A queer author moved to Md. to dodge discrimination; book bans have followed
Supreme Court ruling in Montgomery County case weighs on local authors
By KRISTEN GRIFFITH | The year that Indiana banned “obscene” books from school libraries, Saundra Mitchell fled the state she had known her entire life.
The author, with books banned in 16 states, said she sought refuge in Maryland, thinking its Freedom to Read law would make life a little easier for her and her librarian wife.
But two years into their new life in Anne Arundel County — and six months into the Trump administration — Mitchell is learning her adopted blue state isn’t immune from the culture war against books in schools. One of the latest battles happened in Montgomery County and resulted in a U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Parents across the state, including in Harford County, continue to push for bans.
The rest of this article can be read on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
How a MAGA school board takeover roiled an Eastern Shore county
Efforts to get rid of librarians, fire superintendent challenged
By LIZ BOWIE | Shortly after a MAGA-aligned majority took control of Somerset County’s school board in last year’s election, they got to work.
They passed a policy on what flags could be flown, attempted to usurp the superintendent’s decision-making power, and assumed control of decisions on which library books are purchased.
Then they came for the school librarians. And that was too much.
The rest of this article can be read on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
Annapolis Pride rescheduled for Oct. 18
The 2025 Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 18, Annapolis Pride Board Chair Joe Toolan announced in a release.
Originally set for May 31, the event was postponed due to severe weather and thunderstorms.
“We are very excited to hold this event in October,” Toolan said in a statement. “October was previously designated as LGTBQIA+ History Month because it closely aligned with other important celebrations in the queer community, including National Coming Out day on Oct. 11.
“Additionally,” Toolan added, “the first march on Washington for lesbian and gay rights was held in October 1979.”
Recently retired U.S. Space Force colonel Bree Fram will serve as this year’s parade grand marshal.
Toolan also announced that the parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Calvert and Bladen Streets, go around Church Circle and up West Street, to end at Amos Garrett Blvd.
The festival will take place outside the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and the Bates Athletic Complex between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The theme of this year’s Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival celebration will be “Growing in Pride, Growing in Community.”
“As we grow in pride, we build stronger, more inclusive communities where everyone can live openly, safely, and joyfully,” Toolan added.
Maryland’s oldest rural gay bar — and one of the last — is a log cabin in the woods
The Lodge is a Boonsboro watering hole resembling a log cabin
By SAPNA BANSIL | In the woods of a conservative Western Maryland town of fewer than 4,000 people is an unlikely landmark of state LGBTQ history.
The Lodge, a Boonsboro watering hole that resembles a log cabin, is Maryland’s oldest rural gay bar — one of a few remaining in the country, according to historians.
For about four decades, the Washington County venue has offered safety, escape and community to queer people far from large, liberal cities. Starting Friday night, The Lodge will close out Pride month with one of its biggest parties of the year: a weekend of dancing, drinking and drag in celebration of Frederick Pride, held about 20 miles away in the area’s largest city.
The rest of this article the Baltimore Banner published on June 27 can be read on its website.
