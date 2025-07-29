Federal Government
EEOC sued for refusing to enforce protections for trans workers
Lawsuit filed by Democracy Forward and the National Women’s Law Center
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and its acting chair, Andrea Lucas, were accused of failing to enforce protections for transgender workers in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday by Democracy Forward and the National Women’s Law Center.
In their complaint, the groups argue that the EEOC’s non-enforcement policy denies complainants’ access to the investigative processes, dismisses active cases brought on their behalf, and blocks payments to state and local civil rights agencies.
The EEOC is responsible for reviewing discrimination complaints against private employers with 15 or more employees or, in the case of age discrimination allegations, private employers with 20 or more employees.
Should the EEOC move forward with a formal investigation and attempts at mediation or conciliation with the employer are unsuccessful, the agency may issue a notice of right to sue and in some cases will file a lawsuit on behalf of the complainant.
Per a press release from Democracy Forward announcing the action, the agency is accused of acting unlawfully under Title VII, the Fifth Amendment’s Equal Protection guarantee, the Administrative Procedure Act, and the Bostock v. Clayton County precedent, a 2020 case where the U.S. Supreme Court held that employment discrimination under federal law includes discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, “confirming protections for LGBTQ+ workers that the EEOC had already recognized for nearly a decade.”
Specifically, according to the complaint, beginning in January the EEOC “halted the charge-investigation process for all charges tied to sexual orientation or gender identity,” then “moved to dismiss with prejudice its own employment discrimination lawsuits brought on behalf of transgender charging parties,” which “concerned transgender workers who had been subjected to egregious conditions in the workplace: slurs and grossly derogatory statements, graphic sexual comments and unwanted physical touching, misgendering, unfavorable shift changes, and termination after disclosing their gender identity—often in combination.”
Then, in April, “the EEOC directed that all charges of gender-identity discrimination be
categorically classified as meritless and suitable for dismissal” and “now, the EEOC purports to accept for processing only certain kinds of charges brought by transgender charging parties—standalone hiring, firing, and promotion claims—but no others.”
Under the EEOC’s “Trans Exclusion Policy,” the groups write, the agency has abandoned its “statutorily mandated charge-investigation process” for “all other charges tied to gender-identity discrimination, including harassment and the many other adverse employment actions outside of hiring, firing, and promotion, as well as retaliation claims.”
As noted in their complaint, President Donald Trump removed Commissioners Charlotte Burrows and Jocelyn Samuels from the EEOC before the end of their terms, leaving only the acting chair and Commissioner Kalpana Kotagal.
In the press release, Democracy Forward included a statement from the organization’s President and CEO Skye Perryman:
“For over 60 years, the EEOC’s mandate has been to protect workers from discrimination, not to pick and choose who is deemed worthy of protection based on political interference. The Trump-Vance administration’s unlawful effort to erase protections for transgender people is cruel, and a violation of the law and the Constitution. We are honored to be alongside our partners and clients to hold this administration accountable and ensure every worker is protected under the law.”
Federal Government
Education Department targets Va. school districts over bathroom policies
Investigation announced in February
The U.S. Department of Education on Friday said policies in five Northern Virginia school districts violate federal law by allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and other sex-segregated facilities that align with their gender identity.
The agency, which said the policies must be rescinded, announced investigations into the Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William County school districts in February, following a complaint by America First Legal, the group founded by deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.
President Donald Trump’s second administration has argued trans-inclusive school policies violate Title IX, the federal civil rights law barring sex-based discrimination in educational institutions — a reversal of the approach taken under the Biden-Harris administration.
“Although this type of behavior was tolerated by the previous administration, it’s time for Northern Virginia’s experiment with radical gender ideology and unlawful discrimination to come to an end,” Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said in a statement.
The five districts include about a third of Virginia’s public school students, according to the Washington Post, which noted they “have previously fought efforts from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and others to dissolve policies supporting transgender students and have been vocal about decisions that they say are designed to create welcoming environments.”
Praising the agency’s announcement on Friday, Youngkin said, “These school divisions have been violating federal law, deliberately neglecting their responsibility to protect students’ safety, privacy and dignity, and ignoring parents’ rights.”
Federal Government
Court blocks Trump’s anti-LGBTQ restrictions on grants in health and housing
Funding suspended under Trump orders targeting DEI, trans rights
A federal court on Friday granted a temporary restraining order to plaintiffs challenging the Trump-Vance administration’s restrictions on grant funding for organizations serving survivors of domestic and sexual violence, LGBTQ youth, and unhoused populations.
Pursuant to President Donald Trump’s issuance of executive orders prohibiting the use of federal dollars to support diversity, equity, and inclusion along with transgender rights, the U.S. Departments of Housing and Urban Development and Health and Human Services each moved to suspend several of their grant programs.
Democracy Forward, one of the groups representing plaintiffs in the case, characterized the restrictions as an attempt to “impose ideological and political limits” on funding that was authorized by Congress through the Violence Against Women Act, the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act, and the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act.
The loss of federal grants posed an existential threat to many of these organizations, which would have been forced to either abandon their work or risk legal liability simply for running inclusive programs and acknowledging the existence and needs of trans people.
In March, U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) led Senate Democrats in two letters to HUD Secretary Scott Turner urging him to continue the disbursement of grants through the agency’s Continuum of Care program, which supports homelessness-related initiatives and provider organizations.
The senators in their second letter called on the department to “ensure all individuals experiencing homelessness receive protection and support, regardless of gender identity, location, or other characteristics.”
Democracy Forward President Skye Perryman also addressed how the Trump administration’s funding restrictions will harm LGBTQ populations served by the organizations and providers impacted by the policy.
“This administration continues to target people in vulnerable communities; and we continue to meet them in court,” she said. “Organizations serving survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, LGBTQ+ youth, and people experiencing homelessness should not be forced to abandon their work, erase the identities of those they serve, or compromise their values just to keep their doors open.”
“This unlawful and harmful policy puts extreme schemes ahead of people’s dignity and safety by restricting essential federal support,” Perryman said. “At Democracy Forward, we are proud to be alongside this nationwide coalition and our partners to hold the administration accountable for undermining people’s safety.”
In a statement that was shared along with Perryman’s in Democracy Forward’s press release on Friday about the TRO, the plaintiffs said:
“We welcome the court’s decision to grant our motion to halt the Trump-Vance administration’s unlawful and dangerous funding restrictions. These conditions threaten to undermine decades of progress in supporting survivors of violence, LGBTQI+ youth, and unhoused individuals.
“Our organizations exist to serve everyone with compassion and equity, and we will not be forced to choose between our values and mission and the communities we serve. The court’s order is a critical step in protecting life-saving programs and ensuring that the providers across the country can continue their work without political interference.
“We brought this case because we have seen firsthand the harm these restrictions would cause. This ruling affirms what we have long known, that the law does not permit any government to use its funding power to force service providers to abandon their core principles.”
Federal Government
Garcia writes to HHS Secretary about the dismantling of HIV programs in Trump’s second term
Out congressman was elected top Democrat on House Oversight on June 24
U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter on Thursday to U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. demanding answers about the Trump-Vance administration’s “systematic” elimination of programs to fight HIV in the U.S. and around the world.
Also signed by Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois, the letter requests information about cuts to federal support for HIV research, including vaccine development efforts, the shuttering of the HIV prevention division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the defunding of programs providing HIV treatment and prevention services since President Donald Trump returned to the White House.
The lawmakers requested responses by or before the end of July.
“It is shameful that HHS Secretary RFK Jr. and the Trump Administration are working to dismantle our HIV research, care, and prevention programs aimed at eradicating the disease across the world,” Garcia said. “This decision is absolutely reckless and puts millions of lives at risk. Oversight Democrats refuse to let Secretary Kennedy’s reliance on conspiracy theories and misinformation threaten the health and safety of our public health.”
“The Trump Administration’s reckless decision to gut HIV prevention and research programs is not only scientifically indefensible—it’s morally unconscionable. These cuts jeopardize the health of millions, both at home and abroad, and reverse decades of bipartisan progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS,” Krishnamoorthi said. “We’re demanding answers because the American people, and the global community, deserve better than politically motivated neglect of public health.”
Echoing warnings from HIV and public health experts, the congressmen in their letter stressed that backsliding in efforts to fight the disease at home and abroad come just as advancements in treatment and prevention have finally put some of the most ambitious goals to end the epidemic within reach.
The letter suggests that Kennedy’s embrace of misinformation about HIV might explain, to some extent, his dismantling of programs to end the epidemic at home and abroad, specifically, pointing to the secretary’s history of challenging the overwhelming and longstanding scientific and medical consensus about the causal relationship between HIV and AIDS.
The congressmen also detailed many of the real-world consequences of health policy concerning HIV in Trump’s second term. For example, they note experts anticipate there will be millions of excess new HIV infections and hundreds of thousands of excess HIV-related deaths in Sub-Saharan Africa in just one year.
The letter also warns that “President Trump’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget request for domestic HIV program calls for a $1.5 billion reduction in funding,” which “could lead to more than 143,000 additional HIV cases in the United States within five years and about 127,000 additional deaths from HIV and AIDS-related causes.”
Garcia’s leadership of Oversight Dems will be closely watched
If Democrats recapture a majority of seats in the House next year, Garcia becomes chair of the committee and has access to far more powerful tools to exercise oversight — like the authority to issue subpoenas (unilaterally or by majority vote) compelling witnesses to testify or requiring officials to turn over documents.
Leadership positions, especially coveted spots leading the most powerful committees in Congress, are typically awarded based on seniority. When the House Democratic caucus elected Garcia on June 24, it marked the first first time in more than a century that a second-term member was selected for the role.
During his brief time in Washington, the congressman, who is openly gay and formerly served as mayor of Long Beach, has emerged as arguably one of the strongest communicators in the House Democratic caucus and one of his party’s most vocal critics of the second Trump administration.
Thursday’s letter, which comes less than a month after his election as ranking member, may signal how Garcia will approach fact finding missions and investigations, or where he will focus the committee’s work, under the vastly expanded powers that might be available to him after the midterms.
WorldPride D.C. attendance numbers still undetermined
EEOC sued for refusing to enforce protections for trans workers
St. Lucia sodomy law struck down
Cuban lawmakers simplify process for trans people to change IDs
An inclusive romance bookstore blossoms in Old Town after fire
My boyfriend doesn’t know I hook up with lots of other guys
Mpox isn’t gone as virus continues to spread in Africa
Rehoboth Pride celebrates third year amid drag brunch controversy
The personal becomes political in explosive ‘Eddington’
Republican AGs ask NCAA to revoke medals won by trans athletes
