Self-care a key resource when buying or selling a home
Massage, meditation apps can ease your mind during stressful times
Autumn is traditionally a busy time to search for homes. The period before the holidays start and after the heat of the summer, when vacations are over, kids are back in school, pools are closed, vacations have been taken, and life has a more predictable rhythm. (Whatever that means, these days.)
One could buy or sell, a house or condo, and be settled in their new home by the holidays. According to CNBC, prices are softening. When the interest rates remain higher, competition is not typically as steep. Homes may be sitting longer, so a buyer just might find the house they want and not compete for it. Sellers may still be able to find a buyer for their home if they really need to unload a property that no longer fits their needs or desire to have a fresh start.
In a market that is less competitive, it is important for a seller to have realistic expectations for how much they can get for their property. Often agents speak to their clients about a range of pricing. Think about the cost of plane tickets from one city to another. There is no “magic number” that the universe can guarantee. This is the risk inherent in buying a home. Uncertainty is the only thing in life that is guaranteed. On a positive note, even if a seller doesn’t receive as high an offer for their property as they had hoped, there is no rule stating they must accept an offer that feels too low. The final sales price of a home depends on multiple factors:
- How many people made it that week to see the house?
- How busy was the open house?
- How many people asked for disclosures?
- Is the house priced on the lower end of the range to attract more attention?
- Did a seller feel overconfident and price their home too high, meaning less people even clicked on the listing or went to the open house?
- There are realistic pricing options, and then there are ASPIRATIONAL pricing options.
- What websites is the house listed on? Is it a pocket listing, or fully viewable by everyone in the market?
A seller must remember that their favorite “friendsgivings” and dinner parties hosted in their home are their cherished memories, but they don’t add up to “$15,394 more of value” for the buyer. What does add value? New windows. A resurfaced roof. Newer electrical panels. Updated electrical outlets with GFCI safety features in the kitchen. Cleaned out light fixtures. Replaced light bulbs, some azaleas in the front yard, and maybe a few mums on the front porch in October. A home that looks welcoming, warm, clean, sparkles like new, and smells fresh.
Gratitude also goes a long way in a transaction. The very human propensity to think, “I could have gotten more if only…” can ruin the sense of satisfaction that comes with selling or enjoying a new property. The funny thing about gratitude, is that noticing the good things that happen each day trains the brain to see even more of them.
Lastly, buyers and sellers need to take care of themselves in the process. Big transitions can be stressful. Self-care such as scheduling a massage when the house hits the market, and the use of meditation apps to ease the thinking or ruminating can be immensely helpful. Relaxed brains are more effective brains. Most people want just as smooth of a transaction as does everyone else. Sometimes people need a minute (or an evening) to think. There are some transactions where the buyer and seller willingly exchanged more than just a house. They became friendly. They became resources for each other. They became willing to share their knowledge and thoughts. It became a collaborative process, and not an antagonistic one.
And for that, there is no monetary value.
Joseph Hudson is a referral agent with Metro Referrals. He can be reached at 703-587-0597 or [email protected].
The benefits of multi-generational living
Financial relief, emotional support, deeper sense of connection
As housing prices rise and caregiving needs evolve, many families are turning to multi-generational or “sandwich” living — where two or more adult generations, often including grandparents and grandchildren, share a single household. This way of living can offer financial relief, emotional support, and a deeper sense of connection; however, for it to work well, thoughtful planning is essential. Here’s how to arrange your home to accommodate multiple generations while preserving privacy, comfort, and harmony.
Before rearranging furniture or knocking down walls, start by identifying who will be living in the home and what their needs may be. Having these conversations early helps avoid misunderstandings and ensures the space supports each person’s lifestyle.
Create a list of priorities:
- Privacy: Who will need private bedrooms, entrances, or bathrooms? Will teenagers want more privacy than younger children? Do adult children need work-from-home spaces?
- Accessibility: Are there physical limitations that will require modifications? Do elderly members require features like handrails, walk-in showers, or ramps?
- Shared Space: Where will the family gather? How will the kitchen, dining, and laundry spaces be shared? Will the yard support both playtime and entertaining?
Designating separate zones for each generation is key to avoiding tension. If possible, assign each family unit its own bedroom and bathroom. For even more independence, consider creating small living suites with kitchenettes or separate entrances — often called “in-law suites” if they are not legal apartments.
In homes with less square footage, consider using furniture or partitions to create visual and functional separation. Folding screens, bookcases, or sliding doors can divide rooms without permanent construction.
Examples of private zones include finished basements with a bedroom and living area, converted garages or attics, separate upstairs/downstairs living areas, and accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in the backyard.
If older family members are moving in, making your home age-friendly is critical. If someone in the home has mobility issues, it’s worth consulting an occupational therapist or contractor who specializes in universal design. Even small upgrades can make a big difference in safety and comfort.
Accessibility modifications may incorporate:
• Grab bars in bathrooms
• Lever-style door handles
• Non-slip flooring
• Ramps or stairlifts
• Walk-in tubs or showers
• First-floor bedrooms and baths
The kitchen often becomes the most used — and crowded — space in a multi-generational household. If multiple people will be cooking, increase storage and consider adding a second refrigerator or a separate food prep area. Double sinks, oversized pantries, and ample seating can reduce conflict and keep things running smoothly.
Some families opt for two separate kitchens or a main kitchen with a smaller kitchenette. Even a mini-fridge, microwave, and coffee maker in a bedroom suite can provide added convenience and autonomy.
If adding a bathroom isn’t possible, streamline usage with schedules or by assigning each person a designated time for showering or grooming. Additional shelving and storage can help reduce clutter.
Where possible, create dual-vanity sinks or install pocket doors to allow separate areas for toilets and showers. These small changes can make it easier for multiple people to get ready at once.
Living under one roof doesn’t mean you have to hear everything that happens in the next room. Soundproofing walls, ceilings, or floors between private areas can improve everyone’s experience. Thick rugs, acoustic panels, and solid-core doors are simple ways to reduce noise.
While privacy matters, so does connection. Designate areas where the whole family can gather — like a large living room, dining table, or outdoor patio. These spaces can foster bonding across generations, host celebrations, and encourage communication.
Make sure these common areas are comfortable and versatile. Modular furniture, durable materials, and ample lighting go a long way in creating a welcoming environment.
No matter how well-designed your home is, living with extended family can be challenging without open communication. Discuss house rules early, including expectations for chores, parenting roles, quiet hours, and finances. Some families find it helpful to create a rotating chore chart or hold regular family meetings.
If your home renovations are significant, you may need building permits or zoning approval, especially for adding separate entrances or accessory units. It’s also wise to have clear agreements about shared expenses, home ownership, and caregiving responsibilities. Consider involving a lawyer or financial adviser to help protect relationships and provide different levels of care in the long term.
Multi-generational living can be a rewarding and cost-effective arrangement, offering opportunities for deeper family connections and shared responsibilities. With thoughtful planning, honest conversations, and a flexible approach to space design, your home can support every generation comfortably and with dignity. Whether you’re accommodating aging parents, adult children, or younger family members, setting up your home with intention will pave the way for a harmonious household.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
Big changes ahead: D.C. housing policy is finally shifting
Here’s what it means for you
On Monday, April 21, 2025, I attended the Small Multifamily & Rental Owners Association’s Spring Summit, “Rent Burdened & the Fight for Reform,” held at Busboys and Poets on 14th Street, N.W. The event featured remarks from Mayor Muriel Bowser and Council member Robert White, Chair of the DC Council’s Housing Committee, who offered a timely update on his efforts to address the rental housing crisis. He was joined by Council member Matthew Frumin, chair of the Committee on Human Services and representative for Ward 3, who shared insights on proposed amendments to the Mayor’s ERAP Reform Bill. I was there to listen closely, gather the latest intel from District leadership, and break down what it all means for you — the D.C. rental property owner.
For years, D.C. housing providers have been raising alarms about how difficult it is to invest and operate rental housing in the District. After what felt like years of being ignored, there’s a real — and sudden — shift happening at the DC Council.
Here’s the latest you need to know:
1. DC Rent Registry Launch: Immediate Action Required
The much-anticipated DC Rent Registry is about to go live — and housing providers must act quickly to comply with new requirements. If you Google “DC Rental Registry,” you’ll find the official site right at the top. All housing units must be re-registered within 90 days of the system’s launch, and the process must be completed online — no paper submissions will be accepted. Notices have already started going out to property owners with valid Basic Business Licenses (BBLs), alerting them to the need to re-register. If you have questions, you can email [email protected] for assistance.
To help ease the transition, the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has released training materials, including a demonstration video available on YouTube, webinars tailored especially for small housing providers, and in-person clinics that will be held after June 2. A recording of the webinar will also be made available. Additionally, providers are encouraged to submit feedback — one great idea being floated is to use the registry information to automatically populate RAD forms 3–5, saving time and effort down the line.
2. Real Conversations About Affordable Housing and Rent Stabilization
In another encouraging sign of change, DC Council member Matthew Frumin recently acknowledged that the affordable housing crisis impacts not just tenants, but housing providers as well. He and other Council members have spent several weeks meeting with landlords directly to understand what policies could be made more fair and workable. One key example is the new Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) modification bill, which Frumin believes will demonstrate that improvements to housing policy can be made without harming providers.
Frumin also stressed the importance of improving the rent collection process and pledged to tackle reforms to rent stabilization, although he noted that a lack of funding for housing vouchers remains a significant challenge. Importantly, he confirmed that reforming the Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA) is now being actively considered — with a new focus on making it fair for all stakeholders, not just tenants. As Frumin put it, “We can work together to create a system that works for everyone.”
3. A New Approach to Rental Housing Policy: Council member Robert White’s Vision
Another significant shift is coming from Council member Robert White, now serving as Chair of the DC Housing Committee. In a notable break from past practice, White has committed to moving away from letting only tenant advocates shape housing laws — a major change that could create more balanced, workable solutions for landlords and tenants alike. Recognizing that the rental housing market is in crisis, White has taken a strong position: if the city doesn’t act to repair its investment climate, the people most hurt will be working families, not the wealthy.
White and his team have met intensively with housing stakeholders, listening carefully to their concerns. Across the board, one issue kept surfacing: the Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA) is seen as a major obstacle to rental housing investment and development. While TOPA was designed with good intentions, White acknowledged that the data now shows it is often hurting the very people it was meant to help. He plans to introduce amendments to make TOPA more workable — reforms aimed at making the program serve residents more effectively without scaring away investment.
Beyond TOPA, White is also focused on improving fairness in the eviction process. Right now, Superior Court vacancies are causing significant delays, and he believes the system needs to function properly for both landlords and tenants. He also wants to create a Small Multifamily Repair and Maintenance Fund to support property upkeep, although funding for that initiative remains a hurdle.
White emphasized that when housing providers come to testify at upcoming hearings, they should bring a spirit of problem-solving, not confrontation. His goal is clear: to create policies that keep DC’s rental market healthy and accessible — without sacrificing fairness or sustainability. Hearings on the Rental Act were scheduled as soon as the mayor’s budget was passed on May 27th. The first vote will take place on July 14. White made it clear that while rent control issues may be addressed later, immediate action is needed on these foundational challenges.
So what are the key takeaways for housing providers like you?
Scott Bloom is owner and senior property manager of Columbia Property Management. Reach him at 888-857-6594.
Celebrate the power of homeownership this Fourth of July
Owning a home is powerful act of self-determination
This Fourth of July, celebrate more than independence: celebrate the power of LGBTQ+ homeownership. Explore resources, rights, and representation with GayRealEstate.com, the trusted leader in LGBTQ+ real estate for over 30 years.
Home is more than a house: it’s a symbol of freedom
As the fireworks light up the sky this Fourth of July, LGBTQ+ individuals and families across the country are not just celebrating the nation’s independence — they’re celebrating personal milestones of freedom, visibility, and the right to call a place their own.
For many in the LGBTQ+ community, owning a home represents more than stability — it’s a powerful act of self-determination. After generations of discrimination and exclusion from housing opportunities, more LGBTQ+ people are stepping into homeownership with pride and purpose.
Why homeownership matters to the LGBTQ+ community
While progress has been made, LGBTQ+ homebuyers still face unique challenges, including:
- Housing discrimination, even in states with legal protections
- Limited access to LGBTQ+ friendly realtors and resources
- Concerns about safety and acceptance in new neighborhoods
- Lack of representation in the real estate industry
That’s why the Fourth of July is a perfect time to reflect not just on freedom as a concept, but on how that freedom is expressed in the real world — through ownership, safety, and pride in where and how we live.
Finding LGBTQ+ Friendly Neighborhoods
One of the top concerns for LGBTQ+ buyers is whether they’ll feel safe, accepted, and welcome in their new neighborhood. Thanks to evolving attitudes and stronger community support, many cities across the U.S. now offer inclusive, affirming environments.
Some of the best cities for LGBTQ+ home buyers include:
- Wilton Manors, Fla. – A vibrant LGBTQ+ hub with strong community ties
- Palm Springs, Calif. – A longtime favorite for LGBTQ+ homeowners
- Asheville, N.C. – Progressive and artsy, with growing LGBTQ+ visibility
- Portland, Ore. – Inclusive, eco-conscious, and diverse
- Philadelphia, PA – Rich in history and LGBTQ+ community leadership
When you work with an LGBTQ+ friendly realtor, you get insight into more than property values — you get a real perspective on where you’ll feel most at home.
Navigating the real estate process with confidence
Whether you’re a first-time gay homebuyer or preparing to sell your home as an LGBTQ+ couple, it’s essential to understand your rights and options. Here are a few key tips:
1. Work with a trusted LGBTQ+ real estate agent
Representation matters. A gay realtor, lesbian real estate agent, or LGBTQ+ friendly agent understands the unique concerns you may face and advocates for you every step of the way.
Use GayRealEstate.com to connect with LGBTQ+ real estate agents near you. For over 30 years, we’ve helped LGBTQ+ buyers and sellers find their ideal home and a professional who respects their identity.
2. Know your legal protections
While federal law (via the Fair Housing Act and Supreme Court rulings) prohibits housing discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, enforcement can vary by state. Make sure to research:
- State-level housing discrimination laws
- Local LGBTQ+ protections and resources
- What to do if you experience discrimination during a transaction
3. Secure inclusive financing
While most lenders follow fair lending rules, it’s smart to seek out banks or credit unions with LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and a history of non-discriminatory lending practices.
4. Plan for the future as a family
For same-sex couples, especially unmarried partners, it’s vital to review how you’ll hold the title, designate beneficiaries, and plan your estate.
Ask your agent or attorney about:
- Joint tenancy with right of survivorship
- Living trusts
- Powers of attorney and healthcare proxies
Selling a home as an LGBTQ+ homeowner
If you’re listing your home, working with a gay-friendly real estate agent ensures your identity and story are honored — not hidden — in the process.
Highlight:
- Your community connections
- Your home’s role in creating a safe space
- Local LGBTQ+ resources to attract like-minded buyers
Showcasing the full value of your home includes sharing what it meant to live there authentically and safely.
Your home, your freedom
The Fourth of July reminds us that freedom isn’t just an abstract idea — it’s lived every day in the spaces where we find comfort, love, and belonging. For the LGBTQ+ community, the right to own and thrive in a home is part of the larger journey toward full equality.
At GayRealEstate.com, we believe every LGBTQ+ person deserves:
- A safe place to live
- A community that welcomes them
- An advocate in the home buying or selling process
Ready to make a move?
Whether you’re dreaming of your first home, upgrading with your partner, or selling a space that helped shape your identity, GayRealEstate.com is your trusted partner. With our nationwide network of gay realtors, lesbian real estate agents, and LGBTQ+ friendly professionals, we make your journey smooth, respectful, and informed.
Visit GayRealEstate.com to:
- Search LGBTQ+ friendly homes
- Connect with inclusive real estate agents
- Access free guides for buyers and sellers
- Protect your rights and get expert advice
This Fourth of July, celebrate more than independence — celebrate your freedom to live, love, and own with pride.
