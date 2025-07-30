Buttigieg says allowing trans women, girls to compete in sports raises ‘fairness issues’

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said there are “serious fairness issues” with allowing transgender women and girls to compete with or against their cisgender counterparts in sports.

The gay former Cabinet secretary and 2020 presidential contender’s comments came during an interview with NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Monday, after host Steve Inskeep flagged controversial anti-trans remarks made recently by former President Barack Obama’s Democratic Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel.

“I think the approach starts with compassion,” Buttigieg said. “Compassion for transgender people, compassion for families, especially young people who are going through this, and also empathy for people who are not sure what all of this means for them. Like, wondering, ‘Wait a minute. I got a daughter in a sports league. Is she going to be competing with boys right now?’ And just taking everybody seriously.”

He continued, “I think when you do that, that does call into question some of the past orthodoxies of my party. For example, around sports, where I think most reasonable people would recognize that there are serious fairness issues if you just treat this as not mattering when a trans athlete wants to compete in women’s sports.”

However, Buttigieg added, “These decisions should be in the hands of sports leagues and school boards and not politicians” in Washington who are eager to exploit the issue or “use this as a political pawn.”

Another caveat, he said, is how fact-specific these determinations can be based on the circumstances at play in each case. For example, “chess is different from weightlifting, and weightlifting is different from volleyball, and middle school is different from the Olympics.”

“So that’s exactly why I think that we shouldn’t be grandstanding on this as politicians,” he said. “We should be empowering communities and organizations and schools to make the right decisions.”

During an interview last week with conservative pundit Megyn Kelly, Emanuel criticized the Democratic Party’s position on the sports issue but also voiced his opposition to housing trans women in women’s prisons and his skepticism about minors receiving puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones.

The former Chicago mayor who served as U.S. ambassador to Japan in the Biden-Harris administration and is publicly considering a run for president in 2028 also declared, “Can a man become a woman? No.”

On trans rights, particularly on the question of eligibility to compete in school sports, other Democrats have made remarks and taken positions closer to those expressed by Buttigieg on Monday, though none have gone as far as Emanuel.

For example, in March California Gov. Gavin Newsom told conservative activist Charlie Kirk “I think it’s an issue of fairness” and that opponents of inclusive policies for trans athletes without conditions or exceptions are “deeply unfair.”