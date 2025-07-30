National
Trump, Duffy declare war on rainbow crosswalks
LGBTQ symbols removed in Florida towns under DOT ‘directive’
In a development that could impact all 50 states and the District of Columbia, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on July 1 announced a “nationwide roadway safety initiative” that political observers say could be used to require cities and states to remove LGBTQ supportive rainbow-colored street crosswalks.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel newspaper reports that the South Florida cities of West Palm Beach and Boynton Beach announced last week that they were removing rainbow crosswalks from their streets “as a result of directives from the administrations of President Donald Trump and [Florida] Gov. Ron DeSantis to get rid of street markings that commemorate the LGBTQ+ community.”
A July 1 statement released by the U.S. Department of Transportation says Duffy sent a letter that same day to the governors of all 50 states that followed an earlier letter sent to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser informing them of the department’s “Safe Arterials for Everyone” initiative to be carried out by the Federal Highway Administration.
According to the statement, Duffy pointed out that the new program targets “non-freeway arterial roads” where more than half of U.S. roadway fatalities occur.
“Secretary Duffy also noted in his letter that intersections and crosswalks need to be kept free from distractions,” the statement continues. “This includes political messages of any nature, artwork, or anything else that distracts from the core mission of driver and pedestrian safety,” the DOT statement says.
Although the DOT statement and Duffy’s letter to the governors do not specifically mention rainbow crosswalks, the Sun Sentinel reports that Duffy stated in a July 1 social media post that “Taxpayers expect their dollars to fund safe streets, not rainbow crosswalks.”
The Sun Sentinel further reports that city officials in West Palm Beach said Florida’s Secretary of Transportation, Jared Perdue, who was appointed by DeSantis, made it clear that the state would withhold state funds from cities or other local jurisdictions that failed to comply with the federal policy restricting roadway “distractions” like rainbow crosswalks.
The Washington Blade couldn’t immediately determine whether the federal roadway directive put in place by U.S. DOT Secretary Duffy has impacted other cities that have installed rainbow crosswalks.
D.C.’s Department of Transportation several years ago installed rainbow crosswalks on a section of 17th Street, N.W. near Dupont Circle. And the transportation departments in Arlington and Alexandria, Va. installed similar rainbow crosswalks – in the Crystal City section of Arlington and the Old Town section of Alexandria.
LGBTQ activists in D.C. and Northern Virginia said officials in their local jurisdictions have not been contacted by the U.S. Dept. of transpiration about their rainbow crosswalks. Daniel Gleick, a spokesperson for D.C. Mayor Bowser, said the mayor’s office has no immediate comment on the rainbow crosswalks developments triggered byDuffy.
Freddie Lutz, owner of the Arlington gay bar Freddie’s Beach Bar, across the street from which one of the two Arlington rainbow crosswalks is located, said an Arlington business group called National Landing that advocated for the Arlington rainbow street crossings told him no opposition has surfaced regarding the rainbow crosswalks from the Va. Department of Transportation.
In Florida, city officials in West Palm Beach, including the mayor, expressed disappointment over having to remove their rainbow crosswalks.
According to the Sun Sentinel, Rand Hoch, president of the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council and a longtime LGBTQ rights supporter, denounced efforts to force the removal of rainbow crosswalks.
“There’s no reason to have cities have to paint over these or rip them up because the bigots in Washington, D.C., and Tallahassee have nothing better to do than to blackmail and threaten public officials about being welcoming to everyone,” the newspaper quoted him as saying.
He also said local officials should not be faulted for removing the rainbow crosswalks under orders from state and federal officials, the Sun Sentinel reports.
Federal Government
EEOC sued for refusing to enforce protections for trans workers
Lawsuit filed by Democracy Forward and the National Women’s Law Center
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and its acting chair, Andrea Lucas, were accused of failing to enforce protections for transgender workers in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday by Democracy Forward and the National Women’s Law Center.
In their complaint, the groups argue that the EEOC’s non-enforcement policy denies complainants’ access to the investigative processes, dismisses active cases brought on their behalf, and blocks payments to state and local civil rights agencies.
The EEOC is responsible for reviewing discrimination complaints against private employers with 15 or more employees or, in the case of age discrimination allegations, private employers with 20 or more employees.
Should the EEOC move forward with a formal investigation and attempts at mediation or conciliation with the employer are unsuccessful, the agency may issue a notice of right to sue and in some cases will file a lawsuit on behalf of the complainant.
Per a press release from Democracy Forward announcing the action, the agency is accused of acting unlawfully under Title VII, the Fifth Amendment’s Equal Protection guarantee, the Administrative Procedure Act, and the Bostock v. Clayton County precedent, a 2020 case where the U.S. Supreme Court held that employment discrimination under federal law includes discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, “confirming protections for LGBTQ+ workers that the EEOC had already recognized for nearly a decade.”
Specifically, according to the complaint, beginning in January the EEOC “halted the charge-investigation process for all charges tied to sexual orientation or gender identity,” then “moved to dismiss with prejudice its own employment discrimination lawsuits brought on behalf of transgender charging parties,” which “concerned transgender workers who had been subjected to egregious conditions in the workplace: slurs and grossly derogatory statements, graphic sexual comments and unwanted physical touching, misgendering, unfavorable shift changes, and termination after disclosing their gender identity—often in combination.”
Then, in April, “the EEOC directed that all charges of gender-identity discrimination be
categorically classified as meritless and suitable for dismissal” and “now, the EEOC purports to accept for processing only certain kinds of charges brought by transgender charging parties—standalone hiring, firing, and promotion claims—but no others.”
Under the EEOC’s “Trans Exclusion Policy,” the groups write, the agency has abandoned its “statutorily mandated charge-investigation process” for “all other charges tied to gender-identity discrimination, including harassment and the many other adverse employment actions outside of hiring, firing, and promotion, as well as retaliation claims.”
As noted in their complaint, President Donald Trump removed Commissioners Charlotte Burrows and Jocelyn Samuels from the EEOC before the end of their terms, leaving only the acting chair and Commissioner Kalpana Kotagal.
In the press release, Democracy Forward included a statement from the organization’s President and CEO Skye Perryman:
“For over 60 years, the EEOC’s mandate has been to protect workers from discrimination, not to pick and choose who is deemed worthy of protection based on political interference. The Trump-Vance administration’s unlawful effort to erase protections for transgender people is cruel, and a violation of the law and the Constitution. We are honored to be alongside our partners and clients to hold this administration accountable and ensure every worker is protected under the law.”
Federal Government
Education Department targets Va. school districts over bathroom policies
Investigation announced in February
The U.S. Department of Education on Friday said policies in five Northern Virginia school districts violate federal law by allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and other sex-segregated facilities that align with their gender identity.
The agency, which said the policies must be rescinded, announced investigations into the Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William County school districts in February, following a complaint by America First Legal, the group founded by deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.
President Donald Trump’s second administration has argued trans-inclusive school policies violate Title IX, the federal civil rights law barring sex-based discrimination in educational institutions — a reversal of the approach taken under the Biden-Harris administration.
“Although this type of behavior was tolerated by the previous administration, it’s time for Northern Virginia’s experiment with radical gender ideology and unlawful discrimination to come to an end,” Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said in a statement.
The five districts include about a third of Virginia’s public school students, according to the Washington Post, which noted they “have previously fought efforts from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and others to dissolve policies supporting transgender students and have been vocal about decisions that they say are designed to create welcoming environments.”
Praising the agency’s announcement on Friday, Youngkin said, “These school divisions have been violating federal law, deliberately neglecting their responsibility to protect students’ safety, privacy and dignity, and ignoring parents’ rights.”
Federal Government
Court blocks Trump’s anti-LGBTQ restrictions on grants in health and housing
Funding suspended under Trump orders targeting DEI, trans rights
A federal court on Friday granted a temporary restraining order to plaintiffs challenging the Trump-Vance administration’s restrictions on grant funding for organizations serving survivors of domestic and sexual violence, LGBTQ youth, and unhoused populations.
Pursuant to President Donald Trump’s issuance of executive orders prohibiting the use of federal dollars to support diversity, equity, and inclusion along with transgender rights, the U.S. Departments of Housing and Urban Development and Health and Human Services each moved to suspend several of their grant programs.
Democracy Forward, one of the groups representing plaintiffs in the case, characterized the restrictions as an attempt to “impose ideological and political limits” on funding that was authorized by Congress through the Violence Against Women Act, the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act, and the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act.
The loss of federal grants posed an existential threat to many of these organizations, which would have been forced to either abandon their work or risk legal liability simply for running inclusive programs and acknowledging the existence and needs of trans people.
In March, U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) led Senate Democrats in two letters to HUD Secretary Scott Turner urging him to continue the disbursement of grants through the agency’s Continuum of Care program, which supports homelessness-related initiatives and provider organizations.
The senators in their second letter called on the department to “ensure all individuals experiencing homelessness receive protection and support, regardless of gender identity, location, or other characteristics.”
Democracy Forward President Skye Perryman also addressed how the Trump administration’s funding restrictions will harm LGBTQ populations served by the organizations and providers impacted by the policy.
“This administration continues to target people in vulnerable communities; and we continue to meet them in court,” she said. “Organizations serving survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, LGBTQ+ youth, and people experiencing homelessness should not be forced to abandon their work, erase the identities of those they serve, or compromise their values just to keep their doors open.”
“This unlawful and harmful policy puts extreme schemes ahead of people’s dignity and safety by restricting essential federal support,” Perryman said. “At Democracy Forward, we are proud to be alongside this nationwide coalition and our partners to hold the administration accountable for undermining people’s safety.”
In a statement that was shared along with Perryman’s in Democracy Forward’s press release on Friday about the TRO, the plaintiffs said:
“We welcome the court’s decision to grant our motion to halt the Trump-Vance administration’s unlawful and dangerous funding restrictions. These conditions threaten to undermine decades of progress in supporting survivors of violence, LGBTQI+ youth, and unhoused individuals.
“Our organizations exist to serve everyone with compassion and equity, and we will not be forced to choose between our values and mission and the communities we serve. The court’s order is a critical step in protecting life-saving programs and ensuring that the providers across the country can continue their work without political interference.
“We brought this case because we have seen firsthand the harm these restrictions would cause. This ruling affirms what we have long known, that the law does not permit any government to use its funding power to force service providers to abandon their core principles.”
