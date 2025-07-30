Maryland
How a MAGA school board takeover roiled an Eastern Shore county
Efforts to get rid of librarians, fire superintendent challenged
By LIZ BOWIE | Shortly after a MAGA-aligned majority took control of Somerset County’s school board in last year’s election, they got to work.
They passed a policy on what flags could be flown, attempted to usurp the superintendent’s decision-making power, and assumed control of decisions on which library books are purchased.
Then they came for the school librarians. And that was too much.
The rest of this article can be read on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
Featured Local Savings
Maryland
Annapolis Pride rescheduled for Oct. 18
The 2025 Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 18, Annapolis Pride Board Chair Joe Toolan announced in a release.
Originally set for May 31, the event was postponed due to severe weather and thunderstorms.
“We are very excited to hold this event in October,” Toolan said in a statement. “October was previously designated as LGTBQIA+ History Month because it closely aligned with other important celebrations in the queer community, including National Coming Out day on Oct. 11.
“Additionally,” Toolan added, “the first march on Washington for lesbian and gay rights was held in October 1979.”
Recently retired U.S. Space Force colonel Bree Fram will serve as this year’s parade grand marshal.
Toolan also announced that the parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Calvert and Bladen Streets, go around Church Circle and up West Street, to end at Amos Garrett Blvd.
The festival will take place outside the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and the Bates Athletic Complex between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The theme of this year’s Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival celebration will be “Growing in Pride, Growing in Community.”
“As we grow in pride, we build stronger, more inclusive communities where everyone can live openly, safely, and joyfully,” Toolan added.
Maryland
Maryland’s oldest rural gay bar — and one of the last — is a log cabin in the woods
The Lodge is a Boonsboro watering hole resembling a log cabin
By SAPNA BANSIL | In the woods of a conservative Western Maryland town of fewer than 4,000 people is an unlikely landmark of state LGBTQ history.
The Lodge, a Boonsboro watering hole that resembles a log cabin, is Maryland’s oldest rural gay bar — one of a few remaining in the country, according to historians.
For about four decades, the Washington County venue has offered safety, escape and community to queer people far from large, liberal cities. Starting Friday night, The Lodge will close out Pride month with one of its biggest parties of the year: a weekend of dancing, drinking and drag in celebration of Frederick Pride, held about 20 miles away in the area’s largest city.
The rest of this article the Baltimore Banner published on June 27 can be read on its website.
Maryland
LGBTQ suicide prevention hotline option is going away. Here’s where else to go in Md.
Changes will take effect July 17
By ANNA RUBENSTEIN | The national suicide prevention hotline will no longer offer specialized support to LGBTQ people, starting July 17, the Trump administration announced last week.
Dialing the hotline at 988 will still be available for crisis support. But callers will no longer be able to reach specific LGBTQ services by pressing Option 3. The change worries advocates because their data shows the LGBTQ community has a disproportionally high suicide rate.
Even after the option ends, here’s how to receive tailored support if you’re in Maryland.
The rest of this article can be found on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
How a MAGA school board takeover roiled an Eastern Shore county
HRC lawyer details how SCOTUS ruling impacts challenges to Trump’s anti-LGBTQ policies
WorldPride D.C. attendance numbers still undetermined
EEOC sued for refusing to enforce protections for trans workers
St. Lucia sodomy law struck down
My boyfriend doesn’t know I hook up with lots of other guys
Rehoboth Pride celebrates third year amid drag brunch controversy
The personal becomes political in explosive ‘Eddington’
Republican AGs ask NCAA to revoke medals won by trans athletes
Court blocks Trump’s anti-LGBTQ restrictions on grants in health and housing
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Advice5 days ago
My boyfriend doesn’t know I hook up with lots of other guys
-
Rehoboth Beach5 days ago
Rehoboth Pride celebrates third year amid drag brunch controversy
-
Movies5 days ago
The personal becomes political in explosive ‘Eddington’
-
Politics5 days ago
Republican AGs ask NCAA to revoke medals won by trans athletes