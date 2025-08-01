Photos
Calendar: August 1-7
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, August 1
“Center Aging Friday Tea Time” will be at 2 p.m. in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s new location at 1827 Wiltberger St., N.W. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Happy Hour” at 7 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, August 2
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Brunch” at 12 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgement free. There are all sorts of activities like watching movies, poetry events, storytelling, and just hanging out with others. For more information, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Sunday, August 3
Lesbifriends Travel will host “Lesbifriends in the Park” at 3 p.m. at Anacostia Park Roller Skating Pavilion. This is a laid-back outdoor gathering made for Black queer women and nonbinary folks. The group will be near the Anacostia Skating Pavilion with blankets, games, music, and light snacks. Bring whatever makes you feel comfy, your own food, drinks, seating, or something to pass around, and come connect with your community. RSVP is required to attend and is available on Eventbrite.
Women’s Basketball Club DC will host “Sunday Social and Mystics Watch Party” at As You Are. Enjoy a beverage, giveaways, and an inclusive community of women’s sports fans while cheering on the Mystics. More details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, August 4
“Center Aging Monday Coffee Klatch” will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].
Tuesday, August 5
Universal Pride Meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. The group facilitator will be Actor/ Disability Advocate Andy Arias – queries can be sent to [email protected].
Wednesday, August 6
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Center Aging Women’s Social and Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is a place where older LGBTQ+ women can meet and socialize with one another. There will be discussion, activities, and a chance for you to share what you want future events to include. For more details, email [email protected].
Thursday, August 7
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be more fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Virtual Yoga with Sarah M. will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. For more details, visit the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s website.
API Queer Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for the Asian and Pacific Islander queer community. The support group is co-sponsored by APIQS (Asian Pacific Islander Queer Society DC) and AQUA (Asian Queers United for Action). For more details, email [email protected].
PHOTOS: Front Royal Pride
Second annual LGBTQ celebration held in Virginia town
The second annual Front Royal Pride was held in downtown Front Royal, Va. on Saturday, July 26.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: SMYAL for Summer
Fundraiser for LGBTQ youth services held at Franklin Hall
The 13th annual SMYAL for Summer fundraiser for LGBTQ youth services was held at Franklin Hall on Thursday, July 24.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: D.C. Drag Awards
Performers from the DMV honored at ceremony
The third annual D.C. Drag Awards ceremony was held at Trade on Sunday, July 20. Crystal Edge, Evry Pleasure and Cake Pop! served as the emcees. Click here to see a full list of winners.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
