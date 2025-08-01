‘Apropos of Nothing’ an uneven comedy buoyed by strong cast

‘Apropos of Nothing’

Through August 10

Keegan Theatre

1742 Church St., N.W.

$59

Keegantheatre.com

“Apropos of Nothing,” playwright Greg Kalleres’s sitcom inspired comedy making its D.C.-area debut at Keegan Theatre in Dupont, strives to examine the highs and lows of romantic relationships. How well it succeeds is debatable.

Comprised of numerous scenes, the play is uneven – laugh-out-loud funny sometimes and other times it comes up crickets. At 90 minutes, it feels longer, but mercifully it’s buoyed by a good five-person cast determined to move the show along.

We’re introduced to its characters in a quick series of two hander interactions. The most illuminating bit takes place between Owen, played by Ryan Sellers, and Dave (Dominique Gray). Drinking and partying at a reception, Owen makes an intimate confession to Dave, a man he barely knows, blithely admitting that he’s in love with Lily (Irene Hamilton), the wife of his best friend Martin (Justin Von Stein). As luck would have it, Martin is also a close friend of Dave.

In no time flat, everyone in Owen’s friend group is made aware of his confession including the object of his affection Lily, and his own live-in girlfriend Rebecca (Emily Erickson). It’s a mess.

Another revealing scene features Rebecca. She’s a college professor who’s involved in a rather tepid affair with Jacob (Drew Sharpe), an annoying student academically obsessed with irony and cliché. This is undoubtedly the least interesting of the play’s featured lukewarm hookups, but nonetheless sets the stage for more madness.

Directed by Ray Ficca, “Apropos of Nothing” unfolds in various barrooms, living rooms, and an E.R. waiting room. Designed by Josh Sticklin, the set is busy. Maybe too busy. And despite the play’s rampant corny and sometimes broad comedy, each of the cast’s players has their own insightful and witty moments.

Sellers, best known (to me) for his wonderful Synetic Theater movement-based works, here displays a flare for a different kind of comedy, garnering laughs with dry humor and deadpan rejoinders. His is an enjoyable performance.

The play has its own sitcom feel and the design is created with that in mind. From the beginning there are purposeful noises of direction and backstage crew with an ongoing laugh track. Between scenes there’s what sounds like TV theme show music. While it doesn’t quite capture the excitement of a taping before a live studio audience, it’s interesting, fun, and adds a little something to the production.

Kalleres’s writing delves into the arc of relationships with interesting results. The couples aren’t particularly invested in their partners. Martin is kind of a doltish dude who wants to do his own thing. Lily is wishy washy. Rebecca isn’t committed. Owen is trying to make something work. It seems that with even the most minimal effort they might save their failing partnerships.

Selfish, feckless, and confused, none of the characters are terribly likeable, intentionally written to be unlikable in the Seinfeld tradition, I think. I hope.

Located on leafy Church Street, N.W., just a half block away from JR.’s, the intimate Keegan Theatre is recently renovated, comfortable, and coolly air conditioned. It’s a company that presents a wide range of interesting works, spanning from familiar to locally unseen plays.

“Apropos of Nothing” ends a little too neatly. Ultimately, the action feels tied up with a sweet bow. Perhaps something more rough or unexpected might have seen the show out more memorably.