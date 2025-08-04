Nancy Mace is running for S.C. governor

Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina announced on Monday that she will enter the crowded 2026 contest to be governor of the Palmetto State.

The anti-transgender congresswoman, a staunch loyalist to President Donald Trump, will face off against Alan Wilson, South Carolina’s longtime attorney general, Pamela Evette, the state’s lieutenant governor, and U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, another especially conservative member.

In a post on X, she announced, “I’m running to be the governor of South Carolina! God’s not done with South Carolina and neither am I.”

She continued, “You and me. Our mission begins now. South Carolina First. Nancy Mace for governor.”

While Mace’s video highlighted remarks by Trump in which he praised her as “a fighter,” and she has kept the White House apprised of her plans to run, the president has not yet endorsed her.

During an interview Sunday, Mace said she would be a “super MAGA governor,” or “Trump in high heels.”

Mace has turned her proposal to prohibit trans people from using restrooms and changing areas in the Capitol complex into a central campaign issue, notwithstanding her emphasis that her gubernatorial bid will focus on more than just cultural flashpoints.

“I want a legitimate high school vocational diploma program,” Ms. Mace said in a Sunday interview, outlining parts of her platform. “I want to bring back law and order in my state.” At the same time, she vowed to target transgender rights along with “woke ideology.”

