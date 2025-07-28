Sasha Colby’s ‘Stripped II Tour’ is more than a show — it’s a movement

Sasha Colby didn’t set out to become “your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen.” It just kind of happened.

“You know, I was so stoned,” she admitted with a laugh, recalling the filming of her “Meet the Queens” promo. “We were about to sit down for the interview, and they were like, ‘Oh, just think of something, like a catchphrase you want to say.’” What came out was a now-iconic phrase that captured the truth: Colby is the queen’s queen, beloved by legends, adored by fans, and deeply respected in her craft. “It came out of the deep crevices in here,” she said, pointing to her head.

She thinks RuPaul might have planted the seed: “Ru had said on the main stage once, ‘You’re a drag queen’s drag queen — you’re what drag queens watch.’ And maybe that stuck in my head and just kind of … word association.”

And she’s only getting started.

After making history as the first out trans winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” to headline a Live Nation tour, Colby is hitting the road again this fall. Her “Stripped II” tour kicks off Sept. 16 in Seattle and wraps up in Hawaii, where she’ll bring her artistry full circle back home. This time, it’s bigger, bolder, and deeply personal, just like Sasha herself.

“I’m really excited to be going back on the road,” she told the Los Angeles Blade. “We’re doing a lot more cities. I think we did 23 last year, and this year we’re doing 30.” But the expansion isn’t just about scale, it’s about purpose. “The last tour was more about my journey to ‘Drag Race.’ This one’s about having fun, having some escapism, and magic. That’s so desperately needed in the world right now.”

The show is shaped by themes of resilience, joy, and gender freedom. It’s not just entertainment, it’s a protest in lipstick and lace.

“For me, doing drag is a protest,” Sasha said. “The most accessible way I can create change is through art and storytelling.” That means celebrating her Native Hawaiian heritage, honoring trans and queer ancestors, and centering the experiences mainstream media still too often ignores. “I love talking about how Native Hawaiians used to live and how they revered and had a space for trans people, for nonbinary people,” she said. “Those two things — the cultural and the queer — they overlap a lot. That’s my safe space to create from.”

The show will include Easter eggs for fans, references to cultural pride, sex and body positivity, and, of course, a healthy dose of gender fuckery. “Just really bending the mind,” she said, “and hopefully allowing us to get more comfortable with what we see as sexy or queer — or even straight, you know?”

It’s no surprise that Sasha’s rise to icon status has made her a beacon of trans joy and resilience. But she’s honest about the weight of that visibility.

“I actually try not to think about being someone everyone looks up to,” she confessed. “I’m definitely far from a perfect example of always having my shit together.” What grounds her, though, is openness. “I think that’s the real point of strength in vulnerability — being OK to show yourself, flaws and all.”

It’s a reminder that behind every perfectly executed performance is a full human being with trauma, imposter syndrome, and insecurities, just like the rest of us. And yet, she shows up anyway. “It comes and goes. It comes in waves. Work in progress.”

Digital spaces, she says, have been crucial for building community when in-person organizing isn’t always possible. “Sometimes when we can’t be there in person, all we have is community online.” But that connection comes with responsibility. “What we post matters. A lot of people look to us as their news source. So I try to be mindful of that.”

Her activism, like her art, feels instinctive. “I think maybe just my upbringing — being Native Hawaiian, living with injustice on an occupied island nation — I’ve always just been interested in speaking truth,” she said. “I’m trying to do this mantra where I don’t have to be right, I just have to be happy. Unfortunately, being right makes me happy.”

Same, Sasha. Same.

Her connection to her roots runs deep: not just culturally, but queerly. “Being queer, being trans got me connected with my Hawaiian side,” she explained. “There’s a long history of trans hula dancers and singers. They were the ones who taught me about Miss Continental, the Glades, the Carousel — all these places I was drawn to as a performer.”

One concept she carries with her is the Hawaiian idea that “kana” (your purpose in life) is tied to “kulana” (your responsibility to community). “Once you know your purpose, then that’s easy to understand your part in your community — whether it be your trans community, local community, or global community.”

As for the future? “Sky’s the limit,” she said, beaming. “I see myself telling stories in different ways — drag, film, music, stage. I just love telling stories.” And she hopes that trans and queer people everywhere keep doing the same. “Keep on existing, because it’s making everybody so upset. It’s wild — but we’re not going to stop.”

Before we wrapped, I asked Sasha what she would say to her younger self—before the wigs, before the titles, before she became everyone’s favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen. “Oh, baby girl,” she said tenderly, “even though it feels like you’re trapped in your body, in your house, in your family—just stick with it. You’re one stubborn little gal. And don’t forget, you’ve always taken care of yourself. You got you.”

And what is she most proud of? It’s not the crown, or the titles, or the sold-out shows. “I’m proud that after working as a gig worker, living off tips for 30 years, I can finally pay my bills on autopay,” she said. “It’s an amazing thing for trans women of color to be able to do that. So, thank you, drag.”

Yes. Thank you, drag. And thank you, Sasha Colby, for reminding us that joy is revolutionary, art is healing, and we shouldn’t just “protect the dolls,” we should also pay the dolls.

Check out the full interview:

(Video courtesy of the Los Angeles Blade)

“Stripped II” runs from Sept. 16 to Nov.15, 2025, with 30 confirmed North American dates, including Los Angeles on Sept. 26 and a grand finale in Honolulu, bringing “Stripped II”’s powerful celebration of trans joy and storytelling to a wider audience than ever.