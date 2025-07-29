WorldPride D.C. attendance numbers still undetermined

Last week, the D.C. Council considered removing one of the most contentious ballot initiatives in D.C. government’s history — but for now, it stays.

In a 7-5 vote, an amendment to the D.C. budget — proposed by Ward 4 Council member Janeese Lewis George — ended the repeal of Initiative 82, keeping the incrementally rising tipped wage in the District.

In November 2022, D.C. residents overwhelmingly — at 73.94% — voted for the “District of Columbia Tip Credit Elimination Act of 2021” ballot measure (a.k.a. Initiative 82), which would slowly phase out the tipped wage in the District.

This act had a goal to increase the wages of everyone working in the District, promote wage fairness, and reduce wage theft by gradually raising the tipped minimum wage over five years. From restaurant owners’ perspectives, though, the act is doing more harm than good.

In many parts of the United States, people who earn a “tipped wage” are paid less than the minimum wage — with the expectation that the tips they earn on shift will make up the difference and ideally push them above the minimum. These tipped wages vary by state (or district), but are often significantly lower than the minimum wage.

In 2021, when this act was proposed, tipped workers made $5.05 per hour plus tips, while minimum wage workers earned $15.20 an hour. The ballot initiative passed with the hope that it would uplift those working in the service industry.

Since the initiative passed, there have been small increases to the tipped minimum wage in D.C. — rising to $6 in May 2023, $8 in July 2023, and then $10 in July 2024. Another $2 increase was scheduled for this July, but on June 3, the D.C. Council passed emergency legislation to pause the jump for 90 days.

Since the pause, there’s been pushback from both sides of the initiative picket line.

Supporters of Initiative 82 argue the measure prevents wage theft and ensures adequate income, especially as inflation and the cost of living continue to rise.

Opponents — most notably the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) — claim the initiative will prompt “44% of full-service casual restaurants in D.C. [to] close by the end of 2025.”

At Spark Social House (2009 14th St NW), D.C.’s first nonalcoholic LGBTQ bar, the management team is rethinking not just what goes in the glass, but how staff are paid behind the bar. They opened in March of 2025, with Initiative 82 affecting how they pay their tipped staff.

“We actually started out paying minimum wage at $17.50 and then found that that was not actually sustainable,” owner Nick Tsusaki explained. “We had a group staff meeting, and decided to do $12 an hour for our hourlies, and then more for our managers on duty. We don’t have bar backs or any roles like that, so everybody just kind of makes the same amount.”

Rather than follow the traditional tipped wage system, Spark implemented a more collective structure designed to promote equity, while still allowing for the business to financially work.

“We’re just focused on ourselves. The way that our tips work is we pool tips over a two-week pay period, and then portion those out evenly based on the number of hours that you’ve worked in that two-week window,” Tsusaki said.

One key aspect of this step toward equity in tipped roles is their standard automatic gratuity charge.

“For us, it felt like the fairest way to distribute the tips was to do the 20% autogratuity to make it more equitable,” he said. “I went from bar back to business owner within the past two years so I’ve been in each of these positions. When I was looking to open Spark, I tried to think of how we could reimagine the payment system within the confines of what is possible as a business. And that’s what we came up with to try to make things feel more equally distributed.”

But for Tsusaki, Spark is about much more than margins and payroll — it’s about building community and offering something that goes beyond the drink itself.

“What I want people to understand is that what you’re paying for is not what’s in your cup – you are not paying for the actual value of this cup of coffee. We know that you can make that at home for free, basically. You are paying your portion of the rent, the utilities, the labor costs, insurance– all of these other costs that go into creating one of the 20 plus LGBTQ spaces in the city. I understand being frustrated about prices or tipping, but it’s more about understanding the larger business.”

Ultimately, that sense of building a space — with a dedicated mission inherently in its pay structure to provide for its staff members rather than an arbitrary sales quota goal — is another factor that distinguishes Spark.

“I think what we value, and understand is that what we have here is not just the best coffee, which we do, but it’s that we have this space that is so unique and versatile to host different groups and events. It feels really safe to people from all parts of the LGBTQ community – that is what our ‘product’ is, more than anything.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who initially opposed Initiative 82 in 2022, proposed a full repeal of the law in her 2026 budget, which was passed in May. Bowser cited multiple reasons for backing a repeal — echoing RAMW’s concerns over rising costs for restaurants, increased closures, and job losses.

The Washington Blade reached out to D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson prior to the vote to determine the fate of Initiative 82. His message was clear — he’s siding with the vote count.

“If the votes are there to repeal the initiative, I will leave it in,” Mendelson told the Blade. “If the votes are not there, I will take it out.”

The votes weren’t there, leading to a repeal of the repeal — and a slightly higher paycheck for tipped wage workers in the District.