Republican AGs ask NCAA to revoke medals won by trans athletes

A study published in January 2024 by the Brennan Center for Justice found that America is experiencing a surge in political violence not seen since the assassinations of the 1960s, noting the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the attempted murder of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband by a hammer wielding assailant, the shooting of Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise and Republican colleagues at the annual Congressional Baseball Game, and threats against members who opposed U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) bid for House speaker.

Since the report was issued, there were other high-profile incidents including two attempts on President Donald Trump’s life, an arson fire set with molotov cocktails at the home of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), and the murder and attempted murder of Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota by a suspect who allegedly kept lists of dozens of other elected officials and public figures.

While the spike in violence and intimidation has been felt across the board, the Brennan Center stressed that “surveys and interviews revealed important variations among officeholders’ experiences,” with “Abuse directed at women, people of color, religious minorities, and LGBTQ+ individuals in office often convey[ing] misogynistic, racist, religious, or homophobic hate.”

According to a growing body of reports from civil rights groups and law enforcement agencies, anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and legislation, particularly aimed at trans and nonbinary people, has emboldened extremist activity and heightened the risks for those serving in public life or running for office. The trends map onto the broader population-wide increases in hate violence and intimidation based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

At the same time, advocates say LGBTQ representation in public life is especially important as the community’s rights and freedoms are under assault.

For an insider’s view into the considerations at play for candidates and officeholders, earlier this month the Washington Blade spoke with Evan Low, president and CEO of the The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund and the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute. The organizations, respectively, work to recruit, endorse, and financially support LGBTQ candidates while providing them with leadership development, training, research, and convenings.

A former elected official who served in the California State Assembly from 2014 to 2024 and was previously the youngest openly gay Asian-American mayor in U.S. history, Low noted that “we have seen a significant increase” in threats and violence targeting LGBTQ candidates.

While concrete data is limited, Low said the organization has collected anecdotal reports from many of its more than 500 endorsed candidates, detailing everything from homophobic slurs to vandalized signs and direct threats. “Oftentimes, we’ll see lawn signs that say, ‘No homos in our community.’ That happens every single cycle.”

More recently, however, “I’d say, over the past five years, certainly,” Low said, “we’ve seen more of that rhetoric.” From “the conversations that we’ve had with our elected officials,” he said, the upticks are happening in places where “we’ve seen the increase in laws passed in state houses that really target our community, therefore giving justification to see the increase in the type of [anti-LGBTQ] rhetoric that we see.”

To address these risks, Victory Fund offers candidates strategic guidance and peer support. Low emphasized the importance of helping candidates remain authentic while taking the necessary precautions to stay safe. “We provide advice on how to deal with being authentic in your true lived experience as an openly gay person, while also understanding the safety risks that exist.”

To help the principals deal with these challenges, the organization is also piloting mental health and counseling services. “Sadly, this is the state of affairs,” Low said. “But we’re working to support elected officials, particularly in very hostile communities or states.”

One key element is connecting candidates with mentors — sitting officials who have weathered hate, intimidation, and in some cases violence. “We pair candidates up with other elected officials who have gone through these experiences,” Low said. “That way they have someone who can be a sounding board and share how they dealt with it.”

Victory Fund also urges candidates to report any threats. “Campaigning can be lonely and isolating,” Low said. “We want them to know they’re not alone.”

The threats differ depending on the level of office. Local candidates, Low said, because they often focus on basic civic issues like clean water and road maintenance, generally attract less hate and more grace from the communities they serve, while scrutiny is far more intense at the federal level where “you may face opposition research, threats, and high visibility.”

Low explained that Victory Fund’s training programs emphasize practical tactics and safety planning for candidates regardless of which office they are after. Candidates are urged to establish communication with local law enforcement, make their presence known to relevant agencies, and assess the risks unique to their districts. “We ask: Has there been violence in your area? Are there usual suspects that are hostile to our community? What kind of response can you expect from your local law enforcement?”

These conversations often begin even before someone decides to run, which is deliberate. Victory Fund’s four-day training programs are comprehensive, designed to help prospective candidates weigh not just the professional demands of a campaign, but also the toll on their personal lives. “We hope some participants realize this just isn’t for them — that they can support in other ways.”

Low noted that many LGBTQ+ individuals are drawn to service but may be introverted or have caregiving responsibilities that complicate a run for office. Others may be unsure about exposing their families to the risks that come with visibility. The decision of whether to feature photos of same-sex spouses and children in campaign materials, for instance, can be a balance between authentically representing oneself and mitigating legitimate fears about doxxing or harassment.

He recounted situations in which information about children of LGBTQ candidates was disseminated by far-right actors, even cases where kids were outed online or targeted with slurs. “I want to show that I’m just like any member of the community,” Low said. “But I also want to protect my kids. I’m fair game, but they are not.”

In some cases, Victory Fund has helped candidates erase personal information from the dark web, offering tools and technical assistance to minimize the threat of harassment. Yet, Low was careful to note that political violence can strike anywhere. “Look at Harvey Milk,” Low said. “He was assassinated in a liberal city, in a secured building.”

Low himself required a security detail during his time in the California Legislature. “At Pride parades and public events, I was joined by uniformed officers,” he said. “Even in a progressive state like California, the threats are real.”

That personal experience informs his approach as the head of Victory. “We want to lower the temperature — not just for LGBTQ+ officials but for everyone,” Low said, adding that doing so is vital to preserving democratic norms.

Despite the challenges, Low said interest in running for office has spiked, particularly among transgender individuals. The Victory Institute recently received more than 55 applications for a training cohort specifically for trans candidates, and will launch its first session in Los Angeles this September in partnership with Advocates 4 Trans Equality. Danica Roem, the first openly trans state senator in Virginia and a Victory alum, will be among the trainers.

“You’d think in this hostile environment, people would keep their heads down,” Low said. “Quite the contrary. The uptick is such that members of our community refuse to be erased. They are stepping up.”

He pointed to leaders like U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, a former Victory intern, and Olivia Hill, the first and only trans person elected in Tennessee, as evidence of what’s possible. “Our mission is to build power for the LGBTQ+ community. We are laser focused on that.”

Many of the group’s most promising candidates are in states where anti-LGBTQ laws are on the books. “They are not just surviving,” Low said. “They are thriving.”

Victory’s long-term strategy is focused not just on the next election but on building a pipeline of LGBTQ leaders for the next 10 to 20 years. “We are about the long game,” Low said. “It’s two steps forward, one step back.”

He hopes the stories of LGBTQ officials running and winning in hostile environments will inspire others to get involved, whether as candidates, donors, appointees, or behind-the-scenes organizers. “We need everyone. And we need them now.”

The goal, Low said, is “To help LGBTQ people seize the highest thrones of power” and “change hearts and minds by showing up and leading.”