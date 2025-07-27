Self-care a key resource when buying or selling a home

Autumn is traditionally a busy time to search for homes. The period before the holidays start and after the heat of the summer, when vacations are over, kids are back in school, pools are closed, vacations have been taken, and life has a more predictable rhythm. (Whatever that means, these days.)

One could buy or sell, a house or condo, and be settled in their new home by the holidays. According to CNBC, prices are softening. When the interest rates remain higher, competition is not typically as steep. Homes may be sitting longer, so a buyer just might find the house they want and not compete for it. Sellers may still be able to find a buyer for their home if they really need to unload a property that no longer fits their needs or desire to have a fresh start.

In a market that is less competitive, it is important for a seller to have realistic expectations for how much they can get for their property. Often agents speak to their clients about a range of pricing. Think about the cost of plane tickets from one city to another. There is no “magic number” that the universe can guarantee. This is the risk inherent in buying a home. Uncertainty is the only thing in life that is guaranteed. On a positive note, even if a seller doesn’t receive as high an offer for their property as they had hoped, there is no rule stating they must accept an offer that feels too low. The final sales price of a home depends on multiple factors:

How many people made it that week to see the house?

How busy was the open house?

How many people asked for disclosures?

Is the house priced on the lower end of the range to attract more attention?

Did a seller feel overconfident and price their home too high, meaning less people even clicked on the listing or went to the open house?

There are realistic pricing options, and then there are ASPIRATIONAL pricing options.

What websites is the house listed on? Is it a pocket listing, or fully viewable by everyone in the market?

A seller must remember that their favorite “friendsgivings” and dinner parties hosted in their home are their cherished memories, but they don’t add up to “$15,394 more of value” for the buyer. What does add value? New windows. A resurfaced roof. Newer electrical panels. Updated electrical outlets with GFCI safety features in the kitchen. Cleaned out light fixtures. Replaced light bulbs, some azaleas in the front yard, and maybe a few mums on the front porch in October. A home that looks welcoming, warm, clean, sparkles like new, and smells fresh.

Gratitude also goes a long way in a transaction. The very human propensity to think, “I could have gotten more if only…” can ruin the sense of satisfaction that comes with selling or enjoying a new property. The funny thing about gratitude, is that noticing the good things that happen each day trains the brain to see even more of them.

Lastly, buyers and sellers need to take care of themselves in the process. Big transitions can be stressful. Self-care such as scheduling a massage when the house hits the market, and the use of meditation apps to ease the thinking or ruminating can be immensely helpful. Relaxed brains are more effective brains. Most people want just as smooth of a transaction as does everyone else. Sometimes people need a minute (or an evening) to think. There are some transactions where the buyer and seller willingly exchanged more than just a house. They became friendly. They became resources for each other. They became willing to share their knowledge and thoughts. It became a collaborative process, and not an antagonistic one.

And for that, there is no monetary value.



Joseph Hudson is a referral agent with Metro Referrals. He can be reached at 703-587-0597 or [email protected].