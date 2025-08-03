6 cities where you can retire with Pride

On Monday, April 21, 2025, I attended the Small Multifamily & Rental Owners Association’s Spring Summit, “Rent Burdened & the Fight for Reform,” held at Busboys and Poets on 14th Street, N.W. The event featured remarks from Mayor Muriel Bowser and Council member Robert White, Chair of the DC Council’s Housing Committee, who offered a timely update on his efforts to address the rental housing crisis. He was joined by Council member Matthew Frumin, chair of the Committee on Human Services and representative for Ward 3, who shared insights on proposed amendments to the Mayor’s ERAP Reform Bill. I was there to listen closely, gather the latest intel from District leadership, and break down what it all means for you — the D.C. rental property owner.

For years, D.C. housing providers have been raising alarms about how difficult it is to invest and operate rental housing in the District. After what felt like years of being ignored, there’s a real — and sudden — shift happening at the DC Council.

Here’s the latest you need to know:

1. DC Rent Registry Launch: Immediate Action Required

The much-anticipated DC Rent Registry is about to go live — and housing providers must act quickly to comply with new requirements. If you Google “DC Rental Registry,” you’ll find the official site right at the top. All housing units must be re-registered within 90 days of the system’s launch, and the process must be completed online — no paper submissions will be accepted. Notices have already started going out to property owners with valid Basic Business Licenses (BBLs), alerting them to the need to re-register. If you have questions, you can email [email protected] for assistance.

To help ease the transition, the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has released training materials, including a demonstration video available on YouTube, webinars tailored especially for small housing providers, and in-person clinics that will be held after June 2. A recording of the webinar will also be made available. Additionally, providers are encouraged to submit feedback — one great idea being floated is to use the registry information to automatically populate RAD forms 3–5, saving time and effort down the line.

2. Real Conversations About Affordable Housing and Rent Stabilization

In another encouraging sign of change, DC Council member Matthew Frumin recently acknowledged that the affordable housing crisis impacts not just tenants, but housing providers as well. He and other Council members have spent several weeks meeting with landlords directly to understand what policies could be made more fair and workable. One key example is the new Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) modification bill, which Frumin believes will demonstrate that improvements to housing policy can be made without harming providers.

Frumin also stressed the importance of improving the rent collection process and pledged to tackle reforms to rent stabilization, although he noted that a lack of funding for housing vouchers remains a significant challenge. Importantly, he confirmed that reforming the Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA) is now being actively considered — with a new focus on making it fair for all stakeholders, not just tenants. As Frumin put it, “We can work together to create a system that works for everyone.”

3. A New Approach to Rental Housing Policy: Council member Robert White’s Vision

Another significant shift is coming from Council member Robert White, now serving as Chair of the DC Housing Committee. In a notable break from past practice, White has committed to moving away from letting only tenant advocates shape housing laws — a major change that could create more balanced, workable solutions for landlords and tenants alike. Recognizing that the rental housing market is in crisis, White has taken a strong position: if the city doesn’t act to repair its investment climate, the people most hurt will be working families, not the wealthy.

White and his team have met intensively with housing stakeholders, listening carefully to their concerns. Across the board, one issue kept surfacing: the Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA) is seen as a major obstacle to rental housing investment and development. While TOPA was designed with good intentions, White acknowledged that the data now shows it is often hurting the very people it was meant to help. He plans to introduce amendments to make TOPA more workable — reforms aimed at making the program serve residents more effectively without scaring away investment.

Beyond TOPA, White is also focused on improving fairness in the eviction process. Right now, Superior Court vacancies are causing significant delays, and he believes the system needs to function properly for both landlords and tenants. He also wants to create a Small Multifamily Repair and Maintenance Fund to support property upkeep, although funding for that initiative remains a hurdle.

White emphasized that when housing providers come to testify at upcoming hearings, they should bring a spirit of problem-solving, not confrontation. His goal is clear: to create policies that keep DC’s rental market healthy and accessible — without sacrificing fairness or sustainability. Hearings on the Rental Act were scheduled as soon as the mayor’s budget was passed on May 27th. The first vote will take place on July 14. White made it clear that while rent control issues may be addressed later, immediate action is needed on these foundational challenges.

So what are the key takeaways for housing providers like you?



Scott Bloom is owner and senior property manager of Columbia Property Management. Reach him at 888-857-6594.