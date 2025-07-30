Pitchers opens Latin-fusion pop-up bar MOR

On July 11, Pitchers in Adams Morgan opened MOR, a “Latin-fusion” pop-up bar. The space is complete with Latin music videos, specialty cocktails, and a vibe centered around “mor” (slang for love) of Latin American culture and community.

The “tropical paradise” is open every Friday and Saturday, and was created with and for the Latin LGBTQ community. Pitchers’ owner Dave Perruzza spoke with the Blade about how he and his business partner/DJ Felipe Pino Ferreira made the idea a reality.

“I’ve been wanting to for the last six months,” Perruzza told the Blade. “I didn’t want to just do a Latin night. I wanted to do more of an upscale, chill place for people to hang out rather than just a dance club—we’re going to have elements of dancing, but it’s mostly going to be like specialty cocktails, and a place to hang out where they can feel comfortable. It’s more like a Latin video bar.”

Guests can enjoy their go-to favorites from a Latin American–inspired menu that includes multiple tequilas, or try something new and not often served in LGBTQ bars—like Pisco Sours, Maracuyá Sours, or Chilcanos.

“We’re going to make sure we have cocktails and liquor that aren’t at other bars that the community drinks,” Perruzza said. “We want to make people feel as at home as possible. And we’re going to do specialty drinks, and we’re going to do specialty nights featuring different cultures of the Latin community … We’re actually getting rid of a lot of our liquor in that room and replacing it with some of the tequilas and the other stuff that you can’t find in other places.”

Perruzza explained that the idea for this space came after redesigning the top floor of the bar three times in the past year. First, it was ‘Pop! Bar’—themed after local drag legend Cake Pop!—then a pop-up Christmas bar, and lastly a WorldPride-themed bar to coincide with the city’s massive LGBTQ celebration in June.

Following the multiple themes, Perruzza partnered with Ferreira to make sure MOR reflects the LGBTQ Latin community—not one white man’s take on it.

“[After going through these themes] I was like, you know what, I’m going to make it the Latin bar,” Perruzza said. “And I have a DJ, Felipe, who I work with, and he’s very in touch with the community—and I’m not a Latino. We’re doing Brazil, Colombia, Puerto Rico—we’re trying to make everybody feel comfortable. There is not one type of person in the Latino community; it’s everybody as a whole, and he’s got a really good grip on that. He’s helped me out a lot. It’s basically like he just told me what to do.”

Perruzza went on to explain that in his many years operating and owning LGBTQ bars in D.C., he has witnessed some segments within the community feel excluded from nightlife spaces that often cater to white cisgender men. One specific instance he remembers from his time at JR.’s involved someone speaking up about wanting the space to be more inclusive—an experience that helped him realize he could do more in his role to advocate for diversity.

“I learned a long time ago—we had an issue at JR.’s years ago. Some people of color came in and said, ‘We don’t feel comfortable.’ I asked, ‘Why is that?’ ‘We don’t see us on the TVs,’ [they responded]. And I realized as a white guy, I don’t think about stuff like that because when you’re white, you have to rely on other people to tell you what they want to see.”

He added that since such a large portion of his staff is part of the LGBTQ and/or Latin American community, opening MOR made sense—especially when other Latin pop-up bars didn’t necessarily make space for Latin LGBTQ folks.

“Most of my staff are Latin,” Perruzza said. “I think around 40% of my staff is Latin. I will always have somebody who’s Latin in that bar… I’ve been to the Latin pop-up nights, and I feel like, you go to this bar, they’re usually like a straight bar that sometimes does not give back to the community. I always give back to the community. So I feel like if I build this space for and by gay [Latin] people, my money always goes back.”

MOR is open on Fridays and Saturdays on the top floor of Pitchers (2317 18th St., N.W.). Check the Pitchers (@pitchersdc) and MOR’s instagram (@barmordc) for details on the theme of the week.