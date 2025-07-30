Politics
Buttigieg says allowing trans women, girls to compete in sports raises ‘fairness issues’
He said decisions should be left to local leagues, school boards
Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said there are “serious fairness issues” with allowing transgender women and girls to compete with or against their cisgender counterparts in sports.
The gay former Cabinet secretary and 2020 presidential contender’s comments came during an interview with NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Monday, after host Steve Inskeep flagged controversial anti-trans remarks made recently by former President Barack Obama’s Democratic Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel.
“I think the approach starts with compassion,” Buttigieg said. “Compassion for transgender people, compassion for families, especially young people who are going through this, and also empathy for people who are not sure what all of this means for them. Like, wondering, ‘Wait a minute. I got a daughter in a sports league. Is she going to be competing with boys right now?’ And just taking everybody seriously.”
He continued, “I think when you do that, that does call into question some of the past orthodoxies of my party. For example, around sports, where I think most reasonable people would recognize that there are serious fairness issues if you just treat this as not mattering when a trans athlete wants to compete in women’s sports.”
However, Buttigieg added, “These decisions should be in the hands of sports leagues and school boards and not politicians” in Washington who are eager to exploit the issue or “use this as a political pawn.”
Another caveat, he said, is how fact-specific these determinations can be based on the circumstances at play in each case. For example, “chess is different from weightlifting, and weightlifting is different from volleyball, and middle school is different from the Olympics.”
“So that’s exactly why I think that we shouldn’t be grandstanding on this as politicians,” he said. “We should be empowering communities and organizations and schools to make the right decisions.”
During an interview last week with conservative pundit Megyn Kelly, Emanuel criticized the Democratic Party’s position on the sports issue but also voiced his opposition to housing trans women in women’s prisons and his skepticism about minors receiving puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones.
The former Chicago mayor who served as U.S. ambassador to Japan in the Biden-Harris administration and is publicly considering a run for president in 2028 also declared, “Can a man become a woman? No.”
On trans rights, particularly on the question of eligibility to compete in school sports, other Democrats have made remarks and taken positions closer to those expressed by Buttigieg on Monday, though none have gone as far as Emanuel.
For example, in March California Gov. Gavin Newsom told conservative activist Charlie Kirk “I think it’s an issue of fairness” and that opponents of inclusive policies for trans athletes without conditions or exceptions are “deeply unfair.”
Featured Local Savings
Politics
Congressional Republicans propose renaming Kennedy Center after Trump
President has objected to institution’s drag performances
Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Onder of Missouri has introduced a bill to “designate the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as the ‘Donald J. Trump Center for the Performing Arts.”
The congressman said, “I cannot think of a more ubiquitous symbol of American exceptionalism in the arts, entertainment, and popular culture at large than President Trump.”
Last week, GOP members of the House Appropriations Committee voted 33-25 to approve an amendment to an annual spending bill that would rename the Kennedy Center’s famed opera house after the first lady, Melania Trump.
The proposal, said U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho), was an “excellent way to recognize [Melania Trump’s] support and commitment to promoting the arts.”
Shortly into his second term, President Donald Trump moved to take control of the Kennedy Center, taking over the institution’s board and naming himself chair — arguing that it had become too “woke.”
The president objected to the Kennedy Center hosting drag performances, which he and his allies has framed as inappropriate uses of federal funding, and the move came as part of a broader pushback against diversity and inclusion efforts in publicly funded institutions.
He also installed a loyalist, Ric Grenell, as interim executive director.
The openly gay diplomat was previously, in Trump’s first administration, acting director of national intelligence, special presidential envoy for Serbia–Kosovo peace negotiations, and U.S. ambassador to Germany.
Politics
Republican AGs ask NCAA to revoke medals won by trans athletes
Letter follows UPenn’s agreement with White House
More than two dozen Republican state attorneys general are calling for the National Collegiate Athletic Association to revoke medals that transgender athletes won.
In a letter to NCAA President Charlie Baker on Wednesday, the AGs called on the organization to “restore to female athletes all championships, titles, wins, awards, records, and other recognitions that were wrongfully awarded to male athletes competing in NCAA women’s category events.”
The letter, led by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, follows the Trump-Vance administration’s agreement earlier this month with the University of Pennsylvania, which will erase swimming records set by Lia Thomas, a former student who is trans.
The school also agreed to bar trans athletes from women’s sports moving forward in exchange for the Education Department’s release of $175 million in federal funding that was previously frozen on the grounds that the university had violated Title IX, the civil rights law barring discrimination on the basis of sex.
Allowing trans athletes to compete constitutes unlawful discrimination by unfairly disadvantaging cisgender women and girls, the administration has argued — a reversal from the position held prior to the start of President Donald Trump’s second term.
Research on the claim has been inconclusive, however, and medical interventions for the treatment of gender dysphoria like cross-sex hormones are believed to significantly reduce any biological advantages trans athletes may have.
Since he returned to the White House and issued an executive order titled “No Men in Women’s Sports,” Trump has gone after Maine and California for their policies allowing trans students to compete, again citing Title IX.
Wednesday’s letter also comes a day after the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s statement that trans athletes will not be allowed to compete on behalf of the U.S. in women’s Olympic sports.
Previously, each sporting body was able to set its own policy.
At the end of June, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case challenging Idaho’s ban on trans athletes.
Congress
Sarah McBride condemns Trump’s anti-trans military ban in floor speech
Supreme Court allowed the policy to be enforced with emergency stay
Democratic U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware, the first transgender member of Congress, condemned the Trump-Vance administration’s removal of trans service members from the military in a speech on the House floor Monday.
Noting the July 4 holiday, a celebration of the “freedoms made possible by those who have worn the uniform,” the congresswoman said, “It is appalling that while families gathered under fireworks to honor that sacrifice, the Trump administration was all too quietly forcing thousands of patriots out of military service.”
President Donald Trump sought to ban transgender Americans from enlisting during his first term and in his second, issued a policy under which the Pentagon will separate those who are currently serving from the U.S. Armed Forces.
Two U.S. district courts blocked the ban, but the U.S. Supreme Court in May issued an emergency stay allowing for the policy to go into effect, leading to the removal of transgender troops and a directive for others to self-identify as the Defense Department reviews medical records.
“These are Americans who have served with honor, with distinction and with unshakable patriotism,” she said, “brave, honorable and committed patriots, who have also dared to have the courage to say out loud that they are transgender.”
McBride continued, “These are qualified, trained and decorated service members. They have deployed into combat, flown missions overseas and led troops through danger, and now this administration is telling them that despite their qualifications and their exemplary quality of service, that they can no longer serve simply because of how they express their gender.”
“This decision to remove proven patriots for no justification causes serious weakness to our force,” she said. “It turns away proven courage. It wastes billions in taxpayer investment, decades of hard earned experience, and is a direct blow to readiness, because this decision isn’t about readiness.”
She added, “It’s not about discipline or merit, and it’s certainly not about cost. It’s about exclusion. It’s about using identity as a wedge to divide and distract. It’s a cynical ploy, not sound policy and our military, which should never be a political tool, is paying the price.”