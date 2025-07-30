District of Columbia
Pitchers opens Latin-fusion pop-up bar MOR
Adams Morgan rooftop provides space to sip and celebrate
On July 11, Pitchers in Adams Morgan opened MOR, a “Latin-fusion” pop-up bar. The space is complete with Latin music videos, specialty cocktails, and a vibe centered around “mor” (slang for love) of Latin American culture and community.
The “tropical paradise” is open every Friday and Saturday, and was created with and for the Latin LGBTQ community. Pitchers’ owner Dave Perruzza spoke with the Blade about how he and his business partner/DJ Felipe Pino Ferreira made the idea a reality.
“I’ve been wanting to for the last six months,” Perruzza told the Blade. “I didn’t want to just do a Latin night. I wanted to do more of an upscale, chill place for people to hang out rather than just a dance club—we’re going to have elements of dancing, but it’s mostly going to be like specialty cocktails, and a place to hang out where they can feel comfortable. It’s more like a Latin video bar.”
Guests can enjoy their go-to favorites from a Latin American–inspired menu that includes multiple tequilas, or try something new and not often served in LGBTQ bars—like Pisco Sours, Maracuyá Sours, or Chilcanos.
“We’re going to make sure we have cocktails and liquor that aren’t at other bars that the community drinks,” Perruzza said. “We want to make people feel as at home as possible. And we’re going to do specialty drinks, and we’re going to do specialty nights featuring different cultures of the Latin community … We’re actually getting rid of a lot of our liquor in that room and replacing it with some of the tequilas and the other stuff that you can’t find in other places.”
Perruzza explained that the idea for this space came after redesigning the top floor of the bar three times in the past year. First, it was ‘Pop! Bar’—themed after local drag legend Cake Pop!—then a pop-up Christmas bar, and lastly a WorldPride-themed bar to coincide with the city’s massive LGBTQ celebration in June.
Following the multiple themes, Perruzza partnered with Ferreira to make sure MOR reflects the LGBTQ Latin community—not one white man’s take on it.
“[After going through these themes] I was like, you know what, I’m going to make it the Latin bar,” Perruzza said. “And I have a DJ, Felipe, who I work with, and he’s very in touch with the community—and I’m not a Latino. We’re doing Brazil, Colombia, Puerto Rico—we’re trying to make everybody feel comfortable. There is not one type of person in the Latino community; it’s everybody as a whole, and he’s got a really good grip on that. He’s helped me out a lot. It’s basically like he just told me what to do.”
Perruzza went on to explain that in his many years operating and owning LGBTQ bars in D.C., he has witnessed some segments within the community feel excluded from nightlife spaces that often cater to white cisgender men. One specific instance he remembers from his time at JR.’s involved someone speaking up about wanting the space to be more inclusive—an experience that helped him realize he could do more in his role to advocate for diversity.
“I learned a long time ago—we had an issue at JR.’s years ago. Some people of color came in and said, ‘We don’t feel comfortable.’ I asked, ‘Why is that?’ ‘We don’t see us on the TVs,’ [they responded]. And I realized as a white guy, I don’t think about stuff like that because when you’re white, you have to rely on other people to tell you what they want to see.”
He added that since such a large portion of his staff is part of the LGBTQ and/or Latin American community, opening MOR made sense—especially when other Latin pop-up bars didn’t necessarily make space for Latin LGBTQ folks.
“Most of my staff are Latin,” Perruzza said. “I think around 40% of my staff is Latin. I will always have somebody who’s Latin in that bar… I’ve been to the Latin pop-up nights, and I feel like, you go to this bar, they’re usually like a straight bar that sometimes does not give back to the community. I always give back to the community. So I feel like if I build this space for and by gay [Latin] people, my money always goes back.”
MOR is open on Fridays and Saturdays on the top floor of Pitchers (2317 18th St., N.W.). Check the Pitchers (@pitchersdc) and MOR’s instagram (@barmordc) for details on the theme of the week.
Featured Local Savings
District of Columbia
WorldPride D.C. attendance numbers still undetermined
Officials say economic impact report may be completed in August
Destination D.C., a nonprofit organization that promotes and keeps track of tourism and special events in the nation’s capital, says it is preparing an economic impact report on WorldPride D.C. that is expected to determine the number of visitors that attended related events.
Although well over 100 events took place during the official WorldPride D.C. 2025 schedule from May 17 through June 8, observers believe the largest number of visitors from other countries and from throughout the U.S. came during the last week, when the WorldPride Parade and the two-day street festival on Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol took place.
“WorldPride was an incredible celebration that honored and advocated for the global LGBTQ+ community,” Kyle Deckelbaun, Destination D.C.’s senior manager for Domestic Media Relations, told the Washington Blade earlier this month.
“Early indicators point to a successful event, but numbers are not fully in yet,” he said. “Capital Pride, Destination D.C. and partners are still gathering data across all the events of WorldPride. The full economic impact report will take some time.”
He told the Blade the economic impact report would take at least two months to complete, which, if completed on time, would be released sometime in August.
In mentioning Capital Pride, Deckelbaum was referring to the Capital Pride Alliance, the D.C. based group that played the lead role in organizing World Pride D.C.
Ryan Bos, the group’s executive director, told the Washington Blade this week Capital Pride Alliance will not be releasing its own attendance figures until after the economic impact report is released.
Destination D.C. reported at the end of May that its latest figures as of May 21showed that D.C. hotel bookings for the World Pride opening ceremony for the weekend of May 30-June 1, and for the closing ceremony weekend of June 6-8, were down by 3 percent compared to the same two weekends in 2024.
Some D.C. government officials, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, whose office provided D.C. agency support for WorldPride events, had predicted back in January that as many as three million visitors would turn out for WorldPride.
But shortly after President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20 and began putting in place policies considered hostile to countries in Europe, Latin America, and Canada, including proposed tariffs, news began to surface that many potential visitors from foreign countries, including potential LGBTQ visitors, were choosing not to come to the U.S.
Trump’s statements and policies in opposition to the rights of LGBTQ people, especially transgender people, also played a role in alienating potential LGBTQ visitors to the U.S. for WorldPride. Several European countries issued warnings that LGBTQ people, especially transgender people, could be subjected to possible danger if they were to travel to the U.S.
Destination D.C. officials have said hotel bookings are not the only indicator of how many people attend a large event like WorldPride. They have said they will look into a wide variety of other factors to determine WorldPride attendance in their economic impact report.
District of Columbia
D.C. committee documenting Black LGBTQ history in nation’s capital
Effort created by ‘Black LGBTQIA+ History Preservation’ law passed in 2024
In a little-noticed development, the D.C. City Council voted unanimously in June 2024 to pass a law creating a six-member committee to work with the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs “to produce a report on Black LGBTQIA+ history in the District.”
The Black LGBTQIA+ History Preservation Establishment Act of 2024 was signed by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and cleared a required review by Congress while generating little public attention.
Council records show that Council member Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5), the Council’s only openly gay member, was the lead sponsor of the bill that has now become law and that 11 members of the 13-member Council joined Parker as primary sponsors. The records show that Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large) signed on as a co-sponsor.
Parker couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
The law includes a provision that provides funding for grants that have been issued to three LGBTQ organizations and a local public relations company to take the lead in preparing the report and promoting it in the community.
Among the grant recipients is the Center for Black Equity, a D.C.-based LGBTQ organization that, among other things, organizes Black Pride events in D.C. and other locations.
The other grant recipients working on the report include D.C.’s Rainbow History Project, which documents local LGBTQ events and developments considered historic; the D.C.-based Modern Military Association of America, which advocates on behalf of LGBTQ people serving in the U.S. military; and the local firm Octane Public Relations.
The law approved by the Council calls for the production of a Black LGBTQ+ History Report that it says should include five specific components:
• “The history of the Black Pride Movement in the District and the notable people, places, and events that contribute to the rich history of the national and global queer culture.”
• “An analysis of the unique history of Black Trans people in the District and the contributions they have made to culture, activism, education, and other important spheres of life.”
• “The historical context of the AIDS Crisis, its effects on the Black LGBTQIA+ community in the District, and how policy choices impact the community to 6the present day.”
• “Curriculum recommendations for teaching Black LGBTQIA+ history in public schools in line with the Social Studies Standards or District of Columbia students.’
• “Recommendations on how to promote the report to the public.”
The law also states that the Office of LGBTQ Affairs and the Black LGBTQIA+ History Committee “shall submit the final report to the Mayor, the Council, the District of Columbia Archives, and the D.C. Public Library’s People’s Archives by May 1, 2025.”
Kenya Hutton, President and CEO of the Center for Black Equity, told the Washington Blade that deadline was not met, for the most part, because most of those involved in the project had to devote much of their time to World Pride 2025, which took place ion D.C. from May through early June of this year. Hutton said organizers expect the report to be completed by September of this year.
“Once everything got approved and we started having meetings, the initial meetings, it was just coming up on Pride season,” Hutton said. “So, we kind of just put things on hold until we got through the Pride madness,” he said.
According to Hutton, the Center for Black Equity and the other organizations and individuals working on the project are committed to completing the report soon and fully appreciate its importance.
“Washington, D.C. has always been a heartbeat of Black LGBTQ+ culture, resilience and leadership, yet too often our stories have been overlooked, undocumented, or erased,” he told the Blade.
“The Black LGBTQ+ History Preservation Project is not just about history, it’s about justice,” he said. “It’s about ensuring that our legacy is honored, our impact is seen, and our communities are remembered with the dignity they deserve.”
He added, “As President and CEO of the Center for Black Equity, I am proud to be part of this transformative effort to preserve the fullness of who we are, not just for today, but for generations to come.”
Sloane Betz, Social Media Specialist for Octane Public Relations, said her firm is working on creating a website for the project, among other things, to enable the community to respond to surveys and provide information on what they would like the final report to include.
“It is a place that will serve as a resting place in a hub of all things in Black LGBTQ history,” she said. “So, we’re very excited about the work that we’re doing.”
Gaby Vincent, Public Information Officer for the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, said the Black LGBTQIA+ History Preservation Committee’s mission is to “preserve, honor, and uplift the contributions and experiences of Black LGBTQIA+ individuals throughout D.C.’s history.”
Vincent said the committee’s plans for carrying out that mission, among other things, will include “hosting panel discussions and storytelling events that uplift the voices of Black LGBTQ+ pioneers and community members, curating physical exhibits, collecting historical artifacts to be featured on a forthcoming public website, and ensuring community voices continue to shape the work thorough open forums, interviews, and collaborative planning with grantee partners.”
Members of the six-member LGBTQIA+ History Committee include:
• Ernest Hopkins, longtime LGBTQ rights advocate and lead organizer of D.C.’s first Black Pride celebration
• Rayceen Pendarvis, organizer of Team Rayceen D.C. entertainment and advocacy online broadcast.
• Valerie Papaya Mann, organizer of Sapphire Sapphos, one of D.C.’s first Black lesbian social political groups.
• A.J. King, director of Intercultural Affairs and the LGBTQ+ Resource Center at Howard University.
• Rev. Brandon Miles Brock, Diversity, Inclusion, and Multicultural Affairs Specialist at the University of the District of Columbia.
• Aaron Myers, executive director of the D.C. Commission On The Arts and Humanities.
District of Columbia
D.C. Drag Awards roar with queer power, politics, and panther prints
The annual drag celebration spotlights LGBTQ activism, community, and fierce performances
The third annual D.C. Drag Awards were held Sunday at Trade Bar in Washington’s Logan Circle neighborhood. The night was full of lewks, performances, and unapologetic queer existence.
This year’s hosts — Cake Pop!, Crystal Edge, and Evry Pleasure — all wore animal-themed outfits to match this year’s theme, “Welcome To The Jungle; Show Us Your Wild Side.” LGBTQ people from all over the DMV showed up in their beastly best attire, with animal prints being the most consistent motif.
This year, there were 26 categories ranging from best hair, DJ, party — if it had anything to do with D.C.’s drag culture and queer nightlife, there seemed to be an award for it.
The vibe for the night was mostly lighthearted, with lots of love for the whole LGBTQ community being shared loud and proud.
“I feel amazing,” Frieda Poussáy told the Blade before winning Comedy Performer of the Year. “I feel like I look phenomenal tonight… a cheetah print gown with roses on it, which I got and I stoned the absolute shit out of. It took me about seven and a half days to do and we finally got her looking right.”
Tara Hoot, who has recently made national headlines for attending the opening night of ‘Les Misérables’ at the Kennedy Center in full drag while Trump was in the audience and led protests against Trump’s continued crusade on marginalized communities, won two awards: Community Changemaker and Social Media Star.
“Thanks for watching a 50-year-old man in a wig who started doing drag during the pandemic,” Tara Hoot said while accepting her award. “I know it’s not everybody’s cup of tea, but listen — you do what you can to make a little mark on the social media world. So thanks for following me. You’re all gorgeous. I love you.”
Drag queen Citrine spoke to the Blade after the show, saying that for her, drag is a strong instrument in being authentically herself.
“Drag is a powerful tool, because it allows you to express yourself in a way that you wouldn’t otherwise allow yourself to be,” she said. “It gives you the courage to say, ‘I’m here, I’m me, and I’m going to do whatever the fuck I want to do unapologetically.’ So use that tool to be yourself, even if you’re not going to put the makeup on. Just do it. If you love something, if you want to be something, do it. Be that person.”
The full list of nominees and winners is below:
Breakthrough Artist:
Danika Volkova
Grey Glowing
Makayla Starr
Manny Quinn
Sapphica Star- Winner
DJ of the Year:
Alex Love- Winner
Cake Pop!
DJ Drom
Samson
Wess the DJ
Scene Queen:
Bombshell Monroe
Delight
Girliepop
Rigatoni
Venetian- Winner
Best Comedy Performer:
Ani So Exotic
Dabatha Christie
Frieda Poussáy- Winner
Jaxknife Complex
Olive Ghardon
Community Changemaker:
Blaq Dinamyte
Brooke N. Hymen
Destiny B. Childs
Lord Henry
Tara Hoot- Winner
Best Dancing Performer:
Druex Sidora- Winner
Shelita Ramen
Sirene Nior Sidora-Jackson
Tiara Missou-Sidora
Venetian
Best Show Host:
Citrine- Winner
Desiree Dik
Destiny B. Childs
Druex Sidora
Tara Hoot
Best Party:
Church @ Trade
Deep Underground @ Bunker
Flower Factory @ Zebbie’s Garden- Winner
House Down Boots @ Flash
Sweet Spot @ Trade
Best Drag Brunch:
City Tap Drag Brunch Dupont- Winner
DC Drag Brunch
Perry’s Drag Brunch
Reggaeton Brunch
Tara Hoot’s Campy Bingo Brunch at Whitlow’s
Best Hair:
Anamosity
Crimsyn
Jasmine Blue
Labianna- Winner
Seneca Gemini
Social Media Star:
Aave Blue
Bombshell Monroe
King Molasses
Silver Ware Sidora
Tara Hoot- Winner
Best Makeup:
Andromeda
Baphomette
Crimsyn- Winner
Sapphica Star
Silver Ware Sidora
Best Duo/Group:
Cake Pop! & Venus Valhalla- Winner
Evry Pleasure & Jaxknife Complex
Jane Saw & King Molasses
Kora Edge & Nubia Love-Jackson
Tiara Missou-Sidora & TrevHER
Best At-Large Performer:
Bombshell Monroe
Evry Pleasure- Winner
Laylah Alexander
Mama Naytch
Queenie Iman Glamazon
Mx. Congeniality:
Anamosity
India Larelle Houston
Labianna
Sarah Tonin
Whitney Gucci Goo- Winner
Most Creative Performer:
De’ior Kouture
Desiree Dik- Winner
Johnny Alucard
Silver Ware Sidora
TrevHER
Gender Non-conforming Performer:
Andromeda
Brooke N. Hymen- Winner
Hennessey
Silver Ware Sidora
Sirene Nior Sidora-Jackson
Best LGBTQ Venue:
JR’s
Kiki
Shakers
Spark Social House
Trade- Winner
Best Drag Show:
Banshees @ JR’s
Brown Sugar @ Shakers
Freddie’s Follies @ Freddie’s Beach Bar
Shook @ Shakers- Winner
Vitamin C @ JR’s
Best Non-D.C. Performer:
Aave Blue
Daya B. Tease- Winner
Jasmen Clitopatra
Shenandoah
Stefon Royce
Best Dressed:
Citrine
Daya B. Tease
Hennessey
Jasmine Blue
Labella Mafia- Winner
Best Bartender:
Aaron @ Trade- Winner
Brendan @ Kiki
Levi @ JR’s
Martin @ Pitchers
Nate @ Kiki
Best Legacy Performer:
India Larelle Houston
Monet Dupree
Natalie Cole
Pussy Noir- Winner
Shiqueeta Lee
Trans Performer:
Baphomette
Brooke N. Hymen
Indiana Bones
Labella Mafia- Winner
Queenie Iman Glamazon
Drag King Of The Year:
Blaq Dinamyte
Johnny Alucard
King Flirty Xperince
King Molasses- Winner
Ricky Rosé
Drag Queen of the Year:
Citrine
Mari Con Carne- Winner
Sasha Adams Sanchez
Tara Hoot
Venetian
*Winners were decided through public voting via the D.C. Drag Awards Instagram page*