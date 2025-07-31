Opinions
Kids Online Safety Act will silence LGBTQ voices
Lawmakers must reject legislation that enables censorship
Since taking office, the Trump administration has relentlessly targeted the LGBTQ+ community — gutting protections, eliminating services, banning books, and turning schools and agencies into battlegrounds of political theater. From ending LGBTQ+ services on a suicide prevention hotline that reached millions, to blocking transgender service members, we’ve watched progress unravel at every turn.
Now, Congress is poised to hand this administration another weapon to marginalize LGBTQ+ voices online: the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), reintroduced by Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Richard Blumenthal. While the bill is framed as a measure to protect children online, it risks enabling widespread censorship under the guise of safety — especially for LGBTQ+ youth who depend on online spaces for access to community, care, and support.
LGBTQ+ advocates have worked tirelessly to improve this legislation over the past year, winning meaningful changes to its language, narrowing its scope, and building in important safeguards. That work deserves real respect. But even with those improvements, the political context has changed—and we cannot ignore the reality of what a Trump-aligned Federal Trade Commission (FTC) could do with the powers this bill provides. If passed, the bill would empower the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to define and enforce what constitutes “harmful” content for minors. That authority is deeply dangerous right now.
This isn’t a hypothetical threat — the Trump FTC is already enacting its Project 2025 agenda, targeting the LGBTQ+ community. On July 9, it hosted a workshop titled “The Dangers of ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ for Minors,” showcasing a one-sided panel of anti-LGBTQ voices. An FTC spokesperson even told Politico, “If political organizations are upset that we’re politicizing something, then they should try to win elections.”
On July 10, one day after the FTC’s anti-trans workshop, LGBT Tech, Public Knowledge, and Fight for the Future hosted a counter-workshop: “The FTC’s Culture War vs. Consumer Protection.” We brought together former FTC officials, civil rights and privacy experts, doctors, parents, and elected leaders to correct the record and chart a better path forward—one rooted in inclusion, evidence, and real consumer protection. We did it because we believe the stakes are too high to stay silent.
Because if they say it about gender-affirming care, they will say it about gender-affirming content.
As further evidence of Republicans’ true intentions for KOSA, the primary sponsor of the bill, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), has said that “protecting kids from the transgender” is a top priority and that KOSA would put a duty of care on social media platforms where “kids are being indoctrinated.”
KOSA’s duty of care provision would require companies to proactively prevent “harms to minors” yet fails to define what those harms are. The result? Vague liability that will pressure platforms to over-censor, sweeping up legitimate, even lifesaving, LGBTQ+ content in the process.
We’ve already seen how this plays out offline. Book bans have removed works about LGBTQ+ identity and gender-affirming care from classrooms and libraries.
Online, this duty of care becomes even more complicated with safety tools often struggling to distinguish between obscene content and materials about sexual identity, sexual orientation or reproductive care. The Trevor Project and Planned Parenthood have both mistakenly had posts removed.
Combine this vague standard with a highly partisan FTC enforcement of KOSA, and we have a recipe for arbitrary legal action against platforms and websites that have not removed content the Trump administration deems harmful to minors. President Trump’s FTC will not hesitate to censor and erase LGBTQ+ content online if given the power to do so — just look at the administration’s own actions to remove LGBTQ+ content from government websites.
Ultimately, this will enable the government to decide the types of content that can and cannot be consumed online and to police our speech, raising serious First Amendment concerns.
Giving people who believe gender-affirming care equates to “needless mutilation of children” the authority to decide what content is harmful for children will be devastating for the queer community and for kids who so desperately need access to that information. All allies and advocates of the LGBTQ+ community should be worried about the damage that would be done to the most vulnerable of an already marginalized community. Now is the time to speak up, organize, and demand that lawmakers reject any version of KOSA that enables censorship and harms the very people it claims to protect.
The queer community and our allies cannot stay silent while lawmakers cede such immense power to an agency and administration primed and ready to villainize and dehumanize us.
Shae Gardner is director of policy and research for LGBT Tech.
White House felon back to bashing Obama, Clinton
PEPFAR under threat but George W. Bush remains silent
Things must be bad for the felon in the White House, if he is back to bashing Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, names he knows will get the reaction he wants from his MAGA cult. In all the outrageousness, there was a moment of joy for his opponents recently, when some of his biggest supporters went apeshit with regard to his hiding the Epstein files. It’s called being “hoisted on your own petard.” Trump and his MAGA cult, including the sycophants in the administration, and Congress, are truly scary and disgusting.
Great to see the Wall Street Journal driving him crazy. Trump is suing the WSJ over its reporting and filed the case in Florida hoping to get it in front of Judge Aileen Cannon. Instead, it landed in the courtroom of Darrin Gayles, a George Washington University law graduate, who made history as the first openly gay Black man appointed to the federal bench, confirmed unanimously by the Senate.
What is clear is some of the felon’s sycophants and social media boosters, the worst of the worst, want the Epstein records out in the open. It could be considered an Onion piece and funny, if it weren’t so scary, when DNI, Tulsi Gabbard, says we need to stop politicizing national security and then says former President Obama committed treason, and does just that in spades.
Trump’s Epstein fuck-up even got Speaker Johnson to shut down the House of Representatives early, to try to stave off a vote calling to release all the files. He knows even some Republicans would vote with Democrats on that. Johnson hopes the issue will be swept under the rug by September when the House comes back into session; but with the House Oversight subcommittee voting to subpoena DOJ for the Epstein files, three Republicans voted with the Democrats, that won’t happen.
Again, the Epstein crap is covering up other real issues. One of the latest is a report from the Department of State, that even though Congress voted to keep the funds for PEPFAR from being rescinded, the State Department is looking at a way to subvert those funds. The New York Times reported, “Planning documents for the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, call for the organization to set a new course that focuses on ‘transitioning’ countries away from U.S. assistance, some in as little as two years. PEPFAR, as the program is called, would cease to exist as an initiative to provide medicines and services needed to treat and prevent the spread of H.I.V. in low-income countries. It would be replaced by ‘bilateral relationships’ with low-income countries focused on the detection of outbreaks that could threaten the United States and the creation of new markets for American drugs and technologies, according to the documents.” I am waiting, but not holding my breath, for George W. Bush, whose signature program this was, to speak out.
Now friends tell me if this administration does something good, I should recognize that. But in nearly every case, if they are doing good, it can be traced back to the President Biden administration. One of those things is the efficiency of the Passport Office. I received my new passport, and passport card, in less than two weeks, and got my old passport mailed back to me two days later. During those two weeks I received two emails with updates. So, thank you to the passport office. A friend recently mentioned they heard the new FDA administrator, Marty Makary, a gastrointestinal surgeon, talk about how the agency is “plowing ahead with sweeping plans to crack down on ultra processed foods and reshape the way new drugs and devices are reviewed and approved.”
Sounds good, but then staff was fired. “Since Makary assumed his post, the FDA also rolled out Elsa, a new artificial intelligence chatbot billed as a tool to help staff speed up clinical reviews and scientific evaluations. But Elsa has made up nonexistent studies and gotten facts wrong, according to six current and former FDA officials who spoke to CNN.” Healthy foods are good for kids but then Markey’s boss, RFK Jr., is in the process of changing how we recommend and produce vaccines, having NIH end research grants into Alzheimer’s, HIV/AIDS, cancer, and other diseases. So, people will die while eating healthier foods.
All this and more, are the reasons I call on Americans to defeat every Republican up for election. Today, they all follow the felon as a cult, and are clearly willing to do so even to the detriment of the people they claim to represent.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
Mpox isn’t gone as virus continues to spread in Africa
A public health issue that transcends identities and borders
By SCOTT BERTANI
Pride is all about celebrating who we are as an LGBTQ+ community. As people. And part of that celebration is making sure we’re taking care of ourselves and looking out for one another. While Pride month may be over, the spirit (and summer) continues.
That’s why this is still an ideal time to talk about health. With so many people still coming together for events and festivities, it’s the perfect opportunity to bring health into the conversation—particularly how essential open communication is when it comes to addressing the current mpox situation.
But communication is a two-way street. Like community, providers need to address health issues like mpox with compassion, competence, and confidence. That means without moralizing, without stigma, and with the trust it takes for people to feel safe and supported when they go back to talk to their partners and friends. The community deserves knowledge and care that reflect our lives.
Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a contagious virus that spreads through close contact, including sex. Though mpox is not a sexually transmitted infection, the patterns are clear: When bodies collide, especially in ways that involve skin-to-skin exposure, transmission can happen. Many people report their first symptoms showing up at sites of sexual contact.
Mpox cases have primarily been seen among sexual and social networks of gay, bisexual, and same-gender-loving men, as well as transgender and nonbinary individuals—especially those with uncontrolled HIV. It has also affected caregivers and women. Because early framing of the virus relied on language and imagery that fueled stigma — particularly toward African nations and then onto LGBTQ+ people — the name change to ‘mpox’ was a deliberate step to correct any unnecessary associations. This is a public health issue that transcends identities and borders, and it deserves a response grounded in science and dignity.
Globally, the concern is growing. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Clade I mpox—historically more severe—has caused more than 48,000 suspected cases and more than 1,100 deaths in 2024, many among children and immunocompromised individuals. A more transmissible subvariant, Clade Ib, has been identified and is now spreading to neighboring countries like Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda, where mpox had not previously circulated. In response, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has declared a “public health emergency of continental security.” When diseases like this spread unchecked, the consequences don’t stay confined. What happens globally still affects us locally.
While mpox may not be in the headlines as often as it used to be, it hasn’t gone away. In the United States (U.S.), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has confirmed four recent cases of Clade I mpox in individuals with travel history to Africa between late 2024 and early 2025 detected in California, Georgia, New Hampshire, and New York. At this point, there is no evidence of further spread from those cases, and Clade II remains the primary strain circulating in the U.S. However, vaccine uptake is still lagging. Most mpox infections continue to occur among people who are either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated. For optimal protection, the CDC recommends that those at risk receive two doses of the vaccine to help protect themselves and others from mpox in the midst of a current outbreak. However, just 15 percent of those recommended to get the mpox vaccine have received both doses—leaving significant gaps in protection heading into the summer months.
Vaccination remains one of the most effective tools we have. It not only helps protect against infection, but it can also help reduce symptoms if someone does get sick. The mpox vaccine is highly effective, but it’s a two-part series, and that second dose really matters. Ideally, it’s given at least 28 days after the first—but even if more time has passed, you can always go back at any time.
There are other ways we can all unite this summer during Pride by looking out for ourselves and each other. If you or a partner has a new or unexplained rash or just aren’t feeling right, it’s OK to pause and chat with your doctor. Pay attention to symptoms like painful sores, flu-like symptoms, or discomfort when going to the bathroom. Have open conversations with your partners. If something feels off, don’t wait — reach out to a provider you trust.
So, keep celebrating while staying informed. How we talk and listen to each other, without judgment, is still one of the most powerful ways to protect our health. Happy Pride season all year ‘round!
The National Coalition for LGBTQ Health represents the entire LGBTQ+ community, including clinicians, researchers, service providers, and advocates who serve individuals of every sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, race, ethnicity, and age, regardless of disability, income, education, and geography. The Coalition works to improve LGBTQ health and well-being through advocacy, medical and consumer education, communications, capacity building, and health services research. Learn more at healthlgbtq.org. It also hosts a national Mpox Resource Center (healthlgbtq.org/mpox) and leads “The Q National LGBTQ Health Training Center(healthlgbtq.org/theq), which provides cultural competency training and clinical resources to help providers deliver patient-affirming care. Learn more at healthlgbtq.org.
Scott Bertani is director of advocacy, The National Coalition for LGBTQ Health.
Support Zach Wahls for U.S. Senate from Iowa
His election would make everyone proud to be an American
There are so many reasons to support, contribute to, and if you live in Iowa, to vote for, Zach Wahls for United States Senator. He is a brilliant young man who has shown in so many ways he will represent all the people of Iowa. I have always been impressed with Zach’s commitment to people, to honesty, and integrity.
I first met Zach before he ran for office. He was still in school when he fought for the rights of the LGBTQ community within the Boy Scouts of America. As a Boy Scout and Scout leader myself, I was impressed he led this fight as a straight ally and his commitment brought in others to join the fight. It is why I believe with all my heart, his commitment to the people of Iowa. He is running a campaign that is a movement toward the future. Zach has said, “We are building a movement of Iowans committed to improving our state’s future. Empowering our fellow Iowans — people like you — to lead and serve in their communities is a core mission of this campaign. This is the promise I am making with this campaign, and it is the promise I will keep in the U.S. Senate. Iowans deserve leaders who keep their promises. Our state needs new leadership, and I am asking for your vote and your participation in this campaign so we can build this new foundation together.”
Zach Wahls is known for problem-solving serving as a State Senator. He is a sixth-generation Iowan, who always puts middle class and working families first. In the legislature, he’s fought against powerful special interests exploiting Iowans, led the effort to ban politicians from insider trading, proposed common sense term limits, and worked across party lines to deliver real results for Iowa communities. Whether it’s standing up to out-of-state corporations taking advantage of Iowans who live in mobile homes and trailer parks, or challenging his own party leadership when it’s the right thing to do, Zach has a track-record of showing he’ll always put Iowa families first, no matter what.
Zach is a new dad, the father of a seventh-generation Iowan. He is raising his son the way he was raised, with Iowa’s family farm values. He understands the challenges facing Iowa families from first-hand experience. Whether it’s rising costs at the grocery store, the daycare center, or the doctor’s office. As a state senator, he’s worked to lower costs for all Iowans by cutting taxes for middle class families, eliminating unnecessary red tape, and expanding economic opportunity through state investment in trade schools, community colleges, and Iowa’s Regent’s universities.
Many Iowans, and decent people around the nation, will remember Zach from when he first gained national prominence in 2011 as a 19-year-old college kid at the University of Iowa, defending the freedom to marry for all Iowans, including families like his own, with two moms, before the Iowa Legislature. That moment of courage showed Iowa who he is: someone willing to stand up for what’s right, especially when it’s hard. He has never stopped advocating for all Iowa families, as an author, and state senator. He holds degrees from the University of Iowa, and Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs. Today Zach lives in Coralville, with his wife Chloe, their son Elijah, and their dog Zelda. He’s an active member of his Unitarian Universalist congregation, and until recently served as the Vice President of Community Investment at GreenState Credit Union, Iowa’s largest independent financial cooperative.
Iowa needs a senator who understands its communities, and will actually fight for working families, not special interests. That’s exactly what Zach has done all his life. Zach will bring a breath of fresh air to the United States Senate. He will represent Iowans well, and by doing that will also represent the younger generation across the nation who need a voice. Zach will be that voice for Iowa, and the nation.
Zach’s entire career shows he understands what people need, and how to fight for them. He is committed to protecting and expanding social security, Medicare, and Medicaid. While he believes we need to root out fraud, waste, and abuse, he understands it must be done in a way that ensures people who’ve earned these benefits receive them. He will fight to stop Medicare and Medicaid cuts that force rural hospitals to close.
Zach believes If you work hard, and play by the rules, you should always be able to provide for yourself and your family. He will fight to pass the PRO Act to make it easier for workers to join unions, and collectively bargain; and to raise the federal minimum wage to $15.
Zach understands Iowa’s farmers, and rural communities, are the backbone of the state, but face unprecedented challenges from corporate consolidation and failed leadership. He will fight to end the tariff chaos devastating Iowa farmers, and costing families, and for fair trade policies that actually help Iowa farmers compete globally. He will fight to break up agribusiness monopolies that squeeze farmers on costs and prices, and strengthen crop insurance and support beginning farmer programs. He will fight for investment in rural broadband, so every community can compete in the digital economy, and supports renewable energy development to create good-paying rural jobs.
Zach said, “Everyday life has become too expensive for Iowa families. As a new dad, my wife and I experience this every day. I will fight for paid family leave and medical leave, and to restore funding to the public education system.”
Zach has seen Iowa Republicans enact one of the most severe abortion bans in the country. He will fight to codify reproductive rights and restore abortion access, and protect access to contraception and IVF. He will continue defend the right to marry who you love; defend your right to free speech and peaceful protest; and ensure all Americans have access to vote, and our elections are secure. He will fight to uphold a non-partisan and ethical judicial system, and as a young leader believes there should be a 12-year term limit for members of Congress. He wants to ban politicians from trading stocks based on inside information, and pass campaign finance reform, overturning Citizens United.
Zach believes our immigration system is broken, and has seen politicians like Joni Ernst fail to fix the mess it’s in because it benefits the people who donate to their campaigns; businesses that profit from cheap, exploitable labor while Iowa workers get screwed. Zach supports the bipartisan Border Act of 2024 that would have actually secured our border. This bill would keep Iowans safe, deporting noncitizens who are a threat to public safety.
For these reasons, and more, I urge Iowans to vote for Zach Wahls for United States Senate. If you are not in Iowa, you can still support this amazing young man whose election would once again make everyone proud to be an American.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.