out-of-state corporations taking advantage of Iowans who live in mobile homes and trailer parks, or challenging his own party leadership when it’s the right thing to do, Zach has a track-record of showing he’ll always put Iowa families first, no matter what.

Zach is a new dad, the father of a seventh-generation Iowan. He is raising his son the way he was raised, with Iowa’s family farm values. He understands the challenges facing Iowa families from first-hand experience. Whether it’s rising costs at the grocery store, the daycare center, or the doctor’s office. As a state senator, he’s worked to lower costs for all Iowans by cutting taxes for middle class families, eliminating unnecessary red tape, and expanding economic opportunity through state investment in trade schools, community colleges, and Iowa’s Regent’s universities.

Many Iowans, and decent people around the nation, will remember Zach from when he first gained national prominence in 2011 as a 19-year-old college kid at the University of Iowa, defending the freedom to marry for all Iowans, including families like his own, with two moms, before the Iowa Legislature. That moment of courage showed Iowa who he is: someone willing to stand up for what’s right, especially when it’s hard. He has never stopped advocating for all Iowa families, as an author, and state senator. He holds degrees from the University of Iowa, and Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs. Today Zach lives in Coralville, with his wife Chloe, their son Elijah, and their dog Zelda. He’s an active member of his Unitarian Universalist congregation, and until recently served as the Vice President of Community Investment at GreenState Credit Union, Iowa’s largest independent financial cooperative.

Iowa needs a senator who understands its communities, and will actually fight for working families, not special interests. That’s exactly what Zach has done all his life. Zach will bring a breath of fresh air to the United States Senate. He will represent Iowans well, and by doing that will also represent the younger generation across the nation who need a voice. Zach will be that voice for Iowa, and the nation.

Zach’s entire career shows he understands what people need, and how to fight for them. He is committed to protecting and expanding social security, Medicare, and Medicaid. While he believes we need to root out fraud, waste, and abuse, he understands it must be done in a way that ensures people who’ve earned these benefits receive them. He will fight to stop Medicare and Medicaid cuts that force rural hospitals to close.

Zach believes If you work hard, and play by the rules, you should always be able to provide for yourself and your family. He will fight to pass the PRO Act to make it easier for workers to join unions, and collectively bargain; and to raise the federal minimum wage to $15.

Zach understands Iowa’s farmers, and rural communities, are the backbone of the state, but face unprecedented challenges from corporate consolidation and failed leadership. He will fight to end the tariff chaos devastating Iowa farmers, and costing families, and for fair trade policies that actually help Iowa farmers compete globally. He will fight to break up agribusiness monopolies that squeeze farmers on costs and prices, and strengthen crop insurance and support beginning farmer programs. He will fight for investment in rural broadband, so every community can compete in the digital economy, and supports renewable energy development to create good-paying rural jobs.

Zach said, “Everyday life has become too expensive for Iowa families. As a new dad, my wife and I experience this every day. I will fight for paid family leave and medical leave, and to restore funding to the public education system.”

Zach has seen Iowa Republicans enact one of the most severe abortion bans in the country. He will fight to codify reproductive rights and restore abortion access, and protect access to contraception and IVF. He will continue defend the right to marry who you love; defend your right to free speech and peaceful protest; and ensure all Americans have access to vote, and our elections are secure. He will fight to uphold a non-partisan and ethical judicial system, and as a young leader believes there should be a 12-year term limit for members of Congress. He wants to ban politicians from trading stocks based on inside information, and pass campaign finance reform, overturning Citizens United.

Zach believes our immigration system is broken, and has seen politicians like Joni Ernst fail to fix the mess it’s in because it benefits the people who donate to their campaigns; businesses that profit from cheap, exploitable labor while Iowa workers get screwed. Zach supports the bipartisan Border Act of 2024 that would have actually secured our border. This bill would keep Iowans safe, deporting noncitizens who are a threat to public safety.

For these reasons, and more, I urge Iowans to vote for Zach Wahls for United States Senate. If you are not in Iowa, you can still support this amazing young man whose election would once again make everyone proud to be an American.



Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.